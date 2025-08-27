August 27, 2025

Stocks Look Toward Nvidia and the Fed

The market is solid. It is within a whisker of the high. But this is the last week of August. What will it do when investors start really paying attention again after Labor Day?

There has been some back and forth recently. The indexes pulled back as technology and the AI trade ran out of gas. But then stocks rallied again after the Fed Chairman indicated at the Jackson Hole speech last week that the central bank would finally cut the fed funds rate in September. Wall Street loves rate cuts.

Normally, nothing happens in the market during the last week of August. Investors tend to focus on squeezing in the last bit of summer fun and put everything off until after Labor Day. But artificial intelligence bellwether Nvidia (NVDA) will report earnings on Wednesday. The report is important because the AI rally fizzled earlier this month and there is growing speculation of a pullback ahead. Nvidia earnings may determine the near-term direction of tech stocks and, consequently, the market indexes.

But many other stock sectors will be more interested in the Fed. Wall Street is highly confident in a September rate cut. It is largely already priced into stocks. That means speculation about the timing of the next rate cut will move the market next month. The inflation and employment reports, as well as GDP, will be closely watched.

Tariffs are fading as a major market concern. The tech rally may continue or pause. The major focuses will be interest rates and the economy. Investors will be hoping for the Goldilocks scenario where the economy isn’t strong enough to deter the Fed or send longer-term rates higher but not weak enough to adversely affect earnings.

The next couple of weeks will likely determine whether the market rally fizzles or accelerates.

Recent Activity

July 30

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) – Rating change “HOLD” to “BUY”

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) – Rating change “HOLD” to “BUY”

NextEra Energy (NEE) – Rating change “HOLD” to “BUY”

August 6

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) – Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

SOLD Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) - $145.84

August 13

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) – Rating change “HOLD” to “BUY”

Bought American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) - $113.11

SOLD FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) - $17.90

High Yield Tier

AGNC Investment Corporation (AGNC – yield 14.7%) – The mortgage REIT got some long-awaited good news last week when the Fed indicated it is likely to cut the fed funds rate at the September meeting. Lower short-term rates will lower costs for AGNC and raise profit margins. Lower rates will also have a positive effect on net asset value (NAV), which tends to dictate the stock price. Although AGNC has been trending higher since April, it is still well below the 52-week high. AGNC had several rough years during inflation and rising interest rates and is due for much better performance. The rate cuts may finally trigger a sustained rally in the price. HOLD

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP – yield 6.1%) – The LNG export partnership reported earnings this month that beat on top line and missed slightly on earnings. Revenues jumped over 30% as new capacity came online, but earnings were a few cents below what was expected because of volume snafus and cost overruns. CPQ did reiterate guidance for the year. Parent company Cheniere Energy (LNG) reported an 85% surge in net income on stronger demand and higher cargoes. The two companies will be in sync eventually. Meanwhile, the new deal with the EU features Europe buying $750 billion worth of U.S. energy over three years, the bulk of which will be natural gas. Although CQP has been bouncy, there is mostly good news for the country’s largest LNG exporter, no matter how you slice it. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time.) BUY

Enterprise Product Partners (EPD – yield 6.9%) – The midstream energy partnership reported sluggish earnings as slower natural gas liquids (NGL) volumes somewhat offset record volumes in other areas. Enterprise reported an increase of 7% in distributable cash flow over last year’s quarter. NGL volumes were hurt by tariff and trade uncertainty. But things are about to get better. Enterprise has $6 billion in new projects coming online in the second half that are sure to boost growth. In addition, the trade deal with Europe should ensure high NGL volumes for years to come. EPD is a great buy while it’s still sleeping ahead of likely better days. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time.) BUY

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN – yield 6.7%) – This more established and conservative BDC remains in the portfolio after FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) was sold two weeks ago. MAIN has more dimensions than FSK and can more successfully navigate market changes. The BDC reported strong earnings that beat expectations as net interest income rose 9% and net asset value per share increased 15%. Main also recorded the largest capital gain in its history upon the sale of equity stakes. The regular dividend was raised 2.9% and a supplemental dividend of $0.30 per share was declared, payable in September. But future performance will depend on the economy. HOLD

