August 6, 2025

The resilient summer market got a cold slap in the face last week. There was a big recovery on Monday. But the market still looks wobblier than it did a week ago.

One day’s headlines seemed to undo the positive market narrative.

The huge trade deal with Europe alleviated much uncertainty about tariffs. Second-quarter GDP came in at a much stronger-than-expected 3%. Tariff uncertainty was fading away, and the economy was stronger than expected. But then news of a much worse-than-expected job number for July, along with significant downward revisions for the prior two months, combined with increasing tariff threats, shattered the positive narrative.

A near end to tariff concerns and a strong economy was quickly met with more tariff uncertainty and a deteriorating economy. The S&P fell 1.6% and the Nasdaq plunged 2.2% on Friday after the jobs report. It shows how just one day’s headlines can immediately obliterate the market narrative.

But Monday’s gains made up almost all of Friday’s losses. There could have been an overreaction. After all, investors sort of stopped worrying about tariffs, and the lousy jobs report makes a September Fed rate cut much more likely. Plus, it’s the peak of earnings season. Earnings ultimately dictate stock prices, and a positive earnings season may override concerns about employment data.

This is a big earnings week in this portfolio with Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP), FS KKR Capital (FSK), Main Street Capital (MAIN), Cheniere Energy (LNG), Constellation Energy (CEG), Eli Lilly (LLY), and McKesson (MCK) all reporting in the next few days. In addition to being important for the portfolio, earnings will give an indication of the state of the economy.

This week, the portfolio is parting ways with Qualcomm (QCOM). There does not appear to be a catalyst to lift the stock from its doldrums anytime soon, while there is increasing downside risk from the China tariff negotiations.

High Yield Tier

AGNC Investment Corporation (AGNC – yield 14.9%) – The mortgage REIT reported another tough quarter last month, but investors believe things will get better going forward. The perception is that banks, with the administration’s current deregulation, will return to buying mortgage securities again, and the demand will be a significant benefit to AGNC. Things have been better for this high-paying mortgage REIT. AGNC recently achieved the highest price since March. It has pulled back since the earnings report but is still in an uptrend that began in April. There is still uncertainty out there between the tariffs and the economy. Meanwhile, AGNC pays a huge yield while you wait. HOLD

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP – yield 5.7%) – After floundering earlier in the summer with the rest of the energy sector, this natural gas export partnership has trended sharply higher recently. There was very positive news from the trade deal with the European Union (EU). The deal features Europe buying $750 billion worth of U.S. energy over three years, the bulk of which will be natural gas. If that level, or even close, is achieved, it will be a huge spike in demand with roughly $250 billion in U.S. energy purchases per year. Consider that total U.S. energy exports in 2024 were a little over $330 billion. It’s good news for the country’s largest LNG exporter, no matter how you slice it. Hopefully, momentum from this deal will last. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time.) BUY

Enterprise Product Partners (EPD – yield 7.0%) – The midstream energy partnership reported sluggish earnings as slower natural gas liquids (NGL) volumes somewhat offset record volumes in other areas. Enterprise reported an increase of 7% in distributable cash flow over last year’s quarter. NGL volumes were hurt by tariff and trade uncertainty. But things are about to get better. Enterprise has $6 billion in new projects coming online in the second half that are sure to boost growth. In addition, the trade deal with Europe should ensure high NGL volumes for years to come. EPD is a great buy while it’s still sleeping ahead of likely better days. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time.) BUY

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK – yield 13.9%) – This BDC was rolling along and doing just fine. It trended higher for more than three months. But FSK did not take kindly to the lousy jobs report and has fallen 6% since Friday and 10% over the last two weeks. The BDC holds a portfolio of small companies, which tend to be economically sensitive. When the mentality sours on the economy, FSK goes down. Of course, the jury is still out on the economy. The bad jobs report doesn’t necessarily reverse the strong GDP and other numbers. But it’s a warning sign. The massive yield makes it worth holding, but if there are signs of economic trouble, it will be sold. HOLD

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN – yield 6.6%) – The story for this BDC is like FSK but better. The price has only declined by about 1% since last week’s job report, and MAIN is still within 3% of the 52-week high. MAIN owns equity stakes and has benefited more from the rising market. If economic pessimism is confirmed going forward, the good times will end. MAIN has delivered a solid return since being added to the portfolio last year. The fortunes of this portfolio position will depend on the economic news going forward. And it pays a high yield with monthly dividends and keeps ringing the register even when the price wallows. HOLD

