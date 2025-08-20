Cabot Early Opportunities Issue: August 20, 2025

Stocks in This Issue

Stock Name Market Cap (Fully Diluted) Price (8/19/25) Investment Type Current Rating Live Nation (LYV) ★ Top Pick ★ $38.1 billion 163 Growth – Live Events Buy Primoris (PRIM) $6.00 billion 111 Growth – Utility & Energy Infrastructure Watch Sensient Technologies (SXT) $4.83 billion 114 Modest Growth – Flavor & Colorings Buy Half Unity Software (U) $15.7 billion 37.2 Recovery – Gaming Software Watch Waystar (WAY) $6.21 billion 35.6 Growth – HCM Software Buy Half

Alamos Gold (AGI) stock continues to move sideways, along with the price of gold. I’ve expected this pattern to hold for the summer, so not a big surprise. Alamos remains a high-quality stock that acts as our hedge against market volatility while providing significant upside potential if the price of gold rises (expected later in 2025) and through operational improvements at both the Magino and Young-Davidson mines (both in Canada). BUY

Carpenter Technology (CRS) was sold yesterday. SOLD

Credo Tech Group (CRDO) has been a solid performer for us since I added the stock in June. Even factoring in yesterday’s sizeable pullback, we’re up over 30%. The company is an AI connectivity specialist, and with all the hyperscalers looking to spend more and grow faster, but do so with an eye toward efficiency (not just raw power), it makes sense that they’ll continue to turn to Credo’s solutions. The company’s platform is focused on energy efficiency, high speed and reliability. With supernormal growth (Q2 FY25 results reported in June showed 180% revenue and 400% EPS growth), this isn’t a stock for the faint of heart. But if the growth continues to be real, the stock’s performance could be spectacular. First-quarter FY26 results should be out on September 3. BUY HALF

Doximity (DOCS) stock enjoyed a pop after the company delivered a beat-and-raise Q1 FY26 report a couple weeks ago and management talked about a better-than-expected start to the upsell season. On the call, management said customer marketing budgets are stabilizing. While there is certainly some policy uncertainty out there, there is no slowdown in the business. Revenue grew 15.2% to $146 million (beat by $6.4 million) and adjusted EPS grew 29% to $0.36 (beat by $0.06). The stock continues to look attractive. BUY

Dutch Bros (BROS) stock got off to a slow start for us but enjoyed a big rally (+22%) after Q2 results came out on August 6. Shares have given some of that back but remain just above their 200-day line. On the call, management talked about how all the growth initiatives – food, mobile order, marketing – are working together to raise brand awareness, get more people to visit Dutch Bros and also get them to spend more when they do. The company is beginning to expand into the northeast and launch branded ground coffee in K-Cups and bags for home consumption. I think the quarter should get investors engaged in the story again and help the stock, given roughly 25% revenue growth and 30% EPS growth on the menu for this year and next. BUY

Dynatrace (DT) fell apart after the Q1 FY26 report on August 6 (shares -7% the next day), but it’s been chipping its way higher and is almost at its pre-earnings level. On the conference call, management talked up the strength in the enterprise account pipeline (grew +50%) as well as with the new log management product (expected to hit $100 million in annualized revenue this year). Full-year revenue growth guidance went up slightly to 16% to 17%. It hasn’t been the best period for software stocks lately, but we’ll continue to give DT the benefit of the doubt so long as the stock gives us reason to. That said, if it falters again from here, we could easily cut it loose. HOLD

GE Vernova (GEV) has been a beast for us (up about 75%) and posted another convincing quarterly report thanks to AI power demand rebooting the company’s gas power business. The big questions around the name now are more about just how long this cycle in the gas power and electrification market will last and less about the company’s ability to capitalize on it. Data from McCoy covering the first half of 2025 shows the highest orders on record in terms of GW capacity (37%), and since 2011 in terms of physical units (206% to 393 units). Bank of America says GE Vernova holds about 47% market share in North America and 26% globally. So, if you want exposure to gas turbine growth, this is your stock. We’ll continue to hold. HOLD HALF

