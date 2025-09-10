Cabot Dividend Investor Issue: September 10, 2025

The Perfect High-Dividend Stock to Buy Now

This market is impressively resilient. It continues to forge higher even in the historically cranky post-summer environment.

Whenever the narrative sours, it gets turned around. The artificial intelligence catalyst, which has driven stocks higher for most of the bull market, started to flounder. Then, the Fed announced a likely rate cut this month and stocks rallied back. Last week, Broadcom’s (AVGO) earnings reinvigorated technology stocks.

Stocks could boom for the rest of the year. After all, the optimists have been right. And the longer-term prognosis is positive for stocks.

We are still in the early stages of a bull market. The tariff issues are fading. The Fed is in a rate-cutting cycle. Inflation is subdued and the economy is nowhere near recession. And the artificial intelligence catalyst is alive and well and capable of driving market indexes higher for years to come.

However, the near-term direction is more precarious. There is still plenty of uncertainty swirling around with the market indexes perched at lofty valuations. The tariff issues may be fading but they’re still out there. The Fed and the economy are also wild cards. Investors are hoping for a goldilocks economy that’s not strong enough to dissuade the Fed from cutting rates and not weak enough to impair corporate earnings. Too much or too little growth could derail the market. And who knows what the Fed will do.

It’s also true that the S&P has had two consecutive calendar years of 20%-plus returns for the first time in nearly 30 years. A comeuppance this year seems due, and the S&P is up over 10% YTD already. Meanwhile, the benchmark index currently sells at a price/earnings ratio of 28.8 times. That’s the highest valuation in the last 25 years, except for brief aberrations during the pandemic and the financial crisis.

Anything can happen. At this point, I wouldn’t be surprised by a pullback or another spike higher.

The current situation calls for a certain kind of stock that can thrive in almost any market environment. If the market takes off, it can participate. If the market goes flat, it can generate positive returns. And if the market turns south, it can yield superior relative returns.

A good choice in this environment is midstream energy. These companies don’t rely on volatile commodity prices, but rather generate fees from the transport, storing, and processing of oil and gas. Demand should be resilient, especially for natural gas, and the high dividends provide a great buffer.

Historically, the better midstream energy stocks have provided a high income and a solid return throughout most market cycles. And that makes them ideal for the current unpredictable environment. But that was before. Things are changing for the better. The environment for energy is undergoing a radical transformation that could make these stocks better than ever before.

Demand for natural gas is soaring in the U.S. and overseas. The demand is being driven by electricity. Natural gas is by far the number one source of electricity generation. After being stagnant for decades, electricity demand growth is skyrocketing because of massive trends in artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, and an onshoring boom in manufacturing. Natural gas exports are also poised to rocket higher in the years ahead, especially after the European Union agreed to buy $750 billion in U.S. energy over three years.

Midstream energy companies will deliver natural gas to where it is needed. The growing demand from utilities and exporters will provide an unprecedented runway for growth in the years ahead that historical performance doesn’t reflect.

In this issue, I highlight an existing portfolio position that is one of the very best midstream energy companies on the market. It pays a huge 6.9% yield, deals primarily with natural gas, sells at a cheap valuation, and has a massive growth spurt ahead as new projects come online.

What to Do Now

The biggest recent news in the portfolio is Broadcom. The chipmaker reported earnings that soundly beat expectations. The company also announced the signing of another huge customer for its custom AI chip, rumored to be OpenAI, with another $10 billion in revenue projected. AVGO soared 20% in the past week to a new all-time high.

Now it’s Oracle’s (ORCL) turn. The cloud infrastructure company reported earnings after the bell (and after this issue went to press) on Tuesday. ORCL had a huge price spike after last quarter’s earnings when it reported huge growth, and I’m confident ahead of earnings after indications in recent months that demand for its products is booming.

Of course, AVGO and ORCL are both rated “HOLD.” It’s hard to chase these stocks into the stratosphere. AVGO is up 143% over the past year, and ORCL is up 72%. The stocks are still great holds as they continue to trend higher, but I will wait for the rare pullback to upgrade them to a “BUY”.

The other important development in the portfolio is the pickup in several previously underperforming positions. There have been recent price spikes in AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), Ally Financial (ALLY), Fidelity National Financial (FNF), and Toll Brothers (TOL). The recent upward movement is being driven primarily by the likely Fed rate cuts. The way the different companies benefit is explained below. These stocks should move higher if the rate cuts come in at the high end of what is anticipated.