The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB – yield 3.3%) Earnings – This rock-solid midstream energy company reported earnings on Tuesday that missed estimates, and the stock is taking a 4% hit in early trading. It’s not that earnings were bad, but Williams usually surprises on the upside. Investors didn’t like a downside surprise, especially in this ornery market. That said, earnings per share rose 7% and cash flow was up 13% over last year’s quarter. The company expects a higher level of earnings growth in the second half because of rising volumes, pipeline expansions, and a recent acquisition. Williams also raised yearly guidance slightly. I consider the report a speed bump that makes the stock cheaper and worth acquiring at this price if you don’t own it already. BUY

Dividend Growth Tier

AbbVie (ABBV – yield 3.3%) Earnings – The drug company reported earnings last week that beat expectations and raised revenue and earnings guidance for this year. The stock jumped over 3% on the day in a down market as three analysts raised price targets. Newer immunology drugs Skyrizi and Rinvoq, which combined have already made up for peak Humira revenue, more than offset the decline in Humira sales from the loss of patent exclusivity. Although the company itself is doing very well, it’s still a tough market for pharmaceuticals. President Trump reiterated the objective of aligning U.S. drug prices with far lower international prices, while tariffs are still unresolved. The issue is holding back the sector and will likely continue to do so until there is more clarity. But ABBV should be a big winner over time. HOLD

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY – yield 3.2%) – The online banker reported earnings earlier this month that soundly beat expectations. Auto-loan applications volume increased, and the company sees credit trends improving. But things are not yet improving enough to really boost the stock price. ALLY has been trending higher for the past three months and hit the highest price since last September early in July. But it certainly hasn’t taken off. And the recent pessimistic turn on the economy is a concern going forward. Interest rates are still high but more likely to trend lower from here. Ally also benefits from the deduction of auto interest on American-made cars in the bill just signed into law. If the economy holds up, ALLY should be fine. HOLD

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO – yield 0.8%) – The custom AI chipmaker stock soared to yet another new high last week. AVGO has pulled back slightly since but not in any significant way. The price broke 300 per share, which is 117% higher than the April low. It appeared as if AVGO would consolidate or even pull back after a huge surge, but it continues to trend ever higher. AI is hot again and making up for lost time. Broadcom has rapidly rising AI revenue that continues to defy expectations. It’s hard to tell how long it will keep trending higher. Although the fast and easy part of the move higher is likely behind it now, AVGO is certainly capable of moving higher from here over the rest of the year. HOLD

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG – yield 0.8%) – The recent trade news is huge for this natural gas exporter stock. The framework of the EU deal involves Europe buying $250 billion in U.S. energy per year, a dramatic increase from here. Natural gas is the most demanded energy source, and Cheniere is the largest U.S. exporter of natural gas. While demand is skyrocketing, Cheniere is expanding. The NGL exporter plans to double exports by building more facilities. Several of those projects were recently completed and should begin to add to the bottom line. The longer-term upside has significantly increased. That’s why LNG was upgraded to a “BUY” last week. BUY

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG – yield 0.5%) – This nuclear, and soon natural gas, power provider hit a new all-time high on Monday. CEG finally eclipsed the old high set in January. It’s been a wild ride to the same place. The stock tanked all the way from over 350 a share to under 170. It then rose 120% from the April low to this week’s high. CEG was held in the dividend-oriented portfolio for the whole ride. Despite some agita along the way, the stock has returned 92% in a little less than a year.

Constellation is in the ideal position to benefit from the sharp rise in electricity demand. The company struck a 20-year deal to provide nuclear power to Meta (META) to power its AI-capable data centers from its nuclear plant in Clinton, IL. It is the latest in tech companies purchasing carbon-free nuclear power to provide for huge growth in electricity demand from data centers. Constellation indicated that such a deal, and likely more, is on the way. The announcement of a new deal could spike the stock price on any day. Constellation reports earnings later this week. HOLD

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY – yield 0.7%) – Aside from the pharmaceutical company woes explained above with ABBV, LLY sold off 5% one day last week. Weight-loss drug competitor Novo Nordisk (NVO) cut sales forecasts and profit outlooks for its weight-loss drugs. LLY sold off in sympathy on the fear that the Novo news may reflect weaker overall demand for weight-loss drugs. But the issue may not apply to Lilly and its drugs. We’ll know soon enough. Eli Lilly reports earnings later this week. There is also likely approval for an oral weight-loss drug later this year that could be a game-changer. But until there is more clarity on the current issues, LLY is unlikely to generate lasting upside traction. The earnings report could nevertheless boost the price in the near term. HOLD

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF – yield 3.5%) – The title insurance company stock has already regained all the losses incurred in the first week. FNF has trended sharply higher over the past month. There was good news in the housing market with the D.R. Horton earnings beat, and the economy is showing other indications of strength. FNF is well positioned for the longer term. It sells at low valuations and operates a highly profitable business that should pick up in the months and years ahead. The F&G subsidiary is subject to earnings gyrations with the fortunes of the market. But that should bode well for second-quarter earnings, which will be reported this week. BUY

