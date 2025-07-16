Cabot Early Opportunities Issue: July 16, 2025

Stocks in This Issue

Stock Name Market Cap (Fully Diluted) Price (7/15/25) Investment Type Current Rating Carpenter Technolgoy (CRS) $13.9 billion 278 Growth – Specialty Metals Buy Doximity (DOCS) ★ Top Pick ★ $12.0 billion 61.7 Growth – Physician Networking Buy Hinge Health (HNGE) $3.70 billion 47.9 Rapid Growth – Virtual PT Watch Sensient Technologies (SXT) $4.65 billion 109 Growth – Flavor & Colorings Watch ThredUp (TDUP) $842 million 7.12 Growth/Recovery – Retail Consignment Buy Half

Alamos Gold (AGI) stock continues to move sideways, along with the price of gold. That might be the pattern for the summer, which is fine by me. We’ll keep AGI in the portfolio as our hedge against potential market volatility arising from Trump administration policies and macro uncertainty. BUY

Credo Tech Group (CRDO) has acted very well since I added it last month, rising nearly 30%. Bank of America was recently out with a bullish note that talked about, among other things, the potential of Credo’s HiWire Active Electrical Cables (AECs), which are self-powered cables that blend the benefits of both copper and optical cables (high performance, energy efficient, lower cost, easier installation, etc.). Apparently, Credo management thinks the AEC market could be five to 10 times larger than the $1 billion market BofA had previously estimated if/as AEC becomes the standard for data center and AI cluster applications. Growth in solutions like AEC adds to the already bullish story surrounding Credo’s SerDes chips, which are essential for ultra-fast data transmission. BUY

Dutch Bros (BROS) hasn’t done a lot for us since I added it in March, though shares responded well to the Q1 report back in May. Among quick-serve restaurants, this is one of the better-performing names. While primarily a coffee shop, the new addition of a limited food program, as well as mobile order and pay, has me intrigued. We’ll stick with BROS through the upcoming Q2 report on August 6 and see if that event can give the stock a jolt. BUY

Dynatrace (DT) has been another stick in the mud lately. One of the potential growth triggers here is the company’s addition of a consumption-based pricing model, which could tempt customers that are now scrutinizing their software spend. Management believes it has made solid steps to boost growth heading into next year and we haven’t heard anything yet that runs counter to that narrative. Granted, we’ve only been in the name for a month and software stocks haven’t performed well over that time. But it’s still easy to get impatient with DT’s recent blah performance. That said, with earnings coming up in early August, we’ll give DT some more time. BUY

Freshworks (FRSH) stock was sold yesterday due to underperformance since we added partial positions in March and May. SOLD

GE Vernova (GEV) stock continues to act very well and has recently made a string of new highs after a small wobble near the 500 level. The company just announced it will add about 700 jobs and invest up to $100 million in Pennsylvania over the next two years as it works to modernize the nation’s electrical grid. The company reports Q2 results next Wednesday, which are expected to show revenue grew by 7.1% to $7.88 billion and adjusted EPS improved to $1.54. We’re up about 62%. HOLD HALF

Microsoft (MSFT) stock has been on a tear since the Q3 fiscal 2025 report back in April. With the stock making all-time highs, our paper gain currently stands at almost 90%. Investors are bullish on the name for a number of reasons, one of which is management’s commentary about how much more profitable AI solutions are at this early stage of monetization relative to cloud software solutions at a similar stage. There’s no doubt expectations are high heading into the Q4 report on July 30 (two weeks from today). We’ll stay the course, but keep new positions on the smaller side at these levels. BUY

Palomar (PLMR) was sold on July 10 due to lackluster performance. SOLD

Primo Brands (PRMB) has been under pressure this summer since temps have been on the cooler side and, on average, there’s been more rain than usual across the country. That’s not a great setup for bottled water sales. That said, the summer isn’t over. And there remains a margin improvement/EBTIDA story driven by hard cost synergies as the company integrates the Blue Triton and Primo Water businesses. BUY

Sportradar Group (SRAD) broke above 26 on June 24 and hasn’t looked back. There’s been a lot of new analyst coverage on the stock lately (Truist, Macquarie, JMP Securities) and we have an earnings report coming up on August 5. Current consensus is calling for revenue to grow nearly 20% to $365 million and adjusted EPS to come in at $0.04. BUY

With the market continuing to stay strong even in the face of renewed tariff threats, it’s reasonable to be concerned about investors being overly bullish.

