September 17, 2025

AI and the Fed

The market is at another new high and looking good. Anticipated Fed rate cuts and a revitalized artificial intelligence trade are driving stocks higher.

It’s Fed Day! And a rate cut is expected. That’s even better than Price Spaghetti night to Wall Streeters. More than 90% of traders are expecting the first fed funds rate cut in 2025 to be 0.25%. Hopes for a 0.50% cut likely went out the window with the higher-than-expected August CPI number.

Of course, stocks have already priced in a 0.25% cut. The main event will be the Fed statements that follow. The current consensus is for two more 0.25% rate cuts before the end of the year. Any indication of more than that will thrill investors and rally stocks. A more hawkish indication would be negative.

Several portfolio stocks, along with the fixed income portfolio, will most certainly react to the Fed news, including AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), Ally Financial (ALLY), Fidelity National Financial (FNF), and Toll Brothers (TOL). But while the Fed news will be the most important event for most stocks and sectors, technology stocks already got good news.

Earnings reports for portfolio positions Broadcom (AVGO) and Oracle (ORCL) thrilled the market and revitalized the AI trade overall. Company-specific information is provided below. But a stronger technology sector will likely solidify an upward trajectory for the overall market for the rest of the year.

If I had to predict, I would say the Fed statements will cut things down the middle and not significantly drive stocks either way. Of course, anything can happen. We’ll see. Beyond this week’s Fed news and the AI momentum, the economy will likely take center stage. The market will be looking for economic growth that isn’t strong enough to dissuade the rate cuts nor weak enough to negatively impact earnings.

If the economic numbers lean too far either way, the market could get funky. Things look good right now. We’ll see if they stay that way.

Recent Activity

August 13

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) – Rating change “HOLD” to “BUY”

Bought American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) - $113.11

SOLD FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) - $17.90

High Yield Tier

AGNC Investment Corporation (AGNC – yield 14.1%) – The likely Fed rate cut this week is great news for this mortgage REIT. AGNC had a rough few years during inflation and rising rates. A Fed rate-cutting cycle should get the price moving higher. Lower short-term rates will lower costs for AGNC and raise profit margins. Lower rates will also have a positive effect on net asset value (NAV), which tends to dictate the stock price. Although AGNC has been trending higher since April, it is still well below the 52-week high. The price has already moved up to the highest level since early this year. Hopefully, this is just the beginning of a sustained rally. HOLD

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP – yield 6.3%) – This NGL exporter has been disappointing. Despite great news for the industry, CQP has floundered since the heady days of February and March. It’s been boosted by positive trade news but knocked back by the weaker economic news. But that’s okay. The longer-term trajectory looks great, and CQP pays a yield of over 6% in the meantime. Parent company Cheniere Energy (LNG) reported an 85% surge in net income last quarter on stronger demand and higher cargoes. The two companies will be in sync eventually. Meanwhile, the new deal with the EU features Europe buying $750 billion worth of U.S. energy in three years, the bulk of which will be natural gas. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time.) BUY

Enterprise Product Partners (EPD – yield 6.9%) – The midstream energy partnership is having a sluggish year compared to the past several years. EPD has returned just 6.5% YTD. Energy has been weak this year, and a consolidation in the midstream space was probably due. But things are about to get better. Enterprise has $6 billion in new projects coming online in the second half that are sure to boost growth. In addition, the trade deal with Europe should ensure high NGL volumes for years to come. EPD is a great buy while it’s still sleeping (with a big fat yield) ahead of likely better days ahead. That’s why it was featured in the September issue. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time.) BUY

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN – yield 6.5%) – This BDC, which makes high-interest loans and takes equity stakes in promising small companies, has been a strong performer. It has returned 60% since being added to the portfolio in March of 2024 and has returned 17% YTD. It has more resilience than most BDCs because the equity stakes enable it to benefit from the positive market.