The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB – yield 3.5%) – After three strong years, WMB has mostly just bounced around this year. It has still returned about 7% YTD, so the performance may be uninspired, but it isn’t bad. Midstream energy companies had been hot for a long time, and this appears to be a consolidation period. But the environment is still highly positive and getting even better. The company expects a higher level of earnings growth in the second half because of rising volumes, pipeline expansions, and a recent acquisition. William also raised yearly guidance slightly. I consider the report a speed bump that makes the stock cheaper and worth acquiring at this price if you don’t own it already. BUY

Dividend Growth Tier

AbbVie (ABBV – yield 3.2%) – Although there is tariff news on drugs still pending and holding back the stocks, ABBV has started moving higher anyway. It’s up over 11% in August and now within 4% of the all-time high. The recent positive news is successful trials in hair loss for the superstar drug Rinvoq. It’s more good news for the immunology drug, which, along with Skyrizi, has combined revenues that already exceeded peak Humira sales when it was the bestselling drug of all time. The company is moving well beyond the Humira patent loss, which had been holding ABBV back. The drug company reported earnings that beat expectations and raised revenue and earnings guidance for this year. ABBV has been moving higher since, as three analysts raised price targets. The tariff issues are still unresolved, but ABBV should be a big winner beyond that issue. HOLD

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY – yield 3.0%) – After pulling back in July, the online banker stock is up over 10% in the last two weeks and not far from the highest price since last fall. ALLY is getting a boost from last week’s dovish Fed statements about interest rates. In the car loan business, lower rates make loans more affordable, and demand rises. Ally reported earnings earlier this month that soundly beat expectations. Auto-loan applications volume increased, and the company sees credit trends improving. Hopefully, the increasing momentum continues to push the stock price higher. The economy is nowhere near recession. Interest rates are still high but more likely to trend lower from here. HOLD

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO – yield 0.8%) – The AI juggernaut has pulled back from the high and is at the same level as a month ago. The torrid ascent has stopped, for now. That’s not a bad thing. No stock soars higher forever. AVGO is still up 112% from the April low and 30% YTD. There is also important news on the way that could potentially reignite the rally. Bellwether AI company Nvidia (NVDA) reports earnings this Wednesday. The market views the results of the company as indicative of the current state of AI. Then, Broadcom reports earnings in the first week of September. The longer-term prognosis is strong because of soaring revenues. The next couple of weeks will likely determine the near-term direction of AVGO. HOLD

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG – yield 0.8%) – The country’s largest exporter of natural gas reported stellar earnings with 43% revenue growth and an 85% net income increase over last year’s quarter on strong NGL demand and higher margins on its cargoes. Cheniere also reported progress on its expansion and the share buyback program. Meanwhile, the framework of the EU deal involves Europe buying $250 billion in U.S. energy per year, a dramatic increase from previous levels. Natural gas is the most in-demand energy source, and Cheniere is the largest U.S. exporter of natural gas. Trends highly favor strong performance of LNG going forward. BUY

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG – yield 0.5%) – This nuclear, and soon natural gas, power provider stock has pulled back from the epic rise that peaked early this month. It’s down 12% from the early August high. But it was bound to run out of gas eventually. A consolidation is healthy and overdue. Meanwhile, earnings were solid. But the excitement surrounding the company and the stock is about future growth. The company announced huge deals with Microsoft (MSFT) and Meta (META), and management indicated that more deals were likely on the way. Constellation is in the ideal position to benefit from a massive trend. HOLD

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY – yield 0.7%) – Shares of the drugmaker stock crashed 18% after the second-quarter earnings report revealed disappointing trial results for its oral weight-loss drug Orfoglipron. The market was excited about the hype of the oral drug and was disappointed. But it was likely an overreaction, and LLY has rebounded 14% from earlier this month.

