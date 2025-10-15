October 15, 2025

China and Earnings Ahead

China could be a problem.

After spending most of the summer and September making a series of new highs, stocks suddenly tumbled on Friday. The S&P 500 fell 2.71% and the Nasdaq fell 3.56% in one day. It was tariff news that caused the carnage.

The Chinese government announced sweeping restrictions on exports that contain even trace amounts of Chinese rare earth minerals. These minerals are present in just about all technological products and mark a sizable escalation in tensions. President Trump responded with the threat of 100% tariffs and new restrictions on exports of critical software.

But the president downplayed tensions on Monday. But China seems to be escalating things again by sanctioning American shipping. The market doesn’t seem too worried. There was a big rally on Monday, and indexes were basically flat as of Tuesday afternoon. Investors seem to believe China is merely posturing ahead of a meeting between President Trump and Chinese President Xi to gain negotiating leverage. There is a sense that tariff issues will get worked out as they have with most other countries.

But China is a different animal. With other countries, it was about economics. But there are issues beyond economics for the Chinese, like the global balance of power and other long-term goals. Other countries’ leaders settled because they didn’t want a recession in their countries from a trade war that could get them thrown out of office in the next election. But President Xi doesn’t have to worry about that.

Hopefully, cooler heads will prevail, and a deal will be struck without any kind of trade war and the ugly ramifications of that. But this one worries me. We’ll see what happens.

Meanwhile, earnings season is kicking off. A solid earnings season, which is expected, could push stocks higher over the rest of the year. Broadcom (AVGO) and Constellation Energy (CEG) soared higher recently. This week, half of CEG is being sold while the stock is riding high.

Recent Activity

October 8

Buy CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE)

AbbVie (ABBV) – Rating change – “HOLD” to “BUY”

October 15

Constellation Energy (CEG) – Rating change “HOLD” to “SELL HALF”

High Yield Tier

AGNC Investment Corporation (AGNC – yield 14.4%) – The mortgage REIT spiked higher at the beginning of September and then gave it all back later in the month. Despite the bounciness, AGNC is still in an uptrend that began in April. AGNC had a rough few years during inflation and rising rates. But this fed rate-cutting cycle should get the price moving higher. Lower short-term rates will lower costs for AGNC and raise profit margins. Lower rates will also have a positive effect on net asset value (NAV), which tends to dictate the stock price. The price is back on the trend line established in the spring after the spike and pullback. Hopefully, the already long uptrend established earlier this year will continue. HOLD

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP – yield 6.3%) – The natural gas liquids partnership is at the recent low price. The price is at the lowest level in almost a year. Natural gas prices have fallen and taken CQP lower with them. Increased production and a weaker global economy belie the price decline. CQP, along with the rest of the energy industry, is under some pressure from global economic fears due to tariff issues. But the high payout is safe, and the price weakness is likely a temporary issue. The new deal with the EU features Europe buying $750 billion worth of U.S. energy in three years, the bulk of which will be natural gas. The longer-term situation is strong, and the yield is safe in the meantime. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time.) BUY

Enterprise Product Partners (EPD – yield 7.1%) – The midstream energy partnership pulled back to the low end of the recent range after last week’s market selloff. EPD still has a positive YTD return of 2.46% primarily because of the huge distribution. Energy has been weak this year, and a consolidation in the midstream space was probably due. But things should get better. Enterprise has $6 billion in new projects coming online in the second half that are sure to boost growth. The growth bump should be reflected in the earnings report that comes out at the end of this month. In addition, the trade deal with Europe should ensure high NGL volumes for years to come. EPD is a great buy while it’s still sleeping (with a big fat yield) ahead of likely better days. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time.) BUY

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN – yield 7.5%) – This BDC has been under some pressure. The price has fallen 15% in the last month as of Monday’s close. There hasn’t been company-specific news to prompt the selloff, and its peers have also had similar declines. It may be a rotation out of the sector, along with trepidation about the tariff issues with China. BDCs are very economically sensitive. But Main Street announced preliminary estimates for third-quarter earnings that were very positive on Tuesday, and the price jumped 2% by midday. MAIN can be bouncy by nature. But the multi-month uptrend is over. I’ll be watching it closely in the weeks ahead. HOLD

