October 31, 2025

Sensient Technologies (SXT) Reports: Moving to Sell

Shares of Sensient Technologies (SXT) are trading higher today after the company beat third-quarter expectations. Sensient is our play on natural food colorings replacing synthetic dyes, which regulators have said will be required by January 1, 2028. One of the debates around this stock is whether or not this will actually happen. That uncertainty has kept the stock from performing lately. Management has said more and more customers believe it will happen, and Walmart (WMT) has made an early commitment to convert its private-label products to natural colorings ahead of the January 2028 deadline. The bottom line is that consumers want natural colors.

On to the quarter … revenue grew by 5% to $412 million, beating by 1%, while adjusted EPS of $0.96 grew by 20% and beat by $0.06. Management said full-year revenue growth should be in the mid-single digits and that, ultimately, it sees a $100 million opportunity as synthetic dyes convert to natural.

Stepping back, I think there’s a lot of potential here, but management has been so cautious about pinning down dates (for good reason, who knows when manufacturers will have natural versions approved and ready to go into food on shelves) that the market isn’t going to give SXT “credit” for future growth until it’s more locked in. That could very well mean that SXT stock won’t do a heck of a lot for a while.

We have a nice pop today (SXT is up about 8% as of midday), so we’ll go ahead and sell our position for a very small, single-digit loss (about -5%). I’ll keep SXT on my radar since we’ll probably come back to it when the time to significant revenue growth is much shorter. SELL

In other news, I’m dropping Varonis (VRNS) from my Watch List today after the stock face-planted following a challenging Q3 report.

