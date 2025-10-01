October 1, 2025

The Market Yawns Off Trouble

The market continues to hover near the high. The S&P is up over 13% year to date and about 38% from the April low.

Things are good. The Fed has started cutting rates again. The economy is nowhere near recession. And the artificial intelligence catalyst is alive and stronger than ever. It looks like stocks want to go higher. The market should continue to drift higher for the rest of the year unless something changes its mind.

Of course, stock prices are high while uncertainty is swirling around. The jury is still out on the economy. Tariffs are still in the news. And now a government shutdown is looming. But the market has been yawning all that stuff off so far. We’ll see if any of these situations deteriorate to the extent that the market’s slow upward trend gets stymied.

Meanwhile, there is news on the health care front. Last week President Trump announced that starting October 1 there will be 100% tariffs imposed on imported branded or patented drugs. However, there will be an exemption for companies building plants in the U.S. Both Eli Lilly (LLY) and AbbVie (ABBV) are building plants in the U.S. and should qualify for the exemption.

There was surprisingly little reaction from health care stocks after the news. If this is the long-anticipated tariff policy in its entirety, a huge headwind has been eliminated. However, details are still unclear, and I will await further news before upgrading the portfolio’s pharma stocks.

Portfolio technology stocks Broadcom (AVGO) and Oracle (ORCL) have been pulling back after huge moves higher in early September. The stock prices soared higher for good reason, soaring revenues. At this point, it appears to be normal profit-taking and consolidation after such big moves. Hopefully, the stocks will level off and begin trending higher again.

The big news of the week is the government shutdown, as the two sides are unlikely to find agreement. These partial shutdowns have occurred periodically. The last one was in 2019. So far, the market doesn’t seem too concerned. Only non-essential services will be affected while things like debt payment and Social Security and Medicare will continue.

It shouldn’t be a big problem unless it goes on for a long time. We’ll see what happens. But the economic and inflation reports won’t be issued. If the market doesn’t have those reports to obsess over it might find something else. Stay tuned.

High Yield Tier

AGNC Investment Corporation (AGNC – yield 14.6%) – Despite a big surge and then pullback in the price this month, AGNC has been trending higher since spring. The mortgage REIT had a rough few years during inflation and rising rates. But this Fed rate cutting cycle should get the price moving higher. Lower short-term rates will lower costs for AGNC and raise profit margins. Lower rates will also have a positive effect on net asset value (NAV), which tends to dictate the stock price. The price has already moved up to the highest level since early this year. Hopefully, this is just the beginning of a sustained rally. HOLD

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP – yield 6.1%) – The natural gas liquids exporter has come up from the recent low but is still near the low price for 2025. Natural gas prices have fallen and taken CQP lower with them. Increased production and a weaker global economy belie the price decline. But the high payout is safe, and the price weakness is likely a temporary issue. Earnings were solid and the partnership reiterated guidance for the year. Meanwhile, the new deal with the EU features Europe buying $750 billion worth of U.S. energy in three years, the bulk of which will be natural gas. The longer-term situation is strong, and the yield is safe in the meantime. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time.) BUY

Enterprise Product Partners (EPD – yield 6.9%) – The midstream energy partnership is having a sluggish year compared to the past several years. EPD has returned just 4% YTD. Energy has been weak this year and a consolidation in the midstream space was probably due. But things are about to get better. Enterprise has $6 billion in new projects coming online in the second half that are sure to boost growth. In addition, the trade deal with Europe should ensure high NGL volumes for years to come. EPD is a great buy while it’s still sleeping (with a big fat yield) ahead of likely better days. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time.) BUY

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN – yield 6.7%) – This BDC, which makes high-interest loans and takes equity stakes in promising small companies, has been a strong performer. It has returned 55% since being added to the portfolio in March 2024 and has returned 14% YTD. It has more resilience than most BDCs because the equity stakes enable it to benefit from the positive market. Earnings were strong after the BDC recorded the largest capital gain in its history upon the sale of equity stakes. MAIN has been trending higher since April, although it has been bouncier over the past couple of months. HOLD