Traders are assigning a better than 90% probability of a 0.25% cut. But speculation is growing as an increasing number of analysts expect a 0.50% cut.

The lousy jobs report last week created optimism that the Fed will have to address the full-employment mandate more aggressively. But first, this week’s inflation numbers will have to pass the test. The Producer Price Index (PPI) is due out Wednesday, and the Consumer Price Index (CPI) comes on Thursday. The numbers should give us a much better idea of the size of the rate cut.

Even if the PPI and CPI numbers are worse than expected, it is highly unlikely that the numbers will be bad enough to dissuade the Fed from a 0.25% cut next week. However, good inflation numbers could make a 0.50% cut more likely. The market would like that very much.

I don’t like to bet on the stupid Fed. But several of the above stocks will likely be upgraded to a “BUY’ if things go well.

Meanwhile, health care portfolio positions AbbVie (ABBV) and McKesson (MCK) are still rated “HOLD” because of a likely tariff announcement in the weeks ahead that could prompt a selloff in the stocks, and the low likelihood that they move higher before there is clarity on the issue. Eli Lilly (LLY) was already upgraded because it pulled back and got cheaper for other reasons.

I believe you can buy all these health care stocks now and do well over the next year. But there is a good possibility of a pullback in the near term. Since I’m not going anywhere and can upgrade the ratings on a pullback, these are still rated “HOLD.”

Recent Activity

August 13

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) - Rating change “HOLD” to “BUY”

Bought American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) - $113.11

SOLD FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) - $17.90

Featured Action

Buy Enterprise Product Partners L.P. (EPD)

Yield: 6.9%

Years of Consecutive Dividend Increases: 27

Enterprise Product Partners is one of the largest midstream energy companies and Master Limited Partnerships in the country, with a vast portfolio of service assets connected to the heart of American Energy Production. It is connected to every major U.S. shale basin and 90% of American refiners east of the Rockies and offers export facilities in the Gulf of America.

Current assets include the following:

50,000 miles of pipeline

300 mmBbls of liquids storage

21 deepwater docks

45 natural gas processing trains

26 fractionators

As a midstream energy partnership, Enterprise is not reliant on volatile commodity prices because they generate about 80% of revenue from fees for storing, processing, and transporting oil and gas. They collect tolls on the U.S. energy highway at a time when production is likely to increase substantially.

The first thing that probably comes to mind when considering EPD is the distribution. EPD currently pays a $2.18 annual dividend which translates to a 6.8% yield at the current price. Is that massive yield safe?

As an MLP, Enterprise pays no income tax at the corporate level and pays out the bulk of earnings in the form of distributions. The payout ratio has been in the 65% to 80% range over the past few years, which is lower than most MLPs and enables the partnership to invest its own capital in growth projects at lower cost.

Enterprise is commonly regarded as having the best balance sheet in the midstream space with low debt, high credit ratings, and a surprisingly low payout ratio for an MLP. The payout also has a stellar 1.7 times coverage with cash flow, one of the best in the sector. It’s also an MLP that has increased distributions every year for 27 consecutive years. The distribution has continued and grown during recessions and depression-like environments for the energy industry. It should be rock solid in the years ahead.

EPD has performed very well over the last several years. Over the past three calendar years prior to this one (2022, 2023, and 2024), EPD returned 78% with distributions reinvested compared to a return of just 28% for the S&P 500 over the same period. The MLP provided triple the market returns with just a faction of the volatility. Yet, despite the recent success, EPD still sells well below the 2014 high with much higher earnings and a P/E ratio of less than 12 times. It also has a beta of just 0.66, meaning it is a third less volatile than the overall market.

The future is shaping up to be even better. Not only is Enterprise expanding capacity at significant levels. It’s expanding in the highest growth area of the energy market, natural gas liquids (NGLs). In fact, natural gas liquid pipelines and services accounted for 56% of company-wide operating margins in the second quarter of this year. The partnership is building out gas and NGL processing facilities and pipelines from the booming Permian basin to boost capacity on routes to the Gulf Coast. It’s also expanding its export facilities.

