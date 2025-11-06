November 6, 2025

Warrior Met Coal (HCC), Primo Brands (PRMB) and Millicom (TIGO) Report

Our position in Warrior Met Coal (HCC) is surging today (stock is up +20%) after the company smashed Q3 expectations. Revenue of $328.6 million (+0.3%) came in 8% ahead of consensus for $303.3 million and adjusted EPS of $0.70 beat by $1.01. Quarterly sales of 2.4 million short tons of steelmaking coal, including 378,000 from the Blue Creek mine, were a quarterly record. It’s still a weak market, thanks, in part, to excess Chinese steel exports and ample supply globally. But with Blue Creek coming online, Warrior Met management expects full-year sales & production to be higher than previous guidance (about 9.4 million short tons sold and 9.6 million short tons produced) with cash costs about $5 per short ton lower than previously expected (i.e., $105 - $110 per short ton). The bottom line is the company smashed it out of the park this quarter. I’m going to move HCC to hold and see how it digests this move. HOLD

Primo Brands (PRMB) is getting hit again (-16%) on yet another disappointing quarter, though results came in about as expected. This “should” be a clearing event for the stock as management reduced forward guidance and announced a CEO change. That said, Primo has dropped the ball on integrating with BlueTriton and getting Direct Delivery running smoothly again, so management has to rebuild confidence with investors, something that Q3 performance didn’t achieve. Sales were down 1.6% versus Q3 last year, but adjusted EPS of $0.41 beat by $0.05. Robert Rietbroek is out as CEO and Eric Foss steps in. Mr. Foss was on the board of Primo previously and was CEO of Aramark (ARMK), Pepsi Beverages Company and Pepsi Bottling Group. The company will likely begin buying back shares today. We’ll hold on to PRMB since the stock is so cheap. At this point, it’s likely best to just sit on the position and be patient for an eventual recovery. HOLD

Millicom (TIGO) reported Q3 results that mostly beat expectations and showed meaningful uplift in EBITDA margins (up 8% versus Q3 last year). Adjusted EBITDA growth of 24% to $695 million beat by over 7%, and that’s what the market mainly cares about. Company-wide revenue was about flat at $1.42 billion but grew 3% on an organic basis. High points like services revenue in Guatemala (+3.6%) and Colombia (+6.5%), along with Bolivia’s gross margin growing almost seven percentage points to 49.7% should all be viewed as meaningful positives. There was some noise in the quarter, with Paraguay service revenue up just 3.5% (slower than expected) and some headwinds due to foreign exchange. TIGO was a great momentum stock earlier in the year, and I jumped on it in September, thinking that trend could continue. It has not, possibly because much of the expected upside from M&A activities is already priced in. With the broad market acting a bit iffy, positions like this – moving sideways near our entry point – are easy ones to let go, so we’ll do that today. I’ll continue to monitor TIGO and consider adding the position back in the future. SELL

