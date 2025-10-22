October 22, 2025

Earnings Optimism Rules

Looking good. The bull market is enduring the historically troubling months of September and October with nary a sign of resistance.

The S&P 500 is up about 15% year to date and within a whisker of the all-time high, as investors are more excited about earnings than worried about tariffs or the government shutdown. And why shouldn’t they be? Government shutdowns are always temporary. And tariff negotiations always culminate in an arrangement that satisfies the market.

At least, that’s the way it looks at this point. Anything can happen, but it has been a fool’s errand to doubt this resilient market. Meanwhile, earnings season is heating up with Tesla (TSLA), Intel (INTC), Netflix (NFLX), and Coca-Cola (KO) reporting this week.

While earnings estimates for the quarter vary among bloviating analysts as always, the consensus seems to be around 15% for big tech and high single digits for everything else. That’s solid, especially during a period when the Fed is cutting rates. Good earnings have often buoyed the market in the recent past, and there is every reason to believe they will lift this resilient market between now and the end of the year.

In terms of the portfolio, it has been a mixed bag this past week. Technology stocks have pulled back while recently beleaguered financial stocks have rallied. The utility sector is the best performing of the eleven S&P 500 sectors over the last month as the electricity trade continues to thrive. Health care stocks have pulled back a bit after last week’s surge, but McKesson (MCK) keeps killing it anyway.

Recent Activity

October 8

Purchased CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) - $33.99

AbbVie (ABBV) – Rating change – “HOLD” to “BUY”

October 15

SOLD Half of Constellation Energy (CEG) - $403.95

High Yield Tier

AGNC Investment Corporation (AGNC – yield 14.3%) – After a big up-and-down move in September, the mortgage REIT is back on the upward trend line established in April and has again broken above 10 per share. AGNC had a rough few years during inflation and rising rates. But this Fed rate-cutting cycle should get the price moving higher. Lower short-term rates will lower costs for AGNC and raise profit margins. Lower rates will also have a positive effect on net asset value (NAV), which tends to dictate the stock price. Hopefully the already long uptrend established earlier this year will continue. HOLD

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP – yield 6.4%) – The natural gas liquids partnership price has fallen to the lowest level in almost a year and about 30% below the high made in early April. Natural gas prices have fallen and taken CQP lower with them. Increased production and a weaker global economy belie the price decline. CQP is also under pressure from the China tariff news and concerns about global trade. But the price weakness is likely a temporary issue. The new deal with the EU features Europe buying $750 billion worth of U.S. energy in three years, the bulk of which will be natural gas. The longer-term situation is strong, and the yield is safe in the meantime. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time.) BUY

Enterprise Product Partners (EPD – yield 7.1%) – The midstream energy partnership pulled back to the lowest price since the spring. EPD still has a slightly positive YTD return of 2.2% primarily because of the huge distribution. Energy has been weak this year, and there has been a consolidation in the midstream space. But things should get better. Enterprise has $6 billion in new projects coming online in the second half that are sure to boost growth. The growth bump should be reflected in the earnings report that comes out at the end of this month. In addition, the trade deal with Europe should ensure high NGL volumes for years to come. EPD is a great buy while it’s still sleeping (with a big fat yield) ahead of likely better days. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time.) BUY

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN – yield 7.3%) – This BDC had a big drop at the beginning of the month as investors soured on asset managers as the market became more volatile. But it had a solid 5.5% rebound last week and has still delivered impressive returns over the past couple of years. The rebound began when Main announced preliminary estimates for third-quarter earnings that were very positive, the BDC reports officially early next month. MAIN can be bouncy by nature. The recent downturn ended a several-month uptrend. I’ll be watching it closely in the weeks ahead, but it looks like it is getting back on track. HOLD