Microsoft (MSFT) stock has given back its Q4 FY25 earnings pop, which was extremely good and, critically, showed an acceleration in Azure (+39% versus expectations of 34%, and 4% faster than the 35% in Q3). Management said that even with additional data center capacity brought online in the quarter, demand is still well above supply. MSFT stock rallied 35% from just before the April earnings report through the July 30 report. It’s reasonable, though not necessarily desirable, to see some fading after such a rally. We’re up about 90% and sticking with MSFT. BUY

Primo Brands (PRMB) was under pressure going into the Q2 report then got knocked down another peg after results missed already lowered expectations. Weather was a major factor (tornadoes tore apart a company facility in Texas), but integration challenges with Blue Triton also sprung up. Management says Primo is back on track and announced a $250 million share repurchase program. I suggested buying into the weakness, and PRMB has firmed up and acted better since. BUY

Sportradar Group (SRAD) traded up to fresh highs this week and remains a buy. The Q2 report met expectations on the top line and beat on adjusted EBITDA. The IMG acquisition is still expected to close in Q4 and will have a significant positive impact on growth in 2026. BUY

ThredUp (TDUP) has worked out very well for us so far. There was a lot of momentum in the most recent quarter as the company acquired more new customers than at any time in company history. Marketing investments are paying off, and the closing of the de minimis loophole is a big tailwind. Full-year revenue guidance was increased from a range of $281 to $291 million to a range of $298 to $302 million. Breaking it down by quarterly growth, management is forecasting 25% revenue growth in Q3 then 10% in Q4, which is typically a slower quarter in the resale market. I moved the stock to hold after the report and will stick with that rating for now. HOLD HALF

With over 90% of S&P 500 companies having already reported and earnings growth of 11.7% coming in much better than the 4.9% expected, it’s not that surprising that the market has made a series of fresh all-time highs.

As always, the million-dollar question is … what comes next?

There’s no doubt the market is looking for a September rate cut. But odds have faded over the last couple of weeks from nearly 100% to around 83% yesterday.

I’m modestly concerned that Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech in Jackson Hole on Friday will be a flop as far as the market is concerned – I seriously doubt he’ll talk up a September rate cut. And with earnings season coming to a close, I wonder what the next positive catalyst for the market will be.

A Russia-Ukraine ceasefire deal? Not betting on it.

The bottom line here is I don’t see any reason to move far from our “balanced approach” perch, which has been working well for us since earlier in the year.

This means cutting some underperformers (we let go of Carpenter Technology (CRS) yesterday), trying to let some winners run and not getting too aggressive chasing them, while taking a few shots at some new names.

In short, stick with what we’ve been doing.

Live Nation Entertainment (LYV): The Name Says It All ★ Top Pick ★

Live Nation (LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company, with a trio of business segments that help it capture the bulk of consumer spending related to concerts and other live musical events.

With fading concerns that the DOJ will force a break-up of the company and a return to double-digit growth this year (sales were up just 1.8% in FY24), we’ll get our tickets punched and jump into a full-sized position today.

If you’re not familiar with how Live Nation’s business works, it all begins with its Concert segment, which generates the vast majority (~82%) of revenue.

In Q2 FY25 (reported August 7), Concert revenue grew 19% to $5.9 billion, thanks, in part, to stadium shows – Beyoncé, Shakira, Kendrick Lamar and Post Malone were just some of the big acts – in the company’s largest markets.

These shows, as well as large festivals like EDC Vegas, Bottlerock and Download in the U.K., helped drive per-fan concession spending up 10% and push the all-important Concert Adjusted Operating Income (AOI) metric up by 33% (to $359 million).

Of course, Live Nation does more than host 150 million fans at over 50,000 events in 50 countries every year. It also sells them tickets through Ticketmaster, which handles services like primary ticket sales, ticket resales and Verified Fan.

The Ticking segment generates about 13% of revenue and grew by 2% in Q2 to $730.7 million (83.3 million tickets sold).

Lastly, Live Nation has a Sponsorship & Advertising segment (5% of revenue) that generates sales from seasonal and specific event sponsors and online advertisers.

Sales in this segment grew by 9% to $340.6 million in Q2. With over 95% of projected revenue for the rest of the year already booked, management is confident this segment will deliver double-digit revenue growth.

