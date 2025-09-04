September 4, 2025

Credo Tech (CRDO) up 10% on Earnings

Shares of Credo (CRDO) are rising about 10% this morning after the company blew past expectations in the just-reported first fiscal quarter of 2026.

Revenue of $223.1 million rose 274% and beat by $10.4 million (a 2.4% beat), while adjusted EPS of $0.52 skyrocketed from $0.04 in the comparable quarter of last year and beat by $0.07.

Management updated its Q2 FY26 outlook, with revenue now expected to be in the range of $230 - $240 million. That’s well ahead of consensus, which was for around $202 million.

From the conference call, it sounds like momentum should continue. Management said a fourth hyperscale customer (in addition to Amazon, Microsoft and xAI) now accounts for over 10% of revenue, and a fifth one is expected to ramp throughout the year.

Credo remains a very AI-levered stock, given that its active electrical cables (AEC) deliver the highly desirable combo of high-speed and low-cost connectivity in AI clusters. With such a high growth rate and valuation multiple, a lot of sentiment-driven trading, and potential lumpiness in sales trends, there is risk in the name, but we’re riding a rocket ship here, and I’m not ready to get off.

We’re up about 74% since mid-June. Recognizing that we’re in a traditionally weak period for the market (September is almost always the worst month), I’m moving to hold. HOLD HALF