The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB – yield 3.2%) – Despite rough sledding in the energy sector recently, this midstream energy stock has held relatively firm and is still up about 20% YTD. WMB hit a 52-week high earlier this month, although it pulled back a few dollars. Williams has a resilient business that should continue to generate reliable revenue and earnings growth in just about any kind of environment. It also pays a solid dividend. WMB would be a good holding with the market at a high under normal circumstances. But these aren’t normal circumstances. Huge demand growth for natural gas from utilities and exporters is a growth catalyst that isn’t reflected in the historical performance of the stock. BUY

Dividend Growth Tier

AbbVie (ABBV – yield 2.8%) – ABBV has pulled back a bit after getting an initial surge after there was an apparent resolution on the tariff and pricing issues that were holding the sector back. Of course, ABBV was at an all-time high before clarity came at the beginning of this month. The stock has simply come back down to the uptrend line established in the summer. Meanwhile, the company itself is doing great. Newer immunology drugs Skyrizi and Rinvoq have combined revenues that already exceed peak Humira sales when it was the best-selling drug of all time. The company is moving well beyond the Humira patent loss, which had been holding ABBV back. BUY

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY – yield 3.0%) Earnings – The online banker reported strong earnings last week that soundly beat expectations, and the stock has rallied about 9% since. There had been concern about rising credit delinquencies generally and in the auto loan market specifically. Delinquencies are near a historic high in the auto market. But none of that applies to Ally. In fact, loan delinquencies at the company have declined since last year’s quarter. The company credits the aberration to the fact that it makes very few loans to subprime borrowers and has tight underwriting standards. Business is solid, and Ally is navigating the market very well. It should be in good shape unless the economy has trouble. HOLD

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO – yield 0.7%) – The AI superstar stock has bounced around since soaring to the high in early September. It pulls back when the AI trade hits a pothole, like with escalating trade tensions with China. But it also seems to counter with good internal news. It rallied 10% in one day last week after an arrangement with OpenAI to make custom chips was reported. Similar deals with Nvidia (NVDA) and Oracle (ORCL) caused those stocks to soar last month. The deal is worth many billions and is further evidence of Broadcom’s dominant position in the fast-growing AI space. AVGO is now up over 49% YTD and 757% since being added to the portfolio in early 2021. Things are looking good, and AVGO is still below the high. HOLD

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG – yield 0.8%) – The country’s largest exporter of natural gas has been going sideways for nearly six months. But things deteriorated this month as the price plunged below the recent range to the lowest point since April. The energy sector has taken a hit as oil prices hit their lowest price in more than four years. LNG has fallen in sympathy with the sector, but natural gas prices, which are what matter to this LNG exporter, have been much more buoyant. And trends in the industry are highly favorable. The framework of the EU deal involves Europe buying $250 billion in U.S. energy per year. Despite the good news, the sluggish energy market is holding LNG back. But the future looks great. BUY

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG – yield 0.4%) – Half of the position in this red-hot and stylish nuclear energy provider was sold last week based on price alone. CEG had soared over 80% YTD, and the price probably got ahead of itself in the near term. The price fell over 10% since the shares were sold last week. CEG typically pulls back after a big surge, but AI and the huge increase in demand for electricity are not going away, and Constellation is in one of the very best positions to benefit. The company announced huge deals with Microsoft (MSFT) and Meta (META), and management indicated that more deals were likely on the way. It’s well worth holding the other half of the position and perhaps buying half back on a conspicuous dip. HOLD

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE – yield 4.1%) – This latest portfolio addition health care REIT held up very well in the recent market tumult. Health care looks good after the tariff and pricing issues seem to be getting resolved in a positive manner. REITs should benefit because interest rates are more likely to trend lower over the rest of the year. I’m hoping this will be a solid holding with good relative performance in just about any kind of market. CTRE had a good week last week, and the REIT reports third-quarter earnings at the end of next week. BUY

