February 20, 2025

Primo Brands (PRMB) and FTAI Aviation (FTAI)

Primo Brands (PRMB) reported after the close yesterday with results that beat on the top line and missed on the bottom line. Revenue grew by 219% to $1.4 billion (growth reflects merger with BlueTriton Brands) while EPS improved to $0.13 from $0.12 cents. Investors are likely focused on management’s commentary about higher synergy targets (+50% to $300 million) that will be captured in two years instead of the previous guidance of three years. The cadence is expected to be $200 million in synergies this year and $100 million in 2026. Management also guided for revenue growth of 3% to 5% and adjusted EBITDA of roughly $1.62 billion. The sales growth guidance is likely conservative as was the typical pattern of Primo management prior to the merger. Overall, a good report and sticking with Primo. I expect the stock to continue to grind higher. BUY

Today FTAI Aviation (FTAI) stock jumped over 10% after the company said the audit committee of its board completed a review and determined the claims made by the short-seller in January were without merit. The company expects to file its 10-K report on time as well as report Q4 2024 results on February 26. This is a welcome relief. Looking for follow-through strength in the stock. HOLD HALF

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.



