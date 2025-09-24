Cabot Cannabis Investor Issue: September 24, 2025



While investor-friendly cannabis reform marches ahead at the state level, it’s still a “wait and see” game in Washington, D.C.

Rescheduling by the Trump administration remains the big potential near-term federal catalyst. If it happens, it will be a “sell the news” event for at least part of your cannabis exposure over the subsequent two or three trading days, for these reasons:

* After rescheduling, there is no known huge federal catalyst, though we will continue to get “block and tackle” gains at the state level. These include possible full legalization in Pennsylvania, development of the Virginia market, a repeat Florida referendum on recreational use in 2026, and ongoing growth in the popularity of cannabis in the more conservative Heartland states.

* Companies in the space still face significant challenges, like ongoing federal prohibition and price deflation. The next catalyst (Pennsylvania recreational-use legalization) may be months away.

* Historically, when big positive news hits the sector, it takes traders and investors about two to three days to fully price in the news.

In an August 11 news conference, President Donald Trump said that he’s still considering rescheduling and that he’d have a decision within a few weeks.

I believe Trump will follow through on his promise to reschedule, but this is not a 100% certainty. One theory going around is that it would make more sense politically to time rescheduling closer to the midterms.

Note that “promises made, promises kept” is to some degree unreliable rhetoric from Trump (I am actively apolitical).

For example, so far he’s only partially come through on key campaign promises like no tax on social security and no tax on tips. Yesterday, he posted a major reversal on the Ukraine-Russia war, stating that he now thinks Ukraine should continue to fight until it gets back all its territory. With Trump, it is tough to know whether this kind of public posturing is a negotiating tactic (to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin) or an actual policy shift.

The bottom line: It’s tough to read the Trump tea leaves. So, rescheduling is not a certainty despite his campaign promise that he would get this done. For what it’s worth, cannabis investor Todd Harrison of CB1 Capital Management predicts rescheduling by the end of the year.

What to Do Now

Consider adding to cannabis names in our portfolio on significant weakness of 4% or more. Otherwise, consider holding ahead of a possible rally sparked by rescheduling. For diversified exposure, consider AdvisorShares Pure U.S. Cannabis (MSOS). Otherwise, consider any of our portfolio companies (see below).

Cannabis lenders in our Cannabis Plus Insider Portfolio continue to look attractive for their rich yields and capital appreciation potential in a rescheduling and banking reform scenario. They are: Advanced Flower Capital (AFCG), Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (REFI) and Chicago Atlantic BDC (LIEN). They pay yields in the 11% to 14% range.

Cannabis News from Around the World

Part of my core thesis for being bullish on cannabis stocks is that there continues to be tremendous cultural momentum toward cannabis reform around the world. I’m convinced institutional investors will not ignore cannabis stocks forever.

We see evidence of this powerful cultural momentum in the changes in laws to legalize cannabis, big tobacco investments in the space, robust cannabis sales growth in states that legalize, and increased cultural acceptance in the form of relaxed drug testing standards in sports leagues and the workplace. Polls also show a growing majority of people support legalization regardless of age and party affiliation.

These trends suggest cannabis stocks are a strong contrarian buy that will turn very profitable for patient investors with a medium-term horizon. The sector is so volatile, it is easy to get shaken out of names by heightened emotional reaction to drawdowns. So, it is important to catalogue evidence of this cultural momentum. That is the purpose of this section of Cabot Cannabis Investor.

Federal News

* In a marginally bullish development for cannabis investors, President Donald Trump’s pick for White House drug czar, Sara Carter, supports medical cannabis use. Last year in her Sara Carter Show podcast, she described cannabis as a “fantastic” way to manage illnesses like cancer and the side effects from cancer treatment. “I don’t have any problem if it’s legalized and it’s monitored,” she said.

During a recent Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing, Carter stopped short of endorsing rescheduling outright. But she said the administration is keeping all options on the table. Trump has nominated Carter to be director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP).

* In a developing trend that could be a net positive for cannabis companies, illegal Chinese grow ops in the U.S. are starting to come under scrutiny. The illicit market competes directly with our cannabis companies, and it contributes to the cannabis price deflation which has plagued legitimate operators.

