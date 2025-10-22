October 22, 2025

GE Vernova (GEV) Reports Q3 Earnings: Continue to Hold

GE Vernova (GEV) reported this morning, with revenue, EBITDA, margins and Free Cash Flow all coming in ahead of expectations, while GAAP EPS missed. Management reaffirmed full-year guidance and said its Power and Electrification segments continue to lead growth while Wind remains soft but is improving on an operational level. Orders and backlog hit records with 20 gas turbines sold in Q3. The company acquired the remaining 50% stake in Prolec GE for $5.275 billion (expected to close mid-2026).

Overall, the quarter was solid, but expectations have clearly been very high. These morning reports are weird – they don’t give analysts a lot of time to digest the results before firing off research notes. The stock sold off early in the day and has been working its way back to being down less than 2% this afternoon. GEV has been a core holding of ours for almost a year, and we’re up about 68%. I don’t love the increasingly volatile action in a lot of individual stocks, nor that GEV briefly fell below its early-September level of 565 this morning. That said, the stock has been consolidating for two and a half months, which I think is pretty healthy after the big summer rally.

I’ll continue to watch GEV carefully and would like to stick with it. But if it breaks lower, we’ll likely sell. For now, continue to hold. HOLD HALF

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.