The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB – yield 3.1%) – In a sluggish year for most midstream energy stocks, WMB is doing fine. It hit a new high on Friday and is up 20% YTD. And that follows three strong years. The environment is highly positive and getting even better. The company expects a higher level of earnings growth in the second half because of rising volumes, pipeline expansions, and a recent acquisition. Williams also raised yearly guidance slightly. Wiliams has the benefit of rising electricity demand and rising NGL export volumes as a catalyst for growth. BUY

Dividend Growth Tier

AbbVie (ABBV – yield 3.0%) – A bullet has been dodged, at least for now. Last week President Trump announced that starting October 1 there will be 100% tariffs imposed on imported branded or patented drugs. However, there will be an exemption for companies building plants in the U.S. AbbVie qualifies. ABBV is actually higher since the announcement. If this is the long-anticipated tariff policy in its entirety, a huge headwind has been eliminated. However, details are still unclear, and I will await further news before upgrading the portfolio pharma stocks.

ABBV has been drifting higher despite the uncertainty and made a new high last week; it’s now up over 30% YTD. Newer immunology drugs Skyrizi and Rinvoq have combined revenues that already exceed peak Humira sales when it was the best-selling drug of all time. The company is moving well beyond the Humira patent loss, which had been holding ABBV back. The drug company reported earnings that beat expectations and raised revenue and earnings guidance for this year. ABBV has been moving higher since, as three analysts raised price targets. HOLD

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY – yield 3.0%) – Like several interest rate-sensitive stocks, ALLY rallied in September up until the Fed rate cut and then gave it all back and then some after the fact. The rate cuts are positive for this online banker as i t deals primarily with car loans and lower rates tend to increase affordability, which should result in higher loan demand if the economy doesn’t weaken too much. It appears that investors sold the news when the rate cut happened. But we are still in a rate-cutting cycle and ALLY should continue to benefit going forward. HOLD

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO – yield 0.7%) – After surging another 24% in the first 10 days of September, this AI juggernaut has lost about half of that gain. Broadcom reported earnings that soundly beat expectations. The company also announced the signing of another huge customer for its custom AI chip, rumored to be OpenAI, with another $10 billion in revenue projected. It’s hugely positive news for the stock and, along with Oracle’s (ORCL) recent good news, has revitalized the floundering AI trade overall. But the AI trade has been floundering again over the last few weeks. Hopefully, it’s just catching its breath. HOLD

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG – yield 0.8%) – The country’s largest exporter of natural gas has been going sideways since late April but trends in the industry are highly favorable. Cheniere reported stellar earnings with 43% revenue growth, and an 85% net income increase over last year’s quarter on strong NGL demand and higher margins on its cargoes. Meanwhile, the framework of the EU deal involves Europe buying $250 billion in U.S. energy per year, a dramatic increase from here. Natural gas is the most demanded energy source, and Cheniere is the largest U.S. exporter of natural gas. Despite the good news, a weaker economy is hurting the sector right now. But trends in the industry are highly favorable. BUY

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG – yield 0.5%) – After a big summer surge higher, this nuclear powerhouse had been trending lower for a month or so. But it gained back most of the recent consolidation in the last few weeks. CEG got a boost after Nvidia (NVDA) announced a planned $100 billion investment in OpenAI to build out more data centers. The news gave the AI trade a big lift, including Constellation, which will be a huge provider of increased electricity demand with its nuclear power and sizable natural gas presence after its Calpine acquisition. The excitement surrounding the company is about future growth. The company announced huge deals with Microsoft (MSFT) and Meta (META) and management indicated that more deals were likely on the way. HOLD

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY – yield 0.8%) – As mentioned above with ABBV, the pharmaceutical tariffs will exempt companies building plants in the U.S. and that certainly includes Eli Lilly, which has announced four new manufacturing plants across the U.S. The stock price doesn’t appear to have been affected by the announcement so far. Further details will likely come in the weeks ahead.

