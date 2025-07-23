July 23, 2025

The Market Wants to Go Higher

The renewed tariff uncertainty is affecting the market. Stocks are going up slower now.

It looks like a market that wants to go higher. The tariff stuff is just holding it back for now, but just barely. The S&P 500 still made a new high on Monday. And earnings season is starting to heat up. Later this week and next week, several big tech companies report. Good news could ignite a market rally despite anything going on in the world besides artificial intelligence.

Although stocks seem to want to go higher, I’m still holding to my earlier view. I’m bullish about the market over the remainder of the year, but I’m uncertain in the near term. The part of that prognosis with the biggest chance of being wrong is the near term, where the market might rally strongly again.

A market perched at the high may give you pause about investing. But it’s not quite what it seems. Technology drove the S&P 500 index higher. Over the last three months, the Information Technology sector is up 37%. The Communications Services sector is up 25%. These two sectors account for 43.4% of the S&P 500 index.

Meanwhile, most of the rest of the market is well below the all-time highs. Some stocks and sectors are barely positive YTD. Both the Consumer Staples and Health Care sectors have a negative return over the last three months. The Energy sector is also a laggard. It has just a 4% return over the last three months compared to a 19.4% return for the S&P 500.

The index is high while most stocks are not. And the prices in technology are justified because of the massive AI catalyst that has come alive again. Portfolio positions Broadcom (AVGO) and Oracle (ORCL) are still moving higher despite recent huge moves.

Recent Activity

July 9

Bought Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) - $55.12

July 16

SOLD Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) - $32.45

SOLD Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) - $172.98

SOLD ONEOK Inc. (OKE) - $79.17

High Yield Tier

AGNC Investment Corporation (AGNC – yield 15.6%) – Things aren’t awful for this mortgage REIT anymore. The stock movement has climbed back to lousy. AGNC has had two consecutive crummy years amid inflation and rising interest rates. Although the REIT has been trending higher for the last three months, it’s still in the range it’s been in for the last few years. But better times should be coming. The Fed is likely to cut rates again this year. That will reduce costs and increase margins and help with the net asset value (NAV), which tends to determine the share price direction. Plus, the price doesn’t have to do much to provide a good return with that massive 15% yield. HOLD

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP – yield 6.2%) – This NGL export partnership pulled back on Monday along with parent company Cheniere Energy (LNG). The reason appears to be that LNG was a candidate to be added to the S&P 500 but got snubbed for another company. It misses out on some institutional buying, but the operational aspect of the company is intact. Natural gas demand remains strong, and exports from Cheniere are rising. It has pledged to double NGL production, and new facilities are coming online that should boost the bottom line this year. Meanwhile, the stock pays you well to wait. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time.) HOLD

Enterprise Product Partners (EPD – yield 6.9%) – The midstream energy partnership has been foundering of late after two consecutive stellar years in 2023 and 2024. The energy sector has been weak. It’s one of the worst-performing market sectors with a negative 0.67% YTD return while the S&P is up 7.2% over the same period. Energy prices have been falling and, although Enterprise’s profits are not tied to commodity prices, EPD has been weaker in sympathy with the sector.

But the lack of performance is because of external factors. Internally, the partnership is solid. The payout is huge and very safe and provides a great buffer during flat and down markets. And the revenues will continue to thrive during just about any environment. The midstream partnership also has two major projects coming online this year, representing $6 billion in investment that should grow the top and bottom lines. Maybe the earnings report next Monday will get it moving. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time.) BUY

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK – yield 12.7%) – Things are picking up for this BDC. Although FSK is still well below the high made in February, it has been trending higher since April, and the upturn has been accelerating over the last several weeks. FSK has a positive YTD return in a year that has been tough for cyclical stocks. FSK has been held back by tariff and economic uncertainty. The BDC has a portfolio of small businesses, which tend to be cyclical. As long as the economy stays solid, FSK should perform well. Meanwhile, it pays that massive yield that should be secure while you wait around. HOLD

