November 5, 2025

Sportradar (SRAD), Unity (U) and Triple Flag (TFPM) Report

Shares of Sportradar (SRAD) are selling off today after the company slightly missed on Q3 revenue (+21.7% to $335.6 million) and met expectations on adjusted EPS ($0.09) while beating on adjusted EBITDA, thanks to operating leverage. Full-year guidance went up and now includes slight contributions from the IMG acquisition, which closed on November 1, minus foreign exchange headwinds. Management increased its stock buyback authorization by $100 million, implying $214 million remains. There are a lot more details from the call that we could discuss, but the bottom line here is that SRAD stock has lost all momentum, and shares have returned to trade right around our entry point. I’m not willing to let what was a winner turn into a loser, so we will cut it loose and consider coming back in the future when the trend is more constructive. SELL

Unity (U) stock is enjoying a pop today after the company beat Q3 expectations on both the top and bottom lines. Revenue grew 5.4% (first quarter of growth in seven quarters) to $470.6 million, while adjusted EPS of $0.20 beat by $0.02. Both the Create Solutions segment (+3%) and Grow Solutions segment (+6%) beat expectations. Q4 revenue is expected to be $480 - $490 million, a range comfortably above prior consensus of $473.3 million.

I was attracted to Unity, in part, because of the potential in the new Unity Vector AI AdTech platform that’s part of the Grow Solutions segment (which drives about 65% of revenue). Vector has helped Unity Ads surge to make up half of total Grow Solutions revenue, so not surprisingly, management is deploying Vector technology into the remaining Grow Solutions products. On this morning’s conference call, management said that Vector AI helped Grow revenue grow by 11% over Q2, and this was relatively high-margin revenue too. Fee cash flow hit a record for the second consecutive quarter.

With the stock up 10% midday and analyst notes from the big banks yet to hit the wires (or at least, I haven’t seen them), this looks to be a successful report from Unity. Of course, it would be nice if the more bullish analysts (from Morgan Stanley and BofA, for example) boost their price targets. That could help momentum continue in the days ahead. I’ve had U at hold since October 15, since the stock’s trend was a bit iffy. I’ll keep it there for now, with a potential change to come once we get the pulse of Wall Street analysts. HOLD

Triple Flag Precious Metals (TFPM) shares are up a couple percentage points today after Q3 results met expectations on the top line (revenue +27% to $93.5 million) and beat on the bottom line (adjusted EPS +60% to $0.24, beat by $0.02). Gold equivalent ounces (GEOs) were 27K in the quarter. The company announced a dividend of $0.058 to be paid on 12/15 to shareholders of record on 12/1. Cash flow hit a quarterly record.

A few bullet points on various business development topics from this morning’s conference call:



2025 gold equivalent ounces (GEOs) should be between the midpoint and high end of 2025 guidance range.

Company has invested $350 million YTD across five investments.

Johnson Camp will ramp up production into 2026.

Tres Quebradas will ramp up production into 2026.

Arcata will ramp up production into 2026.

Sales mix 100% derived from precious metals with no material change in next year.

Company will remain in net cash position, supporting further accretive investments and shareholder returns through 2026.

Company will benefit from current strong gold prices in Q4 2025 and into 2026.

Transaction pipeline remains robust, focused on $100 – $300 million deals across established mining jurisdictions in the Americas.

No current plans exist to sell any positions from the equity portfolio; asset sales are evaluated case by case.

2029 company guidance targets significant GEO growth through diversified ramp-ups and expansions across multiple assets rather than reliance on a single project.

The bottom line here is that TFPM stock has pulled back with the price of gold, but this is one of the more compelling precious metals streaming & royalty companies out there. The dividend is relatively small (annual yield under 1%) now but should grow over time, as should revenue, EPS and cash flow. BUY

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.



