September 3, 2025

A Rocky Start to the Post-Summer Market

The post-Labor Day market is here. And it’s starting off ugly.

The sobered-up, post-summer investor is notoriously cranky. That’s why September is historically the worst month. Combine that fact with a market that is within a whisker of the high with plenty of uncertainty swirling around, and you have a recipe for trouble.

Of course, this market is resilient. It is entirely possible that stocks move higher in September. But if there is another selloff in the cards this year, now seems to be the most likely period.

The major market concerns are changing. While tariff news is still out there, the issue is fading as a major concern. It’s more about the economy and the Fed at this point. The Fed has indicated that it will cut rates at the September meeting. Investors loved it, and stocks rallied.

Now all eyes are on the Fed. Analysts estimate about a 90% chance of a 0.25% September rate cut, which has been largely priced into stocks. But there will be a major focus on upcoming economic news regarding jobs and inflation in the next few weeks. Those numbers could change the math. Of course, if the September cut happens, the focus will immediately move to speculation about the next rate cut.

Then there’s technology. The AI rally sputtered in August, and speculation grew about a possible bubble in AI stocks. Then, the market was saved by the Fed. The much-anticipated Nvidia (NVDA) earnings report last week doesn’t seem to have cleared things up. The reaction of technology stocks in the next few weeks will likely dictate the direction of the market.

Most sectors, however, will be more concerned about the Fed than demand for the latest AI chip. The portfolio stocks that will likely be most affected by the Fed include NextEra Energy (NEE), American Electric Power (AEP), Ally Financial (ALLY), AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), Toll Brothers (TOL), and Fidelity National Financial (FNF).

Broadcom (AVGO) will report earnings later this week. AVGO has gotten a boost after several recent quarters. The market’s reaction to earnings should dictate the near-term direction of that stellar-performing stock.

Recent Activity

August 6

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) – Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

SOLD Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) - $145.84

August 13

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) – Rating change “HOLD” to “BUY”

Bought American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) - $113.11

SOLD FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) - $17.90

High Yield Tier

AGNC Investment Corporation (AGNC – yield 14.7%) – The mortgage REIT got some long-awaited good news when the Fed indicated it is likely to cut the fed funds rate at the September meeting. Lower short-term rates will lower costs for AGNC and raise profit margins. Lower rates will also have a positive effect on net asset value (NAV), which tends to dictate the stock price. Although AGNC has been trending higher since April, it is still well below the 52-week high. AGNC had several rough years during inflation and rising interest rates and is due for much better performance. The rate cuts may finally trigger a sustained rally in the price. HOLD

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP – yield 5.9%) – In the last earnings report, revenues jumped over 30% as new capacity came online but earnings were a few cents below what was expected because of volume snafus and cost overruns. CPQ did reiterate guidance for the year. Parent company Cheniere Energy (LNG) reported an 85% surge in net income on stronger demand and higher cargoes. The two companies will be in sync eventually. Meanwhile, the new deal with the EU features Europe buying $750 billion worth of U.S. energy in three years, the bulk of which will be natural gas. Although CQP has been bouncy, it’s good news for the country’s largest LNG exporter, no matter how you slice it. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time.) BUY

Enterprise Product Partners (EPD – yield 6.8%) – The midstream energy partnership is having a sluggish year compared to the past several years. EPD has returned a little less than the S&P YTD with a 7.83% return. Energy has been weak this year, and a consolidation in the midstream space was probably due. But things are about to get better. Enterprise has $6 billion in new projects coming online in the second half that are sure to boost growth. In addition, the trade deal with Europe should ensure high NGL volumes for years to come. EPD is a great buy while it’s still sleeping ahead of likely better days ahead. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time.) BUY

