Cabot Dividend Investor Issue: November 12, 2025

You really can’t complain about this market. The S&P is up 16% year to date, 41% higher than the April low, and is within 1.5% of the all-time high. It could end the year with another 20%-plus return for the third consecutive year for the first time in three decades.

The rear view is terrific. Figuring out the future direction is a lot trickier though. Stocks got a boost at the beginning of the week from the end of the 40-day government shutdown. But the good vibes didn’t last as pessimism about artificial intelligence stocks crept back.

There has been a tug-o-war with the AI trade, and Wall Street doesn’t know what to think. For several weeks there has been growing angst among analysts about stock valuations and the sustainability of the AI catalyst. Yet others are forecasting continued AI dominance. Things might get cleared up next week when AI bellwether Nvidia (NVDA) reports earnings.

AI has driven the market higher for most of the last three years. The future direction of AI and technology will determine the future direction of the overall market. But AI isn’t the only uncertainty floating around. The economy is a huge wild card.

The government shutdown is over. Tariffs are increasingly less of an issue in the market. But the economy is about to take center stage. There haven’t been the usual economic reports during the shutdown and there is a risk that when they do finally come out the market could be startled. Investors are looking for a Goldilocks scenario where the economy is strong enough for earnings but not strong enough to discourage the Fed from lowering rates. But the economy might be in better or worse shape than previously assumed.

The state of the economy makes a big difference in which stocks perform well. A stronger-than-expected economy will likely deliver good times to cyclical stocks and be bad for interest rate-sensitive and defensive stocks. The reverse is also true. But it’s hard to say which way the economy will go at this point. At the same time, technology, by far the largest stock sector, will determine the direction of the market indexes. But it’s almost impossible to determine which way tech stocks will go in the months ahead.

Fortunately, there are trends and stocks that are not overly dependent on the technology sector or the state of the economy. Electricity demand is soaring because of artificial intelligence data centers, electric vehicles, and manufacturing onshoring. The best health care companies will thrive with the enormous tailwind of the aging population megatrend.

It’s difficult to predict how the current issues in the market will unfold. But there are places where the future is much easier to predict. It’s like the weather. I have no idea what the weather in New Jersey will be like in 10 days. It could be 70 degrees, or it could be a snowstorm. But I can forecast with complete confidence that the weather will trend colder in the months ahead.

I don’t know what the economy will do in the months ahead. I don’t know if investors will warm or sour on AI at this juncture. But I’m sure electricity demand will boom, and people will get sick and need medicine regardless of the near-term gyrations of the economy or the market. In uncertain times like this, I like to go with bankable trends.

In this issue, I highlight two of the very best stocks to buy in the areas of utilities and health care.

What to Do Now

As I mentioned above, the economy is tough to predict, especially in the absence of reports because of the shutdown. The jobs numbers and consumer confidence look bad. The economy might be slowing. We could be looking at a struggling economy with falling interest rates, as the Fed reacts and market forces lower longer-term rates. That would be good news for defensive and interest rate-sensitive stocks like Waste Management (WM), CareTrust REIT (CTRE), as well the utilities and health care companies.

But it’s also possible the economy could boom. Tax cuts, deregulation, and aggressive energy drilling could filter into the economy and make it stronger. That would be good for the cyclical stocks, including Ally Financial (ALLY), Main Street Capital (MAIN), Toll Brothers (TOL), Fidelity National Financial (FNF), and the energy stocks.

At this point, the portfolio is diversified with both cyclical and defensive stocks. As events unfold down the road and it becomes clearer which way the economy is going, we can make adjustments at that point.

The other BUY-rated stocks are also worth considering at this point. I especially like the other utility and health care companies not highlighted above, including NextEra (NEE) and AbbVie Inc. (ABBV).

Recent Activity

October 15

SOLD half of Constellation Energy (CEG) - $403.95

November 5

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) – Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) – Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

Waste Management, Inc. (WM) – Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

Featured Action

Buy American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP)

Yield: 3.1%

American Electric Power is one of the largest regulated utilities in the U.S. with over $20 billion in annual revenue. It provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution to 5.6 million retail and wholesale customers in 11 states.

The utility currently generates 29 gigawatts (GW) annually. A gigawatt is a unit of power equal to one billion watts of electricity and is often used to describe large scale electricity generation.

