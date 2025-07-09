Cabot Dividend Investor Issue: July 9, 2025

Invest Where It’s Still April

No one can predict the market in the short term. That’s why looking at the bigger picture and focusing on the longer term is a more successful strategy.

Stocks are set up for a good run over the next several years. The tariff issues will fade. The Fed will start cutting rates. Inflation is subdued, and the economy is nowhere near recession. Investors are confident that there should be a higher level of economic growth than we’ve had in the past several years at some point. There’s also the massive artificial intelligence catalyst that is likely to drive the market higher.

It is highly likely that stock prices are higher a year from now and two years from now, perhaps significantly higher. Of course, the next few months are anybody’s guess.

Tariffs are front and center again. The July 9 deadline is upon us. The 90-day extension issued back in April is what started the market’s torrid rally from the low. The deadline raises many of the issues the market hated back in April.

It’s now the consensus view that tariffs won’t be some kind of disaster that ignites inflation and wrecks the economy, a view that was not widely held in April. It’s also quite possible that there are new deals and delays announced. But the tariff issues are back and creating uncertainty again while the market is near the high.

Of course, stocks could continue to move higher. The optimists have been right so far. But the indexes are near all-time highs, while uncertainty abounds. It might not be the best strategy to pay a premium for a stock in a precarious market.

Fortunately, while the overall market is near the high, there are stocks that are still cheap. The amazing market recovery from the April low has been led by technology, which accounts for about one-third of the S&P index. That sector has soared over 40% in the last three months. But many great stocks are still priced far from their 52-week highs.

In this issue, I highlight a financial industry powerhouse with a long track record of outperforming the market. The stock is well below the 52-week high and selling near its cheapest valuations in years. While the market could go either way in the weeks ahead, this stock is well-positioned to boom when the environment normalizes. Meanwhile, the current uncertainty is keeping it cheap.

It may seem like stock prices have run away in the impressive recovery from the April low. But there is a place where it’s still April.

What to Do Now

There is a lot of near-term uncertainty in a market that seems to want to go higher. The market seems to rise unless given a compelling reason not to.

The headlines are working on that compelling reason right now. Tariffs are back. Although the issue is unlikely to spook the market anywhere near the extent it did in April, it is keeping stock prices at bay until there is more clarity.

Beyond the tariffs, there is also uncertainty about the economy. The news has been encouraging with the strong jobs report. And cyclical stocks have moved higher in recent weeks. But there still isn’t sufficient clarity to bet on cyclical or defensive stocks. The portfolio is hedging bets and holding both for now.

The technology, or artificial intelligence stocks, were highly compelling a couple of months ago. But those stocks, including Broadcom (AVGO) and Constellation Energy (CEG), have already made huge moves higher. Newer portfolio position Oracle (ORCL) is still rated “BUY” because the price keeps moving higher and I don’t want to fight the tape.

Healthcare is still cheap. It’s the worst-performing sector of the market over the past year and the second-worst-performing YTD. Meanwhile, Eli Lilly (LLY) and AbbVie (ABBV) are selling at bargain prices ahead of an amazingly promising future. But there is uncertainty regarding pricing and tariffs, and the stocks are unlikely to gain meaningful upside traction until there is more clarity. Those stocks could be upgraded any week as the situation unfolds.

Things can change fast. Many of the current “HOLD”-rated stocks may be upgraded to “BUY” in the weeks ahead. But right now, the most attractive stocks are the midstream energy companies, including Enterprise Product Partners (EPD) and The Williams Companies (WMB). They pay great dividends while the business environment continues to improve. They can also perform relatively well in any kind of market.

Recent Activity

June 11

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) – Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

July 9

Buy Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF)

Featured Action

Buy Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF)

Yield: 3.6%

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF)

Security type: Common Stock

Sector: Finance (insurance)

Price: $56

52-week range: $48.00 - $66.72

Yield: 3.6%

Profile: Fidelity National Financial is the number one provider of title insurance in the country and offers annuities and life insurance products.

Positives



The large scale and volume drive revenues and reduce costs, providing industry-leading margins.

Revenue and earnings are expected to grow at a stronger clip in the year ahead.

The longer-term growth dynamics are strong as homebuying is likely to rise.

Risks



Rising mortgage rates would limit homebuying and profitability.

Business is cyclical and would not fare well in a recession.

