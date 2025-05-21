Cabot Early Opportunities Issue: May 21, 2025

Stocks in This Issue

Stock Name Market Cap (Fully Diluted) Price (5/20/25) Investment Type Current Rating Alamos Gold (AGI) $10.7 billion 25.4 Rapid Growth – Gold Mining Buy CoreWeave (CRWV) $43.0 billion 90.2 Supernormal Growth – Data Centers Watch Dynatrace (DT) $15.9 billion 53.3 Rapid Growth – App Monitoring Watch Palomar Holdings (PLMR) ★ Top Pick ★ $4.25 billion 159 Rapid Growth – P&C Insurance Buy ThredUp (TDUP) $834 million 7.18 Growth/Recovery – Retail Consignment Watch

Apple (AAPL) has been in the news lately, given a court ruling that could impact App Store revenue. The short version is that an initial ruling against Apple was likely triggered by the company’s 27% fee on external payments, which gives the impression of being anti-competitive. However, the latest court ruling asking Apple to take no fee on payouts fails to assign any value to Apple’s App Store, which is insane and is not likely to be upheld upon appeal. This is a side story to the bigger issue affecting AAPL stock right now, that being tariffs, and it contributes to lackluster investor demand for shares. However, as I’ve stated in the past, it has not paid to bet against AAPL. Will be patient. BUY

Dutch Bros (BROS) enjoyed a nice rally after the Q1 earnings report on May 7 and remains well above the pre-release price level, even after yesterday’s 6% pullback (which also pulled down PTLO, CAVA and other similar names). RBC Capital recently initiated with an 83 price target (BROS closed at 67.5 yesterday). BUY

Freshworks (FRSH) stock has pulled back over the last week as the rally in cloud software stocks has faded. The company has appeared to benefit from mid-market customers looking for robust but lower-priced services versus the bigger players, and here FRSH has delivered. The macro environment hasn’t been an issue for the company, at least not through mid-April. Keeping a close eye on this one as we’re down slightly and there’s not much momentum. I’m a little concerned we need another good quarterly report to really get FRSH going, and that means waiting until August. That all said, rates have jumped lately and, given the significance of that move, FRSH has held up relatively well. BUY

GE Vernova (GEV) stock has rallied to fresh all-time highs in the four weeks since reporting a very strong quarter. Recent positives include incremental wins in Saudi Arabia (worth around $14 billion), continuing demand for gas turbines, strength in Europe due to more complex electric grid projects and an uptick in nuclear interest. With the stock’s recent surge reflecting a nice string of positive announcements, we’ll move to hold now. HOLD HALF

LandBridge (LB) is currently trying to break out above all-time highs near 84, which the stock has bumped up against for the third time since January. The most significant recent news is that Five Point Infrastructure, which is affiliated with LB and partner WaterBridge, announced the $1 billion funding of PowerBridge, a company focused on developing, building and managing data center campuses, associated power infrastructure and fiber network connectivity throughout North America. LandBridge has over 275,000 acres available for infrastructure development, as well as direct access to low-cost natural gas. Wells Fargo recently boosted its price target on LB from 82 to 93. HOLD

Microsoft (MSFT) has enjoyed a monster run since the company reported results on April 30 (detailed in a Special Bulletin the next day). Management spoke at JPMorgan’s annual TMC conference last week and reiterated that Q3 demand was strong across the board and that the largest Azure customers were ramping up usage. The company is innovating across every layer of its technology stack and says newer solutions are more profitable at this stage of the game than during its cloud transition. The stock (closed at 458 yesterday) is currently at overhead resistance from December, then the next upside target is the all-time high of 468 from last July. BUY

Primo Brands (PRMB) stock is flat since the company reported Q1 results on May 8. As I covered in the Special Bulletin, Primo delivered a slight miss on revenue but beat on EPS and EBITDA and issued guidance that met or exceeded on the most important metrics. Revenue growth should be around 3% to 5%, and management’s focus will remain on the integration of BlueTriton. Also, recall that Primo announced a non-dilutive equity offering, with One Rock Capital Partners unloading 47.5 million shares (roughly $1.53 billion worth, or 10% of market cap). That offering has been working its way through and likely keeping a lid on PRMB’s upside lately. Management just spoke at the BMO Global Farm to Market conference on May 14, and Mizuho Securities initiated coverage on the stock with a buy rating and price target of 43 (PRMB closed at 32.4 yesterday). BUY

Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) stock rallied to 178 two days after its Q1 report on April 30 then hit overhead resistance (shares stalled at the same level back in February prior to the Q4 report). SFM closed 6% below that level yesterday. SFM is a defensive growth stock that trades at a high valuation. We’re up about 4% - 5% in a month, and while that’s not huge, I’m going to take the modest win today. This trade will help keep our portfolio size manageable. We may add SFM back at a lower price if it appears. SELL

Sportradar Group (SRAD) has inched higher since Q1 results (reported early last week) came in at the high end of the preliminary results announced on April 22 (revenue +17%). Full-year guidance remains intact (revenue +15%). Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 1.2% to 25%. The big-picture story of Sportradar offering reliable growth (70% of revenue through 2026 already under contract) with margin expansion (thanks to data, technology and scale) also remains intact. The IMG Arena acquisition is expected to close in Q4 of this year. If it had already closed, it would have pushed Q1 revenue growth up to 20%. BUY

With the market acting much better over the last month and what feels like a large number of names going absolutely bonkers to the upside, it may feel like a new bull market is emerging.

I would love for that to be the case. And I do think we could be in the early innings of a sneakily strong and/or resilient market.

But I also suspect tariff turmoil isn’t over. And there are still plenty of macro risks out there that will cause at least moderate market indigestion in the weeks and months to come.

So, while we’ll add some exposure today, we’ll also stay disciplined and, despite the temptation, continue to steer clear of the most exciting stories and their high-flying stocks.

Alamos Gold (AGI)

A temporary ceasefire in the U.S. vs. China trade war and an easing in geopolitical tensions have pushed precious metals prices down from recent record highs.

With the odds favoring this being a temporary pullback and not a sustained downtrend, we’ll jump into Alamos Gold (AGI) at a roughly 15% discount to the share price a month ago when I added AGI to our Watch List.

As I wrote then, Alamos has a relatively low risk profile given that it is a profitable gold producer with projects in mining-friendly areas. Its three projects include the Young-Davidson and Island mines in Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos mine in Sonora State, Mexico.

Projects in the development stage include the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada (production expected in 2028), the Qiqavik gold project in Quebec, Canada, the Kirazlı, Ağı Dağı and Camyurt projects in Turkey, and the Quartz Mountain project in Oregon, U.S.

The company reported a Q1 miss on April 30 that has contributed to the stock’s recent weakness. I think this will be a short-term condition given that the miss was mostly due to temporary factors and that management reiterated full-year guidance.

In Q1, Alamos reported revenue of $333 million (vs. $362 million consensus), adjusted EBTIDA of $145 million (vs. $186 million consensus) and adjusted EPS of $0.14 (vs. $0.19 consensus).

The miss was due to lower-than-expected gold sales of 117,600 ounces (about 3,000 below consensus) and higher-than-expected total cash costs (TCC) of $1,193/oz. Total production was 125,000 ounces, toward the lower end of the guidance range of 125k – 140k oz.

The expectation is that Alamos should start to enjoy significantly higher production and lower costs in the Island Gold Mining District this year, thanks to the recent acquisition of Argonaut Gold, which included Argonaut’s flagship open pit Magino mine and a new mill.

While Q1 results failed to support the higher production and lower cost story, management reiterated full-year 2025 production guidance of 580k – 630k oz. (+7% vs. 2024) at a TCC $875 - $925/oz.

That guidance implies significant production acceleration and cost reductions versus Q1.

It also implies management should come close to the full-year 2025 consensus expectations we had a month ago. Slight tweaks to those numbers now suggest revenue growth of 28% to $1.73 million and adjusted EPS growth of 54% to $1.24.