Stepping back to look at the company as a whole, Q2 revenue’s growth of 16.3% ($7.0 billion) represented a 2.3% beat and pushed AOI growth up 11% to $798 million.

The calendar for large venue events in the back half of the year is solid (and 10 new sites are penciled in for 2026), and international fan growth (38% of revenue comes from outside of the U.S.) is expected to be up in the double digits.

Add it all up and it appears consumer demand for live entertainment is rock solid, putting Live Nation on track to post 12% revenue growth this year and 9% in FY26 (those estimates could go up).

This year should also mark a trough in earnings (adjusted EPS of $0.94 expected, down from $2.74 last year), which has been impacted as the company invests in growth and internationally (Latin America is growing quickly). EPS is expected to re-accelerate in FY26 to around $2.79 (+200%).

The Stock

LYV has been public since 2005, so there’s a lot of trading history here, most of which is good. The most recent sizeable drawdown was in March after earnings were released. LYV had just hit an all-time high of 158 but fell back to 113 over a four-week period. Shares recovered somewhat, then Liberation Day sent LYV back to 113. The stock has made a series of higher highs and higher lows since, churning its way to new all-time highs above 160. The last 10 points of the advance have come since the Q2 FY25 earnings report on August 7. BUY

Primoris Services (PRIM): Let’s Talk Infrastructure

Primoris Services (PRIM) is a $6 billion market cap Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services company providing critical infrastructure services to the North American utility, energy and renewable markets.

The company’s Utilities segment (38% of revenue) is focused on the installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

This segment offers investors exposure to the red-hot natural gas power generation market, which is experiencing high demand due to energy-intensive data center growth.

With surging project demand and long lead times for more complex (though more efficient) combined cycle gas turbine systems, Primoris has begun to leverage its expertise on simple cycle systems, which are less expensive and quicker to build.

Management sees potential to grow the Utilities segment by up to 25%, organically, over the next few years.

The remaining 62% of revenue comes from the Energy segment, which is focused on energy, renewable energy, energy storage and renewable fuels projects.

While this segment is exposed to changes in the IRA, management has recently said it hasn’t seen a substantial effect from tariffs or legislative changes. Primoris is staying nimble and adapting project schedules as seems sensible – like focusing on those sensitive to tax credits, prioritizing solar installations and pushing out solar storage.

Management sees growth in this segment picking up in the back half of 2025, as was the case last year.

When the company reported Q2 FY25 results on August 4, it was clear that momentum in the business is much stronger than the market expected.

Revenue of $1.89 billion grew 21% and beat by 12% while adjusted EPS of $1.68 grew 62% and beat by $0.61.

With management commentary surrounding upcoming projects solidly bullish – Primoris is in the process of bidding on $2.5 billion in natural gas power plant work and evaluating $1.7 billion of data center work – analyst estimates have jumped.

The market is now looking for revenue to grow by 11% to $7.07 billion this year and for EPS to grow 28% to $4.97.

The Stock

PRIM has been public since 2006, but most of the action has occurred over the last year and a half. The stock broke out to all-time highs above 36 last February and ran to 90.8 in January before the first sustained drawdown. Shared trended lower through April 4, ultimately landing at 49.1, then spent the rest of the month regrouping below 60. Since May, the stock has advanced to new all-time highs well above 100. The reaction to the August 4 Q2 FY25 earnings report was particularly strong, sending PRIM up 17% on the day to close at 108.6. It has inched up to just over 113 since. With a great story but a stock that’s a little too hot to touch right now, we’ll put PRIM on the Watch List. WATCH

Sensient Technologies (SXT): The Natural Food Color Play

With continued strong share price performance and a compelling story, we’ll step into Watch List stock Sensient Technologies (SXT) today.

The backstory is that Sensient makes a variety of colors, flavors and other ingredients for the food and beverage, pharma, cosmetic and personal care markets.

The company is facing what could be its best market environment ever, thanks to regulatory actions in the U.S. to ban certain synthetic dyes used as food coloring in snacks, drinks and desserts.

More than half the states in the U.S. have some form of legislative activity for synthetic colors and food products, with West Virginia the first to pass a law (effective January 2028) to prohibit synthetic colors.

