Cabot Early Opportunities Issue: September 17, 2025

Stocks in This Issue

Stock Name Market Cap (Fully Diluted) Price (9/17/25) Investment Type Current Rating Karman Holdings (KRMN) $8.63 billion 65.2 Rapid Growth – Aerospace & Defense Watch Life360 (LIF) $7.75 billion 100 Rapid Growth – Connected Tech Watch Millicom International Cellular SA (TIGO) $8.12 billion 48.0 Slow Growth – LatAm Telecom Buy Triple Flag Precious Metals (TFPM) $5.66 billion 28.1 Rapid Growth – Gold Streaming Buy Unity Software (U) ★ Top Pick ★ $19.3 billion 45.7 Recovery – Gaming Software Buy Half

Recent Portfolio Updates

Alamos Gold (AGI) stock has benefited from the recent surge in the price of gold. Despite a pullback yesterday, AGI is now showing a better than 20% paper gain for us in just four months. The company recently announced that it has agreed to sell its Turkish mines for $470 million to a Turkish mining company. Alamos will get paid in three tranches over the next two years, with $160 million payable at the deal’s closing, $160 million on the one-year anniversary and $150 million on the two-year anniversary. Exiting these assets will allow Alamos to focus energy and investments on more attractive assets in Canada and Mexico as well as pay down some debt. BUY

Credo Tech Group (CRDO) has been on a tear since we jumped on board in June and especially since the Q2 earnings call a couple weeks ago. Revenue of $223 million rose 274% while adjusted EPS of $0.52 skyrocketed from $0.04 in the comparable quarter of last year. Management updated its Q2 FY26 outlook, with revenue now expected to be in the range of $230 - $240 million, well ahead of consensus, which was $202 million at the time. With a fourth hyperscale customer (in addition to Amazon, Microsoft and xAI) now accounting for over 10% of revenue, and a fifth one expected to ramp throughout the year, the future continues to look bright for CRDO. Management recently said that, despite plans to boost R&D spending by about 50% over the coming years, long-term gross margins should remain at around 63% to 65%. We’re up just over 100% and I recently moved to hold. HOLD HALF

Doximity (DOCS) stock has continued to trend higher in the six weeks since the company delivered a beat-and-raise Q1 FY26 report. At the time, management talked about a better-than-expected start to the upsell season and stable marketing budgets. Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced reforms to the direct-to-consumer (DTC) drug advertising process that will put even greater pressure on pharma companies to disclose risks and precautions. The loophole that has allowed these companies to advertise since 1997 requires extensive footnoting. Where exactly the tipping point is that will drive more pharma advertising spend toward the healthcare practitioner (HCP) channel and away from the DTC channel is yet unknown. But if it begins to happen, Doximity is going to be there to soak up the dollars. BUY

Dutch Bros (BROS) was sold yesterday. SOLD

GE Vernova (GEV) posted another solid quarterly report on July 23, though, after an initial rally, shares have mostly been moving sideways since. That’s fine. The stock had a monster run that lasted from spring to mid-summer. The company will host an analyst day in December that will be a major event and likely focus on big-picture opportunities in electrification, data centers, new services and, of course, gas turbines. Management recently said they see the current cycle going stronger and longer than almost any period in history. HOLD HALF

Live Nation (LYV) stock has acted well in the month that we’ve owned it, rising about 5%. The IPO of competitor StubHub (STUB) today, combined with news that the FTC will look deeper into whether or not Ticketmaster does enough the stop resale bots, may keep a lid on the stock’s upside potential in the near term. BUY

Microsoft (MSFT) stock slid from 555 to around 500 in the weeks after its Q4 FY25 earnings report at the end of July but the stock has begun to perk up lately. The company just boosted its quarterly dividend by 10% ($0.08) to $0.91 per share, which works out to $3.64 annualized. That’s only a 0.7% annual yield, but keep in mind those roughly 10% annual increases have been going on for the past decade, meaning that the stock yields at least 6% for those who have owned it for 10 years or more. It’s also worth noting (thanks to Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss for pointing this out) that Microsoft has reduced its weighted average diluted share count every fiscal year since 2005 through stock repurchases. I think we’ll stick with it. BUY

Primo Brands (PRMB) is turning into a deep value stock, which definitely was not my vision when we got into it. A rough spring and summer for weather, combined with integration challenges with Blue Triton, have challenged the stock. This week’s news that Chief Operating Officer Robert Austin will take a temporary leave of absence hasn’t helped. I’m not ready to bail on it in the midst of this negative news cycle, but I am moving to hold. HOLD

