September 24, 2025

Yet Another New High

The market just keeps on going. Both the S&P and the Nasdaq made yet another new high on Monday. And that makes me nervous. I guess I’m just not built to receive continuing good news without getting suspicious.

So much for the cranky post-summer investor and the historically rough September. The S&P is up 3.4% for the month so far. It’s also up 13.8% YTD and 38% from the April low. Why not? We’re in a Fed rate-cutting cycle. The AI catalyst is going strong. And the economy is nowhere near recession.

That said, valuations are sky high. The S&P is currently priced at a historically astronomical price/earnings ratio of 31. It’s true that AI is providing an unprecedented level of earnings growth for a big part of the market. But stocks are getting priced for perfection. Markets like this don’t take bad news well, and who knows what the headlines will bring.

I don’t mean to be a party pooper. The tech stocks in the portfolio are killing it. Broadcom (AVGO), Oracle (ORCL), and Constellation Energy (CEG) continue to soar to stratospheric heights. ORCL has already doubled in price since being added to the portfolio in May. Healthcare stocks AbbVie (ABBV) and McKesson (MCK) hit new highs this week. Plus, several previously beleaguered interest rate-sensitive stocks have been moving higher.

The market is extremely resilient. And the optimists have been right. It wouldn’t be that surprising if stocks continued to soar for the rest of the year. But don’t forget, even the best bull markets hit rough patches eventually.

It’s hard not to get spoiled by some of the big returns. But don’t forget the more boring stocks with the market at an all-time high and uncertainty swirling around. Midstream energy stocks Enterprise Product Partners (EPD) and The Williams Companies (WMB) can continue to pay high dividends and provide strong relative returns even if the market goes sideways or has a big selloff.

High Yield Tier

AGNC Investment Corporation (AGNC – yield 14.8%) – Although the mortgage REIT pulled back from the recent high, it has been trending steadily higher for the last five months. The Fed cut rates last week and will likely cut more before the year is over and into next year. AGNC had a rough few years during inflation and rising rates. A Fed rate-cutting cycle should get the price moving higher. Lower short-term rates will lower costs for AGNC and raise profit margins. Lower rates will also have a positive effect on net asset value (NAV), which tends to dictate the stock price. AGNC has momentum and there are good reasons to believe it could be on the verge of a sustained upside move. HOLD

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP – yield 6.3%) – The natural gas liquids exporter is at the low price for 2025. Natural gas prices have fallen and taken CQP lower with it. Increased production and a weaker global economy belie the price decline. But the high dividend yield is safe, and the price weakness is likely a temporary issue. Earnings were solid and the partnership reiterated guidance for the year. Parent company Cheniere Energy (LNG) reported an 85% surge in net income on stronger demand and higher cargoes. The two companies will be in sync eventually. Meanwhile, the new deal with the EU features Europe buying $750 worth of U.S. energy in three years, the bulk of which will be natural gas. The longer-term situation is strong, and the yield is safe in the meantime. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time.) BUY

Enterprise Product Partners (EPD – yield 6.9%) – The midstream energy partnership is having a sluggish year compared to the past several years. EPD has returned just 5% YTD. Energy has been weak this year and a consolidation in the midstream space was probably due. But things are about to get better. Enterprise has $6 billion in new projects coming online in the second half that are sure to boost growth. In addition, the trade deal with Europe should ensure high NGL volumes for years to come. EPD is a great buy while it’s still sleeping (with a big fat yield) ahead of likely better days ahead. That’s why it was featured in the September issue. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time.) BUY

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN – yield 6.6%) – This BDC, that makes high interest loans and takes equity stakes in promising small companies, has been a strong performer. It has returned nearly 60% since being added to the portfolio in March of 2024 and has returned 16% YTD. It has more resilience than most BDCs because the equity stakes enable it to benefit from the positive market. Earnings were strong after the BDC recorded the largest capital gain in its history upon the sale of equity stakes. MAIN has been trending higher since April and, although it has been bouncier over the past couple of months, MAIN came within pennies of the all-time this month. HOLD

