July 16, 2025

Stuck on Tariffs

The market is stuck in the mud. But that might be a good thing, considering that tariff uncertainty is back. This time, tariff fears are just keeping stocks from going higher and not crushing the market, so far.

The administration is currently threatening to enforce 30% tariffs on Mexico and the European Union (EU) starting on August 1. However, investors perceive a strong chance that President Trump will either back off the threat or make deals.

Investors overreacted to the tariff threats in April. But they may be underestimating the threat this time. The countries now under scrutiny tend to be difficult when it comes to negotiating. These tariffs might have to be put into effect. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 continues to hover right near the high.

The June CPI inflation report came in slightly higher than expected on Tuesday, at a 2.7% annual rate versus 2.6% (annually) last month. It seems to be a non-event so far. The first round of second-quarter earnings is also due out this week. There is no reason to believe this earnings quarter won’t be solid.

It wouldn’t surprise me if the market gets through this round of issues and continues moving higher. But it’s also the type of environment that often produces a pullback. The market is near the high after a big move. It’s the summer doldrums. And there is a strong possibility of a headline that investors don’t like in the weeks ahead.

It’s a good time to trim some of the fat in the portfolio. This week, portfolio positions Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP), ONEOK Inc. (OKE), and Digital Realty Trust (DLR) are being sold from the portfolio. The issues are partly underperformance and partly taking profits at the opportune time. The reasons are more fully explained below in the exquisitely crafted write-ups.

Despite the current uncertainty and the lackluster performance of most stocks, Broadcom (AVGO) and Oracle (ORCL) are continuing to kill it, with AVGO making another new high.

Recent Activity

July 9

Bought Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) - $55.12

July 16

SELL Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP)

SELL Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)

SELL ONEOK Inc. (OKE)

High Yield Tier

AGNC Investment Corporation (AGNC – yield 15.5%) – Things aren’t awful for this mortgage REIT anymore. The stock movement has climbed back to lousy. AGNC has had two consecutive crummy years amid inflation and rising interest rates. Although the REIT has been trending higher for the last three months, it’s still in the range it’s been in for the last few years. But better times should be coming. The Fed is likely to cut rates again this year. That will reduce costs and increase margins and help with the net asset value (NAV), which tends to determine the share price direction. Plus, the price doesn’t have to do much to provide a good return with that massive 15% yield. There is still uncertainty out there between the tariffs and the economy. Meanwhile, AGNC pays a huge yield while you wait. HOLD

Rating change – “HOLD” to “SELL”

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP – yield 5.1%) – BIP had been a superstar performer for many years. In the 10 years from July 2010 through July 2020, BIP returned 563%, which was more than twice the S&P return of 259% over the same period. But that was before these high interest rates. High interest rates increase financing costs and lower margins. BIP has vastly underperformed the market in every measurable period over the last five years, including a -2.2% return over the last three years.

Sure, interest rates can come down. But Brookfield still has high-interest loans from the last several years. Midstream energy MLPs have performed well despite high interest rates because of growth opportunities peculiar to that industry. But BIP is at the same price it was at the beginning of 2020 without a real catalyst for better performance aside from sharply falling interest rates. There are better opportunities elsewhere. SELL

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP – yield 5.9%) – This NGL export partnership had been a stellar performer until the April swoon in the market. It hasn’t bounced back to the levels it traded at before that. However, natural gas demand remains strong, and exports from Cheniere are rising. It has pledged to double NGL production, and new facilities are coming online that should boost the bottom line this year. CQP is being held back by tariffs and economic fears right now. But that situation should improve over time, and the stock pays you well to wait. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time.) HOLD

Enterprise Product Partners (EPD – yield 6.7%) – The midstream energy partnership has been foundering of late. It has only returned 3.7% YTD after two consecutive stellar years in 2023 and 2024. The energy sector has been weak. It’s one of the worst-performing market sectors with a 3% YTD while the S&P is up about 7% over the same period. Energy prices have been falling, and although Enterprise’s profits are not tied to commodity prices, EPD has been weaker in sympathy with the sector.