Sensient Technologies (SXT) is our play on the MAHA movement’s pressure to have food manufacturers remove synthetic colors from their products. Management has said that, while it will take some time for the numbers to show up in its financials, this is one of the biggest opportunities the company has ever seen. Despite the potential, the stock has been very weak lately, seemingly from technical trading dynamics rather than any specific company news. Keeping an eye on the 100 level, which is just below where the stock is currently trading. BUY HALF

Sportradar Group (SRAD) enjoyed a little rally after the Q2 report in early August but has been moving mostly sideways for the last several weeks. The IMG Arena acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter and should have a significant positive impact on growth in 2026. BUY

ThredUp (TDUP) continues to act well, and there’s potential for marketing investments and the closing of the de minimis loophole to continue to power growth in the company. Of course, ThredUp isn’t the only player in the secondhand apparel market, where eBay (EBAY), Depop and Vinted also sell goods ranging from everyday items to high fashion. I’m keeping an eye on the 10 level for TDUP, which is currently rated hold. HOLD HALF

What to Do Now

We’ve enjoyed an extremely strong market lately but are coming into what is historically the weakest 10 days of the year in late September.

This period also follows today’s highly anticipated Fed meeting, which is widely expected to result in a 25bps cut to the federal funds rate (FFR).

While lower rates “should” provide a tailwind for stocks, prompting money to flow out of money market funds (which will start to yield less and less) and into stocks, we don’t yet know what the Fed’s plans are after September. Will they cut again? How many times?

We’ll have more insights soon, though. Today’s Fed meeting includes the release of the FOMC’s Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), which will show where members expect the FFR to go in the coming months.

It should be stated that there’s no guarantee that stocks will respond positively to a rate cut. Some of that is likely already baked into stock prices. And, in fact, when the Fed cut by 100bps starting last September, yields on the 10-year Treasury went up, not down!

The point here is that the stock and bond markets don’t always do what we expect. So, while an expected rate cut today, along with future expected cuts, “should” propel stocks higher over the coming quarters, we could easily experience some messy action in the near term while markets adjust.

That means the smart move right now is to maintain a steady hand, sell a few losers (we let BROS go yesterday), add a few new ideas (like the three I’m adding today) and let some strong positions continue to ride.

NEW STOCKS

Karman Holdings (KRMN): Let’s Talk Defense

Karman Holdings (KRMN) is a California-based aerospace and defense company delivering double-digit growth, fueled by rising U.S. federal spending across many of the programs it supports.

At a high level, Karman focuses on the rapid design and production of next-generation systems for launch vehicles, satellites, spacecraft, missile defense, hypersonics, and unmanned aircraft systems (UAS).

More specifically, the company produces propulsion systems, launchers, and subsystems used in hypersonic weapons, missile deterrent technologies, and missile defense platforms.

Karman also manufactures interstage systems for precision-guided, small-diameter rockets and missiles, as well as payload protection and deployment systems – such as shrouds and nose cones – used in space launch vehicles, capsules, and other spacecraft.

On its Q2 earnings call in August, management highlighted the drivers behind 35% revenue growth (to $115.1 million) and record profitability (EPS of $0.10).

These included restocking of U.S. missiles and unmanned systems, increased military spending from NATO allies and a faster pace of space launches.

Management also pointed to the recently signed “big, beautiful bill” and the Golden Dome project as particularly promising, as they should drive demand for programs Karman already participates in and which require a significant number of launches.

M&A is another growth lever. Recent acquisitions include Metal Technology, Inc. (MTI), which specializes in strategic missile programs, and Industrial Solid Propulsion (ISP), a producer of specialty solid propulsion systems. Both add incremental growth while strengthening ties with key customers.

Given the strong momentum, management raised full-year revenue guidance to $452–$458 million, implying 32% growth in 2025. Analysts currently model growth slowing to around 20% in 2026, though this is likely a placeholder given Karman’s short history as a public company.

On the bottom line, EPS is expected to come in at $0.36 this year (not directly comparable to $0.08 in 2024, when Karman was private), rising to $0.55 in 2026 (+53%).

