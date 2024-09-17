September 17, 2024

Sell Kaspi.kz (KSPI) and Vertex (VERX)

In advance of tomorrow’s September Issue and new portfolio additions, I’m going to sell a couple stocks that haven’t done much lately in favor of newer stocks that, hopefully, will do better moving forward. These sales will also help keep our portfolio from swelling to an unmanageable size.

First up is Kaspi.kz (KSPI). I added a half position in May, and we’ve held on through some ups and downs. We’ll take a modest gain of around 5% on this sale today. SELL

We’ll also sell Vertex (VERX) today. While we’ve only had the stock for two months, and there’s nothing “wrong” with it, the lack of momentum following earnings and the number of attractive software stock alternatives (hint, hint) out there mean VERX is gone for a roughly 3% loss. SELL