At the same time, recent data from Bank of America suggests equity overweight isn’t at extremes, recession risks are falling, Fed rate cut expectations are rising (52% odds for a September cut), and June CPI inflation data was in line with expectations (at 0.3%), meaning the annualized rate of 2.7% (up slightly from last month) shows only muted upside impact from tariffs (mainly from apparel and furniture).

It may be that the market is simply getting more comfortable (again) with the style of communication and “negotiations” coming out of the Trump White House.

This isn’t to say we’re going to get crazy aggressive. There are a lot of stocks working, and plenty that are not.

We’ll continue to take a balanced approach, stepping into some more aggressive names (like TDUP this month and CRDO last month) while cutting a few that aren’t doing much at all (like PLMR and FRSH).

This is the same strategy we’ve employed for several months, and it’s kept us out of big trouble while helping us build exposure to some fantasticly performing names, including GEV, MSFT, CRDO and SRAD.

Carpenter Technology (CRS): The Specialty Metals Leader

We’ll add Watch List stock Carpenter Technology (CRS) to our portfolio today due to encouraging trends in the share price and durability in the growth story.

Carpenter is a premier producer and distributor of high-performance specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels and tool steels. It is very well positioned for an expected market shortfall in high-purity nickel alloy.

These high-value, non-commodity materials serve mission-critical roles across multiple industries, with aerospace and defense accounting for over 60% of revenue, followed by medical (13%), energy, transportation, industrial, and consumer markets.

Carpenter operates a global network of service and distribution centers across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, and Asia. This gives the company significant control over its supply chain and customer relationships, a strategic advantage that supports strong pricing power for high-margin, hard-to-source materials.

In February, management outlined a $400 million brownfield investment, which includes a new Vacuum Induction Melt (VIM) furnace in Athens, Alabama, along with additional infrastructure and finishing assets in Reading, Pennsylvania.

While the technical details are complex, the key takeaway is that Carpenter is executing disciplined capacity expansion while adhering to its 3P Strategy – focused on productivity, pricing, and product mix – to address a persistent structural supply gap.

Speaking at the J.P. Morgan Industrial Conference earlier in the year, Carpenter’s management team discussed how the company’s $2 billion backlog remains more than four times pre-COVID levels and reiterated strong demand in the aerospace, defense and medical markets. They also downplayed tariff concerns, citing the company’s resilience during prior tariff adjustments.

Recent results reinforce the growth story. In April’s fiscal Q3 report Carpenter beat expectations, particularly on operating income. The Specialty Alloys Operations (SAO) segment, which accounts for 88% of total sales, grew 5.6% and delivered operating income of $138 million (+53%).

Post-earnings commentary from analysts pointed to expected pricing improvements in Q4, which should drive continued operating income growth. With $38 million in share buybacks during Q3 and expanding margins, EPS is outpacing revenue growth, rising 58% to $1.88 in Q3.

Stepping back, Carpenter is a mid-cap industrial company with a modest 0.4% dividend yield, a $400 million share repurchase program (with room for expansion), and expected revenue growth of 6% to 10% this year and next. Adjusted EPS is projected to grow much faster – up 54% this year and around 27% next year.

That’s a story we will get behind today.

The Stock

CRS stock changed character in late 2023 when it broke out to a 10-year high above 66. There was a little wobble early in 2024 but CRS blew through 100 in May then found consistent support at its 50-day line as it ascended to 214 by mid-January. The stock topped out there, then again at the same level in February, before breaking down below its 200-day line after Liberation Day in April. Since then CRS has been unstoppable. Shares moved through the 200 level shortly after the Q3 report on April 24 and have traded above their 200-, 50- and 25-day moving averages since. We’ll be buying into strength with CRS currently trading near 282. BUY

Doximity (DOCS): The Physician’s Network ★ Top Pick ★

Doximity is a professional medical network designed specifically for doctors. With the largest community of physicians in the country – over 80% of docs and 50% of nurse practitioners and physician assistants are members – the platform stands apart from competing healthcare-focused networks (like Medscape and Sermo) and broader digital marketing platforms (such as LinkedIn and Facebook).

