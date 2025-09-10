September 10, 2025

The waiting game continues. President Donald Trump teased cannabis rescheduling in an August 11 press briefing, suggesting it would happen in a few weeks.

A month has passed, but no joy yet for cannabis investors.

While it would make more sense to reschedule closer to the 2026 mid-term elections for greater political impact, media reports once again recently cited Washington, D.C., insiders who say rescheduling will happen soon.

Trump advisors, like Roger Stone, also continue to surface in the media supporting rescheduling and even legalization (see below), which suggests positive action by Trump on rescheduling. My take is that because Trump runs a centralized and top-down administration, only he knows for sure.

The bottom line: We know polls show a majority of voters favor rescheduling and even legalization. And that Trump promised rescheduling in his election campaign – in particular to win votes in key swing states. But we also know that Trump has already failed to keep several campaign promises. So it’s tough to know with certainty when, or even how, he will act on rescheduling. My take is he will follow through on rescheduling. But only he knows the timing, if anyone does.

“Rescheduling” means the movement of cannabis to Schedule III from Schedule I under the Controlled Substances Act. The change would significantly boost cash flow at cannabis companies by allowing them to deduct operating expenses. IRS rule 280E bars them from deducting operating expenses against revenue from the sale of Schedule I drugs.

Meanwhile, the key development for me so far this month is that insider buying remains very robust at one of our Cannabis Plus Insider Portfolio names. I continue to add to this name for the 13% yield and possible capital appreciation. See below for details.

Other Catalysts on the Horizon

* Pennsylvania continues to flirt with recreational-use approval. The state needs the money that it is losing in tax revenue that Pennsylvanians pay when they buy cannabis in surrounding states that have legalized. The state has a billion-dollar medical market, and cannabis sales would grow 50%-70% if recreational use were approved, estimates Cresco Labs (CRLBF) CEO Charles Bachtell.

* Recreational-use sales will continue to grow in Ohio, which legalized a year ago.

* Kentucky will launch medical-use sales by the end of this year.

* Recreational-use legalization should be back on the ballot in Florida in 2026. It barely missed getting enough votes in 2024.

What to Do Now

Cannabis companies have over $2 billion in debt maturing in the next fifteen months. It will need to be refinanced. Therefore, it pays to go with companies that are most successful at managing their financial strength. From our portfolio, I’ll single out Cronos (CRON), Cresco Labs (CRLBF), Green Thumb (GTBIF), and Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF). For diversified exposure, consider AdvisorShares Pure U.S. Cannabis (MSOS). For leveraged exposure, consider AdvisorShares MSOS 2X Daily (MSOX). That’s a volatile one.

Here is our full plant-touching portfolio: Cresco Labs (CRLBF), Curaleaf (CURLF), Cronos (CRON), AdvisorShares Pure U.S. Cannabis (MSOS), AdvisorShares MSOS 2X Daily (MSOX), ETFMG Alternative Harvest (MJ), Green Thumb (GTBIF), Organigram (OGI), Tilray Brands (TLRY), Trulieve (TCNNF) and Verano (VRNOF). For simplicity, consider getting exposure via MSOS or the leveraged version, MSOX.

Cannabis lenders in our Cannabis Plus Insider Portfolio continue to look attractive for their rich yields and capital appreciation potential in a rescheduling and banking reform scenario. They are: Advanced Flower Capital (AFCG), Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (REFI) and Chicago Atlantic BDC (LIEN). They pay yields in the 13% range. They will show some capital appreciation in a rescheduling scenario, but they will not move up nearly as much as the plant-touching names.

Cannabis News from Around the World

Part of my core thesis for being bullish on cannabis stocks is that there continues to be tremendous cultural momentum toward cannabis reform around the world. I’m convinced institutional investors will not ignore cannabis stocks forever.

We see evidence of this powerful cultural momentum in the changes in laws to legalize cannabis, big tobacco investments in the space, robust cannabis sales growth in states that legalize, and increased cultural acceptance in the form of relaxed drug testing standards in sports leagues and the workplace. Polls also show a growing majority of people support legalization regardless of age and party affiliation.

These trends suggest cannabis stocks are a strong contrarian buy that will turn very profitable for patient investors with a medium-term horizon. The sector is so volatile, it is easy to get shaken out of names by heightened emotional reaction to drawdowns. So, it is important to catalogue evidence of this cultural momentum. That is the purpose of this section of Cabot Cannabis Investor.

National News

* Conservative political advisor Roger Stone recently reiterated his support for cannabis rescheduling and legalization, citing two reasons.

First, Stone said he favors federal legalization because cannabis policy is an issue for states to decide. “Since 2016 when he got into politics, Donald Trump has always taken the position that this is states’ rights issue. It makes no sense to have federal law and state law contradict each other,” Stone said recently in an interview on The Sean Spicer Show. “It’s time to bring the state law and the federal law into sync.”