Although EPD slightly underperformed the S&P YTD through August, Enterprise is on the cusp of an earnings growth spurt. The partnership will have $6 billion in expansion projects coming online in the second half of this year. The new capacity should significantly expand cash flow and earnings in the next two quarters and well beyond.

Enterprise also made a new acquisition from Occidental Petroleum (OXY) which includes 73,000 acres in the high-growth Midland basin in Texas, 200 miles of gas-gathering pipelines, and a natural gas-gathering affiliate. Enterprise is also building a new processing plant there that is expected to be completed by the end of 2026. The deal adds more cash flow and growth to come online after 2026.

The dynamics of the energy industry should also be highly favorable to midstream energy companies in the years ahead. The global energy industry has had many years of capital underinvestment that will continue to limit supply amid ever-rising global demand, especially for natural gas. The new administration is about “drill, baby, drill.” Oil and gas production should boom. The administration is also removing regulatory restrictions and highly encouraging more NGL exports.

It’s also noteworthy that Enterprise has fewer capital investments planned beyond this year, which should free up more cash flow for distribution raises and share buybacks. Expect unit-holder-friendly policies because a whopping 32% of outstanding units are owned by management.

The distributions will continue to flow in any kind of market. And the price has also proven resilient among inflation, rising interest rates, and a slowing economy.

Portfolio Recap

High Yield Tier Security (Symbol) Date Added Price Added Div Freq. Indicated Annual Dividend Yield On Cost Price on Close 9/08/25 Total Return Current Yield CDI Opinion Pos. Size AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) 9/11/24 10 Qtr. 1.44 14.20% 10 18% 13.90% HOLD 1 Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) 11/13/24 52 Qtr. 3.27 6.70% 54 7% 6.10% BUY 1 Enterprise Product Partners (EPD) 2/25/19 28 Qtr. 2.18 7.60% 31 81% 6.90% BUY 1 Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) 3/13/24 46 Monthly 4.26 9.00% 66 60% 6.40% HOLD 1 The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) 8/10/22 33 Qtr. 2 5.80% 57 99% 3.50% BUY 1 Current High Yield Tier Totals: 9.00% 53% 7.40% Dividend Growth Tier AbbVie (ABBV) 1/28/19 78 Qtr. 6.56 8.40% 210 261% 3.10% HOLD 1 Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) 12/11/24 38 Qtr. 1.2 3.20% 41 10% 2.90% HOLD 1 Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 1/14/21 46 Qtr. 2.36 4.60% 346 747% 0.70% HOLD 1 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) 7/10/24 175 Qtr. 2 1.10% 233 35% 0.80% BUY 1 Constellation Energy Corp. (CEG) 8/14/24 186 Qtr. 1.55 1.00% 299 61% 0.50% HOLD 1 Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) 8/12/20 152 Qtr. 6 3.90% 739 415% 0.80% BUY 1 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) 7/9/25 55 Qtr. 2 3.60% 60 10% 3.30% BUY 1 McKesson Corporation (MCK) 10/11/23 457 Qtr. 3.28 0.60% 697 54% 0.50% HOLD 1 Oracle Corporation (ORCL) 5/14/25 162 Qtr. 2 1.20% 238 47% 0.90% HOLD 1 Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) 10/9/24 151 Qtr. 1 0.60% 148 -1% 0.70% HOLD 1 Waste Management, Inc. (WM) 3/12/25 223 Qtr. 3.3 1.50% 219 -1% 1.50% BUY 1 Current Dividend Growth Tier Totals: 2.70% 149% 1.40% Safe Income Tier American Electric Power Co. (AEP) 8/13/25 113 Qtr. 3.72 3.30% 108 -5% 3.40% BUY 1 NextEra Energy (NEE) 11/29/18 44 Qtr. 2.27 4.70% 70 87% 3.20% BUY 1 U.S. Bancorp Depository Shares (USB-PS) 10/12/22 19 Qtr. 1.13 6.10% 20 25% 5.60% BUY 1 Vanguard LT Corp. Bd. Fd. (VCLT) 1/11/23 80 Monthly 3.6 4.50% 78 10% 5.50% BUY 1 Current Safe Income Tier Totals: 5.10% 29% 4.40%