The BDC reported strong earnings that beat expectations as net interest income rose 9% and net asset value per share increased 15%. Main also recorded the largest capital gain in its history upon the sale of equity stakes. The regular dividend was raised by 2.9% and a supplemental dividend of $0.30 per share was declared, payable this month. MAIN has been trending higher since April and, although it has been bouncier over the past couple of months, MAIN came within pennies of the all-time high last week. HOLD

The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB – yield 3.4%) – After three strong years, WMB has mostly just bounced around this year, although it has still returned about 11% YTD. The performance may not be thrilling, but it’s still okay. Midstream energy companies had been hot for a long time, and this appears to be a consolidation period. But the environment is still highly positive and getting even better. The company expects a higher level of earnings growth in the second half because of rising volumes, pipeline expansions, and a recent acquisition. William also raised yearly guidance slightly. Williams has the benefit of rising electricity demand and rising NGL export volumes as a catalyst for growth. BUY

Dividend Growth Tier

AbbVie (ABBV – yield 3.1%) – The cutting-edge drug company stock is bucking the trend. Health care is the worst performer of all 11 S&P 500 sectors, with a -0.93% YTD return. But ABBV sports an impressive 25.83% YTD return. Although there is tariff news on drugs still pending and holding back the sector, ABBV has started moving higher anyway. It was up over 11% in August and made a new all-time high last week.

Newer immunology drugs Skyrizi and Rinvoq have combined revenues that already exceed peak Humira sales when it was the best-selling drug of all time. The company is moving well beyond the Humira patent loss, which had been holding ABBV back. The drug company reported earnings that beat expectations and raised revenue and earnings guidance for this year. ABBV has been moving higher since, as three analysts raised price targets. The tariff issues are still unresolved and can definitely disrupt the stock in the near term, but ABBV should shine on the other side of the issue. HOLD

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY – yield 2.8%) – This online banker is another stock that thrives during rate cut cycles. It deals primarily in car loans, and lower rates tend to increase affordability, which should result in higher loan demand if the economy doesn’t weaken too much. After pulling back in July, ALLY had a strong month in August, moving more than 9% higher. Ally reported earnings that soundly beat expectations. Auto-loan applications volume increased, and the company sees credit trends improving. ALLY hit a new 52-week high on Monday ahead of what is likely the first Fed rate cut this year. If the momentum lasts, we’ll be in business. HOLD

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO – yield 0.7%) – WOW. The AI juggernaut has risen 22% in September to a new all-time high. Broadcom reported earnings that soundly beat expectations. The company also announced the signing of another huge customer for its custom AI chip, rumored to be OpenAI, with another $10 billion in revenue projected. It’s hugely positive news for the stock and, along with Oracle (ORCL) news, revitalized the floundering AI trade overall. AVGO is now up over 57% YTD and about 800% since being added to the portfolio. AVGO continues to trend higher after getting a further boost last week after Oracle reported. We’ll see how far this latest upside move goes. HOLD

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG – yield 0.9%) – The country’s largest exporter of natural gas has been going sideways since late April but trends in the industry are highly favorable. Cheniere reported stellar earnings with 43% revenue growth and an 85% net income increase over last year’s quarter on strong NGL demand and higher margins on its cargoes. Meanwhile, the framework of the EU deal involves Europe buying $250 billion in U.S. energy per year, a dramatic increase from here. Natural gas is the most demanded energy source, and Cheniere is the largest U.S. exporter of natural gas. Despite the good news, a weaker economy is hurting the sector right now. But trends in the industry are highly favorable. BUY

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG – yield 0.5%) – This nuclear, and soon natural gas, power provider stock soared about 10% in the past week to revitalize its upside traction after floundering for the prior month. The reason is that Oracle’s earnings reflected huge growth in AI, and Constellation will power that growth. CEG is part of the AI trade that got another shot of adrenaline last week. The excitement surrounding the company is about future growth. The company announced huge deals with Microsoft (MSFT) and Meta (META), and management indicated that more deals were likely on the way. Constellation is in the ideal position to benefit from the massive electricity growth trend. HOLD

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY – yield 0.8%) – It’s been a rough patch for this health care juggernaut. It’s down about 2% YTD and over 18% for the past year. There is also a strong chance that upcoming tariff news could be negative for the health care sector. But there are good reasons why LLY is still well worth owning. It’s a stock that has returned 428% over the last five years and 150% over the last three, even after the pullback this past year. This is a stock that has periodically posted a bad year en route to stellar returns over time.