Although the electricity generation is significant, American earns the bulk of revenues from transmission and distribution. It has the largest transmission network in the U.S. with 40,000 transmission lines. It also operates the second largest distribution network in the country, covering 22,000 distribution miles and 5.6 million customers. The overall system currently deals with a total of over 37 GW of electricity.

The transmission business is a distinguishing characteristic of American Electric Power, currently accounting for 55% of operating earnings. Customers are drawn to its services because of its advanced network capable of delivering consistent large power.

The company owns more of the highest voltage transmission lines (765-kV lines) than all other U.S. utilities combined. These lines transmit huge amounts of electricity, primarily bulk power from generation sources to distribution centers, over long distances with far greater efficiency and reliability compared to lower voltage lines.

The network of high voltage lines is in high and increasing demand because of rapidly growing needs for massive amounts of electricity that can be moved around cheaper, faster, and more efficiently. The network is also highly difficult to duplicate by competitors. Building these lines requires agreement between utilities, regulators, and landowners with competing interests and can take huge amounts of time and costs to erect.

Historically, AEP has been a solid utility stock that has delivered as advertised. It has provided a strong dividend yield with much lower volatility than the overall market. It has a beta of just 0.39, meaning it is only 39% as volatile and the S&P 500. It generally has done what utilities are supposed to do – outperform the S&P in flat and down markets and underperform it in bull markets. But there are good reasons to believe that performance could be much better going forward because of a much higher level of growth.

Greater growth is being driven by the rapidly increasing electricity demand in the country. The growth isn’t conjecture either. The most recent quarterly earnings reflected huge growth in demand and capacity coming to fruition.

The earnings themselves were solid and workmanlike with 9% YTD earnings growth and 9% revenue growth over the same period last year. What jazzed the market were the growth projections. The company announced a $72 billion capital investment plan over the next five years, which is a 33% increase over the last five-year plan. American projects growing peak loads to 65 GW from the current 37 GW by 2030.

That’s nearly double the current capacity in a relatively short period of time. About 75% of the demand is from data centers. And this is just the beginning. The utility said that it has inquiries about new load demand totaling 190 GW. AEP should have strong growth in the years ahead to add to its already solid defensive qualities.

Buy Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Yield: 0.62%

Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) is a pharmaceutical giant that has delivered staggering returns. Since being added to the portfolio in April of 2012 it has returned an incredible 3,000%. It has been the best performing large health care stock on the market for just about every measurable period over the past 10 years.

The Indiana-based company is a global pharmaceutical company with over $53 billion in annual revenue, 41,000 employees, and sales in 110 countries. Founded in 1876, Lilly is noteworthy for its unusually high focus on research and development (R&D), where it allocates well over 20% of sales compared to an average of high teens for the industry.

The catalyst for the stock recently has been its mega-blockbuster weight-loss drugs. Weight-loss drugs are the hottest thing in the industry now because of the massive potential market, where 30% of the population is obese and there is a huge runway for growth.

The most recent earnings report crushed expectations with 54% revenue growth and 120% earnings growth over last year’s quarter. The main driver was weight-loss drug Tirzepatide (which includes the two drugs known as Zepbound and Mounjaro). Zepbound sales grew 185% from last year to $3.6 billion and Mounjaro grew sales 109% to $6.5 billion. Together the drugs did over $10 billion in one quarter. (The world’s best-selling drug used to do $20 billion in a year.) It will likely get even bigger in the years to come.

Lilly has a weight-loss drug in late-stage trials that is taken orally. The current drugs on the market require an injection. It could be a game-changer in the white-hot weight-loss drug arena. Drugs taken orally are more desirable and cheaper to manufacture. The weight-loss drug market is expected to reach $130 billion by 2030. The first oral drug could give Lilly a huge further boost in this massive market.

After what had been a sluggish year, LLY quickly regained its usual form. It’s up 20% in the last two weeks and has been reaching a new high nearly every day. LLY now has a 30% YTD return. And it’s not just the stellar earnings report driving the stock.

It is reported that its weight-loss drugs will be available through Medicare and Medicaid, exposing the drugs to millions of new customers, starting in 2027. The market already had a long runway for growth. The addition of all those extra customers takes it to another level.