The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB – yield 3.2%) – This midstream energy stock got a nice bump recently. WMB recently hit a 52-week high, although it pulled back somewhat in recent days along with most energy stocks. Williams has a resilient business that should continue to generate reliable revenue and earnings growth in just about any kind of environment. It also pays a solid dividend. WMB would be a good holding with the market at highs under normal circumstances. But these aren’t normal circumstances. Huge demand growth for natural gas from utilities and exporters is a growth catalyst that isn’t reflected in the historical performance of the stock. BUY

Dividend Growth Tier

AbbVie (ABBV – yield 2.9%) – It appears that a bullet has been dodged regarding pricing and tariff issues that had been holding the health care sector back. The tariffs on drugs were announced but came with exceptions for companies building plants in the U.S. Also, other drug companies have made deals for reduced pricing, but to a smaller customer base than previously feared. It appears that AbbVie will be able to navigate these issues with minimal damage.

ABBV soared following the news but pulled back again and levelled off. Meanwhile, the company itself is doing great. Newer immunology drugs Skyrizi and Rinvoq have combined revenues that already exceed peak Humira sales when it was the best-selling drug of all time. The company is moving well beyond the Humira patent loss, which had been holding ABBV back. BUY

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY – yield 3.2%) – The online banker stock has pulled back from the recent high. Like several interest rate-sensitive stocks, ALLY rallied in September up until the Fed rate cut and then gave it all back and then some after the fact. ALLY also sold off last week, along with most other stocks, after the news of trade tension escalations with China. However, it is rallying this week ahead of the earnings report, which comes out on Friday. In fact, ALLY had soared over 6% on Tuesday by midday. The rate cuts are positive for this online banker as it deals primarily with car loans, and lower rates tend to increase affordability, which should result in higher loan demand if the economy doesn’t weaken too much. Hopefully, the recent upside momentum will last. HOLD

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO – yield 0.7%) – AVGO pulled back last week along with the rest of the market because of the China tariff worries. But it came roaring back and soared about 10% on Monday alone as an arrangement with OpenAI to make custom chips was reported. Similar deals with Nvidia (NVDA) and Oracle (ORCL) caused those stocks to soar last month. The deal is worth many billions and is further evidence of Broadcom’s dominant position in the fast-growing AI space. AVGO is now up over 50% YTD and 775% since being added to the portfolio in early 2021. Things are looking good, and AVGO is still below the high. HOLD

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG – yield 0.8%) – The country’s largest exporter of natural gas has been going sideways for nearly six months. It’s at the low end of the recent range because of the recent drop in energy stocks on tariff fears. But trends in the industry are highly favorable. The framework of the EU deal involves Europe buying $250 billion in U.S. energy per year, a dramatic increase from here. Natural gas is the most in-demand energy source, and Cheniere is the largest U.S. exporter of natural gas. Despite the good news, lower gas prices and a sluggish energy market are holding LNG back. But the future looks great. BUY

Rating Change – “HOLD” to “SELL HALF”

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG – yield 0.5%) – CEG won’t quit! The nuclear, and now natural gas, electricity providing behemoth has gotten red-hot again. After a big summer surge, CEG pulled back for about five weeks but has been rocketing higher again over the last month. It just hit a new high and is now up 78% YTD. AI and the huge increase in demand for electricity are not going away, and Constellation is in one of the very best positions to benefit. The company announced huge deals with Microsoft (MSFT) and Meta (META), and management indicated that more deals were likely on the way.