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY – yield 0.7%) – LLY spiked higher after clarity came on the tariff and pricing issues that had been holding the sector back, but the stock gave away some of the gains in the past week. LLY soared about 18% following the news at the beginning of the month. Despite the recent move, it’s been a rough patch for this healthcare juggernaut. It’s still down 10% for the past year. But there are good reasons why LLY is still well worth owning. Lilly’s last earnings results were spectacular, and the pharmaceutical giant reports this quarter at the end of next week. Existing weight-loss drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound, are killing it with over $8 billion in combined revenue in the last quarter. With an estimated 30% of Americans overweight, there should be a long runway for continued growth. BUY

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF – yield 3.6%) – The title insurance company stock has pulled back this month amid housing market concerns. A recent report about weak homebuying despite lower mortgage rates has dragged stocks with housing exposure lower. Fidelity should benefit from Fed rate cuts and, hopefully, a reduction in mortgage rates. Business is affected by the housing market as more home purchases result in more business. And the biggest impediment right now is high mortgage rates and housing affordability. It will likely be range-bound until there is some significant improvement in the mortgage rate/housing market situation. Perhaps the situation will improve as housing-related companies report earnings. BUY

McKesson Corporation (MCK – yield 0.4%) – The supply chain pharmaceutical powerhouse is really performing as advertised. It is an oligopoly in a business that grows all by itself because of the aging population. MCK has returned 38% YTD and 74% in the two years since being added to the portfolio, while being only half as volatile as the overall market. It has been trending higher since management raised profit guidance and long-term growth targets on Investor Day last month. The forecasts provided more clarity and raised targets beyond what had been expected. HOLD

Oracle Corporation (ORCL – yield 0.7%) – This newfound AI powerhouse has pulled back from the September high. It is likely consolidating after the remarkable one-day 36% surge after the earnings report. Future revenue projections have exploded. Revenue for its AI-infused Cloud infrastructure service grew 77% over last year’s quarter to $18 billion. But the company said it anticipated that revenue to grow to $144 billion by 2030. The 700% revenue growth by the end of the decade was not expected. Oracle also reported a massive backlog of potential customers for its services that grew to $455 billion from $130 billion two quarters ago. Soaring revenue is a very good reason for the price to soar. HOLD

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL – yield 0.8%) – The homebuilder company stock had an ugly pullback but has been recovering nicely over the last week. TOL had mustered a sustained upside move from April until pulling back in early September. It had a big down move early this month, and it wasn’t only because of the market. Research firm Evercore ISI downgraded the stock last week on concerns that weak homebuying demand continues, despite lower mortgage rates and a housing shortage. It was the first negative news for the housing market in a while, and the market took notice. But it’s earnings season again and reports from homebuilders will be more important. HOLD

Waste Management, Inc. (WM – yield 1.5%) – The price of this garbage giant stock has been sideways since the spring but started trending lower in the late summer. WM has come off the recent bottom and has been solid through the recent tumult, but it’s still nothing to write home about. Performance has been muted as technology and cyclical stocks have garnered all the recent excitement. But don’t forget, WM is a solid holding if the market turns south. It’s cheap now, and the company reports earnings on Monday. Hopefully, the report will get WM moving higher. BUY

Safe Income Tier

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP – yield 3.2%) – After a month and a half of weakness, AEP has regained traction over the past month and is trading near the 52-week high. Utilities are hot. It’s the best-performing market sector over the last month. The AI data center-induced electricity trade has heated up again, and utilities are benefiting. There is a strong chance that the skyrocketing growth in electricity demand will transform performance into something much better than it has been. It is well positioned for growth ahead as well as in a possible down market. BUY

NextEra Energy (NEE – yield 2.7%) – Ditto the things I said about AEP. NEE has broken out of the old range and hit a brand new 52-week high last week. For most of the year, every time NEE got above 75 per share, it pulled back. But it looks like this time might be the charm as the price moved all the way to above 84 per share. We are in a Fed rate-cutting cycle. Electricity demand is booming. NEE is undervalued. The nation’s largest electric utility has a lot going for it right now. NextEra expects 8% earnings growth through at least 2027 and annual 10% dividend hikes. And the future should be bright, as falling rates and opportunities for higher growth for the alternative energy segment should provide a great tailwind. BUY

