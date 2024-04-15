April 15, 2024

Sell Cadre (CDRE)

While the Iran/Israel conflict seemed relatively contained over the weekend, commentary today has stoked concerns that the conflict could still widen. That, combined with rising yields and a market that was somewhat primed for a pullback, is putting downward pressure on many stocks today.

We’ll heed the action by letting go of a couple positions that were downgraded to hold last week.

First up is Cadre (CDRE), a security/defense name that I would have thought could benefit from an uptick in geopolitical risks. But shares took a couple steps down over the last two months, and with no bounce and a price just a touch below our entry point, we’ll step aside today. SELL

Next up is Crocs (CROX). This is pure profit protection as I think the story is good and today’s headline March retail sales number came in ahead of consensus. However, a number of strong consumer stocks have taken a hit lately, and with a 20% gain and CROX sitting right on its 200-day line (a break lower could really sting), let’s be conservative and book the gain. We may be back to this one. SELL

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.

