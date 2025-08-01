August 1, 2025

Carpenter Technology (CRS) & Microsoft (MSFT)

Carpenter Technology (CRS) pulled back significantly yesterday following the Q4 fiscal 2025 report in a move that’s arguably opened up a terrific buying opportunity. It may be that management guidance for fiscal 2026 was a tad conservative (EBIT is the main income line analysts follow, and management guided for $660 to $700 million versus expectations that began at $700 million). Thinking very big picture, there continues to be a supply shortfall for the types of specialty alloys that Carpenter sells into the aerospace and defense (A&D) markets (bookings up 17%), which is driving customers to seek long-term supplies even at higher prices. Even in the smaller medical market (roughly 13% of revenue vs. around 60% for A&D), demand remains strong. CRS stock had strong momentum leading into July, when it began to consolidate and looked to be a good buy. For now, the current dip appears to be an even better buying opportunity, so that’s how we’ll approach it, for now. That might change if CRS isn’t able to firm up around 250 relatively soon. BUY

Our position in Microsoft (MSFT) continues to look fantastic as the company briefly surpassed the $4 trillion market cap threshold yesterday. There are a lot of things we could dissect from the most recent earnings report, but what’s really important to focus on is that Microsoft’s solutions are arguably the most important layer of software that companies around the world use. Whether that’s the Office product suite, Azure ecosystem or newer AI offerings, Microsoft is everywhere – and necessary every single day. The icing on the cake in the June (Q4) quarter is that Azure growth was “shocking” for many who follow the stock (+39% versus expectations of 34%, and 4% faster than the 35% in Q3). Moreover, management said that even with additional data center capacity brought online in the quarter, demand is still well above supply. The growth boom at Azure won’t last forever, but the current trends look to be longer and stronger than even the bulls thought going into earnings. We’re up about 96%. HOLD