CEG has blown through all but the very highest price estimates for the year. But CEG has a history of pulling back after big surges. At the same time, troubles with China could be a problem for the overall market in the weeks ahead. Erring on the side of caution, it seems prudent to take some profits off the table for now and potentially buy back the half if and when CEG takes another short-term beating. SELL HALF

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE – yield 4.1%) – This health care REIT, the latest portfolio addition, has held up very well in the recent market tumult. Health care looks good after the tariff and pricing issues seem to be getting resolved in a positive manner. REITs should benefit because interest rates are more likely to trend lower over the rest of the year. I’m hoping this will be a solid holding with good relative performance in just about any kind of market. BUY

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY – yield 0.7%) – The same tariff and pricing issues as discussed with AbbVie are also benefiting Lilly, and the stock has rocketed. It soared about 18% following the news at the beginning of the month. LLY hasn’t given up much of the gain despite last week’s selloff. Despite the recent move, it’s been a rough patch for this healthcare juggernaut. It’s still down 10% for the past year. But there are good reasons why LLY is still well worth owning. Lilly’s earnings results were spectacular. The company smashed expectations with 38% revenue growth and 91% net income growth over last year’s quarter. Lilly also raised guidance for the year. Existing weight-loss drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound, are killing it with over $8 billion in combined revenue in the last quarter. With an estimated 30% of Americans overweight, there should be a long runway for continued growth. BUY

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF – yield 3.6%) – The title insurance company stock has leveled off since the recent peak in August. Fidelity should benefit from Fed rate cuts and, hopefully, a reduction in mortgage rates. Business is affected by the housing market as more home purchases result in more business. And the biggest impediment right now is high mortgage rates. FNF is around the highest price since the spring. But it will likely be range-bound until there is some significant improvement in the mortgage rate/housing market situation. Perhaps the situation will improve in the months ahead as the Fed continues to cut rates. BUY

McKesson Corporation (MCK – yield 0.4%) – It’s another new high! MCK has now returned about 40% YTD. The supply chain pharmaceutical company has been trending higher since management raised profit guidance and long-term growth targets on Investor Day last month. McKesson raised its fiscal 2026 earnings forecast and raised long-term annual earnings growth targets to 13% to 16% from 12% to 14%. The forecasts provided more clarity and raised targets beyond what had been expected. HOLD

Oracle Corporation (ORCL – yield 0.7%) – This newfound AI powerhouse has pulled back from the September high. It is likely consolidating after the remarkable one-day 36% surge after the earnings report. Future revenue projections have exploded. Revenue for its AI-infused Cloud infrastructure service grew 77% over last year’s quarter to $18 billion. But the company said it anticipated that revenue to grow to $144 billion by 2030. The 700% revenue growth by the end of the decade was not expected. Oracle also reported a massive backlog of potential customers for its services that grew to $455 billion from $130 billion two quarters ago. Soaring revenue is a very good reason for the price to soar. HOLD

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL – yield 0.8%) – The homebuilder company stock isn’t out of the woods yet. TOL had mustered a sustained upside move from April until early September, when it pulled back a little and then leveled off. It had a big down move last week, and it wasn’t only because of the market. Research firm Evercore ISI downgraded the stock last week on concerns that weak homebuying demand continues, despite lower mortgage rates and a housing shortage. It was the first negative news for the housing market in a while, and the market took notice. But it’s earnings season again, and reports from homebuilders will be more important. TOL also had a strong rally on Tuesday. HOLD

Waste Management, Inc. (WM – yield 1.5%) – The price of this garbage giant stock has been moving sideways since the spring but started trending lower in the late summer. WM has come off the recent bottom and has been solid through the recent tumult, but it’s still nothing to write home about. Performance has been muted as technology and cyclical stocks have garnered all the recent excitement. But don’t forget, WM is a solid holding if the market turns south. It’s cheap now and a good stock to have ahead of the China negotiations. BUY

Safe Income Tier

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP – yield 3.2%) – After a month and half of weakness, AEP has regained traction over the past month and is trading at a new 52-week high. Utilities are hot. It’s the best-performing market sector over the last month. The AI data center-induced electricity trade has heated up again, and utilities are benefiting. There is a strong chance that the skyrocketing growth in electricity demand will transform performance into something much better than it has been. It is well positioned for growth ahead as well as in a possible down market. BUY