Portfolio Recap

AGNC Investment Corporation (AGNC – yield 14.0%) – The mortgage REIT reported solid third-quarter earnings last month. Book value per share increased 6% for the quarter, the best in two years. Spreads were still narrower than a year earlier, but the Fed rate cuts will likely help in future quarters. Although AGNC has been bouncy, it has been in a clear upward trend since April. The REIT had a rough few years during inflation and rising rates. But this Fed rate cutting cycle should get the price moving higher. Lower short-term rates will lower costs for AGNC and raise profit margins. Lower rates will also have a positive effect on net asset value (NAV), which tends to dictate the stock price. Hopefully the uptrend will last well into next year. HOLD

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Next ex-div date: November 28, 2025

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP – yield 6.4%) – The operator of the largest LNG export facility in the country reported earnings that beat expectations but managed to disappoint the market. The price has fallen since the report. The business has been slowing in terms of demand and pricing. After growing earnings by an average of 20% over the last five years, earnings are expected to be flat next year. The short-term struggles are despite a positive longer-term prognosis for the business as global demand for American LNG is expected to grow sharply. But the time frame on that being realized is uncertain. CQP was downgraded to a “HOLD” rating and will remain there unless and until the price resumes upside traction. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time.) HOLD

Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP)

Next ex-div date: February 9, 2026, est.

Enterprise Product Partners (EPD – yield 7.0%) – The midstream energy partnership reported earnings that were a little lighter than expected because of a series of temporary issues. EPD has been down just a little bit since the report. Despite the lighter results, cash flow was still strong with 1.5 times distribution coverage, and the partnership raised the payout by 3.8%. Enterprise is about to turn the corner from a period of heavy spending to one of rising cash flow as $6 billion in new projects will come online in the quarters ahead. In addition, the trade deal with Europe should ensure high NGL volumes for years to come. EPD is a great buy while it’s still sleeping (with a big fat yield) ahead of likely better days. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time.) BUY

Enterprise Product Partners (EPD)

Next ex-div date: January 30, 2026, est.

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN – yield 7.4%) Earnings – The BDC reported rather uneventful earnings last week. Revenues rose 2.2% over last year’s quarter and earnings beat subdued expectations. However, net asset value (NAV), which is a key determinant of share price, achieved a record high. Main also announced a $0.30 per share supplemental dividend payable in December and raised the regular dividend by 4%. The BDC supplements investment income with equity stakes and portfolio values are strong. Main should thrive as long as the economy is solid or strengthens. A weakening economy could be a problem but, as of now, things look OK. HOLD

Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN)

Next ex-div date: December 8, 2025

The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB – yield 3.3%) Earnings – The midstream energy company delivered earnings last week that were basically in line with estimates and the price has gotten about a 3.5% bump since, but WMB also rallied ahead of the release. Guidance for 2026 included revenue growth of 11% and strong earnings growth of 25% over 2025. The midstream natural gas company continues to have predictable and resilient revenues as well as growth projects coming online. Even in a tough year for energy WMB has delivered a 14% YTD return. It has also bested the S&P returns over the last three- and five-year periods. Huge demand growth for natural gas from utilities and exporters is a growth catalyst that isn’t reflected in the historical performance of the stock. BUY

Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)

Next ex-div date: December 12, 2025

AbbVie (ABBV – yield 3.2%) – The pharma giant reported earnings that slightly disappointed the market and the price fell over 4% on the report day. ABBV is now down nearly 10% from the high made at the beginning of last month. Despite the recent weakness, the price is still perched near the high end of the recent range. Earnings beat expectations and the main growth engines, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, delivered stellar results. Skyrizi increased revenue 49% and Rinvoq grew 35% from last year’s quarter with revenue of $4.7 billion and $2.2 billion, respectively. Those two drugs beat peak Humira revenue of around $5 billion a quarter. The problem was that other areas of the company, namely Humira revenues and aesthetics division revenues, were less than expected. Earnings were still a net positive but the market demands perfection from a stock priced near the high. BUY

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Next ex-div date: January 15, 2026, est.