Many food companies have announced plans to transition from synthetic to natural colors by the end of 2027.

With the FDA fast-tracking approval of natural dyes, like beet juice, butterfly pea flower extract and gardenia blue, major food and snack manufacturers are rushing to reformulate their products.

That means they’re often turning to Sensient, which has specialized in natural colors for fifteen years. The company has been working furiously to seize the opportunity, which means ironing out what will be massive, large-scale supply chain changes.

This is needed because planting, production, harvesting, processing, and color production take time once the FDA has approved a replacement natural formula.

Sensient has already created Marine Blue Capri, a Blue 1 replacement ideal for beverages that’s based on a stabilized spirulina solution. It has also created Sienna Fortis, a clean-label brown, solving caramel and cocoa challenges ideal for plant-based protein, sweet and savory baking, icings, frostings and more. And its Microfine range includes natural colors used extensively in salty snacks to achieve bright red, yellows and other colors.

The business is broken into three segments, with Flavors and Extracts being the biggest (roughly 50% of revenue), Color the second largest (40% of revenue) and Asia-Pacific (10% of revenue).

Flavors and Extracts is a flat to slightly down business right now due to a reorganization plan that began at the end of 2023 (and is wrapping up soon). But profit margins are improving.

The Colors segment grew 6.6% in Q2 thanks to rising demand and pricing power (adjusted EBITDA up 290bps to 25.1%).

In the Asia Pacific segment, which makes the same products as the other two segments but is dedicated to this specific geographic area, revenue was up 7.6% in Q2, driven by higher volumes.

Stepping back, the massive opportunity thanks to the expected federal ban on artificial dyes is in the very early days. Revenue is growing modestly now (mid-single-digit revenue growth expected this year) and should accelerate into 2026, but 2027 will likely be the true inflection point. Adjusted EPS growth should be about 15%, to $3.46, this year.

The Stock

SXT did a lot of nothing for a long time, until the quarterly report on April 25. That event lifted shares above long-term overhead resistance at 83 and sent them north of 90. SXT consolidated in the 90 – 100 range in May and June then broke above 100 on July 1. It advanced another 20% through August 13 when it closed at an all-time high of 120.8. The stock has pulled back to around 115 since. BUY HALF

Unity Software (U): Vector, Oh Yeah!

Unity (U) is a play on digital content creation, with specific strength in gaming and other interactive experiences that people engage with on mobile phones, tablets, gaming consoles and AR/VR devices.

The company’s software platform supports developers through the entire software development lifecycle, starting with prototyping and advancing through live service operation, user acquisition and monetization.

Its two main sets of tools are split into Create Solutions (35% of revenue) and Grow Solutions (65% of revenue).

Create Solutions, which include the Unity Game Engine, are used by developers to create 2D and 3D games and simulations and work across all major platforms (iOS, Android, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, etc.).

Grow Solutions is an AdTech platform, with tools for game publishers that help with user acquisition, engagement and monetization.

Unity was an exciting story back in the pandemic, but after revenue grew by 57% in 2023, momentum fizzled. Sales fell by 17% last year.

Now, after almost two years of restructuring, management has positioned Unity to return to growth (albeit at a more modest pace) and cement its position as the leading game development platform in the world.

While Q2 FY25 results, reported on August 6, showed that revenue fell by 2%, there were some bright spots that point toward a meaningful recovery in the business.

First, after several years of headwinds in Grow, the company just migrated its Unity Ads Network to a new AI Platform, called Unity Vector. This change spurred 15% growth in Unity Ads between the first and second quarters of this year.

Thanks to Vector, Unity Ads now represents almost half of total Grow Solutions revenue. Management is already deploying Vector technology into the remaining Grow solutions products (i.e., ironSource), which could see a meaningful uplift as the year progresses.

Expected access to runtime data (consumer behavior data collected through the gaming engine), which Unity does not yet have but is working to get, could add another meaningful tailwind to Grow momentum.

Moving over to Create, things are relatively quiet, but management is laying the foundation for AI tool integrations that can speed up content creation and make Unity the first stop for anybody serious about launching a video game.