Lawmakers recently turned up the rhetoric on illegal cannabis farms run by Chinese operators in a House Homeland Security Subcommittee hearing called “Invasion of the Homeland: How China is Using Illegal Marijuana to Build a Criminal Network Across America.”

Chairman Rep. Josh Brecheen (R-OK) said illicit cannabis farms create a national security crisis because of their potential ties to the Chinese Communist Party as well as criminal activity, like human trafficking and broader drug distribution. Oklahoma drug enforcement official Donnie Anderson said the growth of the black market in his state is “unlike anything” he’s seen.

Other witnesses, including former DEA agent Christopher Urben, blamed legalization, saying it boosted cannabis demand and reduced enforcement and penalties for possession. The jury is still out on whether we will see actual stepped-up enforcement that reduces illicit supply.

State News

The key state-level takeaway is that cannabis continues to gain in popularity in the more conservative Heartland and Southern states, whose political leaders are often holdouts against investor-friendly reform. We see this in ongoing sales growth and legalization, poll results, and the acceptance of cannabis lounges.

* Minnesota has finally launched state-wide, recreational-use cannabis sales. While some tribal reservations have been allowed to sell cannabis for a while, the development marks the start of broad legal sales throughout the state. Our Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF) will benefit, as one of the state’s main retailers. It now offers RYTHM, Beboe, and Dogwalkers branded products at five of its RISE stores, and it will open more. Minnesota is surrounded by prohibition states, so retailers should benefit from cannabis tourism.

* Kentucky medical cannabis stores should have product on the shelves at some point in October, says Kentucky’s Office of Medical Cannabis (OMC) director Cannon Armstrong. So far, the state has approved more than 19,000 patient certifications. Our Cresco Labs (CRLBF) is one of the state’s cannabis cultivators. The state legalized medical cannabis in 2023.

* Cannabis lounges continue to gain popularity in the Heartland. Kansas City, MO, is in the process of drafting rules that will govern the establishments in the city. St. Louis already has cannabis lounges. The Missouri cannabis market has grown steadily since recreational use sales launched in early 2023.

* Nearly half of Texas voters think the state’s cannabis laws are too strict. A recent University of Texas and Texas Politics Project Poll found that 48% of voters think the state should loosen its cannabis laws. The poll found that 16% said the laws should stay the same, and 22% said they should be stricter. Support for easing cannabis restrictions increased by five percentage points since a similar poll was done in April, and support for increasing restrictions fell eight percentage points.

Not surprisingly, Democrats are more likely to back loosening cannabis rules (62%), followed by independents (61%) and Republicans (35%). The state is in the process of making it easier to get medical cannabis. Texas is broadening the list of qualifying conditions and permitting an additional 12 medical cannabis stores. The state currently has three.

* Ohio residents have spent $3 billion on cannabis since legalization, as of the middle of September. Ohioans spent $2.2 billion on medical cannabis since it was legalized in 2019, and $802 million on recreational cannabis, which launched in August last year. The data come from the state’s Department of Commerce (DOC). The average price per gram in the state is $6.55.

* Michigan cannabis sales in August fell 4.1% year over year to $283.3 million. Prices continued to decline as well. The average price fell 0.8% sequentially and 22.9% from a year ago to $989 per pound.

* A New Hampshire House committee plans to “virtue signal” on cannabis by introducing a bill that would legalize sales, even though it has little chance of getting anywhere, given opposition by the governor and in the Senate. “Let’s send a virtue signal,” said bill sponsor Rep. Jared Sullivan (D). “Let them be the ones that are pissing off voters who care about this.” The move would force the Senate and Gov. Kelly Ayotte (R) to again go on record as opposing a reform that many voters want. A poll last April found that 70% of people in the Granite State support legalization. A majority of Democratic, Republican and independent voters favor the change. The poll was done by the University of New Hampshire’s States of Opinion Project.

* Arkansas cannabis sales so far this year are up over 5% to $193 million. The state is on track to break the annual sales record set in 2023. Since the state first legalized medical-use sales in May 2019, Arkansans have spent $1.5 billion on medical cannabis.

