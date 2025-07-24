July 24, 2025

GE Vernova (GEV) Powers Higher

GE Vernova (GEV) shot higher in yesterday’s session following the release of Q2 results that beat almost across the board. Guidance was raised, in part because tariff impacts have been reduced. Management says the company has pricing power for both equipment and services, which is helping drive margin expansion. In other words, pretty much everything here sounds good, and the stock’s performance reflects that. I’ve had GEV stock at hold since it’s up handsomely (now over 80%) from our entry point. Have I been too conservative lately? With the benefit of hindsight, yes. Is it a buy now? Many analysts think so. GEV closed at 629 yesterday, and J.P. Morgan upped its price target to 715. This is one of those situations/stocks where what’s best for you depends on your particular situation. I’m going to continue to keep at hold in our portfolio. But I would not argue for one second if you wanted to buy. The trends in the industry, business and stock are extremely strong. HOLD

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.