Clearly, much of that differentiation comes from the exclusivity of the platform and the high level of engagement, which makes Doximity especially attractive to pharma and life science companies.

These firms are the platform’s primary revenue source, paying to deliver targeted digital campaigns that promote drug launches and treatments directly to prescribers.

This is where the vast majority (roughly 80%) of the company’s revenue comes from. The rest is derived from its recruitment tools (used by healthcare employers to post jobs and hire medical professionals) and its telehealth services.

Both the recruiting and telehealth tools serve a dual purpose: They generate revenue and boost engagement, which in turn increases the platform’s attractiveness to advertisers.

Doximity’s newsfeed – where users browse medical articles, peer updates, and videos – hosts over 1 million unique active prescribers. This area is free to users and supports the company’s ad-based model, with physicians accepting targeted ads in exchange for relevant content (not unlike Facebook’s model).

Because of the platform’s design, revenue growth is closely tied to user growth and engagement, which impact both ad volume and pricing. To support this, Doximity is investing in new features, including workflow tools and AI capabilities. CEO Jeff Tangney has described this as the company’s largest incremental investment this year.

Doximity’s approach to AI appears to mirror its telehealth playbook: focus on creating user value first, then monetize later. Current AI efforts seem aimed at relieving clinical and administrative burdens for doctors, an area of real need.

One unique element of Doximity’s business model is its “upfront buying season,” which wraps up in the fall. This means management has visibility into roughly 70% of its expected revenue for the upcoming year by the fiscal Q3 call in February.

The remaining 30% is targeted during a “summer upsell” season, which is covered on the fiscal Q2 (November) and Q3 (February) earnings calls.

With current consensus estimates already reflecting management’s February commentary (after which the stock sold off) and upside (or downside) largely dependent on upsell success this summer, DOCS stock likely factors in conservative expectations. That could translate to significant upside should a few things fall into place.

Looking ahead, fiscal 2026 revenue is expected to grow 12% to $626 million while adjusted EPS is forecast to remain flat at $1.42, likely due to near-term AI investments.

The company is set to report fiscal Q1 results around August 12, leaving four quarters to play out before full-year numbers are finalized.

One potential wildcard for the stock is a possible change in U.S. advertising regulations.

The U.S. is one of only two countries (New Zealand is the other) that allows direct-to-consumer (DTC) pharma marketing. A handful of lawmakers, as well as Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr., have talked about how ridiculous this practice is, noting that DTC drug ads account for roughly a third of commercial time during the evening news.

Doximity has no DTC marketing products. A potential U.S. ban on DTC ads could be a significant tailwind if pharma marketers redirect spending to physician-targeted platforms, like Doximity. We’ll be watching.

The Stock

DOCS came public in 2021 and initially performed well before declining alongside the broader market through 2022 and 2023. The stock’s character changed after the fiscal Q1 earnings report last August, which drove shares up 39% and helped DOCS break out of a year-long trading range below 30. Momentum continued, particularly around earnings events, pushing the stock to a high of 85 by early February. A sizeable drawdown landed DOCS at 48 in April, then a recovery was cut short at 62 after the Q4 report in mid-May. Since then, DOCS has inched its way back into the low 60s.

Hinge Health (HNGE): The Virtual PT Platform

In healthcare, few segments are as ripe for digital transformation as physical therapy (PT). Anyone who’s experienced multiple rounds of PT can easily see the appeal of a platform that offers the flexibility to complete exercises on your own schedule – at home or in the gym – while still receiving expert guidance and motivation.

Hinge Health (HNGE) is a leading player in this space. The company offers a virtual musculoskeletal (MSK) care platform that treats a wide range of joint and muscle conditions covering everything from acute injuries and chronic pain to pre- and post-surgical rehabilitation.

At the heart of Hinge’s platform is TrueMotion, an AI-powered 3D motion tracking technology that runs on a smartphone or tablet and captures over 100 data points across the body.