The Stock

AGI topped out near 21.5 multiple times in 2024 then broke out above 22 in February. The stock then traded in a tight range and, despite a quick pullback around Liberation Day in early April, enjoyed a rather smooth trajectory to all-time highs just above 30 in mid-April. AGI has since pulled back to 25.5 thanks to the Q1 earnings miss and de-escalation of both trade and geopolitical concerns in the last month. For those willing to bet this isn’t the last of such concerns, AGI (and other gold stocks) offers a nice bit of diversification. BUY

CoreWeave (CRWV)

CoreWeave (CRWV) is one of those stocks that you just have to keep an eye on. While we won’t be buying today, we will get familiar with the story.

The deal is that the Nvidia (NVDA)-backed company is a pure play on AI, offering a variety of software and cloud services through its CoreWeave Cloud platform.

This platform is used by the major hyperscalers and AI innovators (MSFT, META, NVDA, OpenAI, Mistral, Cohere, etc.) to manage cutting-edge AI infrastructure, develop AI models and deliver AI apps.

While the list of CoreWeave’s services reads like standard hosting platform boilerplate language – “we offer Infrastructure, Managed Software and Application Software, blah, blah, blah” – investors are excited because the company’s platform supports many of the most resource-intensive and forward-thinking projects out there.

The company has been able, thanks to considerable debt tolerance, to get data centers with next-gen GPU clusters that can handle these sophisticated workloads up and running quickly. More quickly, it turns out, than the hyperscalers.

This all means CoreWeave is positioned to have the fifth or sixth largest pool of GPUs in the world.

With many of the global AI leaders as customers, CoreWeave has built an impressive customer base, and it did so quickly. Revenue growth is off the charts, projected to grow by 162% to $5 billion this year.

But there are risks, and plenty of skeptics.

CoreWeave’s GPU clusters have been hugely expensive to build, and it has had to raise a lot of cash – over $14.5 billion in debt and equity. Best guess is profitability isn’t in the cards until 2027, and it’s still unclear where the hyperscalers will be with their own data centers at that point.

Bottom line, CoreWeave is an exciting story and it could be huge, but it could also be a major flop. Given a wide range of potential scenarios between those two bookends, we’ll stick to the sidelines for now.

The Stock

CRWV came public at 40 on March 28 and rallied by 50% within a few sessions. The stock pulled back below its IPO price in the first half of April (the low was 33.5) but rocketed higher in the last month to close at 90.6 yesterday. With intense buying pressure right now, we’ll stay away. But clearly this is a name we have to keep an eye on to see (1) if we see a window of opportunity to buy, and (2) if we want to take that leap. WATCH

Dynatrace (DT)

Dynatrace (DT) is a software company with solutions that help very large organizations monitor their ever-expanding IT environments.

It’s a leader in the Application Performance Monitoring (APM) space, which is a fancy way of saying its platform helps customers monitor the performance and security of a ton of applications.

Coverage ranges from infrastructure all the way up to coding, which means Dynatrace not only makes sure applications are running properly, it also has a hand in shaping the customer experience.

Like most other relevant software companies, Dynatrace has been building out AI tools on its platform. That’s helped it grow newer solutions, including log management (a third of customers now using this), infrastructure management and application security.

Another interesting aspect of the company is its relatively new consumption usage model, Dynatrace Platform Subscription (DPS).

DPS gives customers the flexibility to scale usage up and down depending on what they have going on, without having to overthink associated costs and/or try to renegotiate new licenses as business demands evolve.

On the Q4 fiscal 2025 earnings report on May 14 (stock was +5% the next day), management said over 40% of the customer base is now on DPS and that customer count on DPS has doubled over the last year.

Given that these customers are using around 12 capabilities versus just five for those on traditional licenses, and that they average $600,000 in annualized recurring revenue (ARR) versus $400,000 for traditional users, DPS appears to be a win-win.

Another plus is growth in strategic accounts (i.e., the really big, valuable ones), which is up 45% over last year at this time.

With a lot appearing to be going in DT’s favor, and the company continuing to buy back shares ($43 million in the last quarter, bringing the total up to $173 million out of $500 million authorized), there seems to be momentum with the name. We’ll put it on our Watch List and see how DT acts in the weeks ahead.