It’s been a rough patch for this healthcare juggernaut. It’s down about 6% YTD and 17% for the past year. But there are good reasons why LLY is still well worth owning. Lilly’s earnings results were spectacular. The company smashed expectations with 38% revenue growth and 91% net income growth over last year’s quarter. Lilly also raised guidance for the year. Existing weight loss drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound, are killing it with over $8 billion in combined revenue in the last quarter. With an estimated 30% of Americans overweight, there should be a strong runway for continued growth. BUY

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF – yield 3.4%) – The title insurance company stock has levelled off since the recent peak in August. Fidelity should benefit from Fed rate cuts and hopefully a reduction in mortgage rates. Business is affected by the housing market as more home purchases result in more business. And the biggest impediment right now is high mortgage rates. FNF is around the highest price since the spring. But it will likely be range-bound until there is some significant improvement in the mortgage rate/housing market situation. Perhaps the situation will improve in the months ahead as the Fed continues to cut rates. BUY

McKesson Corporation (MCK – yield 0.4%) – The supply chain pharmaceutical company has risen 10% to a new all-time high after management raised profit guidance and long-term growth targets on Investor Day last Monday. McKesson raised its fiscal 2026 earnings forecast and raised long-term annual earnings growth targets to a range of 13% to 16% from 12% to 14%. The forecasts provided more clarity and raised targets beyond what had been expected. The market liked it. MCK hit a new high and has now returned over 35% YTD. Its market continues to grow all by itself because of the aging population. HOLD

Oracle Corporation (ORCL – yield 0.7%) – This newfound AI powerhouse has been pulling back sharply over the past week after the remarkable one-day 36% surge after the earnings report. ORCL is down about 19% from the September 22 high. It’s likely just profit-taking and consolidation because there is good reason for the move higher.

Future revenue projections have exploded. Revenue for its AI-infused Cloud Infrastructure service grew 77% over last year’s quarter to $18 billion. But the company said it anticipated that revenue to grow to $144 billion by 2030. The 700% revenue growth by the end of the decade was not expected. Oracle also reported a massive backlog of potential customers for its services that grew to $455 billion from $130 billion two quarters ago. Soaring revenue is a very good reason for a stock price to soar. HOLD

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL – yield 0.7%) – The homebuilder company stock has also come off the recent peak earlier this month. TOL rose as the housing market has improved and should improve even more if interest rates fall from here. The longer-term supply/demand dynamic for housing is hugely favorable to Toll Brothers as there aren’t nearly enough houses to satisfy the demand. The near-term impediment has been high mortgage rates. But those rates have moved lower, and the Fed is likely to cut the short-term rates more in the months ahead, which should put downward pressure on mortgage rates too. HOLD

Waste Management, Inc. (WM – yield 1.5%) – The price of this garbage giant stock has been sideways since the spring but had been slowly declining until a couple of weeks ago. WM has come off the recent lows but it’s still nothing to write home about. Performance has been muted when cyclical stocks rally. Meanwhile, Waste Management reported stellar second-quarter earnings. The company soundly beat estimates with 19% revenue growth and projected 11.7% earnings growth over the next year. WM tends to be bouncy, although in an upward trend. Hopefully, investors realize the value and WM gets back on track. BUY

Safe Income Tier

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP – yield 3.5%) – This has been a solid utility that has come as advertised. It outperforms in crummy markets and underperforms in good ones. AEP has been coming out of a recent funk over the past week. Hopefully, it can regain lasting upside traction. Don’t forget, there is a strong chance that the skyrocketing growth in electricity demand will transform performance into something much better than it has been. It is well positioned for growth ahead as well as a possible down market. BUY

