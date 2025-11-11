November 11, 2025

Life360 (LIF) Delivers Q3 Report

Life360 (LIF) delivered another earnings beat after the closing bell yesterday. Revenue grew 34.1% to $124.5 million and beat by $4.7 million while adjusted EPS grew by 23.4% to $0.28 and beat by $0.12.

Other metrics:



Core Monthly Average Users (MAUs) grew 19% to 91.6 million, slightly below expectations for 94 million.

Core Paying Circles grew 23% to 2.7 million, matching expectations.

Average Revenue Per Paying Circle (ARPPC) grew 8% to $137.63, slightly below expectations of $139.93.

Management issued upgraded Q4 guidance (but not guidance for 2026) that implies a very slight uptick in hardware sales, though subscription revenue guidance was also boosted modestly. This likely reflects expectations for holiday hardware sales.

In Q4 the company sees revenue of $474 - $485 million (a $12 million bump at the low end and $3 million bump at the high end) and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $84 - $88 million (up from $72 - $82 million previously).

The market likely won’t love the modest underperformance in MAUs and ARPPC – expectations for this company are high – but these numbers tend to fluctuate quarter to quarter. With revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA (a measure of profits) continuing to look good, the big-picture growth story here remains very much intact.

Looking forward, management announced it will acquire El Segundo, California-based Nativo for $120 million in cash and stock. The acquisition aims to accelerate Life360’s advertising business and scale a full-funnel ads platform. Best guess is Nativo is growing at about 10% to 12% and can add around $64 million in revenue and $1 million in adjusted EBITDA next year.

LIF is indicated to open 4% lower this morning, which would put the stock slightly above the zone of support where it traded in mid-October. We’re holding a half position, so we have the flexibility to average down, depending on what happens. For now, I’ll stick with the buy half rating and will let LIF’s performance in the coming days inform our next move. BUY HALF

