June 14, 2024

Tyler Laundon is chief analyst of the limited-subscription advisory, Cabot Small-Cap Confidential
and grand slam advisory Cabot Early Opportunities
. He has spent his entire career managing, consulting and analyzing start-up and small-cap companies. His hands-on experience has taught Tyler that the development of a superior business model is the biggest factor in determining a company’s long-term success. Accordingly, his research focuses on assessing the viability of management’s growth strategies, trends in addressable markets and achievement of major developmental milestones.