The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB – yield 3.3%) – After three strong years, WMB has mostly just bounced around this year, although it has still returned 14% YTD. The performance is solid in a tough year so far for the energy sector. Midstream energy companies had been hot for a long time, and this appears to be a consolidation period. But the environment is still highly positive and getting even better. The company expects a higher level of earnings growth in the second half because of rising volumes, pipeline expansions, and a recent acquisition. Williams also raised yearly guidance slightly. Wiliams has the benefit of rising electricity demand and rising NGL export volumes as a catalyst for growth. BUY

Dividend Growth Tier

AbbVie (ABBV – yield 3.0%) – The cutting-edge drug company stock is bucking the trend. Healthcare is the worst performer of all 11 S&P 500 sectors and the only one with a negative YTD return. A big part of the reason is uncertainty regarding the current administration’s policies on drug pricing and a strong chance of drugs being targeted for tariffs soon. Stocks are wary of future news and unable to generate lasting upside traction, for the most part, until there is more clarity on these issues. But ABBV just made a new high anyway and it’s up over 29% YTD.

Newer immunology drugs Skyrizi and Rinvoq have combined revenues that already exceed peak Humira sales when it was the best-selling drug of all time. The company is moving well beyond the Humira patent loss, which had been holding ABBV back. The drug company reported earnings that beat expectations and raised revenue and earnings guidance for this year. ABBV has been moving higher since as three analysts raised price targets. The tariff issues are still unresolved and can definitely disrupt the stock in the near term but ABBV should shine on the other side of the issue. HOLD

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY – yield 2.8%) – This online banker is another stock that thrives during rate cut cycles. And it has been born again. ALLY is up 50% from the April low and over 20% since early August. It deals primarily with car loans and lower rates tend to increase affordability, which should result in higher loan demand if the economy doesn’t weaken too much. Ally reported earnings that soundly beat expectations. Auto-loan applications volume increased, and the company sees credit trends improving. ALLY hit a new 52-week high last week. The price is at about the highest level in more than three years. We’ll see if it can break out from here. HOLD

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO – yield 0.7%) – After surging another 24% in the first 10 days of September, this AI juggernaut has pulled back a little. Broadcom reported earnings that soundly beat expectations. The company also announced the signing of another huge customer for its custom AI chip, rumored to be OpenAI, with another $10 billion in revenue projected. It’s hugely positive news for the stock and, along with the recent Oracle (ORCL) news, has revitalized the floundering AI trade overall. AVGO has pulled back a little more than 8% from the high, but it might just be catching its breath. HOLD

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG – yield 0.9%) – The country’s largest exporter of natural gas has been going sideways since late April but trends in the industry are highly favorable. Cheniere reported stellar earnings with 43% revenue growth, and an 85% net income increase over last year’s quarter on strong NGL demand and higher margins on its cargoes. Meanwhile, the framework of the EU deal involves Europe buying $250 billion in U.S. energy per year, a dramatic increase from here. Natural gas is the most demanded energy source, and Cheniere is the largest U.S. exporter of natural gas. Despite the good news, a weaker economy is hurting the sector right now. But trends in the industry are highly favorable. BUY

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG – yield 0.5%) – After a big summer surge higher, this nuclear powerhouse had been trending lower for a month or so. But it gained back almost all the recent consolidation in the last couple of weeks. CEG got a boost after Nvidia (NVDA) announced a planned $100 billion investment in OpenAI to build out more data centers. The news gave the AI trade a big lift including Constellation which will be a huge provider of increased electricity demand with its nuclear power and sizable natural gas presence after its Calpine acquisition. The excitement surrounding the company is about future growth. The company announced huge deals with Microsoft (MSFT) and Meta (FB) and management indicated that more deals are likely on the way. HOLD

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY – yield 0.8%) – It’s been a rough patch for this healthcare juggernaut. It’s down 3% YTD and over 18% for the past year. There is also a strong chance that upcoming tariff news could be negative for the healthcare sector. But there are good reasons why LLY is still well worth owning. It’s a stock that has returned 425% over the last five years and 145% over the last three even after the pullback this past year. This is a stock that has periodically posted a bad year en route to stellar returns over time.