But the lack of performance is because of external factors. Internally, the partnership is solid. The payout is huge and very safe and provides a great buffer during flat and down markets. And the revenues will continue to thrive during just about any environment. The midstream partnership also has two major projects coming online this year, representing $6 billion in investment that should grow the top and bottom lines. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time.) BUY

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK – yield 12.8%) – Things are picking up for this BDC. Although FSK is still well below the high made in February, it has been trending higher since April, and the upturn has been accelerating over the last several weeks. The YTD return is 8%, which is better than the S&P in a year that has been tough for cyclical stocks. FSK has been held back by tariffs and economic uncertainty. The BDC has a portfolio of small businesses, which tend to be cyclical. As long as the economy stays solid, FSK should perform well. Meanwhile, it pays that massive yield that should be secure while you wait around. HOLD

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN – yield 6.7%) – The story for this BDC is like FSK but a little better. It has beaten the market with a 14% YTD total return. MAIN owns equity stakes and has benefited more from the rising market. If economic optimism is confirmed going forward, the stock could have a nice move higher. MAIN has delivered a solid return since being added to the portfolio last year. The fortunes of this portfolio position will depend on the economic news going forward. And it pays a high yield with monthly dividends and keeps ringing the register even when the price wallows. HOLD

Rating change – “HOLD” to “SELL”

ONEOK Inc. (OKE – yield 5.1%) – Something is wrong with this midstream energy company stock. Through the past three calendar years prior to this year, OKE returned a whopping 98% compared to a 28% return for the S&P over the same period. It was the best-performing midstream energy company in this portfolio. But OKE has so far returned -20% YTD compared to a positive return of 3% for EPD and 9% for WMB over the same period. It’s true that OKE is more volatile than the other midstream companies and tends to fall more during tough times. But these aren’t tough times.

OKE took a hit when it missed on earnings last quarter in an unforgiving environment. But earnings were generally solid, and ONEOK reaffirmed guidance for 2025 and 2026, which includes an earnings growth jump to 15% as new assets come online, including two sizable recent acquisitions. But something is clearly out of whack. There has been some considerable share dilution. Maybe it’s just the additional shares, but it might also be something else not yet evident to the investing public. The tape is telling an ominous tale. SELL

The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB – yield 3.4%) – WMB has been by far the best-performing midstream energy company in the portfolio this year with a 9% YTD return. Even in a lackluster year so far for midstream energy companies, WMB is beating the market. The reason for the superior performance is likely the exposure to more growth. It’s connected to the growth regions and well-connected to NGL exports and increasing demand for electricity. Natural gas demand is highly resilient and even remained so during the pandemic. Williams delivered another solid earnings report and raised guidance for 2025 as project expansions come online. BUY

Dividend Growth Tier

AbbVie (ABBV – yield 3.4%) – AbbVie should have a bright future. New immunology drugs Skyrizi and Rinvoq have offset the patent loss on Humira and have already replaced peak revenues. Recent acquisitions of Capstan Therapeutics and ImmunoGen are strengthening the pipeline. AbbVie is expected to report earnings growth of 22.3% this month, and they usually beat expectations. But there is some near-term uncertainty. The executive order tying U.S. drug prices to international prices and the issue of pharmaceuticals being targeted for tariffs floating around after the administration said it is coming are issues requiring further clarity. Hopefully, relevant news will come out soon and the healthcare stocks will get moving again. HOLD

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY – yield 3.0%) – The formerly beleaguered online banker stock has been trending sharply higher for the past three months. ALLY is now at the highest price since last September. Hopefully, the increasing momentum continues to push the stock price higher. The economy is nowhere near recession. Interest rates are still high but more likely to trend lower from here. Ally also benefits from the deduction of auto interest on American-made cars in the new bill just signed into law. It’s really about the economy with this online banker. As long as the economy stays solid and there aren’t a lot of ugly surprises, ALLY should be strong and eventually make up for some lost time. The company reports earnings this week and can hopefully get a further boost. HOLD