The Stock

KRMN came public in February at 22 and has risen, almost steadily, to 65 in the seven months since. The trend is undeniably strong, with buyers stepping in on any meaningful pullback and the only legitimate consolidation phase (mid-July to early-September) lasting less than two months. The stock recently jumped out to new highs above 57 on September 5 when Raymond James picked up coverage and slapped a 100 price target on shares. It’s a hot stock that we’ll watch and, hopefully, buy when it’s cooled off a little. WATCH

Life360 (LIF) – Betting on Family Safety

If you’re an anti-technology person who thinks that tracking loved ones and items you can’t deal with losing is creepy, weird or totally unnecessary, you’re going to hate Life360 (LIF).

But if you’re a helicopter parent, always losing your keys or sick of wondering where the airline has sent your bags, well then, you’re going to absolutely love it.

Whatever the case, you might want to invest in Life360. The company is set to grow revenue by 28% this year to $475 million, and adjusted EPS should pop 66% to $0.88. Clearly, the company is on to something.

So, what’s the deal?

The initial idea for Life360 was born out of a social networking app that was created in 2008 in response to Hurricane Katrina. The concept was to help families stay connected with real-time location sharing, emergency alerts and communication during emergencies.

The basic functionality of the platform remains the same today, though additional features like crash detection, roadside assistance, behavior monitoring, physical property theft and digital identity theft have been added.

In September 2021, the company acquired the wearable GPS tracker Jiobit, which has a very small form factor and is specifically made for tracking kids and pets. Unlike Apple’s (AAPL) AirTags, Jiobit has its own secure connection to the internet and GPS.

And in early 2022, Life360 acquired Tile, the company that developed small Bluetooth tracking devices for keys, electronics, luggage, wallets and more.

These acquisitions consolidated the user bases of the three companies into the Life360 app and allowed the company to offer a unified solution that worked across Android, iOS and Tile devices and was suitable for keeping track of just about anything families cared about.

Today, Life360 generates about 75% of its revenue from software subscriptions, 15% from hardware (Tile and Jiobit devices) and 10% from location-based data that is shared with a variety of retail, real estate and municipality partners.

Its core product, which has location tracking and crash detection, is free. From there, subscribers can select paid plans starting at $7.99/mo. ($79.99/yr.) at the low end for the Silver plan, up to $24.99/mo. ($249.99/yr) for the Platinum plan, which adds in 50 miles of free towing, $1 million of stolen funds reimbursement, disaster response, medical assistance, travel support and more.

Beyond growing revenue by 36% in Q2 2025 (reported August 11), Life360 also grew monthly average users (MAUs) by 25%, to 88 million. The pace of growth outside the U.S. was 34%, nearly as fast as that inside the U.S.

On the conference call, management talked about how more and more families see safety and emergency alerting as a must-have, not a nice-to-have. The back-to-school season likely heightened that trend in Q2, and those new customers have potential to become long-term subscribers of paid plans.

Management boosted its full-year revenue and profit guidance, prompting many analysts who follow the stock to raise price targets. We’ll put Life360 on the Watch List today.

The Stock

LIF came public last June at 27 and has performed beautifully, rising roughly 280%. The latest big breakout came after the May 12 quarterly report when shares blasted 20% higher, moving through the stock’s previous high of 52.8 to close at nearly 60. After a quiet spell, the stock began to advance into the August 11 quarterly report, which catalyzed another rally (13% the next day) and sent LIF into the low 80s. Shares have continued to trend higher since and just eclipsed the 100 level. I love the strength but will exercise patience at the moment. WATCH

Millicom International Cellular (TIGO) – Little-Known LatAm Telecom Player

Millicom (TIGO) is a pure-play Latin American fixed and mobile telecom company offering growth through both M&A and organic initiatives, margin expansion potential from operational efficiency projects, and a significant dividend of $3.00 paid annually, (implying a 6.3% yield), with room to grow.

The company can be thought of as a much smaller version of Verizon (VZ) or AT&T (T). Its core business in Latin America is providing mobile voice and data services to consumers. Product bundling is a key growth driver, as TIGO also offers broadband and pay-TV services, including TIGO Sports and ONEtv. The company’s digital wallet, TIGO Money, fills a major gap for the large unbanked population across much of Latin America.

On the enterprise side, Millicom has developed data centers and provides a range of B2B connectivity, cloud, and managed services, mirroring the enterprise offerings of its larger U.S. peers.

Revenue is projected at $5.59 billion in FY25, down slightly from the prior year, before reaccelerating to roughly +7.2% in FY26.