International News

* Most National Health Service (NHS) doctors in the U.K. say they would prescribe medical cannabis for ailments like chronic pain, fibromyalgia, arthritis, back pain, endometriosis, premenstrual dysphoric disorder and menopause. The poll found that 87% of doctors said they would prescribe medical cannabis for chronic pain, and 80% said they would prescribe it to manage women’s health conditions, if the NHS permitted it. The survey was done by Alternaleaf, a U.K. medical cannabis clinic. Medical cannabis has been legal in the U.K. since 2018.

Medical News

* THC and CBD may reduce obesity-related insulin resistance and help reverse the liver ailment metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis, according to a recent mouse study. The study was conducted by researchers from Wake Forest University School of Medicine, the University of North Carolina, and the University of South Carolina School of Medicine. It was published in the American Journal of Physiology-Cell Physiology.

* Teen use of cannabis fell in Germany after the country legalized recreational-use cannabis last year, according to a German government study. It found that past-year cannabis consumption for youth aged 12-17 fell to 6.1% after legalization, from 6.7% in 2023. Regular consumption (at least ten times a year) fell to 1.1% from 1.3%. Use among adults between the ages of 18 and 25 increased to 25.6% from 23.3%. The study was done by the German Federal Institute for Public Health.

Main Portfolio Company News

Cresco Labs (CRLBF)

Cresco Labs recently opened a cannabis store in Proctorville, OH. It’s the company’s sixth store in Ohio and 71st nationwide. Ohio legalized recreational-use sales a little over a year ago and the market continues to expand.

Curaleaf (CURLF)

Curaleaf is opening stores in Apopka, FL, and Girard, OH. The openings take Curaleaf’s store count to 69 in Florida, five in Ohio, and 157 nationwide. Floridians may get to vote on rec-use legalization in a 2026 referendum. If they approve the change this time (the 2024 vote was close), that will benefit stores building out a presence in the state. The Ohio cannabis market continues to expand, following legalization of rec use in the summer of 2024.

Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)

Now that recreational-use sales are legal in Minnesota, Green Thumb is opening five stores in the state in Brooklyn Park, Eagan, Mankato, New Hope, and Willmar. The company also plans to open stores in Baxter, St. Paul and Cloud. Green Thumb has operated medical cannabis stores in Minnesota cannabis since 2021. The state just launched rec-use sales in the middle of September.

Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF)

In a sign that hemp-derived THC drinks remain popular, Trulieve Cannabis is launching five new 10 milligram flavors of its Onward and Upward line of these beverages. “Strong sell through of our 10 milligram flavors highlights the growing demand for THC beverages,” said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers.

The new iced tea & lemonade flavors are called Onward Berry Smash, Cosmopolitan, Lemon Drop Martini and Paloma, and Upward Half & Half. Onward and Upward drinks are available online and at stores in Florida and Illinois.

Verano (VRNOF)

Verano wants to move its legal domicile to Nevada from British Columbia. The company’s headquarters will remain in Chicago. Verano has manufacturing plants and stores in 13 states in the U.S. Verano needs shareholder approval to make the change.

Cannabis Plus Insider Portfolio News

Advanced Flower Capital (AFCG)

Advanced Flower Capital recently declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share for the third quarter. The dividend is payable on October 15, 2025, to shareholders of record on September 30, 2025. Note that investors who want to collect the dividend have to purchase a few days before September 30, to allow for settlement lags.

Advanced Flower Capital also recently scheduled a November 6 special shareholder meeting to get approval for its plan to convert to a business development company (BDC) from a real estate investment trust (REIT). Generally, BDCs are easier to manage on tax forms than REITs.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (REFI)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance recently announced it is paying a dividend of $0.47 per share for the third quarter of 2025. Annualized, that works out to a 14% yield. The dividend is payable on October 15 to shareholders of record as of the close on September 30. Note that investors who want to collect the dividend have to purchase a few days before September 30, to allow for settlement lags.