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO – yield 0.9%) – The custom AI chipmaker seems to be continuing to trend higher in fits and starts. It leveled off temporarily in June after a huge upside move but then started making new highs. AVGO has flattened out over the last week but may start moving higher again. The AI trade is back, and technology is dominant once again. AVGO is a key player with rapidly growing AI revenue and some hot products. Although the fast and easy part of the move higher is likely behind now, AVGO is certainly capable of moving higher from here over the rest of the year. HOLD

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG – yield 0.8%) – Despite the weak energy sector performance so far this year, LNG has returned 11% YTD. That’s because it is in a fast-growing part of the industry. The country’s largest exporter of natural gas reported earnings that exceeded expectations and reiterated previous guidance for 2025. Commercial activity among LNG exporters has gained momentum after the administration lifted a moratorium on export permits. Cheniere plans to double exports by building more facilities. Several of those projects were recently completed and should begin to add to the bottom line. HOLD

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG – yield 0.5%) – The story is like AVGO. CEG had a huge upside move from early April until the beginning of June. It levelled off somewhat, but the general trend has still been higher. Constellation announced another big energy deal. The company struck a 20-year deal to provide nuclear power to Meta (META) to power its AI-capable data centers from its nuclear plant in Clinton, IL. It is the latest in tech companies purchasing carbon-free nuclear power to provide for huge growth in electricity demand from data centers. Constellation indicated that such a deal, and maybe more, was imminent in the last earnings report. HOLD

Rating change – “HOLD” to “SELL”

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR – yield 2.9%) – This data center REIT has done well since being added to the portfolio two years ago. It has returned 55% compared to a return of 14% for the REIT benchmark Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund (VNQ) over the same period. The outperformance is because of its exposure to data center properties. This is a golden era for data centers. They are and have been a hot spot in the AI trade. It’s tough to see data centers getting hotter than they are now. For that reason, it is likely that DLR is trading near the top of its range. The industry is also highly competitive, and it will be difficult for Digital to muster an upside catalyst from here that drives the price much higher. At this point, there is likely more downside than upside potential. With the renewed tariff uncertainty, it’s a good time to take something off the table. SELL

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY – yield 0.8%) – LLY is a juggernaut that’s lost its mojo over the past year. It’s down 20% from the 52-week high and is down over 15% over the past year. But even after the lackluster year, LLY has still returned more than 400% over the last five years. It’s a hot stock that has cooled off lately. That’s a big slowdown. Drugs are likely soon to be targeted for tariffs and inputs for Lilly’s weight-loss drugs come from Ireland. However, the administration indicated that time would be given to relocate facilities to the U.S., and Lilly has already begun that process. Tariffs are unlikely to sting Lilly that much.

Lilly is still knocking the cover off the ball with huge demand for its weight-loss and other drugs. There is also likely approval for an oral weight-loss drug later this year. But until there is more clarity on these issues, LLY is unlikely to generate lasting upside traction. That’s why it is rated “HOLD” for now. But LLY could soar on the other side of this uncertainty and make up for lost time. HOLD

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF – yield 3.8%) – It’s been a disappointing start for the title insurance company stock. FNF pulled back sharply on one day last week. There was no news, but the stock has high institutional ownership and can pull back when a large institution trims its stake. That said, FNF is well positioned for the longer term. It sells at low valuations and operates a highly profitable business that should pick up in the months and years ahead. The F&G subsidiary is subject to earnings gyrations with the fortunes of the market. But that should bode well for second-quarter earnings, which will be reported early next month. BUY