AGNC Investment Corporation (AGNC – yield 13.9%) – The likely Fed rate cut this month is great news for this mortgage REIT. Lower short-term rates will reduce costs for AGNC and raise profit margins. Lower rates will also have a positive effect on net asset value (NAV), which tends to dictate the stock price. Although AGNC has been trending higher since April, it is still well below the 52-week high. AGNC had several rough years during inflation and rising interest rates and is due for much better performance. The price has moved up to the highest level since early this year, and rate cuts may finally trigger a sustained rally. HOLD

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Next ex-div date: September 30, 2025

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP – yield 6.1%) – Boosted by positive trade news and knocked back by the weaker economic news, CQP has been going sideways for a while. But that’s OK. The longer-term trajectory looks great and CQP pays a yield of over 6% in the meantime. Earnings were solid, and the partnership reiterated guidance for the year. Parent company Cheniere Energy (LNG) reported an 85% surge in net income on stronger demand and higher cargoes. The two companies will be in sync eventually. Meanwhile, the new deal with the EU features Europe buying $750 billion worth of U.S. energy in three years, the bulk of which will be natural gas. Although CQP has been bouncy, it’s good news for the country’s largest LNG exporter, no matter how you slice it. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time.) BUY

Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP)

Next ex-div date: November 7, 2025, est.

Enterprise Product Partners (EPD – yield 6.9%) – After a stellar-performing few years, this midstream energy partnership is having an off year so far. But it’s not terrible by any stretch. EPD has returned 5.6% YTD. The energy sector is the second worst performing S&P sector YTD with a 1% return. But things are solid on a more secular horizon. Natural gas demand is strong and getting much stronger. Enterprise has $6 billion in new projects coming online in the second half that are sure to boost growth. In addition, the trade deal with Europe should ensure high NGL volumes for years to come. EPD is a great buy while it’s still sleeping ahead of likely better days ahead. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time.) BUY

Enterprise Product Partners (EPD)

Next ex-div date: October 31, 2025, est.

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN – yield 6.5%) – This BDC, which makes high-interest loans and takes equity stakes in promising small companies, has been a strong performer. It has returned 60% since being added to the portfolio in March of 2024 and has returned 18.3% YTD. It has more resilience than most BDCs because the equity stakes enable it to benefit from the positive market.

The BDC reported strong earnings that beat expectations as net interest income rose 9% and net asset value per share increased 15%. Main also recorded the largest capital gain in its history upon the sale of equity stakes. The regular dividend was raised by 2.9% and a supplemental dividend of $0.30 per share was declared, payable this month. MAIN has been trending higher since April and, although it has been bouncier over the past couple of months, it is less than a dollar from the all-time high. HOLD

Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN)

Next ex-div date: October 6, 2025

The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB – yield 3.5%) – After three strong years, WMB has mostly just bounced around this year, although it has still returned about 7% YTD. The performance may be uninspired, but it isn’t bad. Midstream energy companies had been hot for a long time, and this appears to be a consolidation period. But the environment is still highly positive and getting even better. The company expects a higher level of earnings growth in the second half because of rising volumes, pipeline expansions, and a recent acquisition. Williams also raised yearly guidance slightly. Williams has the benefit of rising electricity demand and rising NGL export volumes as a catalyst for growth. BUY

Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)

Next ex-div date: September 12, 2025

AbbVie (ABBV – yield 3.1%) – The cutting-edge drug company stock is bucking the trend. Health care is the only one of the 11 S&P 500 sectors that is in negative territory YTD, with a -0.18% return YTD. But ABBV sports an impressive 21.31% YTD return. Although there is tariff news on drugs still pending and holding back the stocks, ABBV has started moving higher anyway. It was up over 11% in August and came within just a few percent of the all-time high this past week.

Newer immunology drugs Skyrizi and Rinvoq have combined revenues that already exceed peak Humira sales when it was the best-selling drug of all time. The company is moving well beyond the Humira patent loss, which had been holding ABBV back. The drug company reported earnings that beat expectations and raised revenue and earnings guidance for this year. ABBV moved higher after three analysts raised price targets. The tariff issues are still unresolved and can disrupt the stock in the near term, but ABBV should shine on the other side of the issue. HOLD

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Next ex-div date: October 15, 2025

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY – yield 2.9%) – This online banker is another stock that thrives during rate cut cycles. It deals primarily with car loans and lower rates tend to increase affordability, which should result in higher loan demand if the economy doesn’t weaken too much. After pulling back in July, ALLY had a strong month in August, moving more than 9% higher. Ally reported earnings that soundly beat expectations. Auto-loan applications volume increased, and the company sees credit trends improving. Hopefully, the increasing momentum continues to push the stock price higher. The economy is nowhere near recession. Interest rates are still high but more likely to trend lower from here. HOLD