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN – yield 6.6%) – The story for this BDC is like FSK but a little better. It has beaten the market with a 13% YTD total return. MAIN owns equity stakes and has benefited more from the rising market. If economic optimism is confirmed going forward, the stock could have a nice move higher. MAIN has delivered a solid return since being added to the portfolio last year. The fortunes of this portfolio position will depend on the economic news going forward. And it pays a high yield with monthly dividends and keeps ringing the register even when the price wallows. HOLD

The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB – yield 3.5%) – WMB has been one of the best-performing midstream energy companies in the portfolio this year with a 14% YTD return. Even in a lackluster year so far for midstream energy companies, WMB is beating the market. The reason for the superior performance is likely the exposure to more growth. It’s connected to the growth regions and well-connected to NGL exports and increasing demand for electricity. Natural gas demand is highly resilient and even grew during the pandemic. Williams delivered another solid earnings report and raised guidance for 2025 as project expansions come online. BUY

Dividend Growth Tier

AbbVie (ABBV – yield 3.5%) – The story remains the same for this biopharmaceutical company stock. The future is very promising, but ABBV hasn’t gone anywhere lately because of uncertainty regarding pricing and tariffs. The executive order tying U.S. drug prices to international prices and the issue of pharmaceuticals being targeted for tariffs floating around after the Trump administration said it is coming are issues requiring further clarity before this stock gets a move on. Meanwhile, new immunology drugs Skyrizi and Rinvoq have already replaced peak Humira revenues. Recent acquisitions of Capstan Therapeutics and ImmunoGen are strengthening the pipeline. AbbVie is expected to report earnings growth of 22.3% next week, and they usually beat expectations. HOLD

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY – yield 3.1%) Earnings – The online banker reported earnings last week that soundly beat expectations. There was a rise in auto loan applications and the company sees credit trends improving. However, revenue was only up 4.1% and EPS increased just 2% over last year’s quarter as economic uncertainty continues to hold back auto purchases. Things are improving but not enough yet to really boost the stock price.

ALLY has been trending sharply higher for the past three months and is now at the highest price since last September and is up over 10% YTD. But it certainly hasn’t taken off. Hopefully, the increasing momentum continues to push the stock price higher. The economy is nowhere near recession. Interest rates are still high but more likely to trend lower from here. Ally also benefits from the deduction of auto interest on American-made cars in the bill just signed into law. It’s really about the economy with this online banker. As long as the economy stays solid, ALLY should be strong and eventually make up for some lost time. HOLD

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO – yield 0.9%) – The custom AI chipmaker stock soared to yet another new high on Monday. It appeared as if AVGO would consolidate or even pull back after a huge surge from the April low, but it continues to trend ever higher. AI is hot again and making up for lost time. Broadcom has rapidly rising AI revenue that continues to defy expectations. It’s hard to tell how long it will keep trending higher. Although the fast and easy part of the move higher is likely behind it now, AVGO is certainly capable of moving higher from here over the rest of the year. HOLD

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG – yield 0.8%) – This natural gas exporter stock had been trending higher in a flat market until it got slapped down early this week. LNG was a candidate to be added to the S&P 500 but got snubbed for another company. It misses out on some institutional buying, but the operational aspect of the company is intact. Commercial activity among LNG exporters has gained momentum after the Trump administration lifted a moratorium on export permits. Cheniere plans to double exports by building more facilities. Several of those projects were recently completed and should begin to add to the bottom line. HOLD

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG – yield 0.5%) – This nuclear, and soon natural gas, power provider is in the ideal position to benefit from the sharp rise in electricity demand. After a huge surge from the April low, the stock price levelled off. That’s a good sign. It isn’t pulling back. It’s just consolidating. The company struck a 20-year deal to provide nuclear power to Meta (META) to power its AI-capable data centers from its nuclear plant in Clinton, IL. It is the latest in tech companies purchasing carbon-free nuclear power to provide for huge growth in electricity demand from data centers. Constellation indicated that such a deal, and likely more, are on the way. HOLD

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY – yield 0.8%) – LLY is a juggernaut that has had a tough time over the past year. It’s down 20% from the 52-week high and is down 10% over the past year. But even after the lackluster year, LLY has still returned about 400% over the last five years. It’s a hot stock that has lost its shine. That’s a big slowdown. Drugs are likely soon to be targeted for tariffs, and inputs for Lilly’s weight-loss drugs come from Ireland. However, the Trump administration indicated that time would be given to relocate facilities to the U.S., and Lilly has already begun that process. Tariffs are unlikely to sting Lilly that much.