Following its complete exit from Africa in 2022, TIGO has been actively expanding across its core Latin American footprint, which now includes Colombia, Guatemala, Panama, Paraguay, Bolivia, Honduras, and Costa Rica.

In Colombia, TIGO is working to finalize the acquisition of Colombia Telecomunicaciones (ColTel). It is also entering Ecuador and Uruguay through the acquisition of Telefónica’s telecom operations in those countries.

Management expects these three acquisitions to close by the end of 2025, creating significant opportunities in bundling and digital innovation across attractive South American markets.

On the efficiency front, TIGO is monetizing its infrastructure assets, which mainly consist of wireless towers. The first tranche of sales brought in $600 million through mid-June and the remainder is expected to close by year-end 2025, generating an additional $975 million.

As a result of these sales, Millicom’s board approved two special dividends of $1.25 each, paid alongside the regular quarterly dividend of $0.75. The first special dividend was distributed on April 15 and the second is scheduled to be paid on October 15 to shareholders of record as of October 7. That second special dividend alone implies an additional yield of about 1.6% above and beyond the stock’s current 6.3% annual yield.

While there are many moving parts here – acquisitions, divestments, and new market entries – the broader strategy is clear: TIGO is expanding into attractive South and Central American telecom markets while shedding capital-intensive infrastructure assets for cash.

This strategy should drive stronger cash flow and underpin the dividend growth story that investors typically expect from telecom names. It’s an interesting story that is just beginning to gain visibility in the U.S.

The Stock

TIGO began trading on the NASDAQ in January 2019 at about 50 and got off to a rough start. By June 2020, it was a 19 stock, and by October 2022, it was trading near 11. It has performed very well over the last three years, however. The current uptrend really began back in mid-April when the stock broke out above prior highs near 31.6 and ran into the high 30s before spending much of June consolidating. A quick rally in July carried TIGO to 43, then there was a quick dip to 39 just prior to the Q2 earnings release on August 7. That event catalyzed a 7.5% rally the next day and TIGO ran steadily to 50.8 by September 3. Over the last two weeks, the stock has pulled back to its 25-day moving average line at around 47.8. BUY

Triple Flag Precious Metals (TFPM) – New Face in Gold Streaming

With the price of gold and other precious metals continuing to rise, our position in Alamos Gold (AGI) is performing beautifully.

Today, we’ll dig deeper into the precious metals market and add a little-known gold streaming and royalty company to our portfolio named Triple Flag Precious Metals (TFPM).

Streaming and royalty companies acquire gold and silver royalties or streams from mining companies in exchange for upfront investments. Because they don’t operate mines themselves, they carry far less execution risk than traditional exploration and mining companies. They also avoid the need to continuously raise capital for mine development, allowing them to return cash to shareholders through dividends.

This model gives investors diversified exposure to a broad base of mining assets and, in many cases, a growing dividend stream.

Triple Flag’s portfolio is focused on gold and silver projects across Australia (43% of Q2 revenue), Latin America (33%), North America (13%), and a smaller mix in Africa and Europe (11%).

The company currently has exposure to 30 producing assets, 50 development-stage assets, and 147 exploration projects. Of its total holdings, 220 are royalties and 17 are streams.

Among its higher-profile, long-life assets are the Northparkes copper-gold mine (Australia, operated by Evolution Mining), Cerro Lindo (Peru, Nexa), Fosterville gold mine (Australia, Agnico Eagle), Beta Hunt (Australia, Westgold), and Young-Davidson (Canada, Alamos).

Recent additions include a 1% net smelter royalty (NSR) on the Arthur Gold Project (Nevada, AngloGold Ashanti), 5% silver and gold streams on both Arcata and Azuca (Peru, Sierra Sun Precious Metals), and an additional 1.5% royalty on the Johnson Camp Mine (Arizona, Gunnison Copper).

Supported by strong gold and silver prices, Triple Flag delivered another record quarter in Q2 2025 (reported August 6). Gold equivalent ounces (GEOs) rose 5% year over year to 29,000, while revenue surged 48% to $94.1 million. Adjusted EPS climbed 85% to $0.24.

With such solid earnings growth, management boosted the dividend by 4.5% to $0.0575, marking the fourth consecutive increase since going public four years ago. The stock now yields 0.7%.

