March 4, 2025

Buy Second Half Reddit (RDDT)

It’s been an ugly stretch lately, with numerous crashes in a number of growthy names. I’m not confident that the selling is over, however, history has shown that doing a little buying when things seem bleak can pay off.

We’ll see if that’ll be the case this time around by filling the second half of our position in Reddit (RDDT)

The stock is back to the level at which it consolidated from December through mid-January (roughly 160), which feels like a logical place to average down.

That said, if RDDT falls much lower we may reverse course quickly and exit the position altogether. BUY SECOND HALF

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.