These are combined with tens of millions of member sessions and outcomes to deliver real-time feedback and allow Hinge’s team of PTs, physicians, and health coaches to monitor progress and personalize care plans. TrueMotion gives Hinge a distinct edge over many virtual PT platforms that still rely on mailed hardware kits.

Another key differentiator is Enso, an FDA-approved, wearable device that delivers electrical nerve stimulation. The latest version, Enso Model 3, supports higher current levels, offers longer usage time, and costs 75% less than the first-generation model.

Supporting all of this is HingeConnect, the company’s AI-driven data platform that integrates electronic health records (EHR) from more than 750,000 providers and 145,000 care sites across the U.S. This database includes insurance claims, prior authorizations, and partner referrals, enabling the identification of patients who may benefit from surgery, Enso therapy, or expanded care offerings.

Hinge Health initially focused on selling to self-insured employers, which remains its largest revenue stream. These customers pay annual platform fees and engagement-based charges tied to care programs. Hinge currently covers about 20 million lives, only about 16% of the addressable market in this segment.

Recently, the company expanded into fully-insured health plans, Medicare Advantage, and federal insurance programs, though penetration here remains low at about 1%. Hinge is also starting to grow internationally through U.S.-based multinationals, with Canada launching in 2024 and select European markets under development.

Two recent partnerships highlight Hinge’s continued push to broaden its reach.

A partnership with Progyny (PGNY) brings virtual and in-person pelvic floor therapy into the fold. And a HingeSelect initiative with 10 large PT and imaging providers is building a high-performance, in-person care network focused on imaging, PT, and injections.

Looking ahead, Hinge should deliver strong growth in Q2, with revenue and members projected to grow roughly 39% to $125 million and 583,000, respectively. That follows a strong 2024 during which revenue grew 33%.

That said, HNGE is a newly public company, having IPO’d in May, and its first quarterly earnings report is scheduled for August 5. There is also macro uncertainty rising from renewed tariff threats.

Given these near-term risks, we’ll hold off on taking a position for now and add HNGE to our Watch List instead.

The Stock

HNGE came public at 32 on May 22. The stock quickly shot up to 43.8 before a pullback to 33 in mid-June. Buyers stepped in and HNGE rallied to its all-time high of 52.2 by the end of June. The stock has pulled back a little since then but is still strong and trading in the high 40s. We’ll let things settle down and see if a trading pattern emerges before getting involved. WATCH

Sensient Technologies: Watching for a Ban on Artificial Food Dye

Sensient Technologies (SXT) is a Wisconsin-based company that makes a variety of colors, flavors and other ingredients for the food and beverage, pharma, cosmetic and personal care markets.

While not a high-growth business, Sensient is now facing what could be its best market environment ever thanks to regulatory actions in the U.S. to ban certain artificial, petroleum-based dyes used as food coloring in snacks, drinks and desserts.

On its Q1 call in April, management said this is “the most significant revenue opportunity in Sensient’s history.”

While not written into law yet, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary are leading the charge to eliminate dyes, including Red 40, Yellow 5, Blue 1, Green 3 and Red 3, among others.

With the FDA fast-tracking approval of natural dyes, like beet juice, butterfly pea flower extract and gardenia blue, major food and snack manufacturers are rushing to reformulate their products.

That means they’re often turning to Sensient, which has been working furiously to overcome the technical challenges to replace synthetic colors with natural ones. This is not always easy to do. And even when a replacement natural formula is created and FDA-approved, ironing out the planting, production, harvesting, processing, and color production takes time.

Sensient is charging full speed ahead right now to fulfill what it expects to be massive demand.

It has already created Marine Blue Capri, a Blue 1 replacement ideal for beverages that’s based on a stabilized spirulina solution. Marine Blue Capri can also be used to achieve greens, one of the most difficult colors to create with natural formulations.

Sensient has also created Sienna Fortis, a clean-label brown solving caramel and cocoa challenges ideal for plant-based protein, sweet and savory baking, icings, frostings and more.

The business is broken up into three segments, with Flavors and Extracts being the biggest (roughly 50% of revenue), Color the second largest (40% of revenue) and Asia-Pacific (10% of revenue).

Flavors and Extracts hasn’t grown much at all recently, but operating income was up 6% in Q1 as Sensient raised prices. This segment has been affected by a reorganization plan that began at the end of 2023 (will be complete by the end of this year) aimed at increasing efficiency and consolidating manufacturing facilities (plants in the U.K. and Spain have been closed).

