March 27, 2025

Soleno Pharma (SLNO) Pops 40% on FDA Approval

Shares of Soleno (SLNO) have gapped up and are rallying to new all-time highs today on news that the FDA approved its first commercial drug.

The company’s drug, extended-release tablets with the commercial name Vykat XR, used to treat abnormally strong hunger tied to Prader-Willi syndrome, should be available to patients ages four and older starting in early April.

We’ve been holding on to SLNO for over a year. We jumped in in January 2024. And it’s been a journey to say the least. Things were going well with the drug on track to be approved, then there was a delay as the FDA required that trial patients go off the drug to prove that their hunger would return.

I’d like to say I KNEW it would be approved eventually. But of course, FDA approvals are never a certainty, though this one seemed like an eventuality. Glad it came through.

Management says it will charge about $486K a year for patients that weigh 88 to 143 lbs. Dosing is based on weight. I believe that pricing is higher than expected.

Following approval, there have been a number of price target upgrades, and some notes on competition, with Aardvark (AARD), a recent IPO, getting a little attention given its drug candidate, ARD-101, is rumored to work as well with fewer side effects (it’s not approved, yet). Something to watch there.

Baird has taken its price target to 102 and Cantor Fitzgerald has gone to 123.

SLNO is trading up around 40% today to roughly 70. These new price targets imply a lot more upside.

The biggest near-term risk is that Soleno will raise equity to help support a commercial rollout. But the company finished 2025 with $380 million in cash and in February said that is enough to help them “execute their strategy.” An equity raise seems unlikely, though not out of the realm of possibilities. More money in the bank is always better.

Revenue estimates are just starting to be updated. Looks like the consensus is around $35 million this year and $232 million in 2025.

This is a nice win for us, though I’m not yet ready to take profits, yet. We’re up around 55%. Let’s continue to sit on SLNO and see what happens. HOLD HALF

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.