NextEra Energy (NEE – yield 3.0%) – We are in a Fed rate-cutting cycle. Electricity demand is booming. NEE is undervalued. The nation’s largest electric utility has a lot going for it right now. But it just can’t seem to stay away from the range-bound curse. All year it has moved up to around the 75 per share level and then pulled back. It just broke the 75 level again. Hopefully, this time is a charm and NEE can break out to a higher level. Meanwhile, NextEra expects 8% earnings growth through at least 2027 and annual 10% dividend hikes. And the future should be bright as falling rates and opportunities for higher growth for the alternative energy segment should provide a great tailwind. BUY

USB Depository Shares (USB-PS – yield 5.6%) – Interest rates have remained peskily high this year. But fixed income got a boost as the Fed has started cutting the Fed Funds rate again. The trend for longer-term interest rates is more likely to be lower than higher in the months ahead. The high yield is safe, and the price could rally the rest of the year. BUY

Vanguard Long-Term Corp. Bd. Index Fund (VCLT – yield 5.5%) – Ditto for VCLT. The long-term corporate bond ETF loves falling interest rates and hates rising ones. There will be more price pressure if rates continue to rise and vice versa. But the situation over the course of the year should be more positive than it has been. VCLT has already been moving higher in anticipation. BUY

High Yield Tier Security (Symbol) Date Added Price Added Div Freq. Indicated Annual Dividend Yield On Cost Price on Close 9/29/25 Total Return Current Yield CDI Opinion Pos. Size AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) 9/11/24 10 Qtr. 1.44 14.20% 10 12% 14.60% HOLD 1 Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) 11/13/24 52 Qtr. 3.27 6.70% 53 7% 6.10% BUY 1 Enterprise Product Partners (EPD) 2/25/19 28 Qtr. 2.18 7.60% 31 80% 6.90% BUY 1 Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) 3/13/24 46 Monthly 4.26 9.00% 63 55% 6.70% HOLD 1 The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) 8/10/22 33 Qtr. 2 5.80% 64 125% 3.10% BUY 1 Current High Yield Tier Totals: 9.00% 56% 7.50% Dividend Growth Tier AbbVie (ABBV) 1/28/19 78 Qtr. 6.56 8.40% 223 284% 3.00% HOLD 1 Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) 12/11/24 38 Qtr. 1.2 3.20% 40 6% 3.00% HOLD 1 Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 1/14/21 46 Qtr. 2.36 4.60% 328 704% 0.70% HOLD 1 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) 7/10/24 175 Qtr. 2 1.10% 235 36% 0.80% BUY 1 Constellation Energy Corp. (CEG) 8/14/24 186 Qtr. 1.55 1.00% 334 81% 0.50% HOLD 1 Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) 8/12/20 152 Qtr. 6 3.90% 727 406% 0.80% BUY 1 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) 7/9/25 55 Qtr. 2 3.60% 60 9% 3.30% BUY 1 McKesson Corporation (MCK) 10/11/23 457 Qtr. 3.28 0.60% 762 68% 0.40% HOLD 1 Oracle Corporation (ORCL) 5/14/25 162 Qtr. 2 1.20% 283 74% 0.70% HOLD 1 Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) 10/9/24 151 Qtr. 1 0.60% 138 -8% 0.70% HOLD 1 Waste Management, Inc. (WM) 3/12/25 223 Qtr. 3.3 1.50% 219 0% 1.50% BUY 1 Current Dividend Growth Tier Totals: 2.70% 151% 1.40% Safe Income Tier American Electric Power Co. (AEP) 8/13/25 113 Qtr. 3.72 3.30% 110 -3% 3.40% BUY 1 NextEra Energy (NEE) 11/29/18 44 Qtr. 2.27 4.70% 76 104% 3.00% BUY 1 U.S. Bancorp Depository Shares (USB-PS) 10/12/22 19 Qtr. 1.13 6.10% 20 26% 5.60% BUY 1 Vanguard LT Corp. Bd. Fd. (VCLT) 1/11/23 80 Monthly 3.6 4.50% 78 11% 5.50% BUY 1 Current Safe Income Tier Totals: 5.10% 35% 4.40%