The Colors segment grew 5% in Q1 thanks to rising demand and pricing power for food and pharma customers. The growth expected from natural formulations has not yet kicked in.

In the Asia-Pacific segment, which makes the same products as the other two segments but is dedicated to this specific geographic area, revenue was up 4% in Q1, driven by higher volumes.

Stepping back, the massive opportunity thanks to the expected federal ban on artificial dyes is in the very early days. On the downside, there is some offset from tariffs, roughly $10 million for the year. But the reorganization plan is coming to an end and the expected cost savings (i.e., profit expansion) are starting to kick in.

For the full year 2025, analysts see revenue growing about 4% to $1.6 billion and adjusted EPS growing 12% to $3.36. Next year, in 2026, revenue is expected to grow nearly 6%, while EPS is expected to expand by 14%.

That said, there are a number of scenarios here that could make actual results far better, or worse. That will likely depend on what steps U.S. lawmakers take in the months ahead. With earnings due out late next week, we’ll remain patient and consider jumping in once we get the latest update.

The Stock

SXT was a “meh” stock until the Q1 report on April 25. That event lifted the stock above long-term overhead resistance at 83 and sent it north of 90. SXT consolidated in the 90 – 100 range in May and June then broke above 100 on July 1. It has walked up to 110 since. We’ll sit on the sidelines through next week’s Q2 report and see how that event affects SXT’s action. WATCH

ThredUp (TDUP): The Online Thrift Shop

We’re going to take a swing at Watch List stock ThredUp (TDUP) on the latest dip to the stock’s 50-day line.

This was one of the hot pandemic-era IPOs that got demolished when the market faltered and underlying business conditions deteriorated. But those industry-specific headwinds appear to be turning into tailwinds now.

ThredUp, which has a market cap of around $830 million, is the largest online thrift store out there. The company’s marketplace lets sellers clean out their closets and make a little money while buyers can grab secondhand fashion at deeply discounted prices.

The platform uses a consignment pricing model, meaning ThredUp gets a percentage of each sale. It has also partnered with brands and retailers to integrate resale into their business models.

ThredUp calls this open-source model Resale-as-a-Service (RaaS). It recently announced it would remove branded resale fees and add a number of service improvements to the service.

Brands can now use the company’s RaaS to sell stagnant inventory, returned and secondhand items, integrate an online storefront using ThredUp’s generative AI tech, access ThredUp’s cleaning and repair partner network and get marketing support.

On the Q1 call on May 5, management talked about how the Trump administration’s closure of the de minimis loophole, which allowed goods valued at under $800 to enter the U.S. without tariffs or duties, as well as the potential price increases for apparel resulting from tariffs, are both significant positives for ThredUp’s market.

While tariffs remain a big question mark, ThredUp has seen another potential tailwind – customer acquisition costs have come as large retail ad buyers began to spend less on Meta (META) and Google (GOOG) in April.

That helped ThredUp’s Q1 results sail past expectations. Revenue grew by 10.5% to $71.3 million as investments in marketing nearly doubled the number of new buyers and helped motivate active buyers (+5.7%) to spend more. Active buyer orders jumped by more than 16%.

Since Q1, the company has been pushing to add new search features to its platform. Recent enhancements include Shop Social, which recommends styles and brands drawn from users’ social media inspiration.

ThredUp has gone from being a dormant story to an exciting one, so it’s relatively high risk. The story could have legs, or it could fizzle out. The upcoming Q2 report on August 4 will determine which way the stock goes. We’ll take a chance by jumping in ahead of that event with a half-sized position.

The Stock

TDUP came public at 14 in March 2021 and shares more than doubled soon after. But by September 2024 the stock was trading below 1. Shares began to act much better early in 2025 when they crossed back above 2. TDUP ran into the low 4s just prior to the May 5 Q1 earnings report, then blasted 48% higher to 6.6 the next day. It then worked its way up to 8.7 by June 20. We’ve seen shares pull back to their 50-day line at 7.1 since. We’ll step in here with a half-sized position. BUY HALF

Yesterday, July 15, we sold Freshworks (FRSH) for a roughly 11% loss. On July 10 we let go of Palomar (PLMR) for a 13% loss.

