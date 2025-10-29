October 29, 2025

All Eyes on AI Earnings

The market just keeps on going. So far this week, the S&P 500 has hit a new high on both Monday and Tuesday.

The S&P 500 is now up about 17% year to date with more than two months left in 2025. There is a good chance that the index delivers another 20%-plus return year, which would make it three consecutive years of such returns for the first time in nearly 30 years. Sure, we’re in a Fed rate-cutting cycle. Investors love that. But artificial intelligence is the main force driving the market higher.

It’s earnings season. And big tech earnings are likely to determine whether the market indexes continue moving higher. Investors will be closely monitoring AI demand. AI stocks soared last quarter and there is concern that a consolidation may be due. The next few weeks should determine whether tech stocks, and the market, sort of flounder and consolidate or surge higher again.

Investors seem to be in positive spirits. The Fed is cutting rates, and the economy is nowhere near recession. The bull market is still relatively young. Sure, tariff negotiations with China could go badly. We are in the fourth week of the government shutdown with no end in sight. But investors aren’t overly concerned at this point.

Meanwhile, earnings season is about to heat up with several big tech companies reporting this week including Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG), and Nvidia (NVDA). Portfolio utility companies American Electric Power Company (AEP) and NextEra Energy (NEE) also report in the next couple of days.

Recent Activity

October 8

Purchased CareTrust REIT, inc. (CTRE) - $33.99

AbbVie (ABBV) – Rating change – “HOLD” to “BUY”

October 15

SOLD Half of Constellation Energy (CEG) - $403.95

High Yield Tier

AGNC Investment Corporation (AGNC – yield 14.0%) – After a big up-and-down move in September, the mortgage REIT is back on the upward trend line established in April and has again broken above 10 per share. AGNC had a rough few years during inflation and rising rates. But this Fed rate-cutting cycle should get the price moving higher. Lower short-term rates will reduce costs for AGNC and raise profit margins. Lower rates will also have a positive effect on net asset value (NAV), which tends to dictate the stock price. Hopefully the already long uptrend established earlier this year will continue. The mortgage REIT reports earnings at the end of this week. HOLD

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP – yield 6.1%) – The natural gas liquids partnership price had fallen to the lowest level in almost a year but sharply recovered over the past week. Energy stocks rallied after new sanctions were announced on Russia. Oil prices drifted to the lowest level in four years before last week. Natural gas prices have also fallen and taken CQP lower with them. Increased production and a weaker global economy belie the price decline. But the price weakness is likely a temporary issue. The new deal with the EU features Europe buying $750 billion worth of U.S. energy over three years, the bulk of which will be natural gas. The longer-term situation is strong, and the yield is safe in the meantime. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time.) BUY

Enterprise Product Partners (EPD – yield 7.0%) – The midstream energy partnership had been wallowing near the lowest price of the past year, along with the rest of the energy sector, before recovering sharply last week after the spike in oil prices. Although revenues are not tied to volatile commodity prices, EPD tends to move in sympathy with the overall energy sector in the short term. But things should get better. Enterprise has $6 billion in new projects coming online in the second half that are sure to boost growth. The growth bump should be reflected in the earnings report that comes out at the end of this month. In addition, the trade deal with Europe should ensure high NGL volumes for years to come. EPD is a great buy while it’s still sleeping (with a big fat yield) ahead of likely better days. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time.) BUY

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN – yield 7.3%) – This BDC had a big drop at the beginning of the month as investors soured on asset managers as the market became more volatile. But it has had a solid rebound since and has still delivered impressive returns over the past couple of years. The rebound began when Main announced preliminary estimates for third-quarter earnings that were very positive; the BDC reports officially early next month. MAIN can be bouncy by nature. The recent downturn ended a several-month uptrend. I’ll be watching it closely in the weeks ahead but it looks like it is getting back on track. HOLD

The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB – yield 3.5%) – The midstream energy stock had defied a weak energy market and was hovering near the high with impressive YTD returns until last week. The price fell 8% last week after unexpected high inventories of natural gas were reported. It shouldn’t matter. Williams generates revenues from fees for storing and transporting gas, not selling it. It appears to be a big overreaction in the market, and the price is now much more attractive than it was a week ago.