Stepping back, there’s no doubt that flat revenue growth (around $1.8 billion expected) and a 23% expected decline in EPS this year (to $0.82) is less than exciting. But conservative estimates suggest that Unity will post modest growth in the back half of the year then post around 10% revenue and EPS growth in 2026.

We’ll watch from the sidelines for now. But if we see more signs that momentum is building, we may have to step in.

The Stock

U was one of the hot pandemic stocks, coming public at 52 in 2020 and surging to over 200 not long after. It’s been a long five years for those who never sold. U appears to have finally bottomed at around 14 about a year ago. The stock was then up and down, mostly between 15 and 30, through July 15. Then U broke higher and ran to 39 before pulling back to 34 just ahead of the Q2 earnings report on August 6. Shares have advanced to 38 since. We’ll watch the name for signs that the fundamentals are continuing to improve. WATCH

Waystar Holding (WAY): Searching for the “Perfect” Claim

Waystar (WAY) was a June Watch List addition that just posted a very solid Q2 earnings report and represents a conservative way to play a potential recovery in the relatively weak software space.

We’ll upgrade the name to “buy” today.

If you need a refresher, Waystar is a healthcare technology provider offering a suite of Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) solutions. Its cloud-based platform streamlines financial processes across the healthcare ecosystem—from patient access to claims management and payment processing. The company serves over 30,000 hospitals, physician practices, and specialty providers.

Management aims to grow revenue by approximately 10% annually, with half of that growth driven by industry expansion and the other half by company-specific initiatives.

The flip side to somewhat modest topline growth is consistently strong profitability. Waystar posts roughly 40% adjusted EBITDA margins. That puts the company in rarified air as a Rule of 50 software company, defined by the sum of annual revenue growth plus EBITDA margin.

Management’s growth strategy rests on four pillars: (1) grow the client base, (2) expand within the existing base, (3) pursue acquisitions and (4) create new market opportunities through product development.

It’s making impressive progress.

On the product development front, Waystar’s new AltitudeAI offering – a suite of AI solutions co-developed with Google (GOOG) – includes AltitudeCreate, an AI-driven denials management solution.

On the recent Q2 conference call, management talked about its work to create an AI platform that allows hospitals and health care providers to submit a “perfect, undeniable claim.”

The rationale behind this ambitious goal is that data shows roughly 17% to 20% of all in-network health insurance claims are denied by insurers. Denied or delayed claims negatively impact customer cash flow, so addressing this pain point is central to Waystar’s mission.

In addition to driving growth with current customers, AltitudeAI has the potential to attract new customers, especially given significant cybersecurity-related disruptions at Change Healthcare, the largest incumbent HCM provider.

Waystar has also made a recent acquisition to advance its AI aspirations, snapping up Iodine Software for $1.25 billion. Management says the acquisition, which should close by the end of the year, will speed up healthcare payments, enhance clinical intelligence capabilities and expand market reach by about 15%.

Turning back to the Q2 report (delivered on July 30), Waystar grew revenue by 15.4% to $271 million (a 4.3% beat) and delivered EPS of $0.36 (a $0.02 beat), a whopping 400% improvement from the $0.04 result from Q2 last year.

Analysts have been raising estimates to align with management’s increased guidance. Consensus now calls for FY25 revenue to grow 10.1% to $1.04 billion and EPS to grow 28% to $1.39.

Given the solid results and potential, offset somewhat by sluggish performance in software stocks and a major acquisition still pending, we’ll start with a half-sized position in WAY today.

The Stock

WAY came public last June and more than doubled over the next eight months, reaching an intra-day all-time high of 48.1 on February 18. Shares then fell back before finding support in the mid-30s in March. WAY rallied to over 40 after the Q1 report in April, consolidated in a tight range between 37 and 42.6 through July, but then slipped below 37 heading into August (the Q2 report was on July 30). WAY appears to have found support near 33 two weeks ago and has inched its way back to near 37 since. BUY HALF

PORTFOLIO CHANGES SINCE LAST ISSUE

Yesterday, August 19, we sold Carpenter Technology (CRS) for a 12% loss.

An updated table of all stocks rated BUY, HOLD and WATCH as well as recent stocks SOLD, is included below.

