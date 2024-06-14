Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
Early Opportunities
Get in Before the Crowd
Premium Growth Advisories  Cabot Early Opportunities

June 14, 2024

The shine seems to have come off gold and gold miners recently so we’re going to step aside from Alamos Gold (AGI) at just a hair above our entry price.

June 14, 2024
Tyler Laundon

Sell Alamos Gold (AGI)

The shine seems to have come off gold and gold miners recently so we’re going to step aside from Alamos Gold (AGI) at just a hair above our entry price. This sale will leave us without any exposure to precious metals, which is fine with me for the time being. SELL
Tyler Laundon
Tyler Laundon
Tyler Laundon is chief analyst of the limited-subscription advisory, Cabot Small-Cap Confidential and grand slam advisory Cabot Early Opportunities. He has spent his entire career managing, consulting and analyzing start-up and small-cap companies. His hands-on experience has taught Tyler that the development of a superior business model is the biggest factor in determining a company’s long-term success. Accordingly, his research focuses on assessing the viability of management’s growth strategies, trends in addressable markets and achievement of major developmental milestones.
Discover hot stocks and investing tips from Cabot analysts in our free Cabot Wealth Daily newsletter delivered right to your inbox.
We understand your email address is private. We promise to never sell, rent or disclose your email address to any third parties.