Williams has a resilient business that should continue to generate reliable revenue and earnings growth in just about any kind of environment. It also pays a solid dividend. WMB would be a good holding with the market at highs under normal circumstances. But these aren’t normal circumstances. Huge demand for natural gas from utilities and exporters is a growth catalyst that isn’t reflected in the historical performance of the stock. BUY

Dividend Growth Tier

AbbVie (ABBV – yield 2.8%) – The pharma giant is looking good. It’s off the recent high but it has still returned over 32% YTD. The health care sector also may be poised for a run higher after the apparent resolution of the tariff and pricing issues. Meanwhile, the company itself is doing great. Newer immunology drugs Skyrizi and Rinvoq have combined revenues that already exceed peak Humira sales when it was the best-selling drug of all time. The company is moving well beyond the Humira patent loss, which had been holding ABBV back. AbbVie reports earnings on Friday and can hopefully get another boost. HOLD

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY – yield 2.9%) – The online banker reported strong earnings earlier this month that soundly beat expectations and the stock has rallied since. There had been concern about rising credit delinquencies generally and in the auto loan market specifically. Delinquencies are near a historic high in the auto market. But none of that is applying to Ally. In fact, loan delinquencies at the company have declined since last year’s quarter. The company credits the aberration to the fact that it makes very few loans to subprime borrowers and has tight underwriting standards. Business is solid and Ally is navigating the market very well. It should be in good shape, especially if interest rates come down further. HOLD

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO – yield 0.7%) – The AI superstar stock pulled back a little in September after a huge surge following earnings. But it has come right back again and is flirting with the 52-week high. AVGO is up a whopping 58% YTD. The stock doesn’t seem to want to give up the recent gains because they are solidly based on soaring revenue projections. This earnings season should have a big impact on the near-term direction of the price. Strong AI earnings could prompt another surge. HOLD

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG – yield 0.9%) – The country’s largest exporter of natural gas has been going sideways for nearly six months. But things deteriorated this month as the price plunged below the recent range to the lowest point since April. The energy sector has taken a hit as oil prices hit the lowest price in more than four years. LNG has fallen in sympathy with the sector but natural gas prices, which are what matter to this LNG exporter, have been much more buoyant. But trends in the industry are highly favorable. The framework of a new EU deal involves Europe buying $250 billion in U.S. energy per year. Cheniere reports earnings on Thursday and can hopefully generate some upside. BUY

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG – yield 0.4%) – Half of the position in this red-hot and stylish nuclear energy provider was sold earlier this month based on price alone. CEG had soared over 80% YTD and the price probably got ahead of itself in the near term. The price is down 6% since the shares were sold. CEG typically pulls back after a big surge but AI and the huge increase in demand for electricity are not going away and Constellation is in one of the very best positions to benefit. The company announced huge deals with Microsoft (MSFT) and Meta (FB) and management indicated that more deals are likely on the way. It’s well worth holding the other half of the position and perhaps buying half back on a conspicuous dip. HOLD

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE – yield 3.8%) – This latest portfolio addition health care REIT recovered from a swoon earlier this month and closed at a 52-week high on Monday. Health care looks good after the tariff and pricing issues seem to be getting resolved in a positive manner. REITs should benefit because interest rates are more likely to trend lower over the rest of the year. I’m hoping this will be a solid holding with good relative performance in just about any kind of market. CTRE had a good week last week and the REIT reports third-quarter earnings at the end of next week. BUY

