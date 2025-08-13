Cabot Dividend Investor Issue: August 13, 2025

*Note: There will be no Cabot Dividend Investor update next week as I will be out on vacation. You will receive your next update on August 17th.

The Great AI Utility Transformation

The world is changing faster than ever before. As a result, the investment environment is significantly different than it was just a couple of years ago. It’s imperative that we keep up. But it also creates enormous opportunity.

Artificial intelligence is a game changer. The market hasn’t been the same since the massive new catalyst exploded onto the stage a little more than two years ago. The technology sector has defined the market. And now, AI is spreading into other sectors and altering the behavior from historical norms.

AI is changing one particular industry for the better. In this issue, I identify a beneficiary of that positive change that’s ahead of the pack. It’s an opportunity that has never existed before in modern times.

To grasp the situation, consider that dividend stocks still generally get a bad rap. Many of today’s investors came of age in the technology bull markets of past decades, where companies grew from nothing into the largest companies that ever existed. Investors want the next Amazon (AMZN) or Nvidia (NVDA).

Many view dividend stocks as boring investments that your grandfather was into. But that isn’t true. Stocks of companies that consistently pay and grow dividends have vastly outperformed non-dividend payers over time as a group. Dividends have historically accounted for about a third of the total S&P 500 return. A consistent dividend is a great way to screen for companies with a reliable niche and dependable and growing revenues. The payout and the company quality deliver stellar results over time,

The big returns are there too. Long-time portfolio position Eli Lilly (LLY) has provided a stellar return of nearly 400% since it was added in 2020. Broadcom (AVGO) has returned a whopping 600% return since being added to the portfolio in 2021.

But the stereotypical modern investor isn’t wrong about dividend stocks when it comes to utilities. They are boring, grandfatherly stocks. Utilities are companies that provide water, energy, and electricity to homes and businesses. They operate monopolies or near monopolies in their areas and the rates they charge are usually determined by regulatory bodies.

They usually pay strong dividend yields and provide highly defensive earnings that continue in any kind of economy. But, aside from the dividend and defensive characteristics, they’ve typically offered little else. Good stocks tend to outperform the indexes in flat or down markets and underperform them in bull markets. They are the market sector that most closely resembles bonds.

But that’s not a bad thing. Utilities offer diversification and stability to a portfolio. Markets don’t always go higher. It’s nice to have utilities in the portfolio when other stocks sputter. They make the ride to longer-term success less bumpy and easier.

But AI is transforming the utility sector. Now, the best stocks are all that I mentioned above, plus a lot more. After being stagnant for decades, electricity demand is exploding. AI requires enormous amounts of electricity for the data centers that house the computer components. Electric vehicle proliferation and rapidly growing onshoring of manufacturing is also juicing demand.

Skyrocketing demand is making electric utilities growth businesses as well. The changing environment is adding another hugely positive dimension to these underrated stocks. And there is still time to get in ahead of the pack. The combination of defense and growth is the best of both worlds.

What to Do Now

It’s another new high! Despite all the consternation in the headlines, stocks just keep slowly rising.

News regarding tariffs and the economy got better and then got worse. The market is taking it in stride. When the news got worse, stocks pulled back a little before resuming the slow march higher.

Of course, we are now in the “dog days” of summer. In the absence of big news, markets tend to do whatever they were doing before everybody went on vacation. We’ll get a better sense of where we are when sobered-up investors come back after Labor Day.

Recent activity in the portfolio is worth noting. There have been four stocks sold over the last month, and another one is being sold this week. The reason is not because I have a sense of dread about the market. It’s that circumstances have conspired to bring me to the view that these particular stocks are unlikely to perform well going forward and aren’t worth the risk. The reasons vary.

It’s also earnings season. While overall S&P earnings have been solid, the earnings for portfolio stocks have been generally lousy. It could be that something is turning south in the overall environment, but there isn’t enough evidence to believe it is not just coincidental at this point.

