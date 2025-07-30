July 30, 2025

Great News for Energy

The market yawned off great news over the weekend but managed to make a new high nonetheless.

Investors don’t seem to care about tariffs anymore, and the market continues to forge slowly higher regardless of the news. Tariff concern is so last April.

But there was very positive news on the tariff front over the weekend. President Trump and the European Commission President agreed to the framework of a trade deal that includes a 15% tariff on European imports and an agreement by the EU to buy $750 billion worth of U.S. energy over three years. Although the deal so far is considered highly advantageous to the U.S., it’s only a broad outline with many details to be worked out.

Most of the financial press poured cold water on the news. Investors are also looking ahead to negotiations with China. But no matter how you slice it, it’s positive news on the tariff front. The summer market has a hard time getting excited with so many people on vacation. But if there is a significant reduction in tariff uncertainty, it sets up well for the fall.

The EU deal is a big positive for many energy companies. It’s particularly good news for energy exporters, including portfolio positions Cheniere Energy (LNG) and Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP). The trade deal, as so far constructed, would require Europe to purchase $250 billion per year in U.S. energy. That’s significant considering total U.S. energy exports to all countries in 2024 came to a little over $330 billion.

European energy demand should skyrocket in the years ahead if the final trade deal has any resemblance whatsoever to the framework. The highest-demand energy product in Europe is natural gas. Cheniere is by far the largest U.S. natural gas exporter, and its capacity is rapidly expanding. LNG and CQP are upgraded to a “BUY” in this week’s update.

If the economy strengthens, or even stays solid for now, and tariff uncertainty goes away, the market could have a strong underpinning for a rally over the remainder of the year. Meanwhile, earnings season is heating up with many portfolio positions reporting in the next few weeks.

Recent Activity

July 9

Bought Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) - $55.12

July 16

SOLD Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) - $32.45

SOLD Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) - $172.98

SOLD ONEOK Inc. (OKE) - $79.17

July 30

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) – Rating change “HOLD” to “BUY”

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) – Rating change “HOLD” to “BUY”

NextEra Energy (NEE) – Rating change “HOLD” to “BUY”

High Yield Tier

AGNC Investment Corporation (AGNC – yield 14.9%) Earnings – The mortgage REIT reported another tough quarter last week, but investors believe things will get better going forward. The perception is that banks, with the Trump administration’s deregulation push, will return to buying mortgage securities again and the demand will be a significant benefit to AGNC. In fact, the price rose over 5% since the report early last week. Things have been better for this high-paying mortgage REIT. It’s been trending higher since April and has just achieved the highest price since March. There is still uncertainty out there between the tariffs and the economy. Meanwhile, AGNC pays a huge yield while you wait. HOLD

Rating change – “HOLD” to “BUY”

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP – yield 5.9%) – The natural gas export partnership got a nice boost last week. There was very positive news over the weekend. The outline of a trade deal with the EU was reached, which features Europe buying $750 billion worth of U.S. energy in three years, the bulk of which will be natural gas. If that level, or even close, is actually achieved, it will be a huge spike in demand with roughly $250 billion in U.S. energy purchases per year. Consider that total U.S. energy exports in 2024 were a little over $330 billion. It’s good news for the country’s largest LNG exporter, no matter how you slice it. The longer-term upside has significantly increased, and CQP is upgraded to a “BUY.” (This security generates a K1 form at tax time.) BUY

Enterprise Product Partners (EPD – yield 7.0%) Earnings – The midstream energy partnership reported sluggish earnings this week as slower natural gas liquids (NGL) volumes somewhat offset record volumes in other areas, and Enterprise reported an increase of 7% in distributable cash flow over last year’s quarter. NGL volumes were hurt by tariff and trade uncertainty. But things are about to get better. Enterprise has $6 billion in new projects coming online in the second half that are sure to boost growth. In addition, the trade deal with Europe should ensure high NGL volumes for years to come. EPD is a great buy while it’s still sleeping, ahead of likely better days ahead. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time.) BUY

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK – yield 12.8%) – Things are picking up for this BDC. Although FSK is still well below the high made in February, it has been trending higher since April. FSK has a positive 6% YTD return in a year that has been tough for cyclical stocks. FSK has been held back by tariff and economic uncertainty. The BDC has a portfolio of small businesses, which tend to be cyclical. As long as the economy stays solid, FSK should perform well. Meanwhile, it pays that massive yield that should be secure while you wait around. HOLD