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY – yield 0.7%) – LLY spiked higher after clarity came on the tariff and pricing issues that had been holding the sector back. LLY soared about 18% following the news at the beginning of the month. Despite the recent move, it’s been a rough patch for this health care juggernaut. It’s still down 8% for the past year. But there are good reasons why LLY is still well worth owning. Lilly’s last earnings results were spectacular last quarter, and the pharmaceutical giant reports this quarter at the end of this week. Existing weight loss drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound, are killing it with over $8 billion in combined revenue in the last quarter. With an estimated 30% of Americans overweight, there should be a strong runway for continued growth. BUY

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF – yield 3.5%) – The title insurance company stock has pulled back this month amid housing market concerns. The housing world took another hit after a research firm had negative things to say about the state of the current market. The negative perception has become the accepted norm, and only earnings reports can turn things around. We’ll see the real state of things when homebuilders start reporting.

Fidelity should benefit from Fed rate cuts and, hopefully, a reduction in mortgage rates. Business is affected by the housing market as more home purchases result in more business. And the biggest impediment right now is high mortgage rates and housing affordability. It will likely be range-bound until there is some significant improvement in the mortgage rate/housing market situation. Perhaps the situation will improve because it can’t get much worse. BUY

McKesson Corporation (MCK – yield 0.4%) – The supply chain pharmaceutical powerhouse is really coming as advertised. It is an oligopoly in a business that grows all by itself because of the aging population. MCK has returned 42% YTD and 79% in the two years since being added to the portfolio while being only half as volatile as the overall market. It has been trending higher since management raised profit guidance and long-term growth targets on Investor Day last month. The forecasts provided more clarity and raised targets beyond what had been expected. HOLD

Oracle Corporation (ORCL – yield 0.7%) – This newfound AI powerhouse has pulled back from the September high. It is likely consolidating after the remarkable one-day, 36% surge after the earnings report. Future revenue projections have exploded. Revenue for its AI-infused iCloud infrastructure service grew 77% over last year’s quarter to $18 billion. But the company said it anticipated that revenue to grow to $144 billion by 2030. The 700% revenue growth by the end of the decade was not expected. Oracle also reported a massive backlog of potential customers for its services that grew to $455 billion from $130 billion two quarters ago. Soaring revenue is a very good reason for the price to soar. HOLD

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL – yield 0.8%) – The homebuilder company stock isn’t out of the woods yet. TOL had mustered a sustained upside move from April until pulling back in early September. It had a big down move early this month, and it wasn’t only because of the market. Research firm Evercore ISI downgraded the stock last week on concerns that weak homebuying demand continues, despite lower mortgage rates and a housing shortage. It was the first negative news for the housing market in a while, and the market took notice. But it’s earnings season again, and reports from homebuilders will be more important. HOLD

Waste Management, Inc. (WM – yield 1.5%) Earnings – WM had been floundering all fall before reporting earnings on Monday that missed estimates, by a lot. Waste Management also lowered full-year guidance to the lower end of the range. The price has fallen more than 3.5% since the report. The selloff wasn’t bad considering the magnitude of the earnings miss, $1.49 versus an expected $2.08. The bright spot is that the core collections and disposal business is still killing it with record margins and 13.5% free cash flow growth. The problem was in the recycling business and recycled commodity prices declined more sharply than expected. The rating will be maintained for now as it is possible the price bounces back in the next week. BUY

Safe Income Tier

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP – yield 3.3%) – After a month and half of weakness, AEP regained traction over the past month and is trading near the 52-week high. Utilities are hot. It’s the best performing market sector over the last month. The AI data center-induced electricity trade has heated up again, and utilities are benefiting. There is a strong chance that the skyrocketing growth in electricity demand will transform performance into something much better than it has been. It is well positioned for growth ahead as well as a possible down market. The utility reports third-quarter results on Thursday and can hopefully give the market something to be excited about. BUY

NextEra Energy (NEE – yield 2.6%) – NEE has broken out of the old range and hit a brand new 52-week high last week. For most of the year, every time NEE got above 75 per share, it pulled back. But it looks like this time might be the charm, as the price has moved all the way above 84 per share. We are in a Fed rate-cutting cycle. Electricity demand is booming. NEE is undervalued. The nation’s largest electric utility has a lot going for it right now. NextEra expects 8% earnings growth through at least 2027 and annual 10% dividend hikes. And the future should be bright, as falling rates and opportunities for higher growth for the alternative energy segment should provide a great tailwind. NextEra reports earnings later this week and could, hopefully, get a nice price bump after the report. BUY