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN – yield 6.4%) – This BDC remains in the portfolio after FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) was sold. MAIN has more dimensions than FSK and can more successfully navigate market changes. The BDC reported strong earnings that beat expectations as net interest income rose 9% and net asset value per share increased 15%. Main also recorded the largest capital gain in its history upon the sale of equity stakes. The regular dividend was raised 2.9% and a supplemental dividend of $0.30 per share was declared, payable in September. MAIN has been trending higher since April and, although it has been bouncier over the past couple of months, it is within less than two dollars of the high. HOLD

The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB – yield 3.5%) – After three strong years, WMB has mostly just bounced around this year, although it has still returned 8.8% YTD. The performance may be uninspired, but it isn’t bad. Midstream energy companies had been hot for a long time, and this appears to be a consolidation period. But the environment is still highly positive and getting even better. The company expects a higher level of earnings growth in the second half because of rising volumes, pipeline expansions, and a recent acquisition. Williams also raised yearly guidance slightly. Williams has the benefit of rising electricity demand and rising NGL export volumes as a catalyst for growth. BUY

Dividend Growth Tier

AbbVie (ABBV – yield 3.1%) – Although there is tariff news on drugs still pending and holding back the sector, ABBV has started moving higher anyway. It was up over 11% in August and is now within 4% of the all-time high. The recent positive news is the successful trials in hair loss for the superstar drug Rinvoq. It’s more good news for the immunology drug, which, along with Skyrizi, has combined revenues that already exceed peak Humira sales when it was the best-selling drug of all time. The company is moving well beyond the Humira patent loss, which had been holding ABBV back. The drug company reported earnings that beat expectations and raised revenue and earnings guidance for this year. ABBV has been moving higher since, as three analysts raised price targets. The tariff issues are still unresolved, but ABBV should be a winner beyond that issue. HOLD

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY – yield 2.9%) – This online banker is another stock that thrives during rate cut cycles. It deals primarily in car loans, and lower rates tend to increase affordability, which should result in higher loan demand if the economy doesn’t weaken too much. After pulling back in July, ALLY had a strong month in August, moving more than 9% higher. Ally reported earnings that soundly beat expectations. Auto-loan applications volume increased, and the company sees credit trends improving. Hopefully, the increasing momentum continues to push the stock price higher. The economy is nowhere near recession. Interest rates are still high but more likely to trend lower from here. HOLD

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO – yield 0.8%) – The AI juggernaut has leveled off over the last month after a huge surge from the April low. But AVGO hasn’t pulled back with any significance and is still at the high end of the recent range. But things might change this week after Broadcom reports earnings. Several recent reports indicated skyrocketing AI revenue and caused the stock to surge. The longer-term prognosis is stellar because of the exploding AI business. The near-term direction of the stock should be determined following the report. HOLD

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG – yield 0.8%) – The country’s largest exporter of natural gas reported stellar earnings with 43% revenue growth, and an 85% net income increase over last year’s quarter on strong NGL demand and higher margins on its cargoes. Meanwhile, the framework of the EU deal involves Europe buying $250 billion in U.S. energy per year, a dramatic increase from here. Natural gas is the most demanded energy source, and Cheniere is the largest U.S. exporter of natural gas. Trends highly favor strong performance of LNG going forward. BUY

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG – yield 0.5%) – This nuclear, and soon natural gas, power provider stock has pulled back from the epic rise that peaked about a month ago. It’s down 14% from the early August high. But it was bound to run out of gas eventually. A consolidation is healthy and overdue. Meanwhile, earnings were solid. But the excitement surrounding the company and the stock is about future growth. The company announced huge deals with Microsoft (MSFT) and Meta (META), and management indicated that more deals were likely on the way. Constellation is in the ideal position to benefit from the massive electricity growth trend. HOLD

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY – yield 0.8%) – It’s been a rough year with a lot of bouncing around for this drug company. Although LLY has posted a stellar 426% return over the past five years, it’s down over 21% for the last year. Recently, LLY plunged when the second-quarter earnings report revealed disappointing trial results for its oral weight-loss drug Orfoglipron. But it was an overreaction, as the stock has gained back most of that loss already.