With no debt and more than $1 billion in available liquidity, Triple Flag is well positioned to continue expanding its portfolio of large, long-life assets across Australia and the Americas. We’ll jump into the $5.9 billion market cap streaming and royalty company today.

The Stock

TFPM has been trading since September 2021 and, while there have been some squiggles and flat spells along the way, the trend is mostly up and to the right. The most recent uptrend really took shape when shares broke above 19 this past April. Since then, there’s been a couple of consolidation phases (the latest was mid-June to early August) but nothing overly concerning and the dips have drawn in new buyers. After the August 6 earnings report, TFPM broke out to new highs above 25 and has since run to all-time highs just above 28. BUY

Unity Software (U): Vector Today, AI Ads Tomorrow ★ Top Pick ★

I added Unity (U) to our Watch List last month as a potential recovery play in the software space, and with the stock continuing to gain momentum – despite any meaningful news over the last month – we’ll jump in today.

The company is a play on digital content creation, specifically gaming and other interactive experiences.

The company’s software platform supports developers through the entire software development lifecycle, starting with prototyping and advancing through live service operation, user acquisition and monetization.

The smaller piece of its business (35% of revenue) consists of Create Solutions, which includes the Unity Game Engine. These tools are used by developers to create 2D and 3D games and simulations and work across all major platforms (iOS, Android, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, etc.).

Grow Solutions is the bigger revenue driver (65% of sales) and is an AdTech platform, with tools for game publishers that help with user acquisition, engagement and monetization.

After some massive years, the company ran into some challenges starting in 2023 that ultimately led to a 17% contraction in revenue in 2024. But after nearly two years of restructuring, the company appears to be on the cusp of a growth spurt and ready to reclaim its reputation as the leading game development platform in the world.

A big part of the recovery story relates to a new AI platform for the AdTech platform (Grow Solutions) called Unity Vector.

Unity recently migrated its Unity Ads Network to Vector and saw a 15% growth in Unity Ads between Q1 and Q2 of this year. Management attributes the bulk of this success to Vector.

The new AI platform has helped Unity Ads surge, now making up half of total Grow Solutions revenue, so, not surprisingly, management is deploying Vector technology into the remaining Grow Solutions products (i.e., ironSource).

It remains to be seen if the success can be replicated, so there is some risk here. But with other levers to pull, including expected access to runtime data (consumer behavior data collected through the gaming engine), there’s potential for considerable upside in Grow Solutions.

Regarding Create Solutions, things are relatively quiet. But management is laying the foundation for AI tool integrations that can speed up content creation and make Unity the first stop for anybody serious about launching a video game.

I have begun to hear more and more about AI-generated ads on streaming networks, including Netflix (NFLX), Roku, YouTube, Peacock, Pluto and more. These include pause ads, mid-roll ads, generative AI-powered ads, “peak point” ads, etc.

I don’t know exactly where Unity fits into this with specific streaming providers, but it seems clear that the concept is gaining traction since the ROI for advertisers can be much higher than traditional ad creation methods.

Stepping back, there’s no doubt that expectations for flat revenue growth (around $1.8 billion) and a 23% expected decline in EPS this year (to $0.82) are not very inspiring. But conservative estimates suggest that Unity will post modest growth in the back half of the year, then post around 10% revenue and EPS growth in 2026.

And those estimates could be wildly wrong if just a few of Unity’s shots on goal go in. We’ll roll the dice on a somewhat speculative recovery story that’s shown enough to warrant a half-sized position.

The Stock

U was one of the hot pandemic stocks, coming public at 52 in 2020 and surging to over 200 not long after. It’s been a long five years for those who never sold. U appears to have finally bottomed at around 14 about a year ago. The stock was then up and down, mostly between 15 and 30, through July 15. Then U broke higher and ran to 39 before pulling back to 34 just ahead of the Q2 earnings report on August 6. Shares have advanced to 38 since. We’ll watch the name for signs that the fundamentals are continuing to improve. BUY HALF

PORTFOLIO CHANGES SINCE LAST ISSUE

On September 8, we sold Dynatrace (DT) for a 10% loss and Waystar (WAY) for a 13% gain. Yesterday, September 16, we sold Dutch Bros (BROS) for a 13% loss.

Yesterday, from our Watch List, we dropped ADMA Biologics (ADMA).

An updated table of all stocks rated BUY, HOLD and WATCH as well as recent stocks SOLD, is included below.

Stocks rated BUY are suitable for purchasing now. I suggest averaging into every stock to spread out your cost basis.