NextEra Energy (NEE – yield 2.7%) – Ditto the things I said about AEP. This combination clean energy and regulated utility is finally breaking out amid the utility rally. We are in a Fed rate-cutting cycle. Electricity demand is booming. NEE is undervalued. The nation’s largest electric utility has a lot going for it right now. For most of this year, NEE has pulled back every time after poking its head above 75 per share. But this time it soared well higher, above 84, and is within bad-breath distance of the 52-week high made almost a year ago. NEE is cheap with pent-up upside. Hopefully, it can keep going. BUY

USB Depository Shares (USB-PS – yield 5.7%) – Interest rates have remained peskily high this year. But fixed income got a boost as the Fed has started cutting the fed funds rate again. The trend for longer-term interest rates is more likely to be lower than higher in the months ahead. The high yield is safe, and the price could rally over the rest of the year. BUY

Vanguard Long-Term Corp. Bd. Index Fund (VCLT – yield 5.4%) – Ditto for VCLT. The long-term corporate bond ETF loves falling interest rates and hates rising ones. There will be more price pressure if rates continue to rise and vice versa. But the situation over the course of the year should be more positive than it has been. VCLT has already been moving higher in anticipation. BUY

High Yield Tier Security (Symbol) Date Added Price Added Div Freq. Indicated Annual Dividend Yield On Cost Price on

close 10/13/25 Total Return Current Yield CDI Opinion Pos. Size AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) 9/11/24 10 Qtr. 1.44 14.20% 10 15% 14.40% HOLD 1 Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) 11/13/24 52 Qtr. 3.27 6.70% 52 4% 6.30% BUY 1 Enterprise Product Partners (EPD) 2/25/19 28 Qtr. 2.18 7.60% 31 78% 7.10% BUY 1 Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) 3/13/24 46 Monthly 4.26 9.00% 57 39% 7.50% HOLD 1 The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) 8/10/22 33 Qtr. 2 5.80% 63 121% 3.20% BUY 1 Current High Yield Tier Totals: 9.00% 51% 7.70% Dividend Growth Tier AbbVie (ABBV) 1/28/19 78 Qtr. 6.56 8.40% 230 297% 2.80% BUY 1 Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) 12/11/24 38 Qtr. 1.2 3.20% 38 1% 3.20% HOLD 1 Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 1/14/21 46 Qtr. 2.36 4.60% 357 775% 0.70% HOLD 1 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) 7/10/24 175 Qtr. 2 1.10% 227 31% 0.90% BUY 1 Constellation Energy Corp. (CEG) 8/14/24 186 Qtr. 1.55 1.00% 381 106% 0.40% SELL 1/2 1/2 CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) 10/8/25 34 Qtr. 1.34 3.90% 33 -3% 4.10% BUY 1 Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) 8/12/20 152 Qtr. 6 3.90% 819 471% 0.70% BUY 1 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) 7/9/25 55 Qtr. 2 3.60% 55 1% 3.60% BUY 1 McKesson Corporation (MCK) 10/11/23 457 Qtr. 3.28 0.60% 769 70% 0.40% HOLD 1 Oracle Corporation (ORCL) 5/14/25 162 Qtr. 2 1.20% 308 90% 0.70% HOLD 1 Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) 10/9/24 151 Qtr. 1 0.60% 128 -15% 0.80% HOLD 1 Waste Management, Inc. (WM) 3/12/25 223 Qtr. 3.3 1.50% 217 -2% 1.50% BUY 1 Current Dividend Growth Tier Totals: 2.80% 152% 1.70% Safe Income Tier American Electric Power Co. (AEP) 8/13/25 113 Qtr. 3.72 3.30% 117 3% 3.20% BUY 1 NextEra Energy (NEE) 11/29/18 44 Qtr. 2.27 4.70% 84 126% 2.70% BUY 1 U.S. Bancorp Depository Shares (USB-PS) 10/12/22 19 Qtr. 1.13 6.10% 20 23% 5.70% BUY 1 Vanguard LT Corp. Bd. Fd. (VCLT) 1/11/23 80 Monthly 3.6 4.50% 78 11% 5.40% BUY 1 Current Safe Income Tier Totals: 5.10% 41% 4.20%

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.