Lilly’s earnings results were spectacular. The company smashed expectations with 38% revenue growth and 91% net income growth over last year’s quarter. Lilly also raised guidance for the year. Existing weight-loss drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound, are killing it with 68% and 172% year-over-year sales growth, respectively. An estimated 30% of Americans are overweight, and the market is massive. Mounjaro sold $5.2 billion in the quarter, putting it on track to be the best-selling drug of all time, and Zepbound, the newer drug, sold $3.4 billion. Even with the still-existing tariff uncertainty, LLY is at a bargain price that is likely to be significantly higher in a year. BUY

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF – yield 3.3%) – The title insurance giant got a boost after the Fed indicated a September rate cut. The lower interest rates should put downward pressure on longer-term and loan rates and be conducive to better affordability and higher demand for homes and businesses. FNF had a good August, when it was up over 11%. Earnings were solid with 15.1% revenue growth and 22% earnings growth over last year’s quarter. FNF has a great track record and should be poised to thrive if the housing market takes off. In the meantime, performance will depend on the economy and the direction of interest rates. BUY

McKesson Corporation (MCK – yield 0.5%) – The supply chain pharmaceutical company posted earnings that beat expectations. Revenues grew 23.4% but earnings shrank year over year because of divestiture and rising costs. MCK pulled back a little in August but has been on the rise again over the past few weeks. The company can overcome the cost issues. It has in the past. Its market continues to grow all by itself because of the aging population. Although MCK is showing some strength, the health care sector may be under pressure in the weeks ahead as pricing and tariff issues are front and center. HOLD

Oracle Corporation (ORCL – yield 0.8%) – Like most of the technology sector, ORCL pulled back in August, down about 11% for the month. It’s an overdue consolidation after an epic run. Meanwhile, the cloud business is soaring and exceeding expectations and will likely continue to do so. Massive new business deals were announced that will take earnings and revenues to a whole new level in the years ahead. Oracle has morphed from a solid-growth large tech company into an AI darling that is in an ideal position to benefit from the biggest growth catalyst in a generation. HOLD

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL – yield 0.7%) – The homebuilder company reported earnings that beat expectations. Toll Brothers reported record sales in the quarter with 8% revenue growth and 3.6% earnings per share growth over last year’s quarter. The environment is one of subdued homebuying because of high mortgage rates. But the future looks strong, and Toll Brothers has a massive backlog of houses to sell going forward.

The previously beleaguered luxury homebuilder stock has been trending higher since April and is getting a big boost lately. The longer-term supply/demand dynamic for housing is hugely favorable to Toll Brothers, as there aren’t nearly enough houses to satisfy the demand. The near-term impediment has been high mortgage rates. Rates have moved lower as the Fed is likely to cut the short-term rates in September. HOLD

Waste Management, Inc. (WM – yield 1.5%) – The price of this garbage giant stock has been sideways since the spring, although it has returned a market-beating 12.18% YTD. Performance has been muted when cyclical stocks rally. Meanwhile, Waste Management reported stellar earnings. The company soundly beat estimates with 19% revenue growth and projected 11.7% earnings growth over the next year. WM tends to be bouncy, although in an upward trend. The defensive earnings will make WM attractive in a flat or down market, yet it has a history of solid performance in good markets, too. BUY

Safe Income Tier

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP – yield 3.3%) – This has been a solid utility that has come as advertised. It outperformed in a crummy market and underperformed in good ones. But there is a strong chance that the skyrocketing growth in electricity demand will transform performance into something much better than it has been. Of course, the end of summer malaise, combined with the fact that AEP is a utility, has resulted in static price movement recently. That’s okay. It is well positioned for growth ahead, as well as a possible market selloff in September or October. BUY