Consider two portfolio stocks that declined after reporting earnings last week, Eli Lilly (LLY) and FS KKR Capital (FSK). FSK is being sold from the portfolio and LLY is being upgraded the a “BUY.” They are different stocks with different circumstances.

FSK is an ultra-high-yielding business development company (BDC). It has been a solid holding, but it surprised by reporting a loss this quarter because of trouble with some of its portfolio companies. It may be a one-off. And it probably is. But stocks like this are great when things are hunky-dory, but they can come crashing down when there is trouble. The report changes the risk/reward dynamic for the worse.

LLY fell because of disappointing trial results for its new oral weight loss drug while earnings were spectacular. It’s true that the weight loss drug excitement may have been overblown. But overexcitement is now priced back out of the stock, which is down 35% from the 52-week high. Meanwhile, its two existing weight loss drugs have combined revenue that already exceeds the best-selling drug ever, with a strong runway for more growth. It’s a rare period of weakness for a stock that has risen more than 2,000% in the last 13 years.

Recent Activity

July 16

SOLD Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) - $32.45

SOLD Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) - $172.98

SOLD ONEOK Inc. (OKE) - $79.17

July 30

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) – Rating change “HOLD” to “BUY”

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) – Rating change “HOLD” to “BUY”

NextEra Energy (NEE) – Rating change “HOLD” to “BUY”

August 6

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) – Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

SOLD Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM)

August 13

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) – Rating change “HOLD” to “BUY”

BUY American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP)

SELL FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)

Featured Action

Buy American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP)

Security type: Common Stock

Sector: Utility (electric)

Price: $113

52-week range: $89.91 - $115.36

Yield: 3.3%

Profile: American Electric is a large U.S utility with the number one transmission network and the number two distribution network in the country with more than 5 million customers in 11 states.

Positives



Skyrocketing demand for electricity will provide a higher level of growth for many utilities.

American’s high voltage transmission lines are unmatched and a huge competitive advantage.

The utility has already secured a huge increase in load demand and there should be a lot more in the years ahead.

Risks



Regulatory bodies can be unpredictable, especially in a changing industry.

The utility will have to make significant capital investments and interest rates are high.

American Electric Power is one of the largest regulated utilities in the U.S., with over $20 billion in annual revenue. It provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution to 5.6 million retail and wholesale customers in 11 states.

The utility currently generates 29 gigawatts (GW) annually. A gigawatt is a unit of power equal to one billion watts of electricity and is often used to describe large-scale electricity generation. American Electric currently generates electricity from the following sources: coal (42%), natural gas (27%), renewables and hydro (21%), nuclear (8%), and demand response (2%).

Although the electricity generation is significant, American earns the bulk of revenues from transmission and distribution. It has the largest transmission network in the U.S., with 40,000 transmission lines. It also operates the second largest distribution network in the country, covering 22,000 distribution miles and 5.6 million customers. The overall system currently deals with a total of over 37 GWs of electricity.

The transmission business is a distinguishing characteristic of American Electric Power, currently accounting for 55% of operating earnings. Customers are drawn to its services because of its advanced network capable of delivering consistent large power. The company owns more of the highest voltage transmission lines (765-kV lines) than all other U.S. utilities combined. These lines transmit huge amounts of electricity, primarily bulk power from generation sources to distribution centers, over long distances with far greater efficiency and reliability compared to lower-voltage lines.

The network of high-voltage lines is in high and increasing demand because of the rapidly growing need for massive amounts of electricity that can be moved around cheaper, faster, and more efficiently. The network is also highly difficult to duplicate by competitors. Building these lines requires agreement between utilities, regulators, and landowners with competing interests and can take huge amounts of time and costs to erect. Having an already existing vast network that can also be more easily added to is a massive competitive advantage.

Historically, AEP has been a solid utility stock that has delivered as advertised. It has provided a strong dividend yield with much lower volatility than the overall market. It has a beta of just 0.39, meaning it is only 39% as volatile and the S&P 500. It has generally done what utilities are supposed to do: outperform the S&P in flat and down markets and underperform it in bull markets. But there are good reasons to believe that performance could be much better going forward because of a much higher level of growth.