Sector Performance

Our plant-touching Cabot Cannabis Investor portfolio is up 20.2% this year. It is performing better than the sector using the exchange-traded fund Amplify Alternative Harvest (MJ) as a comparison. That ETF is up 18.2% this year.

Our Cabot Cannabis Plus Insider Portfolio invests in cannabis-related names that do not touch the plant, where insiders are buying. The stocks are up 26% on average, since they were introduced.

The portfolio is positioned to outperform because investments in AFC Gamma (AFCG), Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (REFI) and Chicago Atlantic BDC (LIEN) pay yields in the 11% to 14% range. We will also see capital appreciation in these names if sector catalysts hit.

Portfolio

Stock Shares Current Value Portfolio Weighting 9/24/25 Cresco Labs (CRLBF) 9,180 $10,740 12.10% $1.17 Curaleaf (CURLF) 5,698 $15,043 17.00% $2.64 Cronos (CRON) 1,683 $4,628 5.20% $2.75 AdvisorShares Plus US Cannabis (MSOS) 1,058 $4,846 5.50% $4.58 AdvisorShares MSOS 2X Daily (MSOX) 304 $2,231 2.50% $7.34 ETFMG Alternative Harvest (MJ) 125 $4,186 4.70% $33.49 Green Thumb Ind. (GTBIF) 3,355 $26,236 29.70% $7.82 Organigram (OGI) 4,834 $12,085 13.70% $2.50 Tilray Brands (TLRY) 2,071 $2,734 3.10% $1.32 Trulieve (TCNNF) 695 $5,266 6.00% $7.58 Verano (VRNOF) 351 $428 0.50% $1.22 Cash $51 0.10% Total $88,474

Canna Plus Insider Portfolio

Company Ticker Date Added Price Bought 9.24.25 Price Total Return* Current Yield Current Status Chicago Atlantic Real Estate REFI 3.29.23 $9.75 $13.41 37.54% 14.00% Buy AFC Gamma AFCG 7.26.23 $7.20 $4.16 -42.22% 14.40% Buy Sunrise Realty Trust SUNS 7.9.24 $8.31 $10.98 32.13% 10.90% Hold Chicago Atlantic BDC LIEN 2.26.25 $11.62 $11.11 -4.39% 12.30% Buy Cerevel Therapeutics CERE 8.9.23 $21.91 $45.00 105.39% 0% Bought out Average: 26%

Company Profiles

Cresco Labs (CRLBF) Chicago-based Cresco has the #1 market share position in Illinois, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts. The company has the top-selling branded portfolio of cannabis products in the industry. It has the top of branded flower and branded concentrates, and the third-best portfolio of branded vapes.

Cresco offers exposure to many attractive U.S. markets with an emphasis on Illinois. It is also in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York, Massachusetts, Michigan, Florida, Missouri, and Maryland. Most of those are states that recently expanded into recreational use sales, or are expected to over the next two years.

The company is founder-run, which can be a plus in investing. BUY

Cronos Group (CRON) Cronos is mainly a foreign operator with exposure to Canada, Germany, Australia and Israel.

Cronos has respectable brand strength in Canada. It sells gummies, infused pre-rolls and vapes under the Spinach, Blue-Raspberry Watermelon and Tropical Diesel brands. Spinach products command 15.3% market share in the Canadian edibles category, and 19.8% share in gummies, according to Hifyre.

In Israel, Cronos sells dried flower, pre-rolls and cannabis oils in the medical market. Cronos sells its Peace Naturals brand in Germany, where the cannabis market should grow dramatically over the next several years because of liberalization of restrictions on sales. Cronos has a 10% stake in Cronos Australia, a publicly traded company.

