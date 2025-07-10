July 10, 2025

Note: Due to a technical issue, publication of your Cabot Cannabis Investor update has been delayed by one day. We apologize for any inconvenience; future updates and issues will be delivered per the normal publishing schedule.

If you have been steadily averaging down in cannabis stocks during the sector’s dark days all year, well done.

You are finally being rewarded.

Cannabis stocks, as represented by the AdvisorShares Pure U.S. Cannabis (MSOS) exchange-traded fund, are up 37% in the past month and 42% in the past three months.

Technicians would speculate that the sector may have put in the proverbial double bottom on April 8 and June 23. MSOS bottomed at around 2.08 on both days, and it recently sold for 3.08.

Yes, the sector is still down 21% for the year. But if you have continued to buy all year, as I have suggested, at least, like me, you have brought down your average.

What’s going on?

My best guess is that the sector strength is a signal that the long-awaited federal rescheduling of cannabis may soon start to see progress.

Now that the federal spending bill is out of the way and Middle East tensions have calmed down, the administration of President Donald Trump may be free to focus on other domestic policy issues.

With key midterm elections around the corner, Trump and the Republicans need domestic policy victories to win over younger voters. Polling consistently shows that voters, younger voters and Democrats in particular, want cannabis reforms like these. Trump promised rescheduling during his election campaign, and he backs federal banking reform, overt moves to win over Democrats and young voters in swing states.

The background here is that moving cannabis to Schedule III from Schedule I under the Controlled Substances Act would help cannabis companies by neutralizing an IRS provision that bars them from deducting operating expenses. Banking reform would allow banks to serve cannabis companies and permit credit card use in cannabis stores, moving the sector away from its cash-only status.

We still await the appointment of Terrance Cole to become the administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), which is charged with advancing rescheduling. His appointment would be the next step in advancing rescheduling, though technically the Department of Justice (which houses the DEA) could advance rescheduling on its own.

A word of caution. Trump is not following through 100% on his “promises made, promises kept” mantra. He failed on exempting Social Security payments from federal taxes, for example. However, recent endorsement of rescheduling by conservative influencers and political strategists, as well as polling which continues to show majority support for key reforms, suggest the conditions are right for rescheduling momentum to build in this administration. I offer some more details on both these trends below.

What to Do Now

As a cautious investor, I am always reluctant to add on sharp spikes, like the 40% gain in cannabis stocks in the past few months. I suggest caution about adding to positions in the strength. However, I’ve been suggesting greater cannabis exposure all year. So fortunately, we have already averaged down.

One exception would be for anyone who has no cannabis exposure or only starter positions. In this case, consider adding. You might be buying a near-term, head-fake spike that could soon reverse. On the other hand, if federal reform does show signs of coming through, cannabis stocks will trade significantly higher from where they are today.

I suggest a mix of plant-touching companies and companies that lend to cannabis companies instead of growing and selling the product. These cannabis lenders pay nice dividend yields in the 13% range, but they would also see capital appreciation in a positive reform scenario. I offer a list of lenders, below.

But first, among plant-touching names, I favor the safer cannabis names. It pays to go with companies that are most successful at managing their financial strength. From our portfolio, I’ll single out Cronos (CRON), Cresco Labs (CRLBF), Green Thumb (GTBIF), and Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF). For diversified exposure, consider AdvisorShares Pure U.S. Cannabis (MSOS).

The riskier names (the rest of our portfolio) might see bigger gains in any reform-induced rebound. But they are, well, still riskier. That’s typically due to high debt loads.

Here is our full plant-touching portfolio: Ayr Wellness (AYRWF), Cresco Labs (CRLBF), Curaleaf (CURLF), Cronos (CRON), AdvisorShares Pure U.S. Cannabis (MSOS), AdvisorShares MSOS 2X Daily (MSOX), ETFMG Alternative Harvest (MJ), Green Thumb (GTBIF), Organigram (OGI), Tilray Brands (TLRY), Trulieve (TCNNF) and Verano (VRNOF). For simplicity, consider getting exposure via MSOS or the leveraged version, MSOX.

Cannabis lenders in our Cannabis Plus Insider Portfolio continue to look attractive for their rich yields and capital appreciation potential in a rescheduling and banking reform scenario. They are: Advanced Flower Capital (AFCG), Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (REFI) and Chicago Atlantic BDC (LIEN). They pay yields in the 13% range.