Greater growth is being driven by the rapidly increasing electricity demand in the country. The company operates in Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisianna, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia, and Virginia. These states are considered prime areas for data centers. The growth isn’t conjecture either. American has already secured an additional 24 GWs of incremental load growth through 2029 via signed customer financial agreements.

That’s a big increase from the current 37-GW system. About 75% of the demand is from data centers. And this is just the beginning. The utility said that it has inquiries about new load demand totaling 190 GWs.

The company is currently operating under a five-year plan for $54 billion in capital expenditures to accommodate the load growth. The capex allocation includes 63% for wire and 26% for new generation. The new generation investments include natural gas and renewables with a goal of reducing coal generation from 42% to 18% by the next decade. American anticipates that the next investment plan will be $70 billion.

American Electric is a regulated utility, meaning it operates a monopoly or near-monopoly in its areas and rates are determined by a regulatory body. Despite the high growth of the business, earnings won’t explode because they can’t charge exorbitant rates regardless of the demand/supply dynamic. However, a higher level of growth than historical averages is highly likely. And that should result in better stock performance.

The utility currently has an earnings growth target of 6% to 8% from 2026-29 and expects the high end of the range. That’s above the historical average and growth could be higher. Earnings grew 14% over last year’s quarter in the second quarter as weather-normalized peak load grew 12% from a year earlier.

The stock is picking up already. AEP had lagged the S&P 500 returns over the past three- and five-year bull market periods. But it has a YTD return of over 25% compared to a return of 8% for the S&P.

The Dividend

Dividends are important for any utility stock. AEP currently pays a $0.93 quarterly dividend, which translates to $3.72 per year and a 3.3% yield at the current price. That dividend is well-secured by solid financials. The utility expects to have five times cash flow coverage of interest payments through 2029. It also has investment-grade ratings, a solid 60% total debt/capital ratio, and a 54% payout ratio.

AEP has raised the dividend for 15 consecutive years. It has grown by an average of 5.8% per year for the last 10 years. Stocks of companies that consistently grow the dividend have outperformed every other stock group over time.

This is a conservative stock with a low beta. It has historically been a defensive stock that outperformed the market during rough and turbulent periods. But with the growth ahead, there is a strong chance that the AEP performs impressively relative to the market in the good times as well. BUY

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP)

Next ex-div date: November 8, 2025, est.