Fidelity National Financial is the nation’s leading provider of title insurance and related products. The company has $13.7 billion in revenue with 1,300 Direct Title Offices and 23,000 employees. It’s also a Fortune 500 company.

Through its subsidiaries, Fidelity is also a leading provider of annuities and life insurance products. The company has industry-leading high profit margins because of its scale and scope, and sports a strong record of stock performance.

Title insurance is a way to protect yourself from financial loss and related legal expenses in the event there is a defect in the title to your property. It’s a big deal. History is fraught with counterclaims on property or previously existing liens that people bring forward regarding property. Even if you don’t lose the claim and your property, which can happen, the legal expenses can be enormous. Title insurance covers all that risk. That’s why it’s a massive multi-billion-dollar industry in itself.

Fidelity offers title insurance for residential purchases, refinances, and commercial markets. Title insurance is the main source of revenue and what the company is primarily known for. It offers title insurance policies along with closing and escrow services, as well as other title-related services. Fidelity is the largest title insurance company in the country with a 31% market share. It has a #1 or #2 market share in 39 states.

The insurer’s scale and volume drive revenues and reduce costs. It also offers multiple brands and add-on products and effectively uses technology in terms of data and automation to further grease the profit machine. It currently has an impressive 14.5% return on equity. The title business consistently has one of the highest profit margins in the industry. In 2024, profit margins were 15.1% compared to the peer average of 7.6%.

Fidelity’s F&G subsidiary is a nationwide leader for insurance solutions to retail annuity and life insurance customers as well as institutional clients. It also has a partnership with wealth-management goliath Blackstone Inc. (BX). F&G isn’t just a part of the business that requires mentioning. While title insurance is the main event, F&G accounted for 38% of Fidelity’s overall net adjusted earnings in 2024. It also provides strong growth.

Of course, the F&G segment earnings are volatile in the near term, at the whim of market gyrations. While net sales grew 15% in 2024, they were down 16% in the first quarter versus the same quarter last year. As a result, company-wide earnings per share for the quarter came in at $0.78 versus an expected $1.13 and $0.76 in last year’s quarter. FNF is down 13% since the earnings report in early May.

The first-quarter earnings decline in the F&G segment was only partially due to a down market in the first three months of the year. The company switched its offerings to the more conservative indexed annuity products, which it considers more solid longer term but which caused a temporary fall in sales. Also, the shortfall is likely temporary; the market reacted negatively.

But the cheap price creates an opportunity. Fidelity grew overall assets under management (AUM) 17% in the first quarter, after growing assets 17% in fiscal 2024. Even the F&G segment grew AUM by 16% in the first quarter despite the earnings decline. And things can pick up fast in a better market. The company posted 76% year-over-year earnings growth in the fourth quarter.

FNF has pulled back recently and is selling at the same price it did last summer. It’s a great stock to pick up on weakness. The company has a history of consistently beating the returns of the overall market. Here are the total returns versus the S&P 500 for the past one-, three-, and five-year periods (as of July 7).

1-year 3-year 5-year FNF 23% 81% 144% SPY 13% 67% 113%

Returns (with dividends reinvested) beat the overall market for all three periods. And it beat the market over all those periods even after the stock has been sucking wind for the last year. The stock makes up for lost time when the environment is more favorable. Of course, past performance is not a guarantee that such strong performance will continue. However, it does show that the formula is working.

Dividend

The stock currently pays $0.50 per quarter, which translates to $2 annually and a 3.6% yield at the current price. Dividend growth is a key aspect to consider. The payout has grown by an average of 9.38% per year over the last five years. A growing payout reflects a solid company that grows earnings. That’s why dividend growers have been the best-performing stocks over time.

The dividend is well supported with a 42% payout ratio. The company also currently has about $4.5 billion in cash, which is a sizable buffer for the overall annual dividend payment of less than $600 million.

The company enjoys a dominant niche in a highly reliable and profitable business. FNF is still relatively cheap while the overall market is near the all-time high. Despite consistent historical outperformance, FNF sells at lower valuations than the S&P in just about every category, including a price/earnings ratio of just over 14 times compared to 26.3 times for the overall market.

Even if there is more market turbulence over the next few months, FNF should be a winner over the course of the next year. Meanwhile, it pays a solid dividend.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF)

Next ex-div date: September 15, 2025, est.

