October 2, 2025

Fill Second Half: Sensient (SXT) and Unity (U)

While the S&P 500 and Nasdaq continue to hit new highs many of our stocks are performing very well.

Those trading near recent highs include Alamos Gold (AGI), up 31%, Credo Tech (CRDO), up about 90%, Doximity (DOCS), up 16%, Microsoft (MSFT), up 92%, and newcomer Triple Flag Precious Metals (TFPM), up just 4% (but it’s only been a few weeks!).

That said, many growthy stocks have pulled back, and our portfolio hasn’t been totally immune to the selling.

Two of our positions in particular have come in further than I’d like. But they now trade right near key moving average lines, which “should” offer compelling buy points for us to fill the second halves of our positions.

First up is Sensient (SXT), which has slipped back to its 200-day line on no company-specific news. The last two earnings reports have been major catalysts for the stock and we may see shares perk up as the next report, due out at the end of October, draws closer. Let’s go ahead and fill the second half of our position today. BUY SECOND HALF

Next up is Unity (U), which has pulled back to its 50-day line (around 39) over the last two weeks. Earnings are due out in early November. BUY SECOND HALF

I should add that if either of these positions fail to firm up around the current levels we’re likely to cut bait quickly.

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.