Lilly is still knocking the cover off the ball with huge demand for its weight-loss and other drugs. There is also likely approval for an oral weight-loss drug later this year. But until there is more clarity on these issues, LLY is unlikely to generate lasting upside traction. That’s why it is rated “HOLD” for now. But LLY should soar on the other side of this uncertainty and make up for lost time. HOLD

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF – yield 3.6%) – The new addition title insurance company stock has already regained all the losses incurred in the first week. FNF pulled back sharply on one day last week. There was no news, but the stock has high institutional ownership and can pull back when a large institution trims its stake. That said, FNF is well positioned for the longer term. It sells at low valuations and operates a highly profitable business that should pick up in the months and years ahead. The F&G subsidiary is subject to earnings gyrations with the fortunes of the market. But that should bode well for second-quarter earnings, which will be reported early next month. BUY

McKesson Corporation (MCK – yield 0.4%) – The supply chain pharmaceutical company has pulled back 4% from the high. The likely reason is a report that President Trump intends to revive “most-favored-nation” drug pricing, which ties U.S. prices to lower prices overseas. But MCK is still up 25% YTD, 118% for three years, and 368% for five years. MCK was downgraded to a HOLD rating as the healthcare sector is under pressure and will continue to be so in the weeks ahead, as pricing and tariff issues are front and center. McKesson reports earnings early next month, and there is a good chance of a boost, as in several previous quarters. However, if the healthcare sector suffers, it will likely affect MCK in the near term. HOLD

Oracle Corporation (ORCL – yield 0.9%) – This stock has been on fire. It’s up 50% since being added to the portfolio just over two months ago. The latest catalyst is that the company announced it has signed several new deals, including a single cloud deal worth $30 billion in annual revenue. That’s nearly three times the size of its current cloud infrastructure business. OCI revenue grew 50% last year. While that’s impressive, management has said growth should eclipse 70% this year. There isn’t nearly enough current data center capacity to meet demand. Management intends to double data center capacity this fiscal year and triple it by the end of next fiscal year. This news sends future revenue projections to a different level. Oracle has morphed from a solid-growth large tech company into an AI darling that is in an ideal position to benefit from the biggest growth catalyst in a generation. BUY

Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM – yield 2.3%) – The chipmaker got a boost after reporting a deal to buy Alphawave IP Group for $2.4 billion to move faster into the artificial intelligence data center market. Qualcomm is making a big push to get its central processing unit chips used in the fast-growing data center market. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026. The company is broadening its offerings across a wider spectrum, which is good for the future. But the market wants to see rising smartphone demand for the stock to take off. That isn’t happening yet. Hopefully, the earnings report next week will indicate that is coming. HOLD

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL – yield 0.9%) – The luxury homebuilder stock had a huge day on Tuesday, up over 7% at midday. The reason was a very positive earnings report from homebuilder D.R. Horton. The company blew away expectations. It bodes very well for Toll Brothers’ earnings, which come out next month. Things are picking up in the homebuying space. TOL had already been trending steadily higher since April. Hopefully, this will be a breakout. The longer-term supply/demand dynamic is hugely favorable to this company, and it should muster a sustained upside move eventually. HOLD

Waste Management, Inc. (WM – yield 1.4%) – The garbage king and defensive stalwart has been weaker while the “risk on” trade was soaring, which is normal. But the stock has recovered and is up over 12% YTD, which tops the overall market. It was down over 5% in June while the market rose to a new high. WM tends to be bouncy, although in an upward trend. It can also get neglected when aggressive stocks are rising. But it’s fine. The defensive earnings will make WM attractive in a flat or down market, yet it has a history of solid performance in good markets, too. BUY