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY – yield 3.1%) – The online banker reported strong earnings last month that soundly beat expectations and the stock rallied, although it has given some back. There had been concern about rising credit delinquencies generally and in the auto loan market specifically. Delinquencies are near a historic high in the auto market. But none of that is applying to Ally. In fact, loan delinquencies at the company have declined since last year’s quarter.Business is solid and Ally is navigating the market very well. It should be in good shape and a beneficiary if the economy gains steam in the year ahead. HOLD

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)

Next ex-div date: February 27, 2026, est.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO – yield 0.7%) – The AI superstar stock is down around 8% from the high made a couple of weeks ago. It’s still up 54% YTD and in an uptrend that began in April. But not even hot-shot AI stocks go straight up all the time. There has been back and forth among analysts about the near-term direction of AI stocks. Some have warned of high valuations and a possible consolidation. Yet, others believe the AI catalyst will continue to drive stocks higher. AI bellwether Nvidia (NVDA) reports earnings next week and the report could tip the expectation scales one way or another. Broadcom reports earnings next month and could get a boost from another stellar report. HOLD

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Next ex-div date: December 22, 2025, est.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG – yield 0.9%) – The country’s largest exporter of natural gas reported earnings last week that failed to impress. Cheniere reported earnings growth of 9.7% above last year’s quarter. But that is significantly below the average earnings growth of over 38% for the past five years. Margins also declined from 23.4% to 21.1% over the past year. Forecasts also call for continuing earnings pressure. But there are issues with that negative prognosis.

First, LNG is cheap. It sells at 11.6 price/earnings ratio compared to an average of 17 for the industry. The price also has a discounted cash flow (DCF) fair value of 465.14 per share versus a current price of 208 and a consensus analyst price target of 271.55. The price of natural gas is also a wild card that is hard to predict. And the rapid increase in demand for natural gas exports doesn’t seem to be factored in. However, LNG was downgraded to a “HOLD” rating until the downtrend reverses, and the stock demonstrates some upside traction. HOLD

Cheniere Energy. Inc. (LNG)

Next ex-div date: February 6, 2026, est.

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG – yield 0.4%) – Half of the position in this red-hot and stylish nuclear energy provider was sold last month based on price alone. CEG had soared over 80% YTD and the price probably got ahead of itself in the near term. The stock is volatile and the price is down 13% since the shares were sold. CEG typically pulls back after a big surge but AI and the huge increase in demand for electricity is not going away and Constellation is in one of the very best positions to benefit. The company announced huge deals with Microsoft (MSFT) and Meta (META) and management indicated that more deals were likely on the way. It’s well worth holding the other half of the position and perhaps buying half back on a conspicuous dip. HOLD HALF

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG)

Next ex-div date: November 17, 2025

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE – yield 3.7%) Earnings – The health care REIT reported strong earnings last week and the price has moved higher since. Funds from operations (FFOs) per share increased 18% year-over-year despite the recent stock offering. The REIT made $1.6 billion in acquisitions in the first three quarters of the year and raised earnings guidance for 2025. CTRE has returned a stellar 39% YTD. Despite the recent price surge with returns well above the market and its peers, the price could continue to move higher as the real estate and health care sectors gain traction. BUY

CareTrust REIT, inc. (CTRE)

Next ex-div date: December 31, 2025, est.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY – yield 0.6%) – After what had been a sluggish year, the pharma juggernaut has quickly regained its mojo. It’s up 20% in the last two weeks and has been reaching a new high nearly every day. LLY now has a 30% YTD return. A couple of things drove the stock higher. First, it was earnings. The report crushed expectations with 54% revenue growth and 120% earnings growth over last year. The main driver was weight-loss drug Tirzepatide (which includes the two drugs known as Zepbound and Mounjaro). Zepbound sales grew 185% from last year to $3.6 billion and Mounjaro grew sales 109% to $6.5 billion. Together the drugs did over $10 billion in one quarter. Second, it is reported that its weight-loss drugs will be available through Medicare and Medicaid, exposing the drugs to millions of new customers starting in 2027. BUY

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Next ex-div date: November 14, 2025

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF – yield 3.6%) Earnings – The title insurance company stock delivered stellar earnings last week that soundly beat expectations with revenue growth of 11.9% and adjusted earnings per share growth of 25% over last year’s quarter. It was a solid performance across all areas with the core title insurance business showing the strongest growth. The price has moved somewhat higher since the report but it’s still well below the high.

