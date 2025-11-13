November 13, 2025

Lighten up a Little

The market has been a little on edge for a few weeks now, and a number of past leaders are getting hit today. We’re going to continue to ease out of a few positions (as we’ve been doing for the past five weeks) to preserve gains and limit losses.

First up is Karman Holdings (KRMN). A lot can be said that’s positive about the company, but the bottom line is we’re sitting on a -15% or so loss and the stock has totally failed to firm up since reporting earnings last Friday. It’s gone as of today. SELL

Next up is Credo Tech (CRDO). The stock cracked below its 25- and 50-day moving average lines today. This might be a head-fake dip (it did the same almost exactly a month ago), but … it might not. These types of stocks are notoriously volatile. With a half-sized position right now and earnings coming up in two weeks, we’ll play both sides of the ball. Sell half of your current half-sized position (we’ll record about an 80% gain). This will leave us with a quarter-sized position. SELL A QUARTER, HOLD A QUARTER