Portfolio Recap

High Yield Tier Security (Symbol) Date Added Price Added Div Freq. Indicated Annual Dividend Yield On Cost Price on Close 7/07/25 Total Return Current Yield CDI Opinion Pos. Size AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) 9/11/24 10 Qtr. 1.44 14.20% 9 4% 15.40% HOLD 1 Brookfield Infrastructure Ptnrs. (BIP) 3/29/19 24 Qtr. 1.62 6.80% 33 71% 5.20% HOLD 2/3 Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) 11/13/24 52 Qtr. 3.47 6.70% 55 10% 5.90% HOLD 1 Enterprise Product Partners (EPD) 2/25/19 28 Qtr. 2.14 7.60% 31 77% 6.80% BUY 1 FS KKR Capital Corporation (FSK) 5/8/24 19 Qtr. 2.8 14.40% 21 30% 13.20% HOLD 1 Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) 3/13/24 46 Monthly 4.14 9.00% 61 47% 7.00% HOLD 1 ONEOK Inc. (OKE) 5/12/21 53 Qtr. 3.96 7.50% 80 91% 5.10% HOLD 1 The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) 8/10/22 33 Qtr. 1.9 5.80% 58 104% 3.40% BUY 1 Current High Yield Tier Totals: 9.00% 54% 7.80% Dividend Growth Tier AbbVie (ABBV) 1/28/19 78 Qtr. 6.56 8.40% 188 220% 3.50% HOLD 1 Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) 12/11/24 38 Qtr. 1.2 3.20% 40 7% 3.00% HOLD 1 Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 1/14/21 46 Qtr. 2.12 4.60% 274 572% 0.90% HOLD 1 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) 7/10/24 175 Qtr. 2 1.10% 239 38% 0.80% HOLD 1 Constellation Energy Corp. (CEG) 8/14/24 186 Qtr. 1.41 1.00% 318 72% 0.50% HOLD 1 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) 7/12/23 118 Qtr. 4.88 4.10% 172 55% 2.80% HOLD 1 Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) 8/12/20 152 Qtr. 6 3.90% 773 437% 0.80% HOLD 1 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. 7/9/25 Qtr. 2 58 3.60% BUY 1 McKesson Corporation (MCK) 10/11/23 457 Qtr. 2.84 0.60% 735 62% 0.40% HOLD 1 Oracle Corporation (ORCL) 5/14/25 162 Qtr. 2 1.20% 232 43% 0.90% BUY 1 Qualcomm (QCOM) 11/26/19 85 Qtr. 3.4 4.00% 158 113% 2.20% HOLD 1 Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) 10/9/24 151 Qtr. 0.92 0.60% 116 -23% 0.90% HOLD 1 Waste Management, Inc. (WM) 3/12/25 223 Qtr. 3.3 1.50% 227 3% 1.50% BUY 1 Current Dividend Growth Tier Totals: 2.90% 133% 1.50% Safe Income Tier NextEra Energy (NEE) 11/29/18 44 Qtr. 2.06 4.70% 75 99% 3.00% HOLD 1 U.S. Bancorp Depository Shares (USB-PS) 10/12/22 19 Qtr. 1.13 6.10% 19 16% 6.00% BUY 1 Vanguard LT Corp. Bd. Fd. (VCLT) 1/11/23 80 Monthly 3.6 4.50% 75 5% 5.40% BUY 1 Current Safe Income Tier Totals: 5.10% 40% 4.80%

AGNC Investment Corporation (AGNC – yield 15.4%) – The mortgage REIT has moved well above the low of early April and is at the highest price since before the market selloff in April. AGNC has benefited from the better economic news and a more risk-friendly environment. Even though the strong jobs reports make the Fed less likely to cut rates soon, it is still likely that the Fed will lower the fed funds rate this year, which will reduce funding costs. It will also help with the net asset value (NAV), which tends to determine the share price direction. However, there is still a lot of uncertainty out there between the tariffs and the economy. Meanwhile, AGNC pays a huge yield while you wait. HOLD

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Next ex-div date: July 31, 2025

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP – yield 5.2%) – The infrastructure partnership is having a better year than it had in 2023 and 2022. BIP got pummeled by rising inflation and interest rates, as high rates increase costs and narrow profits. But while it is performing better lately, about the same as the overall market over the last year, it is hardly making up for lost time. The problem is that interest rates are still peskily high. BIP is unlikely to generate strong upside traction until interest rates come down significantly. But the earnings are solid and highly defensive. It also pays a strong 5.2% yield. It should be a solid holding, not exciting but poised to make up for lost time if and when interest rates really come down. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time.) HOLD