Safe Income Tier

NextEra Energy (NEE – yield 3.0%) – I’m encouraged but still a little skeptical about the near-term trajectory of the stock price. The regulated and clean energy utility stock is again at the high point of the range in which it has traded since late last year. In fact, the price is at the highest point of this year so far. It’s been near here before, though. NEE has hit a near-term high point three times before in the past year and pulled back every time. Hopefully, this latest move is a breakout that will carry the stock far higher. The recent movement has been impressive, considering the newly passed bill rolls back many of the government subsidies for clean energy. NEE rallied when the subsidy cuts weren’t as bad as expected. The bigger picture is that NextEra provides clean electricity generation at a time when demand is skyrocketing. The future should be bright. HOLD

USB Depository Shares (USB-PS – yield 6.0%) – The recent turbulence should have been a good time for fixed income. But interest rates spiked along with the stock market volatility. As a result, this preferred stock plunged to a new 52-week low. The combination of economic uncertainty and rising interest rates took the stock down. However, it should regain traction as the market has stabilized, and rates are likely to trend lower eventually. BUY

Vanguard Long-Term Corp. Bd. Index Fund (VCLT – yield 5.4%) – Ditto for VCLT. The long-term corporate bond ETF loves falling interest rates and hates rising ones. There will be more price pressure if rates continue to rise and vice versa. But the situation over the course of the year should be more positive than it has been. BUY

High Yield Tier Security (Symbol) Date Added Price Added Div Freq. Indicated Annual Dividend Yield On Cost Price on Close 7/21/25 Total Return Current Yield CDI Opinion Pos. Size AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) 9/11/24 10 Qtr. 1.44 14.20% 9 3% 15.60% HOLD 1 Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) 11/13/24 52 Qtr. 3.47 6.70% 53 4% 6.20% HOLD 1 Enterprise Product Partners (EPD) 2/25/19 28 Qtr. 2.14 7.60% 31 77% 6.90% BUY 1 FS KKR Capital Corporation (FSK) 5/8/24 19 Qtr. 2.8 14.40% 22 35% 12.70% HOLD 1 Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) 3/13/24 46 Monthly 4.14 9.00% 64 55% 6.60% HOLD 1 The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) 8/10/22 33 Qtr. 1.9 5.80% 58 102% 3.50% BUY 1 Current High Yield Tier Totals: 9.00% 46% 8.60% Dividend Growth Tier AbbVie (ABBV) 1/28/19 78 Qtr. 6.56 8.40% 185 218% 3.50% HOLD 1 Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) 12/11/24 38 Qtr. 1.2 3.20% 39 3% 3.10% HOLD 1 Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 1/14/21 46 Qtr. 2.12 4.60% 288 606% 0.90% HOLD 1 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) 7/10/24 175 Qtr. 2 1.10% 226 31% 0.80% HOLD 1 Constellation Energy Corp. (CEG) 8/14/24 186 Qtr. 1.41 1.00% 318 72% 0.50% HOLD 1 Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) 8/12/20 152 Qtr. 6 3.90% 762 430% 0.80% HOLD 1 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) 7/9/25 55 Qtr. 2 3.60% 55 -1% 3.60% BUY 1 McKesson Corporation (MCK) 10/11/23 457 Qtr. 2.84 0.60% 711 57% 0.40% HOLD 1 Oracle Corporation (ORCL) 5/14/25 162 Qtr. 2 1.20% 244 50% 0.90% BUY 1 Qualcomm (QCOM) 11/26/19 85 Qtr. 3.4 4.00% 159 114% 2.20% HOLD 1 Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) 10/9/24 151 Qtr. 0.92 0.60% 117 -22% 0.90% HOLD 1 Waste Management, Inc. (WM) 3/12/25 223 Qtr. 3.3 1.50% 225 2% 1.40% BUY 1 Current Dividend Growth Tier Totals: 2.80% 130% 1.40% Safe Income Tier NextEra Energy (NEE) 11/29/18 44 Qtr. 2.06 4.70% 76 103% 3.00% HOLD 1 U.S. Bancorp Depository Shares (USB-PS) 10/12/22 19 Qtr. 1.13 6.10% 19 16% 6.00% BUY 1 Vanguard LT Corp. Bd. Fd. (VCLT) 1/11/23 80 Monthly 3.6 4.50% 75 5% 5.40% BUY 1 Current Safe Income Tier Totals: 5.10% 41% 4.80%





Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.