Second, Stone said he favors rescheduling and legalization because they would make cannabis more widely available for medical use. He recounted that his father used medical cannabis during cancer treatment to manage pain and increase his appetite.

“I believe this has a medicinal value, based on my own experience,” he said. “Forty states have now legalized some form of cannabis, so all I want the president to do is to move it from a Schedule I drug, where it’s classified with heroin, which is ridiculous, to be a Schedule III drug.”

Stone said the issue of cannabis aroma in public could be managed by banning public use, as with alcohol. “We can regulate it so it can’t be used in public, so you don’t smell pot on every street corner.”

It’s not clear whether Stone currently consults Trump on cannabis issues, but he has advised Trump on political issues in the past.

* Attorneys general from thirty-two states and Washington, D.C., recently asked Congress to get moving on cannabis banking reform. They want legislation passed that would allow financial institutions to serve cannabis businesses in states that have legalized.

In a letter to lawmakers, they said even cannabis regulatory agencies have been turned away by their banks when they tried to deposit cannabis-related license fees and other payments.

They also said the lack of cannabis banking is a safety issue for the public. Cannabis companies have long complained that the all-cash nature of businesses makes them crime magnets.

“We are a bipartisan group of state and territorial attorneys general who, like you, have a strong interest in protecting the physical and economic wellbeing of our constituents while enabling economic growth and stability in our respective states,” they wrote. Because of banking restrictions, cannabis businesses cannot get credit card processing services, commercial loans, payroll services or credit lines.

The AGs also said allowing banks to serve cannabis companies would make it easier for states to collect tax revenue.

A cannabis banking reform bill called the Secure and Fair Enforcement Regulation Banking Act (SAFER) has passed several times in the House. It has never passed in the Senate, but it has been cleared by a finance committee there.

The American Bankers Association has also asked Congress to pass the SAFER Banking Act.

Last year, legal cannabis sales hit $30.1 billion, a 4.5% increase from the year before.

* About two-thirds of American voters want cannabis to be legalized nationwide, according to a new poll.

The survey from Emerson College found that 65% of registered voters favor ending prohibition. That’s up five percentage points from the last Emerson College survey on the topic in October. Just 35% said legalization is a “bad” idea.

Democrats are most likely to back legalization (75%). Independents were next (66%), followed by Republicans (49%). All age groups supported legalization, but it’s a close call among the elderly. Among those 70 and older, only 48% support legalization. Support was highest among voters under 30 (71%) and in their 40s (74%).

The poll showing limited opposition to full legalization comes as investors await President Donald Trump’s decision on rescheduling. A recent Pew Research Center poll found that about 90% of Americans support legalizing in some form.

* A new survey finds that just 27% of Americans disapprove of recreational-use cannabis legalization. The rest said legalization is either good (29%) or neither good nor bad (44%). Not surprisingly, younger people (18-29) were more likely to favor rec-use legalization, at 33%. The poll was done by SurveyMonkey for NBC News. The sample size was over 30,000 respondents.

* THC beverage sales in the U.S. exceeded $1 billion in 2024, according to Whitney Economics. The report predicts sales could grow tenfold over the next several years. “A confluence of factors, including shifting consumer behavior, economic softening and federal regulatory changes, combined to open the doors to a rapid expansion of THC beverages across the United States,” said report author Beau Whitney.

State News

* A Texas law expanding the state’s medical cannabis program took effect in late August. The law expands the list of qualifying conditions to include chronic pain, traumatic brain injury, Crohn’s disease and palliative or hospice care. The state will also green-light twelve more medical cannabis stores. Currently, there are only three.

* A Massachusetts lawmaking panel recently advanced two bills that would provide employment protections for cannabis consumers and expand the state’s medical cannabis program.

One bill would bar employers from terminating or refusing to hire workers based on the presence of THC in drug tests. The other would add post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and opioid use disorder as qualifying conditions for medical use. The two measures got the green light from the legislature’s Joint Committee on Cannabis Policy.

* Oregon’s attorney general has given the green light to a referendum that would legalize cannabis lounges. The Oregon Cannabis Cafe Coalition (OCCC) now has to collect enough signatures to put it on the ballot in 2026.

* Nebraska cannabis activists have filed to launch a referendum that would legalize cannabis and give residents a constitutional right to use the drug. The initiative could appear on the 2026 ballot. In its current proposed form, the one-sentence referendum would state: “All persons twenty-one years of age or older have the right to use all plants in the genus Cannabis.” Voters approved medical cannabis in 2024. Several referenda to legalize recreational-use cannabis have failed in Nebraska.

* The recreational-use market in Delaware got off to a strong start. The state says consumers bought $7.4 million worth of cannabis in the first month of legalization. Flower was the most popular form factor, at 55% of sales.