An updated table of all stocks rated BUY, HOLD and WATCH as well as recent stocks SOLD, is included below.

Stocks rated BUY are suitable for purchasing now. I suggest averaging into every stock to spread out your cost basis.

For stocks rated BUY A HALF, you should average into a position size that’s roughly half the dollar value of your typical position.

Those rated HOLD are stocks that still look good and are recommended to be kept in a long-term-oriented portfolio. Or they’ve pulled back a little and are under consideration for being dropped.

Stocks rated SOLD didn’t pan out, or the uptrend has run its course for the time being. They should be sold if you own them. SOLD stocks are listed in one monthly Issue, then they fall off the SOLD list.

Please use this list to keep up with my latest thinking, and don’t hesitate to email with any questions.

Active Positions

Company Name Ticker Date Covered Ref Price 7/15/25 Current Gain Notes Current Rating Alamos Gold AGI 5/21/25 26 26.3 1% Buy Carpenter Technology CRS 7/16/25 NEW 278.6 NEW Buy Credo Tech Group CRDO 6/17/25 79.1 102.6 30% Buy Half Doximity DOCS 7/16/25 NEW 62.1 NEW Top Pick Buy Dynatrace DT 6/17/25 55.1 52.2 -5% Top Pick Buy Dutch Bros BROS 3/26/25 70.5 63.9 -9% Top Pick Buy GE Vernova GEV 11/20/24 342.9 559.4 63% Hold Half Microsoft MSFT 2/15/23 268.5 505.8 88% Top Pick Buy Primo Brands PRMB 12/18/24 31.1 28.5 -8% Buy Sportrader Group SRAD 4/16/25 23.6 29.6 25% Top Pick Buy ThredUp TDUP 7/16/25 NEW 7.2 NEW Buy Half WATCH LIST ADMA Biologics ADMA 4/16/25 - 18 - Watch Cloudflare NET 3/26/25 - 187 - Watch CoreWeave CRWV 5/21/25 - 140.6 - Watch Hinge Health HNGE 7/16/25 Joby Aviation JOBY 6/18/25 - 14 - Watch Lemonade LMND 6/18/25 - 38.9 - Watch Sensient Technologies SXT 7/16/25 - 108.3 - Watch Viking Holdings VIK 12/18/24 - 57.1 - Watch Waystar WAY 6/18/25 - 38 - Watch

Recently Sold Positions

Company Name Ticker Date Covered Reference Price^ Date Sold Price Sold^ Gain/loss Notes Clearwater Analytics CWAN 12/18/24 28.7 1/15/25 27 -6% Klaviyo KVYO 9/20/24 34 1/15/25 40.1 18% AST SpaceMobile ASTS 6/20/24 11.6 1/29/25 18.5 59% Bought 1/2, Sold 1/2 Amer Sports AS 1/15/25 29.4 2/10/25 30.5 4% OneStream OS 10/16/24 29.6 2/12/25 23.3 -21% Astera Labs ALAB 11/20/24 95.5 2/28/25 73.3 -23% Bought 1/2, Sold 1/2 Cellebrite CLBT 1/15/25 22.7 2/28/25 18.4 -19% Reddit RDDT 1/15/25 & 3/4/25 164.8 3/7/25 139.8 -15% FTAI Aviation FTAI 3/20/24 61.6 3/7/25 104.3 69% Sold second 1/2 SharkNinja SN 2/19/25 110.3 4/3/25 71.8 -35% Soleno Therapeutics SLNO 1/17/24 44.7 4/3/25 72.2 61% Bought 1/2, Sold 1/2 DoorDash DASH 2/19/25 211 4/8/25 169.8 -20% Sprouts Farmers Market SFM 4/16/25 159.1 5/21/25 165.1 4% LandBridge LB 2/19/25 73.4 6/17/25 70.8 -3% Apple AAPL 5/15/24 189 6/17/25 196.8 4% Palomar PLMR 5/21/25 161.9 7/10/25 140.1 -13% Freshworks FRSH 3/26/25 & 5/1/25 15.5 7/15/25 14 -10%