Lilly’s earnings results were spectacular. The company smashed expectations with 38% revenue growth and 91% net income growth over last year’s quarter. Lilly also raised guidance for the year. Existing weight-loss drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound, are killing it with 68% and 172% year-over-year sales growth, respectively. An estimated 30% of Americans are overweight, and the market is massive. Mounjaro sold $5.2 billion in the quarter, putting it on track to be the best-selling drug of all time, and Zepbound, the newer drug, sold $3.4 billion. Even with the still-existing tariff uncertainty, LLY is at a bargain price that is likely to be significantly higher in a year. BUY

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF – yield 3.3%) – The title insurance giant got a boost last week after the Fed statements. The lower interest rates will be conducive to better affordability, and FNF is up over 12% since early this month. Earnings were solid with 15.1% revenue growth and 22% earnings growth over last year’s quarter. The stock has a great track record and should be poised to thrive if the housing market takes off. In the meantime, performance will depend on the economy and the direction of interest rates. BUY

McKesson Corporation (MCK – yield 0.4%) – The supply chain pharmaceutical company posted earnings that beat expectations. Revenues grew 23.4% but earnings shrank year over year because of a divestiture and rising costs. MCK has pulled back this month and is down 8% from the 52-week high made in early July. The company can overcome the cost issues. It has in the past. Its market continues to grow all by itself because of the aging population. The health care sector is under pressure and will continue to be so in the weeks ahead as pricing and tariff issues are front and center. HOLD

Oracle Corporation (ORCL – yield 0.8%) – Like most of the technology sector, and AI stocks in particular, ORCL has pulled back a little this month. It’s down about 10% from the high. It’s an overdue consolidation after an epic run. Meanwhile, the cloud business is soaring and exceeding expectations and will likely continue to do so. Massive new business deals were announced that will take earnings and revenues to a whole new level in the years ahead. Oracle has morphed from a solid-growth large tech company into an AI darling that is in an ideal position to benefit from the biggest growth catalyst in a generation. The longer term is solid, and Nvidia’s earnings this week could determine the near-term direction of the price. HOLD

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL – yield 0.7%) Earnings – The homebuilder company reported earnings last week that beat expectations. Toll Brothers reported record sales in the quarter with 8% revenue growth and 3.6% earnings per share growth over last year’s quarter. The environment is one of subdued homebuying because of high mortgage rates. But the future looks strong, and Toll Brothers has a massive backlog of houses to sell going forward.

The previously beleaguered luxury homebuilder stock has been trending higher since April and is getting a big boost lately. The longer-term supply/demand dynamic for housing is hugely favorable to Toll Brothers, as there aren’t nearly enough houses to satisfy the demand. The near-term impediment had been high mortgage rates. Rates have moved lower, as the Fed is likely to cut the short-term rates in September. HOLD

Waste Management, Inc. (WM – yield 1.4%) – WM has pulled back a little amid the market rally following the Fed’s indication that it will lower interest rates in September. It’s not a negative development for the company, but cyclical stocks rallied on the news and WM got neglected. The garbage king reported stellar earnings. The company soundly beat estimates with 19% revenue growth and projected 11.7% earnings growth over the next year. WM tends to be bouncy, although in an upward trend. It can also get neglected when aggressive stocks are rising. The defensive earnings will make WM attractive in a flat or down market, yet it has a history of solid performance in good markets, too. BUY

Safe Income Tier

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP – yield 3.3%) – This has been a solid utility that has come as advertised. It outperformed in a crummy market and underperformed in good ones. But there is a strong chance that the skyrocketing growth in electricity demand will transform performance into something much better than it has been. Of course, the end of summer malaise, combined with the fact that AEP is a utility, has resulted in zero price movement since it was added to the portfolio two weeks ago. That’s okay. It is well positioned for growth ahead as well as a possible market selloff after Labor Day. BUY

