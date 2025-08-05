August 5, 2025

ThredUp (TDUP), Sportradar (SRAD) and Alamos Gold (AGI) Report

ThredUp (TDUP) stock is rallying today (fourth session in a row) after Q2 results blew through expectations and full-year guidance was raised.

Analyzing Q2 2025 growth requires an understanding of what happened in Q2 last year. At that time, ThredUp had a struggling European business. If we compare this year’s Q2 results to the combined business last year, revenue shrank by 2.7%.

However, ThredUp divested the European business and has been focused just on the U.S. So we throw out the European business from last year to get an apples-to-apples comparison. This method shows Q2 2025 revenue grew by 16.4% (from $66.7 million to $77.7 million). This beat expectations by 5.3%. Adjusted EPS from continuing operations was up $0.09 to -$0.04, beating by a penny.

There was a lot of momentum in the quarter as the company acquired more new customers than at any time in company history. Marketing investments are paying off, and the closing of the de minimis loophole is a big tailwind. ThredUp is not sacrificing margin to grow, which is very impressive.

Full-year revenue guidance was increased from a range of $281 to $291 million to a range of $298 to $302 million. Breaking it down by quarterly growth, management is forecasting 25% revenue growth in Q3 then 10% in Q4, which is typically a slower quarter in the resale market (anybody have used dresses on their Santa list?!).

We’ve latched on to a good stock here and have a paper gain of 43% in less than a month. While the story seems fantastic, I’m also a little worried that the broad market could have a challenging August and September. I want to protect our gain. Moving TDUP to hold and setting a mental stop in the 9.0 to 9.25 range. HOLD

Sportradar (SRAD) is selling off a little today even though Q2 results met on the top line and beat on adjusted EBITDA. The reasons may be that growth outside of the U.S. (which was up 30%) slowed to 9% (management said this is just due to timing of media campaigns), as did Betting Gaming & Content revenue. Still, management boosted full-year revenue guidance modestly (to 16% growth) while acknowledging foreign exchange could present a small profitability headwind. The IMG acquisition is still expected to close in Q4 and will have a significant positive impact on growth in 2026. This is a situation where I like the story and think SRAD could easily go sideways for a spell (maybe a couple months), so I want to give it some rope (but not too much). We’re up about 17%. BUY

Alamos Gold (AGI) reported a mixed Q2 that was somewhat affected by weather and higher costs, but encouraging guidance for the back half of the year, focused on significant production growth (+29%) and lower total cash costs (-21%), is keeping investors engaged. A bump up in the price of gold lately has been mirrored in AGI’s stock price. We also saw the company repurchase some shares in Q2. Alamos remains a high-quality stock that acts as our hedge against market volatility while providing significant upside potential if/as the price of gold rises (expected later in 2025) and through operational improvements at both the Magino and Young-Davidson mines (both in Canada). BUY