McKesson Corporation (MCK – yield 0.4%) – The supply chain pharmaceutical company has pulled back 5% from the high. The likely reason is a report that President Trump intends to revive “most-favored-nation” drug pricing, which ties U.S. prices to lower prices overseas. But MCK is still up 24% YTD, 107% for three years, and 376% for five years. MCK was downgraded to a HOLD rating as the health care sector is under pressure and will continue to be so in the weeks ahead as pricing and tariff issues are front and center. McKesson reports earnings later this week, and there is a good chance of a boost, as in several previous quarters. HOLD

Rating change – “BUY” to “HOLD”

Oracle Corporation (ORCL – yield 0.8%) – ORCL has crossed the 250 per share target threshold and is being downgraded to “HOLD” based on price alone. The stock has returned over 55% in less than three months since being added to the portfolio and is beyond the ideal buy range. It doesn’t mean the stock can’t or won’t move higher from here. It probably will. But after such a big move higher, there is more downside risk going forward. The cloud business is soaring and exceeding expectations and will likely continue to do so. Massive new business deals were announced that will take earnings and revenues to a whole new level in the years ahead. Oracle has morphed from a solid-growth large tech company into an AI darling that is in an ideal position to benefit from the biggest growth catalyst in a generation. HOLD

Rating change – “HOLD” to “SELL”

Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM – yield 2.4%) – I’ve had it. This once-great stock has been dog doo for a year now. And the lameness continues. The stock will be sold from the portfolio today because the performance is unlikely to significantly improve any time soon. It hasn’t been a bad holding. Since being added to the portfolio in November of 2019, it has returned 98%, or an average annual return of 12.79%.

The chipmaker reported earnings last week that beat expectations with 10% revenue growth and a 29% earnings per share increase over last year’s quarter. Qualcomm also raised guidance on revenue and earnings for the year. But the market hated it, and QCOM tanked over 8% for the week. The problem was bad news about smartphone sales. Apple (AAPL) is continuing to wean off Qualcomm’s chips, and current trade negotiations with China pose more risk to smartphone chip sales. The company is making strong progress in businesses that are important for the future, like data centers, automotive, and IOT. But investors only care about smartphone sales, which are unlikely to excite the market anytime soon. QCOM may be purchased again at a later date, but there are better opportunities in the meantime. SELL

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL – yield 0.8%) – The luxury homebuilder stock got a big boost from a very positive earnings report from homebuilder D.R. Horton. The company blew away expectations. It bodes very well for Toll Brothers’ earnings, which come out later this month. Things are picking up in the homebuying space. TOL had already been trending steadily higher since April. Although the price has been bouncy, TOL is still up over 11% since the beginning of July. The longer-term supply/demand dynamic is hugely favorable to this company, and it should muster a sustained upside move eventually. HOLD

Waste Management, Inc. (WM – yield 1.4%) – The garbage king reported stellar earnings last week, and the price has trended mostly higher since. The company soundly beat estimates with 19% revenue growth and projected 11.7% earnings growth over the next year. The five-year averages have been 9.7% revenue growth and 11.6% earnings growth. Stellar performance continues and should proceed unless a meteor hits the Earth. WM tends to be bouncy, although in an upward trend. It can also get neglected when aggressive stocks are rising. The defensive earnings will make WM attractive in a flat or down market, yet it has a history of solid performance in good markets, too. It’s also up over 15% YTD compared to a 7.22% return for the S&P. BUY

Safe Income Tier

NextEra Energy (NEE – yield 3.2%) – The nation’s largest electric utility reported strong earnings with 9% year-over-year earnings growth, which is very strong for a utility. The company also expects 8% earnings growth through at least 2027 and annual 10% dividend hikes. But the stock plunged 6.3% on the day of the report. The selloff doesn’t really make sense except for investors selling the news. NEE had risen over 16% in the three months prior, and some investors used the report to take profits. NEE has pulled back every time it got to recent levels over the past year. But the future should be bright, as this strong utility also benefits from growing electricity demand. The recent pullback is a good opportunity to enter the stock at a cheaper price if you don’t own it already. BUY

USB Depository Shares (USB-PS – yield 5.9%) – Interest rates have remained peskily high this year. As a result, this preferred stock price has struggled somewhat. The combination of economic uncertainty and rising interest rates took the stock down. However, it should regain traction as rates have stabilized and are likely to trend lower eventually. Perhaps the economy will force rates lower sooner. BUY

Vanguard Long-Term Corp. Bd. Index Fund (VCLT – yield 5.3%) – Ditto for VCLT. The long-term corporate bond ETF loves falling interest rates and hates rising ones. There will be more price pressure if rates continue to rise and vice versa. But the situation over the course of the year should be more positive than it has been. BUY