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN – yield 6.5%) – The story for this BDC is like FSK but a little better. It has beaten the market with a 15% YTD total return. MAIN owns equity stakes and has benefited more from the rising market. If economic optimism is confirmed going forward, the stock could have a nice move higher. MAIN has delivered a solid return since being added to the portfolio last year. The fortunes of this portfolio position will depend on the economic news going forward. And it pays a high yield with monthly dividends and keeps ringing the register even when the price wallows. HOLD

The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB – yield 3.5%) – WMB has been one of the best-performing midstream energy companies in the portfolio this year with a 10% YTD return after a couple of stellar years. Even in a lackluster year so far for midstream energy companies, WMB is beating the market. The reason for the superior performance is likely the exposure to more growth. It’s connected to the growth regions and well-connected to NGL exports and increasing demand for electricity. Natural gas demand is likely to get a big shot in the arm in the years ahead. BUY

Dividend Growth Tier

AbbVie (ABBV – yield 3.5%) – Clarity may be coming soon for pharmaceuticals. President Trump announced a framework for a trade deal with the EU. However, drug tariffs are still an open question, but one that could be resolved as specifics are hammered out. The future is promising, but ABBV hasn’t gone anywhere lately because of uncertainty regarding pricing and tariffs. Hopefully, sufficient clarity on these issues isn’t far away and the drug stocks will get moving again. Meanwhile, new immunology drugs Skyrizi and Rinvoq have already replaced peak Humira revenues. Recent acquisitions of Capstan Therapeutics and ImmunoGen are strengthening the pipeline. AbbVie is expected to report earnings growth of 22.3% this week, and they usually beat expectations. HOLD

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY – yield 3.1%) – The online banker reported earnings earlier this month that soundly beat expectations. Auto-loan application volume increased, and the company sees credit trends improving. But things are not yet improving enough to really boost the stock price. ALLY has been trending higher for the past three months and hit the highest price since last September in early July. But it certainly hasn’t taken off. Hopefully, the increasing momentum continues to push the stock price higher. The economy is nowhere near recession. Interest rates are still high but more likely to trend lower from here. Ally also benefits from the deduction of auto interest on American-made cars in the bill just signed into law. HOLD

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO – yield 0.8%) – The custom AI chipmaker stock soared to yet another new high this week. I said the exact same thing last week. The price broke 300 per share, which is 117% higher than the April low. It appeared as if AVGO would consolidate or even pull back after a huge surge, but it continues to trend ever higher. AI is hot again and making up for lost time. Broadcom has rapidly rising AI revenue that continues to defy expectations. It’s hard to tell how long it will keep trending higher. Although the fast and easy part of the move higher is likely behind it now, AVGO is certainly capable of moving higher from here over the rest of the year. HOLD

Rating change – “HOLD” to “BUY”

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG – yield 0.8%) – The recent trade news is huge for this natural gas exporter stock. The framework of the EU deal involves Europe buying $250 billion in U.S. energy per year, a dramatic increase from current levels. Natural gas is the most demanded energy source, and Cheniere is the largest U.S. exporter of natural gas. While demand is skyrocketing, Cheniere is expanding. The NGL exporter plans to double exports by building more facilities. Several of those projects were recently completed and should begin to add to the bottom line. The longer-term upside has significantly increased, and LNG is upgraded to a “BUY.” BUY

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG – yield 0.5%) – This nuclear, and soon natural gas, power provider is in the ideal position to benefit from the sharp rise in electricity demand. After leveling off for a while after the huge surge, CEG is moving higher again. The company struck a 20-year deal to provide nuclear power to Meta (META) to power its AI-capable data centers from its nuclear plant in Clinton, IL. It is the latest in tech companies purchasing carbon-free nuclear power to provide for huge growth in electricity demand from data centers. Constellation indicated that such a deal, and likely more, is on the way. The announcement of a new deal could spike the stock price on any day. In the meantime, it’s trending higher. HOLD

