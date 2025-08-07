August 7, 2025

Primo Brands (PRMB), Dynatrace (DT) and Dutch Bros (BROS) Report

Primo Brands (PRMB) stock is selling off today, but we’re going to stick with it since I think a lot of “bad,” short-term news/noise is priced into shares (longest losing streak for the stock, nine consecutive down days, since 2022). There was already concern that Q2 results would miss due to weather, but they came in below already reduced expectations thanks to tornadoes tearing apart one of the company’s facilities in Texas and some integration challenges. Recall that Primo merged with Blue Triton, and as part of that, a number of brands, processes, facilities and employees are going away and operations are being streamlined. A few hiccups in the process led to delivery issues in Q2, but management said it sees the direct delivery business stabilizing late in the current quarter and things being back on track by the end of the year. With long-term growth still expected to fall in the 3% to 5% range once these short-term issues are in the past, as well as a new $250 million share repurchase program (Primo will be “buying the dip”) and a $0.10 quarterly dividend just announced this is, in my view, a really attractive entry point. BUY

Dynatrace (DT) beat on both the top and bottom lines in Q1 FY26 (revenue +19.6% to $477 million and adjusted EPS +27.3% to $0.42). On the conference call, management talked up the strength in the enterprise account pipeline (+50%) as well as with the new log management product (expected to hit $100 million in annualized revenue this year). Full-year revenue guidance went up slightly to 16% to 17% growth, however, some of that reflects an accounting adjustment since a growing share of revenue is reflected under a consumption-based model. This has the effect of “stealing” some expected revenue from FY27 and moving it into FY26. Software stocks, including DT, are weak today. This is rather disappointing given some strong earnings reports. We’ll give DT a little more rope, but I had hoped a strong report would kick the stock into gear, and that hasn’t happened, so it’s moving to hold. HOLD

Dutch Bros (BROS) is off to the races today (shares up 18% midday) after what can only be described as a fantastic quarter. Revenue of $416 million grew by 28% and beat by $12.1 million while adjusted EPS of $0.26 grew by 37% and beat by $0.08. On the call, management talked about how all the growth initiatives – food, mobile order, marketing – are working together to raise brand awareness, get more people to visit Dutch Bros and also get them to spend more when they do. The company is beginning to expand into the northeast and also launch branded ground coffee in K-Cups and bags for home consumption. This quarter “should” excite investors and help get the stock going again given roughly 25% revenue growth and 30% EPS growth on the menu for this year and next. BUY