Portfolio Recap

High Yield Tier Security (Symbol) Date Added Price Added Div Freq. Indicated Annual Dividend Yield On Cost Price on Close 8/12/25 Total Return Current Yield CDI Opinion Pos. Size AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) 9/11/24 10 Qtr. 1.44 14.20% 9 5 15.40% HOLD 1 Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) 11/13/24 52 Qtr. 3.27 6.70% 53 6% 6.20% BUY 1 Enterprise Product Partners (EPD) 2/25/19 28 Qtr. 2.18 7.60% 31 80% 7.00% BUY 1 FS KKR Capital Corporation (FSK) 5/8/24 19 Qtr. 2.8 14.40% 18 7% 13.80% SELL 1 Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) 3/13/24 46 Monthly 4.26 9.00% 66 60% 6.50% HOLD 1 The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) 8/10/22 33 Qtr. 2 5.80% 58 103% 3.40% BUY 1 Current High Yield Tier Totals: 9.00% 44% 8.70% Dividend Growth Tier AbbVie (ABBV) 1/28/19 78 Qtr. 6.56 8.40% 199 242% 3.30% HOLD 1 Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) 12/11/24 38 Qtr. 1.2 3.20% 37 -1% 3.20% HOLD 1 Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 1/14/21 46 Qtr. 2.36 4.60% 304 644% 0.80% HOLD 1 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) 7/10/24 175 Qtr. 2 1.10% 230 33% 0.90% BUY 1 Constellation Energy Corp. (CEG) 8/14/24 186 Qtr. 1.55 1.00% 331 79% 0.50% HOLD 1 Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) 8/12/20 152 Qtr. 6 3.90% 635 342% 0.90% BUY 1 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) 7/9/25 55 Qtr. 2 3.60% 58 6% 3.40% BUY 1 McKesson Corporation (MCK) 10/11/23 457 Qtr. 3.28 0.60% 673 49% 0.50% HOLD 1 Oracle Corporation (ORCL) 5/14/25 162 Qtr. 2 1.20% 253 55% 0.80% HOLD 1 Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) 10/9/24 151 Qtr. 1 0.60% 124 -17% 0.80% HOLD 1 Waste Management, Inc. (WM) 3/12/25 223 Qtr. 3.3 1.50% 237 7% 1.40% BUY 1 Current Dividend Growth Tier Totals: 2.70% 130% 1.50% Safe Income Tier American Electric Power Co. (AEP) 8/13/25 Qtr. 3.72 112 3.30% BUY 1 NextEra Energy (NEE) 11/29/18 44 Qtr. 2.27 4.70% 72 93% 3.10% BUY 1 U.S. Bancorp Depository Shares (USB-PS) 10/12/22 19 Qtr. 1.13 6.10% 19 18% 5.90% BUY 1 Vanguard LT Corp. Bd. Fd. (VCLT) 1/11/23 80 Monthly 3.6 4.50% 76 7% 5.40% BUY 1 Current Safe Income Tier Totals: 5.10% 39% 4.80%

AGNC Investment Corporation (AGNC – yield 15.4%) – The mortgage REIT reported another tough quarter last month, but investors believe things will get better going forward. The perception is that banks, with the Trump administration’s current deregulation, will return to buying mortgage securities again and the demand will be a significant benefit to AGNC. Things have been better for this high-paying mortgage REIT. AGNC recently achieved the highest price since March. It has pulled back since the earnings report but has been trending higher since April, although in a bouncy fashion. There is still uncertainty out there between the tariffs and the economy. Nevertheless, AGNC pays a huge yield in the meantime. HOLD

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Next ex-div date: August 31, 2025

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP – yield 6.2) Earnings – The LNG export partnership reported earnings last week that beat on the top line and missed slightly on earnings. Revenues jumped over 30% as new capacity came online but earnings were a few cents below what was expected because of volume snafus and cost overruns. CPQ did reiterate guidance for the year. Parent company Cheniere Energy (LNG) reported an 85% surge in net income on stronger demand and higher cargoes. The two companies will be in sync eventually.

Despite solid earnings and prospects, the price has been under pressure as energy has been the worst performing S&P sector over the last month. Energy prices have been under pressure with renewed concerns about the economy and persistent tariff uncertainty. Meanwhile, the new deal with the EU features Europe buying $750 worth of U.S. energy in three years, the bulk of which will be natural gas. It’s good news for the country’s largest LNG exporter no matter how you slice it. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time.) BUY

Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP)

Next ex-div date: November 8, 2025, est.

Enterprise Product Partners (EPD – yield 7.0%) – The midstream energy partnership reported sluggish earnings as slower natural gas liquids (NGL) volumes somewhat offset record volumes in other areas. Enterprise reported an increase of 7% in distributable cash flow over last year’s quarter. NGL volumes were hurt by tariff and trade uncertainty. But things are about to get better. Enterprise has $6 billion in new projects coming online in the second half that are sure to boost growth. In addition, the trade deal with Europe should ensure high NGL volumes for years to come. EPD is a great buy while it’s still sleeping ahead of what are likely to be better days. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time.) BUY

Enterprise Product Partners (EPD)

Next ex-div date: October 31, 2025, est.