Fidelity should benefit from Fed rate cuts and hopefully a reduction in mortgage rates. Business is affected by the housing market as more home purchases result in more business. And the biggest impediment right now is high mortgage rates and housing affordability. It will likely be range-bound until there is some significant improvement in the mortgage rate/housing market situation. BUY

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF)

Next ex-div date: December 17, 2025

McKesson Corporation (MCK – yield 0.4%) Earnings – The supply chain pharmaceutical powerhouse reported earnings last week that exceeded expectations and the stock soared to another new high. MCK has now returned over 50% YTD. Revenues were up 10% and adjusted earnings per share grew 39% over last year. The company also raised guidance for the full year. The stock reaction is particularly impressive considering McKesson preannounced on Investor Day last month that profit guidance and long-term growth targets are being raised beyond what was expected. The company is an oligopoly in a business that grows all by itself because of the aging population. HOLD

McKesson Corporation (MCK)

Next ex-div date: December 1, 2025

Oracle Corporation (ORCL – yield 0.8%) – This newfound AI powerhouse has pulled back from the September high. It is likely consolidating after the remarkable one-day 36% surge after the earnings report. But ORCL is down a whopping 33% from the high. A prominent investor significantly reduced their stake in ORCL amidst investor skepticism about tech valuations. But future revenue projections have exploded. Revenue for its AI-infused Cloud infrastructure service grew 77% over last year’s quarter to $18 billion. But the company said it anticipated that revenue to grow to $144 billion by 2030. The 700% revenue growth by the end of the decade is explosive. Soaring revenue is a very good reason for the price to soar, and I expect ORCL to regain upside traction before too long. HOLD

Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

Next ex-div date: January 9, 2026, est.

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL – yield 0.8%) – The homebuilder company stock isn’t out of the woods yet. TOL had mustered a sustained upside move from April until pulling back in early September. It had a big down move last month, and it wasn’t only because of the market. Research firm Evercore ISI downgraded the stock last week on concerns that weak homebuying demand continues, despite lower mortgage rates and a housing shortage. It was the first negative news for the housing market in a while, and the market took notice. But earnings reports from homebuilders will be more important. HOLD

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)

Next ex-div date: January 9, 2026, est.

Waste Management, Inc. (WM – yield 1.6%) – WM had been floundering all fall before reporting earnings last week that missed estimates, by a lot. Waste Management also lowered full-year guidance to the lower end of the range. The selloff wasn’t bad considering the magnitude of the earnings miss, $1.49 versus an expected $2.08. The bright spot is that the core collections and disposal business is still killing it with record margins and 13.5% free cash flow growth. The problem was in the recycling business and recycled commodity prices declined more sharply than expected. The rating was reduced to “HOLD” last week, until the downside trend reverses. WM is off the recent lows and could get a good boost if investors veer toward safety. HOLD

Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Next ex-div date: December 12, 2025, est.

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP – yield 3.1%) – The newly added utility stock is trading at a higher price than when it was added after a positive earnings report last month, and just made a new high. The earnings themselves were solid and workmanlike with 9% YTD earnings growth and 9% revenue growth over the same period last year. What jazzed the market were the growth projections. The company announced a $72 billion capital investment plan over the next five years, which is a 33% increase over the last five-year plan. American projects growing peak loads to 65 GW from the current 37 GW. The growth from soaring electricity demand is coming to fruition and this utility is benefiting. AEP should have strong growth in the years ahead to add to its already solid defensive qualities. BUY

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP)

Next ex-div date: TBD

NextEra Energy (NEE – yield 2.7%) – NEE broke out of the old range in September and October but then took a breather. But it has regained traction over the last week and appears on its way to a new high. NextEra delivered solid earnings results in the third quarter with 7.4% revenue growth and 9.7% earnings growth over last year’s quarter. But the main event should be future growth as electricity demand continues to increase. NEE is undervalued. The nation’s largest electric utility has a lot going for it right now. And the future should be bright as falling rates and opportunities for higher growth for the alternative energy segment should provide a great tailwind. BUY

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE)

Next ex-div date: November 21, 2025

USB Depository Shares (USB-PS – yield 5.9%) – Interest rates have remained peskily high this year. But fixed income got a boost as the Fed has started cutting the Fed Funds rate again. The trend for longer-term interest rates is more likely to be lower than higher in the months ahead. The high yield is safe, and the price could rally over the rest of the year, even though it has been bouncy of late. BUY

USB Depository Shares (USB-PS)

Next ex-div date: January 15, 2026

Vanguard Long-Term Corp. Bd. Index Fund (VCLT – yield 5.4%) – Ditto for VCLT. The long-term corporate bond ETF loves falling interest rates and hates rising ones. There will be more price pressure if rates continue to rise and vice versa. But the situation over the course of the year should be more positive than it has been. VCLT has already been moving higher in anticipation. BUY

Vanguard Long-Term Corp. Bd. Index Fd. (VCLT)

Next ex-div date: December 1, 2025, est.