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP)

Next ex-div date: August 30, 2025, est.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP – yield 5.9%) – This NGL export partnership had been a stellar performer until the April swoon in the market. It hasn’t bounced back to levels before that. However, natural gas demand remains strong and exports from Cheniere are rising. It has pledged to double NGL production, and new facilities are coming online that should boost the bottom line this year. CQP is being held back not only by lower energy prices but also by tariff and economic concerns right now. But the situation is likely to improve over time, and the stock pays you well to wait. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time.) HOLD

Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP)

Next ex-div date: August 10, 2025, est.

Enterprise Product Partners (EPD – yield 6.8%) – The midstream energy partnership has been foundering of late. It has only returned 3.23% YTD after two consecutive stellar years in 2023 and 2024. The energy sector has been weak. It’s one of the worst-performing market sectors YTD, with a roughly flat return while the S&P is up about 6% over the same period. Energy prices have been falling, and, although Enterprise’s profits are not tied to commodity prices, EPD has been weaker in sympathy with the sector.

But the lack of performance is because of external factors. Internally, the partnership is solid. The payout is huge and very safe and provides a great buffer during flat and down markets. And the revenues will continue to thrive during just about any environment. The midstream partnership also has two major projects coming online this year, representing $6 billion in investment that should grow the top and bottom lines. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time.) BUY

Enterprise Product Partners (EPD)

Next ex-div date: July 31, 2025, est.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK – yield 13.2%) – Things are OK with this BDC but not great. It’s still well below the high made in February. It’s recovered from the April market but is bouncing around. FSK has returned 4.22% YTD, thanks to the huge dividend, and has returned 20% over the past year, which is much better than the overall market. The recent returns haven’t been great, but they are strong on a relative basis for a cyclical stock. It’s being held back by fears about a slowing economy. The BDC has a portfolio of small businesses, which tend to be cyclical. It’s difficult for FSK to muster strong upside traction while the jury is still out on the economy. Meanwhile, it pays that massive yield that should be secure while you wait around. HOLD

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)

Next ex-div date: September 18, 2025, est.

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN – yield 7.0%) – The story for this BDC is like FSK but a little better. It has beaten the market with an 8% YTD total return. MAIN owns equity stakes and has benefited more from the rising market. If economic optimism is confirmed going forward, the stock could have a nice move higher. MAIN has delivered a solid return since being added to the portfolio last year. The fortunes of this portfolio position will depend on the economic news going forward. And it pays a high yield with monthly dividends and keeps ringing the register even when the price wallows. HOLD

Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN)

Next ex-div date: July 8, 2025

ONEOK Inc. (OKE – yield 5.1%) – This midstream energy company’s stock performance has been disappointing. OKE is down 18% YTD while the overall energy sector is even over the same period. OKE recently took a hit when it missed on earnings in an unforgiving environment. But earnings were generally solid, and ONEOK reaffirmed guidance for 2025 and 2026, which includes an earnings growth jump to 15% as new assets come online, including two sizable recent acquisitions. The story is still quite strong, but there has been some recent share dilution that somewhat mutes the earnings growth. There’s something rotten given the underperformance. It shouldn’t have much downside from here, and hopefully, the earnings report early next month can get it moving up again. HOLD

ONEOK Inc. (OKE)

Next ex-div date: August 3, 2025, est.

The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB – yield 3.4%) – WMB has been by far the best-performing midstream energy company in the portfolio this year with a 10% YTD return, even after having pulled back so far in July. WMB has also outperformed the market for the last one-, three-, and five-year periods. The reason for the superior performance is likely the exposure to more growth. It’s connected to the growth regions and well-connected to NGL exports and increasing demand for electricity. Natural gas demand is highly resilient and even remained steady during the pandemic. Williams delivered another solid earnings report and raised guidance for 2025 as project expansions come online. BUY

Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)

Next ex-div date: September 12, 2025, est.

