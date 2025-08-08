August 8, 2025

Doximity (DOCS) Delivers

Shares of Doximity (DOCS) are up over 10% today after a beat-and-raise Q1 FY26 report and news of a better-than-expected start to the upsell season. On the call, management said customer marketing budgets are stabilizing, and while there is certainly some policy uncertainty out there, there is no slowdown in the business.

Revenue grew 15.2% to $145.9 million (beat by $6.4 million), and adjusted EPS grew 28.6% to $0.36 (beat by $0.06).

Doximity’s AI suite is gaining momentum. The recently launched Doximity Scribe tool seems to be a hit, and the just-announced $26 million Pathway acquisition (free, for now, AI-powered clinical reference tools for docs), along with Doximity GPT, is used for note-taking, letter drafting and addressing clinical questions. Look for management to discuss how this will all translate to revenue in the future.

FY26 revenue guidance goes up to $628 - $636 million vs. prior guidance of $619 - $631 million, implying 11.6% growth at the high end.

Bottom line: The quarter had more of what we wanted and less of what we didn’t, which is a good thing and comes as a surprise to the market. We’re sticking with DOCS. BUY

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.