Cannabis News from Around the World

Part of my core thesis for being bullish on cannabis stocks is that there continues to be tremendous cultural momentum toward cannabis reform around the world. I’m convinced institutional investors will not ignore cannabis stocks forever.

We see evidence of this powerful cultural momentum in the changes in laws to legalize cannabis, big tobacco investments in the space, robust cannabis sales growth in states that legalize, and increased cultural acceptance in the form of relaxed drug testing standards in sports leagues and the workplace. Polls also show a growing majority of people support legalization regardless of age and party affiliation.

These trends suggest cannabis stocks are a strong contrarian buy that will turn very profitable for patient investors with a medium-term horizon. The sector is so volatile, it is easy to get shaken out of names by heightened emotional reaction to drawdowns. So, it is important to catalogue evidence of this cultural momentum. That is the purpose of this section of Cabot Cannabis Investor.

Federal News

* Nearly all Americans support legalizing cannabis in some form, according to a new survey from Pew Research Center.

The poll found that 87% of Americans support the policy shift. About half, or 54%, say cannabis should be legal for both medical and recreational use, while another 33% think it should be legal just for medical use. Broken out by age, race or political party affiliation, a majority of respondents still support legalization. Only 12% say cannabis should be totally illegal.

Democrats were most likely to favor some kind of legalization, at 93%, while 81% of Republicans support some form of legalization, either recreational use or medical use. Two-thirds of Democrats support both recreational and medical legalization, while just 43% of Republicans support both changes. Support for cannabis legalization has increased dramatically in recent decades, concluded Pew.

* A top advisor to President Trump’s Never Surrender PAC, Alex Bruesewitz, recently criticized federal cannabis policy because it classifies cannabis as more dangerous than fentanyl. In a post on X, he called the classification “illogical.” He also posted that 70% of Republican voters back rescheduling. “During the campaign President Trump expressed support for rescheduling cannabis to Schedule III, maintaining its illegal status but clearing the path for more robust medical research in our country,” Bruesewitz wrote. “No brainer!”

A conservative strategist, Bruesewitz co-founded the political consulting firm X Strategies. Trump has publicly praised Bruesewitz and his firm, which has assisted dozens of Republican candidates.

* A group of high-profile athletes recently asked the White House to pick up the pace on three key cannabis reforms. The group, including boxer Mike Tyson and NBA superstar Kevin Durant, asked President Donald Trump in a letter to enact clemency for cannabis offenders, cannabis rescheduling, and cannabis sector banking reform.

Moving cannabis to Schedule III from Schedule I under the Controlled Substances Act would help cannabis companies by neutralizing an IRS provision that bars them from deducting operating expenses. Banking reform would allow banks to serve cannabis companies and permit credit card use in cannabis stores.

Notably, the conservative news outlet put Tyson on air to support the cannabis reforms. “Cannabis is in the same category as heroin. How do you categorize it with heroin?” Tyson said in an interview on the conservative talk show FOX & Friends. “Anybody that has ever smoked cannabis knows there’s no comparison and that it’s just ridiculous.”

The group of athletes signing the letter included former NBA star Allen Iverson, former boxer Roy Jones Jr., former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant, former NFL star Antonio Brown, and former NFL player Ricky Williams. The group calls itself the “Coalition of Athletes and Entertainers Supporting President Trump’s Policy Objectives.”

* In what would be a significant cannabis policy shift, Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) doctors may soon be allowed to recommend medical cannabis. A House of Representatives VA funding bill making the change now has to get approved by the Senate Appropriations Committee.

* Are hemp-derived cannabis drinks on the way out? They might be. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who led the push for hemp legalization in the 2018 Farm Bill, supports changes in agriculture spending legislation that would close the loophole that effectively legalizes hemp-based products. The proposed change would ban products that contain THC. That might even include CBD products since they typically can have trace amounts of THC.

The change would be a net neutral for our cannabis companies, in my view. That’s because hemp-derived products have been a mixed blessing for our companies. On the one hand, they are a way to introduce more consumers to legal cannabis, and some of our companies have gotten into selling hemp-derived cannabis products. On the other hand, they obviously represent competition for consumers’ cannabis dollars.