AbbVie (ABBV – yield 3.5%) – AbbVie should have a bright future. New immunology drugs Skyrizi and Rinvoq have offset the patent loss on Humira and have already replaced peak revenues. Recent acquisitions of Capstan Therapeutics and ImmunoGen are strengthening the pipeline. AbbVie is expected to report earnings growth of 22.3% this month, and they usually beat expectations. But there is some near-term uncertainty. The executive order tying U.S. drug prices to international prices and the prospects of pharmaceuticals being targeted for tariffs after the administration said it is coming are issues requiring further clarity. HOLD

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Next ex-div date: July 15, 2025

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY – yield 3.0%) – The online banker stock is coming alive. ALLY is up over 50% from the April low. It has returned 15% YTD. And it’s at the highest level since last September. The recent positive economic news and the more “risk on” mood of investors have helped. Interest rates are still high, but they have leveled off and moved down slightly. The company also benefits from the deduction of auto interest on American-made cars in the new bill, just signed into law. It’s really about the economy with this online banker. As long as the economy stays solid and there aren’t a lot of ugly surprises, ALLY should be strong and eventually make up for some lost time. HOLD

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)

Next ex-div date: August 1, 2025, est.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO – yield 0.9%) – The custom AI chipmaker is still trending higher. It had leveled off and even pulled back a little for a couple of weeks after a huge 80% surge from the April low. But it has been on the move again for the past couple of weeks and has made a new all-time high. The AI trade is back, and technology is dominant once again. AVGO is a key player with rapidly growing AI revenue and some hot products. Although the fast and easy part of the move higher is likely behind now, AVGO is certainly capable of moving higher from here over the rest of the year. HOLD

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Next ex-div date: September 22, 2025, est.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG – yield 0.8%) – Despite the weak energy sector performance so far this year, LNG has returned 11% YTD. That’s because it is in a fast-growing part of the industry. The country’s largest exporter of natural gas reported earnings that exceeded expectations and reiterated previous guidance for 2025. Commercial activity among LNG exporters has gained momentum after the administration lifted a moratorium on export permits. Cheniere plans to double exports by building more facilities. Several of those projects were recently completed and should begin to add to the bottom line. HOLD

Cheniere Energy. Inc. (LNG)

Next ex-div date: August 8, 2025

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG – yield 0.5%) – Constellation announced another big energy deal. The company struck a 20-year deal to provide nuclear power to Meta (META) to power its AI-capable data centers from its nuclear plant in Clinton, IL. Financial details are not yet available. It is the latest in tech companies purchasing carbon-free nuclear power to provide for huge growth in electricity demand from data centers. Constellation indicated that such a deal, and maybe more, was imminent in the last earnings report. CEG had also pulled back after a huge surge from the April low for a short time before trending higher again. CEG has leveled off and been bouncy. But the trend is still to the upside. HOLD

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG)

Next ex-div date: August 15, 2025, est.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR – yield 2.8%) – This data center REIT has had a huge recovery from the April low and has provided a strong 55% total return since being added to the portfolio two years ago. But the return is slightly negative YTD and the stock trades 10% below the high. DLR trades more with technology than other REITs because it specializes in data centers. Digital also raised its funds from operations (FFOs) guidance for this year because of strong data center demand. DLR has leveled off over the past month, but hopefully it can bust another mover higher in the months ahead. HOLD

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)

Next ex-div date: September 12, 2025, est.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY – yield 0.7%) – LLY is a juggernaut that’s lost its mojo over the past year. It’s down 20% from the 52-week high and is down over 13% over the past year. But even after the lackluster year, LLY has still returned more than 400% over the last five years. It’s a hot stock that has cooled off lately. That’s a big slowdown. Drugs are likely soon to be targeted for tariffs, and inputs for Lilly’s weight-loss drugs come from Ireland. However, the administration indicated that time would be given to relocate facilities to the U.S., and Lilly has already begun that process. Tariffs are unlikely to sting Lilly that much.

Lilly is still knocking the cover off the ball with huge demand for its weight-loss and other drugs. There is also likely approval for an oral weight-loss drug later this year. But until there is more clarity on these issues, LLY is unlikely to generate lasting upside traction. That’s why it is rated “HOLD” for now. But LLY should soar on the other side of this uncertainty and make up for lost time. HOLD

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Next ex-div date: August 15, 2025

McKesson Corporation (MCK – yield 0.4%) – The supply chain pharmaceutical company stock is not bothered by the current uncertainty regarding drug pricing and tariffs. They just deliver the drugs. And MCK if flirting with the high while most other healthcare stocks are struggling. The company delivered another impressive quarter a few months ago. The revenues have been consistent and grown as the business grows all by itself because of the aging population. The stock had a rare pullback last year because of supply chain issues with weight-loss drugs. But that has been the only blip in what has otherwise been a consistent trend ever higher. HOLD

