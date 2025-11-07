November 7, 2025

Karman Holdings (KRMN) Down, but Not Out

Karman Holding (KRMN) got whacked this morning after reporting a mixed quarter but has climbed back somewhat through the early afternoon. We’re standing by it, for now.

Revenue of $121.8 million beat by 3.1% while adjusted EPS of $0.10 missed by a penny. Management raised full-year guidance to $462 million (at the midpoint, above consensus expectations). Guidance for 2026 will be given on the Q4 call but will likely fall between +20% to +25%. The company hasn’t seen any impact from the U.S. government shutdown.

Nothing stands out as a big negative. I think the stock just got ahead of itself, and investors are quick to dump shares at the moment. Big, multi-year programs (Golden Dome, etc.) are expected to drive sustained demand for missile production, no program makes up more than 10% of revenue (i.e., well-diversified revenue mix), space launch cadence is ramping, as is demand for new space-based defense programs, and there appear to be ample opportunities for M&A.

A volatile week for KRMN, but we’re sticking with it. BUY

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.