State News

* Florida cannabis reform advocates at Smart & Safe Florida have collected 70% of the signatures they need to get recreational-use legalization on the ballot in 2026. A similar referendum in 2024 fell a few percentage points short of the 60% support needed to get the reform into law. Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) opposes the change.

* Florida state Rep. Alex Andrade (R) thinks cannabis reform is a way for the Republican party to “secure more votes from young voters.” He made the comments in an interview with former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Gaetz’s One America News show.

“I think it’s just keeping on trend with just being the most authentic with our policy message,” said Andrade. “The vast majority of Americans don’t have Reefer Madness worries or concerns. They view it as something that has some kind of medical benefit, and I think that it’s the most authentic position to say we should treat this like the product that it is, instead of fear mongering about it continually.”

The comments are significant for cannabis investors because they confirm that Republicans continue to come around to endorsing cannabis reform as a way to win over voters. A survey conducted by a GOP pollster who President Donald Trump has used in the past, Fabrizio, Lee & Associates, recently found a majority of Republicans back cannabis reforms, including rescheduling.

The comments also matter because legalization of recreational use will likely be on the 2026 Florida ballot. Gaetz has supported cannabis reform for years.

* Two-thirds of Wisconsin voters support legalizing cannabis, according to a new poll. Democrats are most likely to favor legalizing cannabis, at 88%, followed by independents at 79%, but a majority of Republicans, or 56%, oppose recreational-use legalization.

Gov. Tony Evers (D) favors legalization, but the reform has been blocked by the Republican-controlled state legislature. Wisconsin prohibits cannabis use for recreational and medical purposes. The survey was conducted by Marquette Law School.

* Hawaii Gov. Josh Green (D) recently signed a bill that will vastly expand the number of patients who can use medical cannabis. The new law allows the use of medical cannabis whenever “the benefit of the medical use of cannabis would likely outweigh the health risks.” This effectively expands the use of medical cannabis to include any medical condition. The law also allows doctors to recommend cannabis in telehealth visits, and it permits cannabis stores to sell hemp products.

* Texans oppose the prohibition of hemp-derived THC products, according to a new survey. The survey found that 53% of Texas voters oppose such a ban, while 31% favor it. Gov. Greg Abbott (R) recently vetoed a bill that would have banned hemp-derived THC products. The survey was conducted by the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin.

* Legal recreational-use cannabis sales will begin in Delaware on August 1, state regulators recently announced. The launch comes nearly two years after the state legalized rec-use sales. Currently, the state plans to issue 125 sales and production licenses.

* Arkansas medical cannabis sales rose 6.4% in the first half of the year, to $144.2 million. Arkansas legalized medical cannabis in November 2016.

* Adding or including anxiety to the list of disorders that qualify patients for medical cannabis will sharply increase cannabis company sales.

That’s the key takeaway from a recent study of medical cannabis trends in Pennsylvania following the inclusion of anxiety as a qualifying disorder.

From late 2017 through the end of 2023, 1.6 million out of the 1.7 million cannabis card approvals in the state were for anxiety disorder. It is the number one health condition qualifying Pennsylvanians for medical marijuana to cannabis. The state added anxiety as a qualifying condition in the summer of 2019.

The study was conducted by Johns Hopkins University and the University of Pittsburgh researchers. It was published in Annals of Internal Medicine.

“We found that adding anxiety disorders as a qualifying condition for medical cannabis in Pennsylvania was associated with an overall increase in certifications, with anxiety disorders rapidly becoming the most common qualifying condition, comprising 60.26% of certifications since it was added,” the study says. “This study illustrates how adding anxiety as a qualifying condition affects the overall count of cannabis certifications.”

Adding anxiety to the state’s medical cannabis program “may inadvertently signal to patients that cannabis is effective for treating it, despite the lack of evidence, which is concerning,” said Pitt School of Health associate professor Coleman Drake.

A recently published Johns Hopkins University study, however, found that cannabis consumption is associated with reductions in anxiety and depression. “Initiation of THC-dominant medicinal cannabis was associated with acute reductions in anxiety and depression, and sustained reductions in overall symptom severity over a 6-month period,” said the study. The study was published in the Journal of Affective Disorders.

Medical News

* About 80% of cannabis consumers say they use the drug as an alternative to prescription drugs, according to a survey. The survey was conducted by the cannabis telehealth platform NuggMD.