Rating change – “HOLD” to “SELL”

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK – yield 15.6%) Earnings – The BDC reported earnings that missed estimates with a $0.60 per share loss versus an expected $0.63 profit. The price has declined 13% since last week’s report. The problem is with four portfolio companies that are struggling. That’s a red flag. FS continues to originate new business and has a strong cash position of $3.4 billion. The BDC also declared a $0.70 per share dividend for October. But that massive yield provides little room for error. The nature of the issue in not entirely clear from publicly available information. Chances are things will be OK going forward. But an ultra-high-yielding stock like this becomes highly risky when the business is navigating trouble. To err on the side of caution, FSK will be sold from the portfolio. SELL

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)

Next ex-div date: September 18, 2025, est.

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN – yield 6.6%) Earnings – This more established and conservative BDC reported strong earnings that beat expectations last week. Net interest income rose 9% and net asset value per share increased 15% over last year’s quarter. Main also recorded the largest capital gain in its history upon the sale of equity stakes. The regular dividend was raised by 2.9% and a supplemental dividend of $0.30 per share was declared, payable in September. The price has risen over 4% since the report. It was a solid report, but future performance will depend on the economy. HOLD

Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN)

Next ex-div date: September 8, 2025

The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB – yield 3.4%) – This rock-solid midstream energy company reported earnings last week that missed estimates, and the share price has declined about 3% since. It’s not that earnings were bad, but Williams usually surprises on the upside. Investors didn’t like a downside surprise, especially in this ornery market. That said, earnings per share rose 7% and cash flow was up 13% over last year’s quarter. The company expects a higher level of earnings growth in the second half because of rising volumes, pipeline expansions, and a recent acquisition. Williams also raised yearly guidance slightly. I consider the report a speed bump that makes the stock cheaper and worth acquiring at this price if you don’t own it already. BUY

Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)

Next ex-div date: September 12, 2025

AbbVie (ABBV – yield 3.3%) – The drug company reported earnings that beat expectations and raised revenue and earnings guidance for this year. ABBV has been moving higher since as three analysts raised price targets. Newer immunology drugs Skyrizi and Rinvoq, which combined have already made up for peak Humira revenue, more than offset the decline in Humira sales from the loss of patent exclusivity. Although the company itself is doing very well, it’s still a tough market for pharmaceuticals. President Trump reiterated the objective of aligning U.S. drug prices with far lower international prices while tariffs are still unresolved. The issue is holding back the sector and likely will continue to do so until there is more clarity. But ABBV should be a big winner over time. HOLD

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Next ex-div date: October 15, 2025, est.

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY – yield 3.2%) – ALLY had been trending sharply high from April until July but has pulled back since. It’s still in the higher area of the range in which it has traded since last September, but it isn’t going anywhere. Earnings soundly beat expectations. Auto-loan applications volume increased, and the company sees credit trends improving. But things are not yet improving enough to really boost the stock price. Interest rates are still high but more likely to trend lower from here. Ally also benefits from the deduction of auto interest on American-made cars in the bill just signed into law. This is a cyclical company and stock and performance will depend on the economy. HOLD

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)

Next ex-div date: November 1, 2025, est.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO – yield 0.8%) – The AI juggernaut hasn’t made a new high since Thursday. I’m getting annoyed. AVGO eclipsed the old high and kept going. It surpassed the $300 per share level and kept going. The steep uptrend is still intact, and where it stops, nobody knows. Broadcom has soaring revenue amid the strongest earnings catalyst in a generation. Fellow AI blockbuster Nvidia (NVDA) reports earnings next week and Broadcom reports the first week of September. Those reports could stop the ascent or accelerate it. I wouldn’t bet against AVGO at this point. HOLD

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Next ex-div date: September 22, 2025, est.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG – yield 0.8%) Earnings – The country’s largest exporter of natural gas reported stellar earnings last week with 43% revenue growth and an 85% net income increase over last year’s quarter on strong NGL demand and higher margins on its cargoes. Cheniere also reported progress on its expansion and the share buyback program. Naturally, LNG is down a few percent since the report. The energy sector has been struggling amid concerns about tariffs and the global economy and the sector weakness is taking LNG with it despite the earnings.