Lilly’s earnings results were spectacular. The company smashed expectations with 38% revenue growth and 91% net income growth over last year’s quarter. Lilly also raised guidance for the year. Existing weight-loss drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound, are killing it with 68% and 172% year-over-year sales growth, respectively, and over $8 billion in combined revenue in the last quarter. With an estimated 30% of Americans overweight, there should be a strong runway for continued growth. That’s why it was upgraded last month. BUY

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF – yield 3.3%) – The title insurance company stock is also benefiting from the likely Fed rate cut. Business is affected by the housing market as more home purchases result in more business. And the biggest impediment right now is high mortgage rates. A Fed cut will put downward pressure on those rates and likely stimulate the housing market. FNF is at the highest level since the spring. But it will likely be rangebound until there is some significant improvement in the mortgage rate/housing market situation. Perhaps the Fed will deliver just that. BUY

McKesson Corporation (MCK – yield 0.5%) – The supply chain pharmaceutical company posted earnings that beat expectations. Revenues grew 23.4% but earnings shrank year over year because of divestiture and rising costs. MCK pulled back a little in August but has been on the rise again over the past few weeks. The company can overcome the cost issues. It has in the past. Its market continues to grow all by itself because of the aging population. Although MCK is showing some strength, the health care sector may be under pressure in the weeks ahead as pricing and tariff issues are front and center. HOLD

Oracle Corporation (ORCL – yield 0.8%) Earnings – WOW! Just wow. The tech giant reported earnings last Tuesday after the bell. On Wednesday, ORCL soared a staggering 36% in just one day. The price pulled back about 8% in the days following but has been moving higher again this week. That kind of bounciness is normal after such a stunning one-day move. It wasn’t the earnings per se that propelled ORCL higher. It was the projections for future growth.

Revenue for its AI-infused iCloud infrastructure service grew 77% over last year’s quarter to $18 billion. That was expected. But the company said it anticipated that revenue to grow to $144 billion by 2030. The 700% revenue growth by the end of the decade was not expected. Oracle also reported a massive backlog of potential customers for its services that grew to $455 billion from $130 billion two quarters ago. That’s the kind of growth the market can get excited about. We’ll see if the stock trends still higher in the weeks ahead. HOLD

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL – yield 0.7%) – The homebuilder company stock has been trending steadily higher since April and recently hit a new 52-week high. Toll Brothers reported record sales with 8% revenue growth and 3.6% earnings per share growth over last year’s quarter. The environment is one of subdued homebuying because of high mortgage rates. But the future looks strong, and Toll Brothers has a massive backlog of houses to sell going forward.

The longer-term supply/demand dynamic for housing is hugely favorable for Toll Brothers, as there aren’t nearly enough houses to satisfy the demand. The near-term impediment has been high mortgage rates. But those rates have moved lower, and the Fed is likely to cut the short-term rates in September, which should put downward pressure on mortgage rates, too. HOLD

Waste Management, Inc. (WM - yield 1.5%) – The price of this garbage giant stock has been sideways since the spring but has been slowly declining over the last month. Performance has been muted when cyclical stocks rally. Meanwhile, Waste Management reported stellar earnings. The company soundly beat estimates with 19% revenue growth and projected 11.7% earnings growth over the next year. WM tends to be bouncy, although in an upward trend. The defensive earnings will make WM attractive in a flat or down market, yet it has a history of solid performance in good markets, too. BUY

Safe Income Tier

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP – yield 3.4%) – This has been a solid utility that has come as advertised. It outperformed in crummy markets and underperformed in good ones. But there is a strong chance that the skyrocketing growth in electricity demand will transform performance into something much better than it has been. Of course, the end of summer malaise, combined with the fact that AEP is a utility, has resulted in static price movement recently. It’s also true that the utility sector has benefited from the surge in electricity demand and hasn’t benefited from the falling interest rate trade. That’s okay. It is well positioned for growth ahead as well as a possible down market. BUY