* Nearly 40% of Californians use cannabis, and the majority of them say it provides health benefits, says a recent study. Around 80% of respondents reported that cannabis use improved their mental health. They also reported improvements in physical health and relationships. Around 20% said cannabis creates brain fog and reduces motivation. The survey was conducted by researchers at the University of California San Diego. It was published in the journal Cannabis and Cannabinoid Research.

* Cannabis users increases sexual desire and arousal, says a new study. “Participants reported significantly higher sexual desire and lower sexual distress on days they used cannabis compared to non-use days,” according to the study. “Approximately half of the sample reported sexual motivations for cannabis use, most commonly to enhance aspects of the sexual response,” it said. The study drew its findings from an online survey and diary accounts of participants. It was conducted by a doctoral candidate at Queens University in Canada, Kayla Mooney.

Company News

Ayr Wellness (AYRWF)

Challenging conditions in the cannabis sector may soon claim another victim. Ayr Wellness missed an interest payment on senior notes that was due on June 30. If it misses the payment again on July 30, 2025, that will trigger a formal default on the notes.

“As we continue the strategic review of our business and explore pathways to achieve the right capital structure, we continue to maintain a strong working relationship with the holders of a majority of our outstanding notes,” said interim CEO Scott Davido.

Lenders subsequently filed a notice saying they may seize and sell assets held as collateral, like Pennsylvania stores. The company says it is exploring alternatives, though filing for bankruptcy seems likely.

Curaleaf (CURLF)

Curaleaf has purchased the equity of Curaleaf International Holdings that was held by an outside strategic institutional investor. The transaction means Curaleaf now owns 100% of its European holding company. “This consolidation of ownership of our European holding company enables us to streamline decision-making, strengthen alignment across regions, and accelerate our strategic initiatives in Europe with greater autonomy,” said Curaleaf Chairman and CEO Boris Jordan.

Cronos Group (CRON)

Cronos Group is expanding its European operations into Switzerland. It recently inked a partnership deal with Dascoli Pharma AG, a Swiss medical cannabis distributor. Dascoli will distribute Cronos’s Peace Naturals medical cannabis products.

“Expanding our presence in Europe is an important area of focus for Cronos’ growth, and through this collaboration, we will leverage Dascoli’s strong local presence to better serve the needs of patients,” said Cronos CEO Mike Gorenstein. Dascoli will distribute Peace Naturals products like GMO Cookies, Space Cake, Atomic Sour Grapefruit, Sonic Lemon Fuel and Wedding Cake. Cronos already distributes Peace Naturals products in Australia, Canada, Germany, Israel, Malta, and the U.K.

Organigram Global (OGI)

Even though hemp-derived cannabis products may be on the chopping block (see details in the Federal News roundup section above), Organigram is doubling down on the space. The company just launched an e-commerce platform to sell the hemp-derived product line it recently took on with the purchase of Collective Project. The company is also rolling out new brands and products as part of the e-commerce platform launch.

“We remain bullish on the hemp-derived THC opportunity and are thrilled to expand both our portfolio and our access to consumers across the U.S.,” said Organigram strategist Megan McCrae. “The early momentum we’ve seen, including listings with major retail chains like Total Wine & More and Top Ten Liquors, reinforces our belief in the category’s potential.”

Collective Project ships products to Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Even if hemp-derived products get banned in the U.S., Collective Project still has a market in Canada.

Tilray Brands (TLRY)

A Tilray proprietary medical cannabis CBD extract formulation is better absorbed by the body than a competing product called Nabiximols, according to a recent study published by Tilray Medical, a division of the company. Nabiximols is a mouth spray sold under the brand name Sativex. It can be used to treat multiple sclerosis symptoms like muscle stiffness and spasms.

Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF)

Trulieve has opened yet another cannabis store in Florida, this time in Oakland Park, Broward County. Trulieve is the main financial backer of a Florida cannabis reform group called Smart & Safe Florida. It hopes to get recreational-use cannabis legalization on the ballot again in 2026. Voter approval would be a significant catalyst for Trulieve shares, given its large and growing presence in the state.

Verano (VRNOF)

Verano recently launched what it calls a “bodega-style” format at its Zen Leaf Phoenix-Cave Creek store. The format offers customers the option of browsing and selecting products directly from shelves, says the company. The format may be expanded to other Arizona stores if it boosts sales.