The Stock

DT put up decent performance last year, and while there was a concerning drawdown in December, shares perked up in January. A mid-month earnings report sent DT to a multi-year high of 63 in the second week of February. DT’s strength unraveled after that, with shares giving up a third of their value by April 7. But DT had begun to recover when the Q4 fiscal 2025 earnings report landed on May 14, sending shares back above 50 for the first time since March 26. It’s held above 50 since and is also back above its 200-day moving average line. WATCH

Palomar Holdings (PLMR) ★ Top Pick ★

I added property and casualty (P&C) insurer Palomar (PLMR) to our Watch List last month, and with solid price performance and a good Q1 earnings report, the name has earned a spot in our portfolio today.

While we have a few new (mostly positive) details to digest from the earnings call, the big-picture story remains the same as it was a month ago.

Palomar is a specialty insurer serving residential and commercial clients. It was started in 2014 when it began selling earthquake insurance in California and 11 other markets.

Today, earthquake makes up 39% of gross written premiums (GWP), inland marine and other property makes up 23%, and casualty, fronting and crop make up 18%, 16% and 4%, respectively.

In the early days, Palomar stood out from the competition because it went after geographic markets where there was little interest from carriers that used one-size-fits-all pricing strategies across large areas.

That left the door open to reach customers who needed something specific to their area. Palomar developed a proprietary data analytics and tech platform and walked right through.

Over the years, Palomar has added more products and geographies – crop, environmental liability and excess and surplus (E&S) casualty are all relatively new lines.

While California remains its largest market by far at 43% of 2024 GWP (Texas, the second largest, is 8%), Palomar is now licensed in 44 states.

Turning to the Q1 report, the main takeaway is that net premium growth continues to grow at a healthy clip across nearly all insurance categories, while claims remained relatively low.

GWP grew by 20% to $442 million in the quarter, with earthquake (+23%), inland marine (+29%) and casualty (+113%) the standout performers and fronting (-43%) the only notable weak spot.

With new lines helping to diversify Palomar beyond the limited market for earthquake insurance (CA, WA and OR make up 75% of the market, and earthquake coverage is discretionary), it’s reasonable to expect GWP to keep growing at 20%, or better.

The strong top-line results helped push EPS to $1.87, well above consensus estimates of $1.58. Granted, there were a few significant adjustments (lower than expected taxes and prior catastrophe losses) that, when stripped out, imply a more normalized Q1 EPS of around $1.62.

But a beat is a beat, and a little extra icing on the cake isn’t a bad thing, so long as you don’t come to expect it every quarter.

Management boosted its full-year 2025 outlook modestly, pushing adjusted net income up by $6 - $8 million to a range of $186 - $200 million.

While there is certainly some room for catastrophe losses to grow, and Palomar’s reinsurance renews in June and could (but is not expected to) come in at a higher price, it’s more than reasonable to think there’s ample room for Palomar to exceed expectations through the next three quarters.

The Stock

PLMR’s action was totally acceptable, though not particularly notable, through much of 2024. Momentum has picked up since the Q3 2024 earnings report on February 12. That event sent PLMR +15% to close at 125 the next day. The stock has ground higher to 160 since, steadily bouncing off its 20-day moving average line, with the exception of one quick dip to the 50-day around Liberation Day. BUY

ThredUp (TDUP)

ThredUp (TDUP) was one of the hot pandemic-era IPOs that got demolished when interest rates started climbing and investor demand for high-growth names waned.

Underlying business conditions for the company also suffered due to industry-specific factors that appear to be turning into a tailwind now.

But I’m getting ahead of myself. Let’s back up and discuss exactly what this company does.

ThredUp, which has a market cap of $835 million, is the largest online thrift store out there. The company operates an online marketplace where sellers can clean out their closets and make a little money while buyers can grab secondhand fashion at deeply discounted prices.

The platform uses a consignment pricing model, meaning ThredUp gets a percentage of each sale. It has also partnered with brands and retailers to integrate resale into their business models.

ThredUp calls this open-source model Resale-as-a-Service (RaaS). It recently announced it would remove branded resale fees and add a number of service improvements to the service.

Brands can now use the company’s RaaS for things such as selling stagnant inventory, customer returns and secondhand items, integrating an online storefront using ThredUp’s generative AI tech, accessing ThredUp’s cleaning and repair partner network and getting marketing support.