The framework of the EU deal involves Europe buying $250 billion in U.S. energy per year, a dramatic increase from here. Natural gas is the most demanded energy source, and Cheniere is the largest U.S. exporter of natural gas. While demand is skyrocketing, Cheniere is expanding. The NGL exporter plans to double exports by building more facilities. This stock tracks the energy sector in the short term but can break out on its own over time. For the last one-year period, LNG has returned 27% with the oil and gas sector down 2.4%. BUY

Cheniere Energy. Inc. (LNG)

Next ex-div date: November 8, 2025, est.

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG – yield 0.5%) Earnings – This nuclear, and soon natural gas, power provider reported earnings last week that exceeded expectation with 11.5% revenue growth and 14% earnings growth over the year-ago quarter. Constellation also reiterated previous guidance for the year. The price has gone down slightly since the report. But it really isn’t about current earnings. The excitement surrounding the company and the stock is about future growth.

Constellation is in the ideal position to benefit from the sharp rise in electricity demand. The company struck a 20-year deal to provide nuclear power to Meta (META) to power its AI-capable data centers from its nuclear plant in Clinton, Ill. It is the latest in tech companies purchasing carbon-free nuclear power to provide for huge growth in electricity demand from data centers. Constellation indicated that such a deal is on the way – with likely more to come. The announcement of a new deal could spike the stock price on any day. The new administration is also highly supportive of nuclear power with the latest being a plan for a nuclear reactor on the moon. HOLD

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG)

Next ex-div date: August 18, 2025

Rating change – “HOLD” to “BUY”

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY – yield 0.7%) Earnings – Shares of the drugmaker stock crashed 18% last week after the second-quarter earnings report revealed disappointing trial results for its oral weight loss drug Orfoglipron. Trial results for the promising pipeline drug revealed high drop-out rates and weight loss of just 12%, compared to maximum rates of 25% for current drug Zepbound. The disappointing news came amid a period of high tariff uncertainty for pharmaceuticals and LLY fell over 14% on the day of the report. LLY is now down 17% YTD, 27% for the last year, and over 35% from the 52-week high. The fear is that the new drug won’t be as good as expected.

The market has little patience for disappointing news from drug companies during a time of high tariff uncertainty. But Lilly’s earnings results were spectacular. The company smashed expectations with 38% revenue growth and 91% net income growth over last year’s quarter. Lilly also raised guidance for the year. Existing weight loss drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound, are killing it with 68% and 172% year-over-year sales growth, respectively. The performance quelled recent fears of an overall falloff in demand for the drugs after statements from competitor Novo Nordisk (NVO).

Disappointing trial news is part of life for any drug stock. The combination of the two existing weight loss drugs already exceeds the sales of the best-selling drug of all-time, and there is much room for expansion. LLY bounced back by about 4% this week as more positive results for Orfoglipron were reported. Even after recent price declines, LLY has still returned more than 340% over the last five years. It has a spectacular pipeline and rapidly growing earnings. Even with the still-existing tariff uncertainty, LLY is at a bargain price that has a great chance of being significantly higher in a year, or even by end of this year. BUY

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Next ex-div date: August 15, 2025

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF – yield 3.4%) Earnings – The title insurance giant reported earnings last week that beat on revenue and missed on earnings. Revenues rose 15.1% and earnings per share increased 22% over last year’s quarter. The earnings lagged estimates because of higher costs. The company is also changing its P&G business to a more fee-based structure, which adds stability longer term but likely hindered strong profits in a rising market. FNF is slightly higher since the report and is continuing a strong upside move over the last month. The future direction of the stock will depend on the economy and the level of interest rates. BUY

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF)

Next ex-div date: September 16, 2025

McKesson Corporation (MCK – yield 0.4%) Earnings – The supply chain pharmaceutical company posted earnings last week that beat expectations. Revenues grew 23.4% but earnings shrunk year-over-year because of divestitures and rising costs. MCK has pulled back this month and is down 12% from the 52-week high made in early July. The company can overcome the cost issues. It has in the past. Its market continues to grow all by itself because of the aging population. The health care sector is under pressure and will continue to be so in the weeks ahead as pricing and tariff issues are front and center. HOLD