Cronos has $838 million in cash, or about $2.17 per share, against minimal debt. The strong cash position makes Cronos one of the safer cannabis names. Some of that cash could be deployed in acquisitions, possibly to expand in the U.S. adult-use market. BUY

Curaleaf (CURLF) Curaleaf operates over 150 dispensaries and several grow sites in the U.S. and it sells into several cannabis markets in Europe, including Germany and the U.K. It has one of the strongest brand portfolios in the U.S. Curaleaf is positioned to benefit from the opening up of recreational-use sales in New York, Ohio, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Curaleaf should also benefit from progress on liberalization of cannabis laws in Europe. The company is founder-run, which can be a plus in investing. BUY

AdvisorShares Pure U.S. Cannabis ETF (MSOS) This exchange-traded fund (ETF) has large exposure to most of our portfolio names, so it may seem redundant. However, I want to put it on your radar as a liquid trading vehicle for getting in and out of the group without having to make a lot of individual stock sales, and as a way to get exposure to many of our names with one purchase. It also gives us diversification beyond our names. BUY

AdvisorShares MSOS 2x Daily ETF (MSOX) This is the leveraged version of the ETF MSOS. It theoretically goes up (and down) by twice as much as MSOS, though the relationship does not always hold. Note that leveraged ETFs suffer from some persistent valuation decay because of the cost of the leverage. BUY

ETFMG Alternative Harvest (MJ) This ETF has foreign exposure, which means it could benefit more than other marijuana exchange-traded funds if we see progress on legalization in Europe. BUY

Green Thumb (GTBIF) Chicago-based Green Thumb is our portfolio’s largest position. It is conservatively managed, which makes it one of the safer stocks in the sector. Green Thumb has been the most profitable multistate operator of all the big ones – a sign of good management.

Green Thumb branded cannabis products include &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM. The company operates a chain of national retail cannabis stores called RISE. Green Thumb has over 90 dispensaries across fourteen states. Green Thumb continued to strategically position itself in markets that look poised to expand to recreational-use sales, like Florida and Pennsylvania.

Founder Ben Kovler is chairman and CEO. Research shows that founder-run companies often outperform. Kovler has a large stake in the business. BUY

Organigram (OGI) Organigram is a large Canadian cannabis company. It also sells high-margin flower in Israel, Australia and Germany. Germany should see robust growth over the next few years as it loosens rules on medical cannabis use. The CEO has alluded to “creative ways” to get into the U.S. cannabis market, but does not offer details. British American Tobacco (BTI) is a big investor in Organigram, an endorsement of sorts. The two companies collaborate to develop cannabis products. BUY

Tilray Brands (TLRY) Tilray is a cannabis and consumer packaged goods company with one of the biggest global footprints in the industry. CEO Irwin Simon founded The Hain Celestial Group, a natural food company, which is in the business of brand development. This is a key factor for cannabis companies, too.

Tilray is a big recreational and medicinal cannabis supplier in Canada. It also offers medical cannabis in 20 countries on five continents through its subsidiaries and agreements with pharma distributors. It has operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia and Latin America. It sells craft beer and CBD products in the United States.

Tilray seems like a good play on expected legalization of recreational use in Europe over the next few years, because it has been making significant investments there. It has a medicinal marijuana distribution network in Germany. It has production facilities in Portugal and Germany, the largest medical cannabis market in Europe. Tilray has a craft alcohol business called SW Brewing in the United States. BUY

Trulieve (TCNNF) Trulieve has long been the biggest medicinal marijuana vendor in Florida, where it has a large market share. It has over 190 dispensaries, and two-thirds are in Florida. Cannabis activists are trying to get recreational use on the Florida ballot again in November 2026. A win would be huge for Trulieve. Approval could make Florida the largest legal U.S. cannabis market with 22 million residents and 138 million tourists a year.

Meanwhile, Trulieve has been expanding across the country. It is diversifying its presence into Pennsylvania, Maryland, Georgia, Ohio and Massachusetts, among other states. BUY

Verano (VRNOF) Chicago-based Verano has around 140 dispensaries and 14 production facilities in 13 states. The company has a big presence in New Jersey, Illinois, Florida and Connecticut, and states that may soon legalize recreational like Florida and Pennsylvania.

The company’s portfolio of brands includes Encore, Avexia, MÜV and its signature Verano line of product. It operates dispensary concepts called Zen Leaf and MÜV. Verano is founder-run, which can be a plus in investing. BUY

The next Cabot Cannabis Investor Issue will be published on October 29, 2025.