McKesson Corporation (MCK)

Next ex-div date: September 2, 2025, est.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL – yield 0.9%) – This stock has been on fire. It’s up 43% since being added to the portfolio less than two months ago. The latest catalyst is that the company announced it has signed several new deals, including a single cloud deal worth $30 billion in annual revenue. That’s nearly three times the size of its current cloud infrastructure business. The revenue is expected to start coming in fiscal 2028. Management reiterated enormous growth with data centers and AI in the last earnings report. OCI revenue grew 49% last year. While that’s impressive, management has said growth should eclipse 70% this year. There isn’t nearly enough current data center capacity to meet demand. Management intends to double data center capacity this fiscal year and triple it by the end of next fiscal year. This news sends future revenue projections to a different level. BUY

Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

Next ex-div date: July 10, 2025

Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM – yield 2.2%) – The chipmaker got a boost after reporting a deal to buy Alphawave IP Group for $2.4 billion to move faster into the artificial intelligence data center market. Qualcomm is making a big push to get its central processing unit chips used in the fast-growing data center market. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026. The market liked that deal as the stock jumped about 4% on the day of the announcement. The company is broadening its offerings across a wider spectrum, which is good for the future. But the market wants to see rising smartphone demand for the stock to take off. That isn’t happening yet. Hopefully, the upcoming earnings report will indicate that is coming. HOLD

Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM)

Next ex-div date: September 5, 2025, est.

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL – yield 0.9%) – TOL is finally making some positive noise. The stock has been trending higher steadily since April and just hit the highest price since February. This beleaguered homebuilder company stock has been moving higher following the better-than-expected economic news. A solid economy is good for housing demand. But TOL is still down 8% YTD and 30% from the 52-week high. It’s a problem that mortgage rates are staying stubbornly high, which hurts housing affordability. But if the economy proves to be strong for the rest of the year, TOL could make a sustained move higher. We will see how the economic news plays out. The longer-term supply/demand dynamic is hugely favorable to this company, and it should muster a sustained upside move eventually. HOLD

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)

Next ex-div date: July 11, 2025

Waste Management, Inc. (WM – yield 1.4%) – The garbage king and defensive stalwart has been weak. It was down 6% since the beginning of June while the market rose to a new high. The stock tends to be bouncy, although in an upward trend. It can also get neglected while investors focus on the “risk on” trades. But it’s fine. The defensive earnings will make the stock attractive in a flat or down market, yet it has a history of solid performance in good markets too. BUY

Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Next ex-div date: September 15, 2025, est.

NextEra Energy (NEE – yield 3.3%) – The regulated and clean energy utility stock has been trending higher since April, but it has been bouncy as heck. The price tends to go up to about where it is now, around 74 per share, and then pull back. Hopefully, this time it can break the pattern. We’ll see over next week. The recent movement has been impressive considering the newly passed bill rolls back many of the government subsidies for clean energy. The company can stand on its own and has before. In fact, NEE had recovered nicely since the bill was proposed. It should endure this storm in decent shape. HOLD

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE)

Next ex-div date: September 2, 2025, est.

USB Depository Shares (USB-PS – yield 6.1%) – The recent turbulence should have been a good time for fixed income. But interest rates spiked along with the stock market volatility. As a result, this preferred stock plunged to a new 52-week low. The combination of economic uncertainty and rising interest rates took the stock down. However, it should regain traction as the market has stabilized, and rates are likely to trend lower eventually. BUY

USB Depository Shares (USB-PS)

Next ex-div date: July 15, 2025

Vanguard Long-Term Corp. Bd. Index Fund (VCLT – yield 5.3%) – Ditto for VCLT. The long-term corporate bond ETF loves falling interest rates and hates rising ones. There will be more price pressure if rates continue to rise and vice versa. But the situation over the course of the year should be more positive than it has been. BUY

Vanguard Long-Term Corp. Bd. Index Fd. (VCLT)

Next ex-div date: August 1, 2025, est.

Dividend Calendar

Ex-Dividend Dates are in RED and italics. Dividend Payments Dates are in GREEN. Confirmed dates are in bold, all other dates are estimated. See the Guide to Cabot Dividend Investor for an explanation of how dates are estimated.

The next Cabot Dividend Investor issue will be published on August 13, 2025.