McKesson Corporation (MCK – yield 0.4%) – The supply chain pharmaceutical company has leveled pulled back 3.8% from the high. The likely reason is a report that President Trump intends to revive “most-favored-nation” drug pricing, which ties U.S. prices to lower prices overseas. But MCK is still up 25% YTD, 116% for three years, and 378% for five years. MCK was downgraded to a HOLD rating as the healthcare sector is under pressure and will continue to be so in the weeks ahead, as pricing and tariff issues are front and center. McKesson reports earnings early next month, and there is a good chance for a boost, as there was in several previous quarters. However, if the healthcare sector suffers, it will likely affect MCK in the near term. HOLD

Oracle Corporation (ORCL – yield 0.9%) – This stock has been on fire. It’s up 41% since being added to the portfolio two months ago. The latest catalyst is that the company announced it has signed several new deals, including a single cloud deal worth $30 billion in annual revenue. That’s nearly three times the size of its current cloud infrastructure business. The revenue is expected to start coming in fiscal 2028. Management reiterated enormous growth with data centers and AI in the last earnings report. There isn’t nearly enough current data center capacity to meet demand. Management intends to double data center capacity this fiscal year and triple it by the end of next fiscal year. This news sends future revenue projections to a different level. ORCL tends to level off before the next surge. BUY

Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM – yield 2.3%) – The chipmaker got a boost after reporting a deal to buy Alphawave IP Group for $2.4 billion to move faster into the artificial intelligence data center market. Qualcomm is making a big push to get its central processing unit chips used in the fast-growing data center market. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026. The market liked that deal as the stock jumped about 4% on the day of the announcement. The company is broadening its offerings across a wider spectrum, which is good for the future. But the market wants to see rising smartphone demand for the stock to take off. That isn’t happening yet. Hopefully, the upcoming earnings report will indicate that is coming. HOLD

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL – yield 0.9%) – TOL is finally making some positive noise. The stock has been trending steadily higher since April and just hit the highest price since February. This beleaguered homebuilder company stock has been moving higher following the better-than-expected economic news. A solid economy is good for housing demand. TOL is down 8% YTD. It’s a problem that mortgage rates are staying stubbornly high, which hurts housing affordability. But if the economy proves to be strong for the rest of the year, TOL could make a sustained move higher. We will see how the economic news plays out. The longer-term supply/demand dynamic is hugely favorable to this company, and it should muster a sustained upside move eventually. HOLD

Waste Management, Inc. (WM – yield 1.4%) – The garbage king and defensive stalwart has been weak. It was down over 5% in June while the market rose to a new high. The stock tends to be bouncy, although in an upward trend. It can also get neglected while investors focus on the “risk on” trades. But it’s fine. The defensive earnings will make the stock attractive in a flat or down market, yet it has a history of solid performance in good markets too. BUY

Safe Income Tier

NextEra Energy (NEE – yield 3.0%) – The regulated and clean energy utility stock is again at the high point of the range in which it has traded since late last year. It’s been here before though. NEE has hit the current level three times before in the year and pulled back every time. Hopefully, the stock can break out this time, but I won’t be surprised if it is more of the same. The recent movement has been impressive considering the newly passed bill rolls back many of the government subsidies for clean energy. NEE rallied when the subsidy cuts weren’t as bad as expected. The company can stand on its own and has before. HOLD

USB Depository Shares (USB-PS – yield 6.1%) – The recent turbulence should have been a good time for fixed income. But interest rates spiked along with the stock market volatility. As a result, this preferred stock plunged to a new 52-week low. The combination of economic uncertainty and rising interest rates took the stock down. However, it should regain traction as the market has stabilized, and rates are likely to trend lower eventually. BUY

Vanguard Long-Term Corp. Bd. Index Fund (VCLT – yield 5.3%) – Ditto for VCLT. The long-term corporate bond ETF loves falling interest rates and hates rising ones. There will be more price pressure if rates continue to rise and vice versa. But the situation over the course of the year should be more positive than it has been. BUY