Lilly’s earnings results were spectacular. The company smashed expectations with 38% revenue growth and 91% net income growth over last year’s quarter. Lilly also raised guidance for the year. Existing weight loss drugs Mounjaro and Zepbound are killing it with 68% and 172% year-over-year sales growth, respectively, and over $8 billion in combined revenue in the last quarter. With an estimated 30% of Americans overweight, there should be a strong runway for continued growth. BUY

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF – yield 3.4%) – The title insurance company stock is also benefitting from the likely Fed rate cut. Business is affected by the housing market as more home purchases would result in more business. And the biggest impediment right now is high mortgage rates. A Fed cut will put downward pressure on those rates and likely stimulate the housing market. The price has been bouncing around at the high end of the recent trading range for the last five weeks. But it will likely remain range-bound until there is some significant improvement in the mortgage rate/housing market situation. Perhaps the recent Fed rate cut will trigger lower long-term rates in the months ahead. BUY

McKesson Corporation (MCK – yield 0.5%) – The supply chain pharmaceutical company jumped about 7% by midday on Tuesday after management raised profit guidance and long-term growth targets on Investor Day. McKesson raised its fiscal 2026 earnings forecast and also raised long-term annual earnings growth targets to a range of 13%-16%, up from 12%-14%. The forecasts provided more clarity and raised targets beyond what had been expected. The market liked it. MCK hit a new high on Tuesday and has now returned nearly 40% YTD. Its market continues to grow all by itself because of the aging population. HOLD

Oracle Corporation (ORCL – yield 0.8%) – The cloud infrastructure and AI powerhouse got another boost last week after Nvidia announced a $100 billion OpenAI investment. ORCL had pulled back after its remarkable 36% one-day surge after the earnings report two weeks ago. The company is also reported to be taking part ownership of TikTok. That additional bit of good news propelled the stock back near the high.

ORCL is rallying because of the projections for future growth. Revenue for its AI-infused iCloud infrastructure service grew 77% over last year’s quarter to $18 billion. That was expected. But the company said it anticipated that revenue to grow to $144 billion by 2030. The 700% revenue growth by the end of the decade was not expected. Oracle also reported a massive backlog of potential customers for its services that grew to $455 billion from $130 billion two quarters ago. That’s the kind of growth the market can get excited about. HOLD

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL – yield 0.7%) – Although the homebuilder company stock has been trending higher since April, it has been bouncy. And TOL has been bouncing downward over the last week. The price soared to the highest level since December earlier this month because of the decline in mortgage rates and optimism surrounding the Fed’s rate cut. The trend is still good, and the longer-term dynamic is fabulous as there aren’t nearly enough houses to satisfy the demand. TOL has had strong momentum for a while, but it will likely need a more sustained downward move in mortgage rates to spike much higher from here. HOLD

Waste Management, Inc. (WM – yield 1.5%) – The price of this garbage giant stock has been sideways since the spring but has been slowly declining over the last month. WM has been shunned and hit the lowest price since January. Performance has been muted when cyclical stocks rally. Meanwhile, Waste Management reported stellar earnings. The company soundly beat estimates with 19% revenue growth and projected 11.7% earnings growth over the next year. WM tends to be bouncy, although in an upward trend. Hopefully, investors realize the value and WM gets back on track. BUY

Safe Income Tier

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP – yield 3.5%) – This has been a solid utility that has come as advertised. It has a history of outperforming in crummy markets and underperforming in good ones. But there is a strong chance that the skyrocketing growth in electricity demand will transform AEP’s performance into something much better than it has been. Of course, the end-of-summer malaise combined with the fact that AEP is a utility has resulted in a slowly downward price trend recently. It’s also true that the utility sector has benefited from the surge in electricity demand and hasn’t benefited from the falling interest rate trade. That’s OK. It is well positioned for growth ahead – even in a down market. BUY