USB Depository Shares (USB-PS – yield 5.7%) – Interest rates have remained peskily high this year. But fixed income got a boost as the Fed has started cutting the Fed Funds rate again. The trend for longer-term interest rates is more likely to be lower than higher in the months ahead. The high yield is safe, and the price could rally through the rest of the year. BUY

Vanguard Long-Term Corp. Bd. Index Fund (VCLT – yield 5.4%) – Ditto for VCLT. The long-term corporate bond ETF loves falling interest rates and hates rising ones. There will be more price pressure if rates continue to rise and vice versa. But the situation over the course of the year should be more positive than it has been. VCLT has already been moving higher in anticipation. BUY

High Yield Tier Security (Symbol) Date Added Price Added Div Freq. Indicated Annual Dividend Yield On Cost Price on Close 10/27/25 Total Return Current Yield CDI Opinion Pos. Size AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) 9/11/24 10 Qtr. 1.44 14.20% 10 19% 14.00% HOLD 1 Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) 11/13/24 52 Qtr. 3.27 6.70% 53 7% 6.10% BUY 1 Enterprise Product Partners (EPD) 2/25/19 28 Qtr. 2.18 7.60% 31 80% 7.00% BUY 1 Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) 3/13/24 46 Monthly 4.26 9.00% 58 43% 7.30% HOLD 1 The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) 8/10/22 33 Qtr. 2 5.80% 58 103% 3.50% BUY 1 Current High Yield Tier Totals: 9.00% 50% 7.60% Dividend Growth Tier AbbVie (ABBV) 1/28/19 78 Qtr. 6.56 8.40% 228 296% 2.90% HOLD 1 Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) 12/11/24 38 Qtr. 1.2 3.20% 41 10% 2.90% HOLD 1 Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 1/14/21 46 Qtr. 2.36 4.60% 362 788% 0.70% HOLD 1 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) 7/10/24 175 Qtr. 2 1.10% 220 27% 0.90% BUY 1 Constellation Energy Corp. (CEG) 8/14/24 186 Qtr. 1.55 1.00% 391 111% 0.40% HOLD 1/2 CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) 10/8/25 34 Qtr. 1.34 3.90% 36 5% 3.80% BUY 1 Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) 8/12/20 152 Qtr. 6 3.90% 826 476% 0.70% BUY 1 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) 7/9/25 55 Qtr. 2 3.60% 57 4% 3.50% BUY 1 McKesson Corporation (MCK) 10/11/23 457 Qtr. 3.28 0.60% 811 79% 0.40% HOLD 1 Oracle Corporation (ORCL) 5/14/25 162 Qtr. 2 1.20% 281 73% 0.70% HOLD 1 Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) 10/9/24 151 Qtr. 1 0.60% 139 -7% 0.70% HOLD 1 Waste Management, Inc. (WM) 3/12/25 223 Qtr. 3.3 1.50% 214 -3% 1.50% BUY 1 Current Dividend Growth Tier Totals: 2.80% 155% 1.70% Safe Income Tier American Electric Power Co. (AEP) 8/13/25 113 Qtr. 3.72 3.30% 116 3% 3.30% BUY 1 NextEra Energy (NEE) 11/29/18 44 Qtr. 2.27 4.70% 86 131% 2.60% BUY 1 U.S. Bancorp Depository Shares (USB-PS) 10/12/22 19 Qtr. 1.13 6.10% 20 24% 5.70% BUY 1 Vanguard LT Corp. Bd. Fd. (VCLT) 1/11/23 80 Monthly 3.6 4.50% 79 13% 5.40% BUY 1 Current Safe Income Tier Totals: 5.10% 43% 4.20%