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY – yield 0.7%) – Eli Lilly also stands to benefit from greater clarity on the pharmaceutical tariff issue. Uncertainty regarding pricing and tariffs has been holding the stock back lately. Meanwhile, Lilly is still knocking the cover off the ball with huge demand for its weight-loss and other drugs. There is also likely approval for an oral weight-loss drug later this year. But until there is more clarity on these issues, LLY is unlikely to generate lasting upside traction. But LLY should soar on the other side of this uncertainty and make up for lost time. The earnings report early next month could get it moving higher. HOLD

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF – yield 3.5%) – The new addition title insurance company stock has already regained all the losses incurred in the first week. FNF has trended sharply higher over the last two weeks. There was good news in the housing market with the D.R. Horton earnings beat, and the economy is showing other indications of strength. FNF is well positioned for the longer term. It sells at low valuations and operates a highly profitable business that should pick up in the months and years ahead. The F&G subsidiary is subject to earnings gyrations with the fortunes of the market. But that should bode well for second-quarter earnings, which will be reported early next month. BUY

McKesson Corporation (MCK – yield 0.4%) – The supply chain pharmaceutical company has pulled back 4% from the high. The likely reason is a report that President Trump intends to revive “most-favored-nation” drug pricing, which ties U.S. prices to lower prices overseas. But MCK is still up 25% YTD, 112% for three years, and 373% for five years. MCK was downgraded to a HOLD rating as the health care sector is under pressure and will continue to be so in the weeks ahead as pricing and tariff issues are front and center. McKesson reports earnings early next month, and there is a good chance of a boost, as in several previous quarters. HOLD

Oracle Corporation (ORCL – yield 0.8%) – This stock has been on fire. It’s up over 50% since being added to the portfolio a little more than two months ago. The latest catalyst is that the company announced it has signed several new deals, including a single cloud deal worth $30 billion in annual revenue. That’s nearly three times the size of its current cloud infrastructure business. OCI revenue grew 50% last year. While that’s impressive, management has said growth should eclipse 70% this year. There isn’t nearly enough current data center capacity to meet demand. Management intends to double data center capacity this fiscal year and triple it by the end of next fiscal year. This news sends future revenue projections to a different level. Oracle has morphed from a solid-growth large tech company into an AI darling that is in an ideal position to benefit from the biggest growth catalyst in a generation. BUY

Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM – yield 2.2%) – The chipmaker reports earnings later this week. Hopefully, the report can get the stock moving higher again. Qualcomm reported a deal to buy Alphawave IP Group for $2.4 billion to move faster into the artificial intelligence data center market. Qualcomm is making a big push to get its central processing unit chips used in the fast-growing data center market. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026. The company is broadening its product offerings across a wider spectrum, which is good for the future. But the market wants to see rising smartphone demand for the stock to take off. That isn’t happening yet. Hopefully, the earnings report next week will indicate that it is coming. HOLD

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL – yield 0.8%) – The luxury homebuilder stock had a huge day on Tuesday last week. It was up over 7% at midday and closed 4.6% higher for the day. The reason was a very positive earnings report from homebuilder D.R. Horton. The company blew away expectations. It bodes very well for Toll Brothers’ earnings, which come out next month. Things are picking up in the homebuying space. TOL had already been trending steadily higher since April. Although TOL has since given most of last Tuesday’s gain back, the stock is still up over 8% in July. The longer-term supply/demand dynamic is hugely favorable to this company, and it should muster a sustained upside move eventually. HOLD

Waste Management, Inc. (WM – yield 1.4%) Earnings – The garbage king reported stellar earnings on Monday, and the price is getting a better than 4% boost in Tuesday trading. The company soundly beat estimates with 19% revenue growth and projected 11.7% earnings growth over the next year. The five-year averages have been 9.7% revenue growth and 11.6% earnings growth. The stellar performance is continuing and should proceed unless a meteor hits the Earth. WM tends to be bouncy, although in an upward trend. It can also get neglected when aggressive stocks are rising. The defensive earnings will make WM attractive in a flat or down market, yet it has a history of solid performance in good markets, too. BUY

