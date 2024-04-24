April 24, 2024

Vertiv (VRT) Eyes Fresh Highs After Q1 Report

Shares of Vertiv (VRT) are indicated to open at a fresh all-time high today after the company delivered a solid Q1 with terrific order flow and upgraded forward guidance.

Q1 revenue was $1.64 billion (+8%) vs. expectations of $1.62 billion, while adjusted operating income of $248.6 million (+42%) beat consensus of $218.3 million. Orders grew by 60% (big acceleration from 23% in Q4 2023), and management called out build schedules stretching into 2025 and beyond, suggesting AI investments are driving major, long-term upgrades in digital infrastructure.

Turing to Q2 guidance, the company sees revenue in a range of $1.90 - $1.95 billion vs. consensus of $1.90 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.53 - $0.57 vs. consensus of $0.55.

Full-year guidance was upgraded to revenue in a range of $7.54 - $7.69 billion vs. prior guidance of $7.52 - $7.66B and adjusted EPS $2.29 - $2.35 vs. prior $2.20 - $2.26.

The stock is rallying because these results and guidance are good, but more because it sounds like business will remain strong for a while given the order flow. Keep holding. HOLD

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.