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)

Next ex-div date: November 3, 2025, est.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO – yield 0.8%) Earnings – WOW. The AI juggernaut has risen 20% in the last week to a new all-time high. Broadcom reported earnings that soundly beat expectations. The company also announced the signing of another huge customer for its custom AI chip, rumored to be OpenAI, with another $10 billion in revenue projected. It’s hugely positive news for the stock, and it may have revitalized the floundering AI trade overall. AVGO is now up over 50% YTD, 160% for the last year, and 750% since being added to the portfolio. AVGO continues to trend higher daily. We’ll see how far this latest upside move goes. HOLD

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Next ex-div date: September 22, 2025

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG – yield 0.9%) – The country’s largest exporter of natural gas has been going sideways since late April, but trends in the industry are highly favorable. Cheniere reported stellar earnings with 43% revenue growth and an 85% net income increase over last year’s quarter on strong NGL demand and higher margins on its cargoes. Meanwhile, the framework of the EU deal involves Europe buying $250 billion in U.S. energy per year, a dramatic increase from here. Natural gas is the most demanded energy source, and Cheniere is the largest U.S. exporter of natural gas. Despite the good news, a weaker economy is hurting the sector right now. But trends are highly in favor of strong performance for LNG going forward. BUY

Cheniere Energy. Inc. (LNG)

Next ex-div date: November 10, 2025, est.

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG – yield 0.5%) – This nuclear, and soon natural gas, power provider stock has pulled back from the epic rise that peaked about a month ago. It’s down 15% from the early-August high. But it was bound to run out of gas eventually. A consolidation is healthy and overdue. Meanwhile, earnings were solid. But the excitement surrounding the company and the stock is about future growth. The company announced huge deals with Microsoft (MSFT) and Meta (META) and management indicated that more deals are likely on the way. Constellation is in the ideal position to benefit from the massive electricity growth trend. CEG is sputtering for now but could surge higher any day with the announcement of another deal. HOLD

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG)

Next ex-div date: November 18, 2025, est.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY – yield 0.8%) – It’s been a rough year with a lot of bouncing around for this drug company. Although LLY has posted a stellar 423% return over the past five years, it’s down over 17% for the last year. Recently, LLY plunged when the second-quarter earnings report revealed disappointing trial results for its oral weight-loss drug Orfoglipron. But it was an overreaction as the stock has gained back most of that loss already.

Lilly’s earnings results were spectacular. The company smashed expectations with 38% revenue growth and 91% net income growth over last year’s quarter. Lilly also raised guidance for the year. Existing weight-loss drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound, are killing it with 68% and 172% year-over-year sales growth, respectively. An estimated 30% of Americans are overweight, and the market is massive with room for continued growth in these drugs. Mounjaro sold $5.2 billion in the quarter, putting it on track to be the best-selling drug of all time, and Zepbound, the newer drug, sold $3.4 billion. Even with the still-existing tariff uncertainty, LLY is at a bargain price that is likely to be significantly higher in a year. BUY

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Next ex-div date: November 17, 2025, est.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF – yield 3.3%) – The title insurance company stock is also benefiting from the likely Fed rate cut. Business is affected by the housing market as more home purchases result in more business. And the biggest impediment right now is high mortgage rates. A Fed cut will put downward pressure on those rates and likely stimulate the housing market. FNF is at its highest level since the spring. But it will likely be range-bound until there is some significant improvement in the mortgage rate/housing market situation. Perhaps the Fed will deliver just that. BUY

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF)

Next ex-div date: September 16, 2025

McKesson Corporation (MCK – yield 0.5%) – MCK pulled back a little over the summer but has been slowly rising again over the last month. The supply chain pharmaceutical company posted earnings that beat expectations. Revenues grew 23.4% but earnings shrunk year over year because of divestitures and rising costs. The company can overcome the cost issues. It has in the past. Its market continues to grow all by itself because of the aging population. Although MCK is showing some strength, the health care sector may be under pressure in the weeks ahead as pricing and tariff issues are front and center. HOLD

McKesson Corporation (MCK)

