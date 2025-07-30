Cabot Cannabis Investor Issue: July 30, 2025

Our plant-touching Cabot Cannabis Investor portfolio is up 29.2% since June 25. It is still down for the year. But it is performing better than the sector.

I believe it continues to make sense to stay long cannabis stocks, despite the big gains in the past month. Now, with the appointment of Terrance Cole to lead the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), cannabis investors are one step closer to learning how serious the Trump administration is about rescheduling cannabis.

Cole has voiced concerns about the dangers of cannabis and its links to higher suicide risk among youth. That’s troubling for reform advocates. But President Donald Trump came out decisively in favor of rescheduling during his election campaign. Now we will see how serious he is about “promises made, promises kept.”

I would not be surprised, but also not discouraged, if we see more delays. Yes, Cole said in Senate testimony he would address rescheduling quickly. But the reality is, progress on the issue would have more of a positive voter impact in midterm elections if it happened closer to November 2026, meaning a year from now.

Political strategizing aside, Cole did state in Senate Judiciary Committee testimony in April that rescheduling would be “one of my first priorities” and that it’s “time to move forward” on the policy reform.

Rescheduling means moving cannabis to Schedule III from Schedule I under the Controlled Substances Act. This would significantly boost cannabis company cash flow by obviating an IRS provision banning deductions of operating expenses against revenue from the sale of Schedule I drugs.

Cannabis reform advocates were quick to try to persuade Cole to act quickly after his formal appointment. “We look forward to your renewed leadership to expedite this process and fulfill President Trump’s campaign promise to ‘unlock the medical uses of marijuana to a Schedule III drug’ and ultimately ‘implement smart regulations, while providing access for adults, to safe, tested product,’” National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA) director Aaron Smith said in a letter to Cole right after he was confirmed.

“We strongly encourage your office to continue advancing the cannabis rescheduling process in a timely and transparent manner,” he said. “Rescheduling would help eliminate unnecessary barriers to research, reduce burdens on legitimate businesses operating under state law, and bring federal policy more in line with overwhelming public opinion and decades of state-level reform.”

Smith is leaving NCIA, but he said in a recent media interview he thinks there is a “real good chance” that rescheduling happens by the end of the year.

What to Do Now

Consider adding to the safer cannabis names, or at least holding. In this environment, it pays to stay with companies that are most successful at managing their financial strength. From our portfolio, I’ll single out Cronos (CRON), Cresco Labs (CRLBF), Green Thumb (GTBIF), and Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF). For diversified exposure, consider AdvisorShares Pure U.S. Cannabis (MSOS). Other portfolio names warrant smaller exposure, and Ayr Wellness (AYRWF) is a hold.

Cannabis lenders in our Cannabis Plus Insider Portfolio continue to look attractive for their rich yields and capital appreciation potential in a rescheduling and banking reform scenario. They are: Advanced Flower Capital (AFCG), Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (REFI) and Chicago Atlantic BDC (LIEN). They pay yields in the 13% range.

Cannabis News from Around the World

Part of my core thesis for being bullish on cannabis stocks is that there continues to be tremendous cultural momentum toward cannabis reform around the world. I’m convinced institutional investors will not ignore cannabis stocks forever.

We see evidence of this powerful cultural momentum in the changes in laws to legalize cannabis, big tobacco investments in the space, robust cannabis sales growth in states that legalize, and increased cultural acceptance in the form of relaxed drug testing standards in sports leagues and the workplace. Polls also show a growing majority of people support legalization regardless of age and party affiliation.

These trends suggest cannabis stocks are a strong contrarian buy that will turn very profitable for patient investors with a medium-term horizon. The sector is so volatile, it is easy to get shaken out of names by heightened emotional reaction to drawdowns. So, it is important to catalogue evidence of this cultural momentum. That is the purpose of this section of Cabot Cannabis Investor.

National News

* Cannabis sales in North America may grow 24% a year to hit $354.8 billion by 2033, from $44.8 billion in 2024, according to new projections from Research and Markets. The research group cited increased legalization, growing awareness of the drug’s medicinal value, and greater interest in alternatives to conventional pharmaceuticals as trends driving the growth.

* President Donald Trump’s pick for Republican National Committee chair, Florida Sen. Joe Gruters (R), supports full cannabis legalization. “By legalizing recreational marijuana for adults, we can give Floridians access to safe products, generate significant revenue for critical public services and create new job opportunities,” he said last year.

* A bipartisan group of 32 state attorneys general recently urged Congress to approve banking reform that would let financial institutions serve cannabis companies. The group called for the passage of the Secure and Fair Enforcement Regulation (SAFER) Banking Act in a letter to Congressional leaders.

The group of law enforcement officials noted that forcing cannabis companies to operate on a cash-only basis makes them targets for crime, which puts employees and customers at risk. It also said the lack of banking access makes tax collection and oversight harder.

* A Senate committee recently directed U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) doctors to consider recommending medical cannabis if the Department of Justice reschedules the drug. The language was in a report published by the Senate Appropriations Committee for Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies. The committee also advised the VA to study the use of cannabis as a way to reduce opioid use and abuse among veterans.

* A key congressional committee wants greater enforcement against illegal cannabis farms. The House Appropriations Committee recently directed various federal agencies to crack down on illicit cannabis farms, in reports attached to spending bills.