Safe Income Tier

Rating change – “HOLD” to “BUY

NextEra Energy (NEE – yield 3.2%) Earnings – The nation’s largest electric utility reported strong earnings last week with 9% year-over-year earnings growth, which is very strong for a utility. The company also expects 8% earnings growth through at least 2027 and annual 10% dividend hikes. But the stock plunged 6.3% on the day of the report. The selloff doesn’t really make sense except for investors selling the news. NEE has risen over 16% in the past three months, and some investors used the report to take profits. NEE has pulled back every time it got to recent levels over the past year. But the future should be bright, as this strong utility also benefits from growing electricity demand. The recent pullback is a good opportunity to enter the stock at a cheaper price if you don’t own it already. BUY

USB Depository Shares (USB-PS – yield 6.0%) – The recent turbulence should have been a good time for fixed income. But interest rates spiked along with the stock market volatility. As a result, this preferred stock plunged to a new 52-week low. The combination of economic uncertainty and rising interest rates took the stock down. However, it should regain traction as the market has stabilized, and rates are likely to trend lower eventually. BUY

Vanguard Long-Term Corp. Bd. Index Fund (VCLT – yield 5.3%) – Ditto for VCLT. The long-term corporate bond ETF loves falling interest rates and hates rising ones. There will be more price pressure if rates continue to rise and vice versa. But the situation over the course of the year should be more positive than it has been. BUY

High Yield Tier Security (Symbol) Date Added Price Added Div Freq. Indicated Annual Dividend Yield On Cost Price on Close 7/28/25 Total Return Current Yield CDI Opinion Pos. Size AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) 9/11/24 10 Qtr. 1.44 14.20% 10 8% 14.90% HOLD 1 Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) 11/13/24 52 Qtr. 3.47 6.70% 56 10% 5.90% BUY 1 Enterprise Product Partners (EPD) 2/25/19 28 Qtr. 2.14 7.60% 31 76% 7.00% BUY 1 FS KKR Capital Corporation (FSK) 5/8/24 19 Qtr. 2.8 14.40% 22 34% 12.80% HOLD 1 Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) 3/13/24 46 Monthly 4.14 9.00% 65 57% 6.50% HOLD 1 The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) 8/10/22 33 Qtr. 1.9 5.80% 58 101% 3.50% BUY 1 Current High Yield Tier Totals: 9.00% 48% 8.40% Dividend Growth Tier AbbVie (ABBV) 1/28/19 78 Qtr. 6.56 8.40% 189 225% 3.50% HOLD 1 Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) 12/11/24 38 Qtr. 1.2 3.20% 39 3% 3.10% HOLD 1 Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 1/14/21 46 Qtr. 2.12 4.60% 294 621% 0.80% HOLD 1 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) 7/10/24 175 Qtr. 2 1.10% 228 32% 0.90% BUY 1 Constellation Energy Corp. (CEG) 8/14/24 186 Qtr. 1.41 1.00% 329 77% 0.50% HOLD 1 Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) 8/12/20 152 Qtr. 6 3.90% 808 462% 0.70% HOLD 1 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) 7/9/25 55 Qtr. 2 3.60% 57 3% 3.50% BUY 1 McKesson Corporation (MCK) 10/11/23 457 Qtr. 2.84 0.60% 706 56% 0.40% HOLD 1 Oracle Corporation (ORCL) 5/14/25 162 Qtr. 2 1.20% 248 52% 0.80% BUY 1 Qualcomm (QCOM) 11/26/19 85 Qtr. 3.4 4.00% 161 117% 2.20% HOLD 1 Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) 10/9/24 151 Qtr. 0.92 0.60% 123 -18% 0.80% HOLD 1 Waste Management, Inc. (WM) 3/12/25 223 Qtr. 3.3 1.50% 228 3% 1.40% BUY 1 Current Dividend Growth Tier Totals: 2.80% 136% 1.40% Safe Income Tier NextEra Energy (NEE) 11/29/18 44 Qtr. 2.06 4.70% 71 90% 3.20% BUY 1 U.S. Bancorp Depository Shares (USB-PS) 10/12/22 19 Qtr. 1.13 6.10% 19 16% 6.00% BUY 1 Vanguard LT Corp. Bd. Fd. (VCLT) 1/11/23 80 Monthly 3.6 4.50% 75 5% 5.30% BUY 1 Current Safe Income Tier Totals: 5.10% 37% 4.80%