NextEra Energy (NEE – yield 3.1%) – We are in a Fed rate-cutting cycle. Electricity demand is booming. NEE is undervalued. The nation’s largest electric utility has a lot going for it right now. But it just can’t seem to stay away from the range-bound curse. All year it has moved up to around the 75 per share level and then pulled back. It just did it again. Meanwhile, NextEra expects 8% earnings growth through at least 2027 and annual 10% dividend hikes. And the future should be bright as falling rates and opportunities for higher growth for the alternative energy segment should provide a great tailwind. Hopefully NEE can break out above the old range soon. BUY

USB Depository Shares (USB-PS – yield 5.6%) – Interest rates have remained peskily high this year. But fixed income got a boost after the Fed indicated a rate cut is coming in September. The likely Fed rate cut this week indicates that the trend for interest rates is more likely to be lower than higher in the months ahead. The high yield is safe, and the price could rally over the rest of the year. BUY

Vanguard Long-Term Corp. Bd. Index Fund (VCLT – yield 5.5%) – Ditto for VCLT. The long-term corporate bond ETF loves falling interest rates and hates rising ones. There will be more price pressure if rates continue to rise, and vice versa. But the situation over the rest of the year should be more positive than it has been. VCLT has already been moving higher in anticipation. BUY

High Yield Tier Security (Symbol) Date Added Price Added Div Freq. Indicated Annual Dividend Yield On Cost Price on Close 9/22/25 Total Return Current Yield CDI Opinion Pos. Size AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) 9/11/24 10 Qtr. 1.44 14.20% 10 11% 14.80% HOLD 1 Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) 11/13/24 52 Qtr. 3.27 6.70% 52 4% 6.30% BUY 1 Enterprise Product Partners (EPD) 2/25/19 28 Qtr. 2.18 7.60% 31 81% 6.90% BUY 1 Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) 3/13/24 46 Monthly 4.26 9.00% 64 57% 6.60% HOLD 1 The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) 8/10/22 33 Qtr. 2 5.80% 60 112% 3.30% BUY 1 Current High Yield Tier Totals: 9.00% 53% 7.60% Dividend Growth Tier AbbVie (ABBV) 1/28/19 78 Qtr. 6.56 8.40% 223 283% 3.00% HOLD 1 Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) 12/11/24 38 Qtr. 1.2 3.20% 43 16% 2.80% HOLD 1 Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 1/14/21 46 Qtr. 2.36 4.60% 339 731% 0.70% HOLD 1 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) 7/10/24 175 Qtr. 2 1.10% 231 33% 0.90% BUY 1 Constellation Energy Corp. (CEG) 8/14/24 186 Qtr. 1.55 1.00% 347 88% 0.50% HOLD 1 Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) 8/12/20 152 Qtr. 6 3.90% 755 426% 0.80% BUY 1 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) 7/9/25 55 Qtr. 2 3.60% 59 8% 3.40% BUY 1 McKesson Corporation (MCK) 10/11/23 457 Qtr. 3.28 0.60% 697 54% 0.50% HOLD 1 Oracle Corporation (ORCL) 5/14/25 162 Qtr. 2 1.20% 328 102% 0.60% HOLD 1 Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) 10/9/24 151 Qtr. 1 0.60% 136 -9% 0.70% HOLD 1 Waste Management, Inc. (WM) 3/12/25 223 Qtr. 3.3 1.50% 217 -2% 1.50% BUY 1 Current Dividend Growth Tier Totals: 2.70% 157% 1.40% Safe Income Tier American Electric Power Co. (AEP) 8/13/25 113 Qtr. 3.72 3.30% 107 -5% 3.50% BUY 1 NextEra Energy (NEE) 11/29/18 44 Qtr. 2.27 4.70% 72 94% 3.10% BUY 1 U.S. Bancorp Depository Shares (USB-PS) 10/12/22 19 Qtr. 1.13 6.10% 20 26% 5.60% BUY 1 Vanguard LT Corp. Bd. Fd. (VCLT) 1/11/23 80 Monthly 3.6 4.50% 78 10% 5.50% BUY 1 Current Safe Income Tier Totals: 5.10% 31% 4.40%