NextEra Energy (NEE – yield 3.2%) – We are in a Fed rate-cutting cycle. Electricity demand is booming. NEE is undervalued. The nation’s largest electric utility has a lot going for it right now. But it just can’t seem to stay away from the rangebound curse. All year, it has moved up to around the 75 per share level and then pulled back. It just did it again. Meanwhile, NextEra expects 8% earnings growth through at least 2027 and annual 10% dividend hikes. And the future should be bright, as falling rates and opportunities for higher growth for the alternative energy segment should provide a great tailwind. Hopefully, NEE can break out above the old range soon. BUY

USB Depository Shares (USB-PS – yield 5.6%) – Interest rates have remained peskily high this year. But fixed income got a boost after the Fed indicated a rate cut is coming in September. The likely Fed rate cut this week indicates that the trend for interest rates is more likely to be lower than higher in the months ahead. The high yield is safe, and the price could rally over the rest of the year. BUY

Vanguard Long-Term Corp. Bd. Index Fund (VCLT – yield 5.5%) – Ditto for VCLT. The long-term corporate bond ETF loves falling interest rates and hates rising ones. There will be more price pressure if rates continue to rise and vice versa. But the situation over the course of the year should be more positive than it has been. VCLT has already been moving higher in anticipation. BUY

High Yield Tier Security (Symbol) Date Added Price Added Div Freq. Indicated Annual Dividend Yield On Cost Price on Close 9/15/25 Total Return Current Yield CDI Opinion Pos. Size AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) 9/11/24 10 Qtr. 1.44 14.20% 10 16% 14.10% HOLD 1 Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) 11/13/24 52 Qtr. 3.27 6.70% 52 4% 6.30% BUY 1 Enterprise Product Partners (EPD) 2/25/19 28 Qtr. 2.18 7.60% 32 83% 6.90% BUY 1 Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) 3/13/24 46 Monthly 4.26 9.00% 65 59% 6.50% HOLD 1 The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) 8/10/22 33 Qtr. 2 5.80% 58 106% 3.40% BUY 1 Current High Yield Tier Totals: 9.00% 54% 7.40% Dividend Growth Tier AbbVie (ABBV) 1/28/19 78 Qtr. 6.56 8.40% 218 275% 3.00% HOLD 1 Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) 12/11/24 38 Qtr. 1.2 3.20% 43 15% 2.80% HOLD 1 Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 1/14/21 46 Qtr. 2.36 4.60% 364 792% 0.70% HOLD 1 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) 7/10/24 175 Qtr. 2 1.10% 233 35% 0.90% BUY 1 Constellation Energy Corp. (CEG) 8/14/24 186 Qtr. 1.55 1.00% 330 79% 0.50% HOLD 1 Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) 8/12/20 152 Qtr. 6 3.90% 748 421% 0.80% BUY 1 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) 7/9/25 55 Qtr. 2 3.60% 60 9% 3.30% BUY 1 McKesson Corporation (MCK) 10/11/23 457 Qtr. 3.28 0.60% 703 55% 0.50% HOLD 1 Oracle Corporation (ORCL) 5/14/25 162 Qtr. 2 1.20% 302 86% 0.70% HOLD 1 Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) 10/9/24 151 Qtr. 1 0.60% 142 -5% 0.70% HOLD 1 Waste Management, Inc. (WM) 3/12/25 223 Qtr. 3.3 1.50% 216 -2% 1.50% BUY 1 Current Dividend Growth Tier Totals: 2.70% 160% 1.40% Safe Income Tier American Electric Power Co. (AEP) 8/13/25 113 Qtr. 3.72 3.30% 109 -4% 3.40% BUY 1 NextEra Energy (NEE) 11/29/18 44 Qtr. 2.27 4.70% 72 92% 3.20% BUY 1 U.S. Bancorp Depository Shares (USB-PS) 10/12/22 19 Qtr. 1.13 6.10% 20 27% 5.50% BUY 1 Vanguard LT Corp. Bd. Fd. (VCLT) 1/11/23 80 Monthly 3.6 4.50% 79 12% 5.50% BUY 1 Current Safe Income Tier Totals: 5.10% 32% 4.40%