* Medical cannabis should be available in Kentucky by the end of 2025, Gov. Andy Beshear (D) said in a recent press conference. He signed medical cannabis into law in 2023.

* The Massachusetts attorney general has certified two 2026 ballot initiatives that would curtail the legality of recreational-use cannabis. The referenda would eliminate recreational-use sales but keep medical cannabis legal. The referenda would not prohibit possession. The two referenda differ in how they would regulate potency. Both referenda are called “An Act to Restore a Sensible Marijuana Policy.” Home grow would also be repealed.

Medical News

* Cannabis can help heavy drinkers cut back on alcohol. A recent study found that participants drank 25% less alcohol after using cannabis compared to when alcohol was consumed alone. The study was funded by the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. It was conducted by researchers at Colorado State University, the University of Colorado Boulder and the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

* Cannabis helps insomniacs get some shut-eye, according to new research. Study participants also reported improvements in anxiety, depression and pain levels. The strongest benefit happened in the first month of the trial and slowly decreased through the 18-month study period. This suggests cannabis may only be effective in short-term use.

A potential problem is that the body develops a tolerance for cannabis over time. The findings were published in PLOS Mental Health. Other research has found that cannabis use disrupts sleep, in part by suppressing REM sleep, when most dreaming occurs. Poor sleep over an extended time can contribute to cardiovascular, psychiatric and cognitive problems

International News

* Switzerland has opened its cannabis legalization bill up for public comment. This means legalization could happen by the summer of 2026. The bill would legalize possession, cannabis sales by licensed stores, commercial cultivation, and home grow of up to three plants.

A big challenge for investors is that legalization favors sales by non-profit retailers. The upside is that if Switzerland joins countries like Germany in legalizing cannabis sales, it would contribute to the momentum for cannabis reform across the continent.

Switzerland has been experimenting with pilot programs to collect insights that may be used to guide the rollout of legalization.

A national health committee submitted a draft of the Cannabis Products Act for comment in late August. The comment period closes at the start of December.

Main Portfolio Company News

Curaleaf (CURLF)

Curaleaf recently joined the Standard and Poor’s Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) composite index, which may help boost trading volume and liquidity in the stock.

Curaleaf is the first U.S.-based cannabis operator to be included in the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

Curaleaf also recently opened a store in New Albany, OH, in partnership with a company called RC Retail 2.

Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)

Green Thumb recently reshuffled ownership of its brands. It sold them to a company in which Green Thumb’s CEO has an interest, called RYTHM (AGFY) (formerly Agrify). Green Thumb will continue to manufacture and sell products under its brands.

In the deal, Green Thumb sold RYTHM the equity interests in its VCP IP Holdings. It owns the rights to Green Thumb brands RYTHM (the genesis for the name change from Agrify), Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, &Shine, and Good Green. Green Thumb sold RYTHM the equity stake for $50 million. As part of the deal, Green Thumb loaned RYTHM $45 million.

In the transaction, RYTHM licensed the brands to Green Thumb subsidiary GTI Core in exchange for regular licensing fees based on product sales.

Green Thumb owns 35% of RYTHM stock, and Green Thumb CEO Benjamin Kovler is the chairman and interim CEO of RYTHM.

Organigram (OGI)

Organigram recently released a report which found that Canada’s legal cannabis industry directly and indirectly contributed more than $16 billion to the country’s GDP last year. The report says the direct GDP contribution of $8.4 billion was greater than that of forestry and logging ($3.4 billion), breweries ($2.6 billion), and wineries and distilleries ($975 million). The cannabis sector also supported over 227,000 jobs, including 168,000 direct jobs in cultivation and retail, and 59,000 in supply, logistics and professional services.

Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF)

Trulieve recently got a new board member and CFO.

The company appointed Jan Reese as CFO. He brings financing experience from Walmart International, Delphi Automotive, Motorsport Network Media and Tech Data Americas. The company also appointed Matthew Foulston to its board. Foulston was CFO at TreeHouse Foods, Compass Minerals International and Covetrus. He was also director at Hyzon Motors.

In other news, Trulieve is opening a store in Bisbee, AZ.

Cannabis Plus Insider Portfolio news

Advanced Flower Capital (AFCG)

Insiders at the cannabis lender Advanced Flower Capital continue to buy large amounts of stock, a very bullish signal.

So far this month, CEO Daniel Neville and board member Leonard Tannenbaum have purchased another $750,000 worth of stock at 4.44 to 4.57 per share.

This follows over $3.8 million in buying at 4.03 to 4.81 in August by these two insiders and company president Robyn Tannenbaum. This is a cluster buy, a positive quality in insider analysis. It is also quite a large amount of buying for a small company like this, another bullish signal.

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.