For stocks rated BUY A HALF, you should average into a position size that’s roughly half the dollar value of your typical position.

Those rated HOLD are stocks that still look good and are recommended to be kept in a long-term-oriented portfolio. Or they’ve pulled back a little and are under consideration for being dropped.

Stocks rated SOLD didn’t pan out, or the uptrend has run its course for the time being. They should be sold if you own them. SOLD stocks are listed in one monthly Issue, then they fall off the SOLD list.

Please use this list to keep up with my latest thinking, and don’t hesitate to email with any questions.

Active Positions

Company Name Ticker Date Covered Ref Price 9/17/25 Current Gain Notes Current Rating Alamos Gold AGI 5/21/25 26 31.6 21% Buy Credo Tech Group CRDO 6/17/25 79.1 164.4 108% Hold Half Doximity DOCS 7/16/25 61.8 72.1 17% Top Pick Buy GE Vernova GEV 11/20/24 342.9 617.9 80% Hold Half Live Nation LYV 8/20/25 161.7 170.4 5% Buy Microsoft MSFT 2/15/23 268.5 509 90% Top Pick Buy Millicom TIGO 9/17/25 NEW 47.7 NEW Buy Primo Brands PRMB 12/18/24 31.1 22.6 -27% Hold Sensient Technologies SXT 8/20/25 113.4 100.9 -11% Buy Half Sportrader Group SRAD 4/16/25 23.6 30.2 28% Top Pick Buy Triple Flag Precious Metals TFPM 9/17/25 NEW 28.1 NEW Buy ThredUp TDUP 7/16/25 7.1 10.2 43% Hold Half Unity U 9/17/25 NEW 45.9 NEW Top Pick Buy Half WATCH LIST Cloudflare NET 3/26/25 - 219.2 - Watch CoreWeave CRWV 5/21/25 - 118.8 - Watch Hinge Health HNGE 7/16/25 - 58.9 - Watch Joby Aviation JOBY 6/18/25 - 14.4 - Watch Karman Holdings KRMN 9/17/25 - 64.9 - Watch Lemonade LMND 6/18/25 - 57.3 - Watch Life360 LIF 9/17/25 - 100.2 - Watch Primoris PRIM 8/20/25 - 120.4 - Watch Viking Holdings VIK 12/18/24 - 61.6 - Watch

Recently Sold Positions

Company Name Ticker Date Covered Reference Price^ Date Sold Price Sold^ Gain/loss Notes Clearwater Analytics CWAN 12/18/24 28.7 1/15/25 27 -6% Klaviyo KVYO 9/20/24 34 1/15/25 40.1 18% AST SpaceMobile ASTS 6/20/24 11.6 1/29/25 18.5 59% Bought 1/2, Sold 1/2 Amer Sports AS 1/15/25 29.4 2/10/25 30.5 4% OneStream OS 10/16/24 29.6 2/12/25 23.3 -21% Astera Labs ALAB 11/20/24 95.5 2/28/25 73.3 -23% Bought 1/2, Sold 1/2 Cellebrite CLBT 1/15/25 22.7 2/28/25 18.4 -19% Reddit RDDT 1/15/25 & 3/4/25 164.8 3/7/25 139.8 -15% FTAI Aviation FTAI 3/20/24 61.6 3/7/25 104.3 69% Sold second 1/2 SharkNinja SN 2/19/25 110.3 4/3/25 71.8 -35% Soleno Therapeutics SLNO 1/17/24 44.7 4/3/25 72.2 61% Bought 1/2, Sold 1/2 DoorDash DASH 2/19/25 211 4/8/25 169.8 -20% Sprouts Farmers Market SFM 4/16/25 159.1 5/21/25 165.1 4% LandBridge LB 2/19/25 73.4 6/17/25 70.8 -3% Apple AAPL 5/15/24 189 6/17/25 196.8 4% Palomar PLMR 5/21/25 161.9 7/10/25 140.1 -13% Freshworks FRSH 3/26/25 & 5/1/25 15.5 7/15/25 14 -10% Carpenter Technology CRS 7/16/25 276.8 8/19/25 243.1 -12% Dynatrace DT 6/17/25 55.1 9/8/25 49.5 -10% Waystar WAY 8/20/25 35.2 9/8/25 39.7 13% Dutch Bros BROS 3/26/25 70.5 9/16/25 39.7 -44%