Stocks rated BUY are suitable for purchasing now. I suggest averaging into every stock to spread out your cost basis.

For stocks rated BUY A HALF, you should average into a position size that’s roughly half the dollar value of your typical position.

Those rated HOLD are stocks that still look good and are recommended to be kept in a long-term-oriented portfolio. Or they’ve pulled back a little and are under consideration for being dropped.

Stocks rated SOLD didn’t pan out, or the uptrend has run its course for the time being. They should be sold if you own them. SOLD stocks are listed in one monthly Issue, then they fall off the SOLD list.

Please use this list to keep up with my latest thinking, and don’t hesitate to email with any questions.

Active Positions

Company Name Ticker Date Covered Ref Price 8/20/25 Current Gain Notes Current Rating Alamos Gold AGI 5/21/25 26 25.8 -1% Buy Credo Tech Group CRDO 6/17/25 79.1 106.3 34% Buy Half Doximity DOCS 7/16/25 61.8 63.6 3% Top Pick Buy Dutch Bros BROS 3/26/25 70.5 63.8 -9% Top Pick Buy Dynatrace DT 6/17/25 55.1 49.1 -11% Top Pick Hold GE Vernova GEV 11/20/24 342.9 603.1 76% Hold Half Live Nation LYV 8/20/25 NEW 162.9 NEW Buy Microsoft MSFT 2/15/23 268.5 509.8 90% Top Pick Buy Primo Brands PRMB 12/18/24 31.1 24.8 -20% Buy Sensient Technologies SXT 8/20/25 NEW 113.8 NEW Buy Half Sportrader Group SRAD 4/16/25 23.6 30.4 29% Top Pick Buy ThredUp TDUP 7/16/25 7.1 10.6 49% Hold Half Waystar WAY 8/20/25 NEW 35.6 NEW Buy Half WATCH LIST ADMA Biologics ADMA 4/16/25 - 17.4 - Watch Cloudflare NET 3/26/25 - 196.5 - Watch CoreWeave CRWV 5/21/25 - 92.9 - Watch Hinge Health HNGE 7/16/25 56.1 - Joby Aviation JOBY 6/18/25 - 14.9 - Watch Lemonade LMND 6/18/25 - 57.2 - Watch Primoris PRIM 8/20/25 - 111.1 - Watch Unity U 8/20/25 - 37.2 - Watch Viking Holdings VIK 12/18/24 - 59.2 - Watch

Recently Sold Positions

Company Name Ticker Date Covered Reference Price^ Date Sold Price Sold^ Gain/loss Notes Clearwater Analytics CWAN 12/18/24 28.7 1/15/25 27 -6% Klaviyo KVYO 9/20/24 34 1/15/25 40.1 18% AST SpaceMobile ASTS 6/20/24 11.6 1/29/25 18.5 59% Bought 1/2, Sold 1/2 Amer Sports AS 1/15/25 29.4 2/10/25 30.5 4% OneStream OS 10/16/24 29.6 2/12/25 23.3 -21% Astera Labs ALAB 11/20/24 95.5 2/28/25 73.3 -23% Bought 1/2, Sold 1/2 Cellebrite CLBT 1/15/25 22.7 2/28/25 18.4 -19% Reddit RDDT 1/15/25 & 3/4/25 164.8 3/7/25 139.8 -15% FTAI Aviation FTAI 3/20/24 61.6 3/7/25 104.3 69% Sold second 1/2 SharkNinja SN 2/19/25 110.3 4/3/25 71.8 -35% Soleno Therapeutics SLNO 1/17/24 44.7 4/3/25 72.2 61% Bought 1/2, Sold 1/2 DoorDash DASH 2/19/25 211 4/8/25 169.8 -20% Sprouts Farmers Market SFM 4/16/25 159.1 5/21/25 165.1 4% LandBridge LB 2/19/25 73.4 6/17/25 70.8 -3% Apple AAPL 5/15/24 189 6/17/25 196.8 4% Palomar PLMR 5/21/25 161.9 7/10/25 140.1 -13% Freshworks FRSH 3/26/25 & 5/1/25 15.5 7/15/25 14 -10% Carpenter Technology CRS 7/16/25 276.8 8/19/25 243.1 -12%