Next ex-div date: December 1, 2025, est.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL – yield 0.8%) – The cloud networking giant has gotten about a 6% boost since Broadcom reported earnings late last week. The earnings reflected strong AI demand and revived the AI subsector. But the bigger news for Oracle came yesterday after the bell (and after this issue went to press) when it reported second-quarter earnings. ORCL had a huge price spike after last quarter’s earnings when it reported huge growth and several new and highly lucrative client deals for its cloud infrastructure services. Earnings are always a wildcard that could go either way. But I’m more confident this time after Broadcom’s earnings and indications in recent months that demand for its products is booming. HOLD

Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

Next ex-div date: October 10, 2025, est.

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL – yield 0.7%) – The homebuilder company reported earnings that beat expectations. Toll Brothers reported record sales in the quarter with 8% revenue growth and 3.6% earnings per share growth over last year’s quarter. The environment is one of subdued homebuying because of high mortgage rates. But the future looks strong, and Toll Brothers has a massive backlog of houses to sell going forward.

The previously beleaguered luxury homebuilder stock has been trending higher since April and is getting a big boost lately. The longer-term supply/demand dynamic for housing is hugely favorable to Toll Brothers as there aren’t nearly enough houses to satisfy the demand. The near-term impediment has been high mortgage rates. But those rates have moved lower, and the Fed is likely to cut the short-term rates in September, which should put downward pressure on mortgage rates, too. HOLD

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)

Next ex-div date: October 10, 2025, est.

Waste Management, Inc. (WM – yield 1.5%) – The price of this garbage giant’s stock has been bouncing around and rangebound since February. WM has recently plunged to the low end of that range. It got lost in the shuffle as more cyclical stocks rallied after the Fed announced it will likely cut the fed funds rate and next week’s meeting. Despite all the recent lameness, WM is still up over 8% YTD and it is highly likely to improve on that by just resuming its normal bounce from here. Meanwhile, Waste Management reported stellar earnings. The company soundly beat estimates with 19% revenue growth and projected 11.7% earnings growth over the next year. The defensive earnings will make WM attractive in a flat or down market, yet it has a history of solid performance in good markets, too. BUY

Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Next ex-div date: September 12, 2025

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP – yield 3.5%) – AEP has fallen about 5% since being added to the portfolio. The reason is that the utility sector has been under pressure and lost an identical 5% over the last month. Utilities had bucked the trends and moved higher this year because of the growth provided by the surge in electricity demand. After the Fed announcement, utilities got neglected as investors flocked toward more cyclical stocks. But AEP has been a solid utility that has come as advertised. It outperformed in crummy markets and underperformed in good ones. But there is a strong chance that the skyrocketing growth in electricity demand will transform performance into something much better than it has been. BUY

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP)

Next ex-div date: November 7, 2025, est.

NextEra Energy (NEE – yield 3.2%) – The nation’s largest electric utility has a lot going for it right now. But it just can’t seem to stay away from the range-bound curse. All year it has moved up to around the 75 per share level and then pulled back. It just did it again. Meanwhile, NextEra reported strong earnings with 9% year-over-year earnings growth, which is very impressive for a utility. The company also expects 8% earnings growth through at least 2027, and annual 10% dividend hikes. And the future should be bright as this strong utility also benefits from growing electricity demand, especially from clean energy sources. Hopefully NEE can break out above the old range soon. BUY

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE)

Next ex-div date: November 28, 2025, est.

USB Depository Shares (USB-PS – yield 5.6%) – Interest rates have remained peskily high this year. But fixed income got a boost after the Fed indicated a rate cut is coming this month. The recent Fed statement indicates that the trend for interest rates is more likely to be lower than higher in the months ahead. The high yield is safe, and the price could rally over the rest of the year. BUY

USB Depository Shares (USB-PS)

Next ex-div date: October 15, 2025

Vanguard Long-Term Corp. Bd. Index Fund (VCLT – yield 5.5%) – Ditto for VCLT. The long-term corporate bond ETF loves falling interest rates and hates rising ones. There will be more price pressure if rates continue to rise and vice versa. But the situation over the course of the year should be more positive than it has been, especially since the Fed is likely to start cutting rates. BUY

Vanguard Long-Term Corp. Bd. Index Fd. (VCLT)

Next ex-div date: October 1, 2025, est.