NextEra Energy (NEE – yield 3.0%) – The nation’s largest electric utility reported strong earnings with 9% year-over-year earnings growth, which is very strong for a utility. The company also expects 8% earnings growth through at least 2027 and annual 10% dividend hikes. NEE is near the high end of the recent range but it has pulled back every time it has been around this level over the past year. But the future should be bright as this strong utility also benefits from growing electricity demand. NEE is knocking on the door of recent highs again and hopefully it can break out this time. BUY

USB Depository Shares (USB-PS – yield 5.7%) – Interest rates have remained peskily high this year. But fixed income got a boost over the last week after the Fed indicated a rate cut is coming in September. The recent Fed statement indicates that the trend for interest rates is more likely to be lower than higher in the months ahead. The high yield is safe, and the price could rally over the rest of the year. BUY

Vanguard Long-Term Corp. Bd. Index Fund (VCLT – yield 5.3%) – Ditto for VCLT. The long-term corporate bond ETF loves falling interest rates and hates rising ones. There will be more price pressure if rates continue to rise and vice versa. But the situation over the course of the year should be more positive than it has been. BUY

High Yield Tier Security (Symbol) Date Added Price Added Div Freq. Indicated Annual Dividend Yield On Cost Price on Close 8/26/25 Total Return Current Yield CDI Opinion Pos. Size AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) 9/11/24 10 Qtr. 1.44 14.20% 10 11% 14.70% HOLD 1 Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) 11/13/24 52 Qtr. 3.27 6.70% 54 8% 6.10% BUY 1 Enterprise Product Partners (EPD) 2/25/19 28 Qtr. 2.18 7.60% 32 83% 6.90% BUY 1 Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) 3/13/24 46 Monthly 4.26 9.00% 64 55% 6.70% HOLD 1 The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) 8/10/22 33 Qtr. 2 5.80% 57 99% 3.50% BUY 1 Current High Yield Tier Totals: 9.00% 51% 7.60% Dividend Growth Tier AbbVie (ABBV) 1/28/19 78 Qtr. 6.56 8.40% 208 258% 3.20% HOLD 1 Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) 12/11/24 38 Qtr. 1.2 3.20% 41 9% 3.00% HOLD 1 Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 1/14/21 46 Qtr. 2.36 4.60% 294 621% 0.80% HOLD 1 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) 7/10/24 175 Qtr. 2 1.10% 239 38% 0.80% BUY 1 Constellation Energy Corp. (CEG) 8/14/24 186 Qtr. 1.55 1.00% 331 68% 0.50% HOLD 1 Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) 8/12/20 152 Qtr. 6 3.90% 695 384% 0.90% BUY 1 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) 7/9/25 55 Qtr. 2 3.60% 60 10% 3.30% BUY 1 McKesson Corporation (MCK) 10/11/23 457 Qtr. 3.28 0.60% 679 50% 0.50% HOLD 1 Oracle Corporation (ORCL) 5/14/25 162 Qtr. 2 1.20% 235 45% 0.80% HOLD 1 Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) 10/9/24 151 Qtr. 1 0.60% 139 -8% 0.70% HOLD 1 Waste Management, Inc. (WM) 3/12/25 223 Qtr. 3.3 1.50% 224 1% 1.50% BUY 1 Current Dividend Growth Tier Totals: 2.70% 134% 1.50% Safe Income Tier American Electric Power Co. (AEP) 8/13/25 113 Qtr. 3.72 3.30% 113 0% 3.30% BUY 1 NextEra Energy (NEE) 11/29/18 44 Qtr. 2.27 4.70% 75 100% 3.00% BUY 1 U.S. Bancorp Depository Shares (USB-PS) 10/12/22 19 Qtr. 1.13 6.10% 20 23% 5.70% BUY 1 Vanguard LT Corp. Bd. Fd. (VCLT) 1/11/23 80 Monthly 3.6 4.50% 76 7% 5.40% BUY 1 Current Safe Income Tier Totals: 5.10% 33% 4.40%





Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.



