February 28, 2025

Sell Astera Labs (ALAB) and Cellebrite (CLBT)

We’re going to make a few portfolio changes today given the shifty dynamics of this market.

First up, we’re going to let go of our half stake in Astera Labs (ALAB). The stock is trading near its 200-day moving average line and didn’t get any bump at all from Nvidia’s (NVDA) earnings. SELL HALF POSITION

We’re also going to let go of Cellebrite (CLBT) today due to risk in the federal market. This risk may be overblown, but I don’t see it evaporating in the near term, so it’ll likely keep a lid on CLBT’s performance. SELL

Elsewhere, I’m considering filling the second half of a few of our positions. But not today. We’ll see how the market acts next week now that the PCE inflation report (met consensus, which is good) is out of the way.

Watch List Update

I’m also going to tighten up the focus in our Watch List by dropping Alphabet (GOOG), Integer Holdings (ITGR), EVgo (EVGO) and NuScale Power (SMR) due to unimpressive performance lately.