USB Depository Shares (USB-PS – yield 5.7%) – Interest rates have remained peskily high this year. But fixed income got a boost as the Fed has started cutting the fed funds rate again. The trend for longer-term interest rates is more likely to be lower than higher in the months ahead. The high yield is safe, and the price could rally over the rest of the year. BUY

Vanguard Long-Term Corp. Bd. Index Fund (VCLT – yield 5.4%) – Ditto for VCLT. The long-term corporate bond ETF loves falling interest rates and hates rising ones. There will be more price pressure if rates continue to rise and vice versa. But the situation over the course of the year should be more positive than it has been. VCLT has already been moving higher in anticipation. BUY

High Yield Tier Security (Symbol) Date Added Price Added Div Freq. Indicated Annual Dividend Yield On Cost Price on

close 10/20/25 Total Return Current Yield CDI Opinion Pos. Size AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) 9/11/24 10 Qtr. 1.44 14.20% 10 17% 14.30% HOLD 1 Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) 11/13/24 52 Qtr. 3.27 6.70% 51 3% 6.40% BUY 1 Enterprise Product Partners (EPD) 2/25/19 28 Qtr. 2.18 7.60% 31 77% 7.10% BUY 1 Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) 3/13/24 46 Monthly 4.26 9.00% 58 42% 7.30% HOLD 1 The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) 8/10/22 33 Qtr. 2 5.80% 63 122% 3.20% BUY 1 Current High Yield Tier Totals: 9.00% 52% 7.70% Dividend Growth Tier AbbVie (ABBV) 1/28/19 78 Qtr. 6.56 8.40% 232 303% 2.80% BUY 1 Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) 12/11/24 38 Qtr. 1.2 3.20% 41 8% 3.00% HOLD 1 Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 1/14/21 46 Qtr. 2.36 4.60% 349 757% 0.70% HOLD 1 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) 7/10/24 175 Qtr. 2 1.10% 221 28% 0.90% BUY 1 Constellation Energy Corp. (CEG) 8/14/24 186 Qtr. 1.55 1.00% 370 100% 0.40% HOLD 2-Jan CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) 10/8/25 34 Qtr. 1.34 3.90% 35 4% 3.80% BUY 1 Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) 8/12/20 152 Qtr. 6 3.90% 809 464% 0.70% BUY 1 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) 7/9/25 55 Qtr. 2 3.60% 56 3% 3.60% BUY 1 McKesson Corporation (MCK) 10/11/23 457 Qtr. 3.28 0.60% 788 74% 0.40% HOLD 1 Oracle Corporation (ORCL) 5/14/25 162 Qtr. 2 1.20% 277 71% 0.70% HOLD 1 Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) 10/9/24 151 Qtr. 1 0.60% 136 -9% 0.70% HOLD 1 Waste Management, Inc. (WM) 3/12/25 223 Qtr. 3.3 1.50% 215 -2% 1.50% BUY 1 Current Dividend Growth Tier Totals: 2.80% 150% 1.70% Safe Income Tier American Electric Power Co. (AEP) 8/13/25 113 Qtr. 3.72 3.30% 118 4% 3.20% BUY 1 NextEra Energy (NEE) 11/29/18 44 Qtr. 2.27 4.70% 85 127% 2.70% BUY 1 U.S. Bancorp Depository Shares (USB-PS) 10/12/22 19 Qtr. 1.13 6.10% 20 24% 5.70% BUY 1 Vanguard LT Corp. Bd. Fd. (VCLT) 1/11/23 80 Monthly 3.6 4.50% 79 12% 5.40% BUY 1 Current Safe Income Tier Totals: 5.10% 42% 4.20%