NextEra Energy (NEE – yield 3.2%) – The nation’s largest electric utility has a lot going for it right now. But it just can’t seem to stay above 75 per share. Every time it gets there, it pulls back again, and that’s been the pattern for the past year. Meanwhile, NextEra reported strong earnings with 9% year-over-year earnings growth, which is very strong for a utility. The company also expects 8% earnings growth through at least 2027 and annual 10% dividend hikes. And the future should be bright, as this strong utility also benefits from growing electricity demand. Hopefully, NEE can break out above the old range soon. BUY

USB Depository Shares (USB-PS – yield 5.8%) – Interest rates have remained peskily high this year. But fixed income got a boost after the Fed indicated a rate cut is coming in September. The recent Fed statement indicates that the trend for interest rates is more likely to be lower than higher in the months ahead. The high yield is safe, and the price could rally over the rest of the year. BUY

Vanguard Long-Term Corp. Bd. Index Fund (VCLT – yield 5.3%) – Ditto for VCLT. The long-term corporate bond ETF loves falling interest rates and hates rising ones. There will be more price pressure if rates continue to rise and vice versa. But the situation over the course of the year should be more positive than it has been. BUY

High Yield Tier Security (Symbol) Date Added Price Added Div Freq. Indicated Annual Dividend Yield On Cost Price on Close 8/29/25 Total Return Current Yield CDI Opinion Pos. Size AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) 9/11/24 10 Qtr. 1.44 14.20% 10 11% 14.70% HOLD 1 Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) 11/13/24 52 Qtr. 3.27 6.70% 55 11% 5.90% BUY 1 Enterprise Product Partners (EPD) 2/25/19 28 Qtr. 2.18 7.60% 32 85% 6.80% BUY 1 Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) 3/13/24 46 Monthly 4.26 9.00% 66 61% 6.40% HOLD 1 The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) 8/10/22 33 Qtr. 2 5.80% 58 102% 3.40% BUY 1 Current High Yield Tier Totals: 9.00% 54% 7.40% Dividend Growth Tier AbbVie (ABBV) 1/28/19 78 Qtr. 6.56 8.40% 210 262% 3.10% HOLD 1 Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) 12/11/24 38 Qtr. 1.2 3.20% 41 10% 2.90% HOLD 1 Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 1/14/21 46 Qtr. 2.36 4.60% 297 628% 0.80% HOLD 1 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) 7/10/24 175 Qtr. 2 1.10% 242 40% 0.80% BUY 1 Constellation Energy Corp. (CEG) 8/14/24 186 Qtr. 1.55 1.00% 308 66% 0.50% HOLD 1 Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) 8/12/20 152 Qtr. 6 3.90% 733 410% 0.80% BUY 1 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) 7/9/25 55 Qtr. 2 3.60% 60 9% 3.30% BUY 1 McKesson Corporation (MCK) 10/11/23 457 Qtr. 3.28 0.60% 687 52% 0.50% HOLD 1 Oracle Corporation (ORCL) 5/14/25 162 Qtr. 2 1.20% 226 39% 0.90% HOLD 1 Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) 10/9/24 151 Qtr. 1 0.60% 139 -7% 0.70% HOLD 1 Waste Management, Inc. (WM) 3/12/25 223 Qtr. 3.3 1.50% 226 2% 1.50% BUY 1 Current Dividend Growth Tier Totals: 2.70% 137% 1.40% Safe Income Tier American Electric Power Co. (AEP) 8/13/25 113 Qtr. 3.72 3.30% 111 -2% 3.30% BUY 1 NextEra Energy (NEE) 11/29/18 44 Qtr. 2.27 4.70% 72 93% 3.10% BUY 1 U.S. Bancorp Depository Shares (USB-PS) 10/12/22 19 Qtr. 1.13 6.10% 19 21% 5.80% BUY 1 Vanguard LT Corp. Bd. Fd. (VCLT) 1/11/23 80 Monthly 3.6 4.50% 76 7% 5.40% BUY 1 Current Safe Income Tier Totals: 5.10% 30% 4.40%