McKesson Corporation (MCK)

Next ex-div date: September 2, 2025

Oracle Corporation (ORCL – yield 0.8%) – ORCL has crossed the 250 per share target threshold and was downgraded to “HOLD” based on price alone. The stock has returned over 55% in less than three months since being added to the portfolio and is beyond the ideal buy range. It doesn’t mean the stock can’t or won’t move higher from here. It probably will. But after such a big move higher there is more downside risk going forward. The cloud business is soaring and exceeding expectations and will likely continue to do so. Massive new business deals were announced that will take earnings and revenues to a whole new level in the years ahead. Oracle has morphed from a solid growth large tech company into and AI darling that is in an ideal position to benefit from the biggest growth catalyst in a generation. HOLD

Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

Next ex-div date: October 10, 2025, est.

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL – yield 0.8%) – The luxury homebuilder stock got a big boost from a very positive earnings report from homebuilder D.R. Horton. The company blew away expectations. It bodes very well for Toll Brothers’ earnings, which come out next week. Things are picking up in the homebuying space. TOL had already been trending steadily higher since April. Although TOL’s price has been bouncy, the stock is still up 9% since the beginning of July. The longer-term supply/demand dynamic is hugely favorable to this company, and it should muster a sustained upside move eventually. But the stock is sensitive to the economy and interest rates in the meantime. HOLD

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)

Next ex-div date: October 11, 2025, est.

Waste Management, Inc. (WM – yield 1.4%) – The garbage king reported stellar earnings, and the price has trended mostly higher since. The company soundly beat estimates with 19% revenue growth and projected 11.7% earnings growth over the next year. The five-year averages have been 9.7% revenue growth and 11.6% earnings growth. Stellar performance continues and should proceed unless a meteor hits the Earth. WM tends to be bouncy, although it’s in an upward trend. It can also get neglected when aggressive stocks are rising. The defensive earnings will make WM attractive in a flat or down market, yet it has a history of solid performance in good markets, too. It’s up over 16.51% YTD compared to a 9.26% return for the S&P. BUY

Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Next ex-div date: September 15, 2025, est.

NextEra Energy (NEE – yield 3.1%) – The nation’s largest electric utility reported strong earnings with 9% year-over-year earnings growth, which is very strong for a utility. The company also expects 8% earnings growth through at least 2027 and annual 10% dividend hikes. NEE has pulled back every time it has gotten near the high over the past year. But the future should be bright as this strong utility also benefits from growing electricity demand. The recent pullback is a good opportunity to enter the stock at a cheaper price if you don’t own it already. BUY

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE)

Next ex-div date: August 28, 2025

USB Depository Shares (USB-PS – yield 5.9%) – Interest rates have remained peskily high this year. As a result, this preferred stock price has struggled somewhat. The combination of economic uncertainty and rising interest rates took the stock down. However, it should regain traction as rates have stabilized and are likely to trend lower eventually. Perhaps the economy will force rates lower sooner. BUY

USB Depository Shares (USB-PS)

Next ex-div date: October 15, 2025

Vanguard Long-Term Corp. Bd. Index Fund (VCLT – yield 5.4%) – Ditto for VCLT. The long-term corporate bond ETF loves falling interest rates and hates rising ones. There will be more price pressure if rates continue to rise, and vice versa. But the situation over the course of the year should be more positive than it has been. BUY

Vanguard Long-Term Corp. Bd. Index Fd. (VCLT)

Next ex-div date: September 2, 2025, est.

Dividend Calendar

Ex-Dividend Dates are in RED and italics. Dividend Payments Dates are in GREEN. Confirmed dates are in bold, all other dates are estimated. See the Guide to Cabot Dividend Investor for an explanation of how dates are estimated.

The next Cabot Dividend Investor issue will be published on September 10, 2025.