On the Q1 call on May 5, management talked about how the Trump administration’s closure of the de minimis loophole, which allowed goods valued at under $800 to enter the U.S. without tariffs or duties, as well as the potential price increases for apparel resulting from tariffs, are both significant positives for ThredUp’s market.

Management also said customer acquisition costs could come down, given that large retail ad buyers have begun to spend less on Meta (META) and Google (GOOG).

Interestingly, these shifting market dynamics didn’t really begin until April, and ThredUp’s Q1 results, which ran through March, still sailed past expectations.

Revenue grew by 10.5% to $71.3 million as investments in marketing nearly doubled the number of new buyers and helped motivate active buyers (+5.7%) to spend more. Active buyer orders jumped over 16%.

This has gone from a meh story to a red-hot story. In fact, it’s a little too hot to touch right now, but TDUP will go on our Watch List, and we’ll see how things evolve.

The Stock

TDUP came public at 14 in March 2021 and shares more than doubled soon after. But fast forward to September 2024, and the stock was trading below 1. Shares began to act much better in January when they crossed back above 2. TDUP ran into the low 4s just prior to the May 5 Q1 earnings report. The stock blasted 48% higher to 6.6 the next day and has chipped its way up to 7.2 since. We’ll keep an eye on it. WATCH

Company Name Ticker Date Covered Ref Price 5/21/25 Current Gain Notes Current Rating Alamos Gold AGI 5/21/25 NEW 26 NEW Buy Apple AAPL 5/15/24 189 205.6 9% Top Pick Buy Dutch Bros BROS 3/26/25 70.5 66.1 -6% Top Pick Buy Freshworks FRSH 3/26/25 & 5/1/25 15.5 14.7 -5% Buy GE Vernova GEV 11/20/24 342.9 458 34% Hold 1/2 LandBridge LB 2/19/25 73.4 83.1 13% Hold Microsoft MSFT 2/15/23 268.5 455.6 70% Top Pick Buy Palomar PLMR 5/21/25 NEW 163.5 NEW Top Pick Buy Primo Brands PRMB 12/18/24 31.1 32 3% Buy Sprout Farmers Market SFM 4/16/25 159.1 165.5 4% SELL Sportrader Group SRAD 4/16/25 23.6 23.8 1% Top Pick Buy WATCH LIST ADMA Biologics ADMA 4/16/25 - 20.3 - Watch Carpenter Technology CRS 3/26/25 - 232.4 - Watch Cloudflare NET 3/26/25 - 156.7 - Watch CoreWeave CRWV 4/16/25 - 100.8 - Watch Dynatrace DT 4/16/25 - 53.5 - Watch MakeMyTrip MMYT 12/13/24 - 102.1 - Watch ThredUp TDUP 4/16/25 - 7.3 - Watch Viking Holdings VIK 12/18/24 - 43.7 - Watch

Company Name Ticker Date Covered Reference Price^ Date Sold Price Sold^ Gain/loss Notes Clearwater Analytics CWAN 12/18/24 28.7 1/15/25 27 -6% Klaviyo KVYO 9/20/24 34 1/15/25 40.1 18% AST SpaceMobile ASTS 6/20/24 11.6 1/29/25 18.5 59% Bought 1/2, Sold 1/2 Amer Sports AS 1/15/25 29.4 2/10/25 30.5 4% OneStream OS 10/16/24 29.6 2/12/25 23.3 -21% Astera Labs ALAB 11/20/24 95.5 2/28/25 73.3 -23% Bought 1/2, Sold 1/2 Cellebrite CLBT 1/15/25 22.7 2/28/25 18.4 -19% Reddit RDDT 1/15/25 & 3/4/25 164.8 3/7/25 139.8 -15% FTAI Aviation FTAI 3/20/24 61.6 3/7/25 104.3 69% Sold second 1/2 SharkNinja SN 2/19/25 110.3 4/3/25 71.8 -35% Soleno Therapeutics SLNO 1/17/24 44.7 4/3/25 72.2 61% Bought 1/2, Sold 1/2 DoorDash DASH 2/19/25 211 4/8/25 169.8 -20% Sprouts Farmers Market SFM 4/16/25 159.1 5/21/25 166 est. 4% est.

