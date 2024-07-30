July 30, 2024

Sell Netflix (NFLX) and Celestica (CLS)

With the market rotation continuing, we’re going to let go of two positions today.

The first is Netflix (NFLX), which has dribbled a little lower after reporting last week. I think Netflix is a great stock for a long-term-oriented portfolio, but we’re a bit more nimble here and I’m fine with locking in a 10% gain today, especially given the stock’s declining trend. SELL

Second, we are letting go of newish addition Celestica (CLS) today. I just added the stock a month ago, and the quarterly report was “fine.” But CLS is one of several tech names (like Vertiv (VRT), which we fully exited a couple of weeks ago), that have failed to gain any momentum after reporting. SELL