Greater enforcement could reduce supply and offset cannabis price compression, which continues to hurt cannabis companies. Illicit cannabis farms are getting increased media attention from conservative commentators like Tucker Carlson.

* The controversial hemp-derived THC product market will live to see another day. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) recently blocked a proposed ban on hemp-derived THC products that was in a key Senate appropriations bill. The blocked language would have prohibited hemp products from containing a “quantifiable” amount of THC.

The hemp-derived THC product market is a mixed blessing for our cannabis companies. On the one hand, it introduces THC products to a broader base of new customers, and it contributes to greater cultural acceptance of THC use. On the other hand, the hemp-derived drinks market competes with traditional THC products sold by our companies. That said, many of our companies are expanding into the hemp-based drink market.

* Cannabis reform advocates have long been hindered by the dearth of scientific research supporting their proposed policy changes, like rescheduling. That might change due to a little-noticed provision in the HALT Fentanyl Act, signed into law on July 16.

The main purpose of the law was to classify fentanyl derivatives as Schedule I drugs under the Controlled Substances Act permanently. That bans these harmful derivative products.

But separate parts of the law make it much easier for scientists to try to prove the medical benefits and safety of cannabis, says Shane Pennington, an attorney and administrative law expert at Porter Wright Morris & Arthur. These studies could help support proposed cannabis policy changes by reform advocates.

Under the law, as long as the Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Defense or the Veterans Administration agrees to at least partially fund cannabis research by a third party, the researchers can start their work in 30 days without having to go through a lot of red tape. Previously, they had to struggle with multiple bureaucratic barriers to carry out research on cannabis and other Schedule I drugs.

This provision may expedite cannabis research that could support policy reform, says Pennington. “This change has big implications for cannabis research,” he says. “Before this statute, you had to get a Schedule I research license. But now if you have permission for Schedule I or II research and you can get that government funding partnership you can research cannabis.”

State News

* Florida Republicans don’t want recreational cannabis legalization in their state. A recent poll by the University of North Florida (UNF) found that 58% of Republicans oppose legalization, and 40% support it.

Smart & Safe Florida, funded largely by Florida cannabis company Trulieve (TCNNF), is taking another shot at reform by collecting signatures to get legalization put on the ballot again in 2026. A similar legalization referendum fell short of getting the 60% voter support for approval in the 2024 election, but the vote was close. The referendum got 56% voter support. Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) opposed the referendum, but President Donald Trump supported it during his campaign.

* Heartland consumers continue to vote with their wallets in favor of legalized cannabis. Missouri is on track to post $1.5 billion in cannabis sales for the year, given that June sales came in at $125 million. That pushed year-to-date sales above $750 million as of the end of June. Most of the sales are for recreational use, as opposed to medical use. Cumulative Missouri sales have surpassed $4.15 billion since the state first launched legal medical use sales in 2020.

* Correlation isn’t causation, but states that have legalized cannabis tend to see bigger increases in home values and higher home values overall, according to a recent study by Clever Real Estate, a real estate market tracking service.

The study found that nine of the ten states with the fastest-growing home values have legalized cannabis either for recreational or medical use. In contrast, nine of the ten states with the most sluggish home value growth have not legalized recreational use.

On average, from 2009 to 2024, home values increased by $60,327 more in states where recreational use is now legal compared to states where rec-use is illegal. Last year, the typical home in a recreational-use state was worth $447,635, or 39% more than the typical $320,904 home value in non-recreational-use states.

The ten states with the highest home value increases since 2009 were California, Hawaii, Washington, Massachusetts, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon and New Hampshire. All but one, Idaho, has legalized cannabis in some form.

The states with the lowest home value growth over the past 15 years were Louisiana, West Virginia, Mississippi, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Iowa, Alabama, Illinois, Kentucky and

North Dakota. Illinois is the only state on the list that has legalized recreational use.

International News

* The Canadian cannabis market seems to be stabilizing, and cannabis companies may see less price compression going forward, thanks to two trends.

First, cultivators are redirecting product to European markets, where profit margins are higher. Second, due to stock price declines, companies are unable to continue to fund operating losses via stock sales.

“Things are stabilizing, especially on the flower front,” said Organigram (OGI) Chief Strategy Officer Paolo De Luca in a recent media interview. “Supply and demand are in balance and there are some shortages. The market is in much better shape from a supply-demand perspective than it was a couple of years ago. The market is starting to act as a more rational market.”

He expects the trend to continue. “The demand in Germany and Europe is only going to increase. The risk is that they find other markets to import flower from. But the growth is enough right now that for the next year there will still be an opportunity to increase sales into these markets.”

De Luca is also bullish on the North American hemp-derived beverage market. He expects it to quadruple over the next four years to hit $4 billion in annual sales. Organigram sells hemp-derived drinks in 25 states in the U.S. through its recently acquired Collective Project division.

While prohibition of hemp-derived drinks remains a possibility in the U.S., De Luca notes that the product category gets support from powerful alcohol distributors, which are suffering from beer sales declines. “What are they going to replace that with?” He also cites another factor: The secular trend in cannabis has consumers moving to “non-combustibles like edibles and beverages.”

* Cannabis sales in Canada hit a new monthly high in May, reaching $349.5 million. That pushed 2025 sales to over $1.6 billion. Canada legalized cannabis sales in 2018, and sales started in 2019. Executives at Canadian cannabis companies have recently noted the market appears to have stabilized, signaling a possible end to profit margin-eroding price compression.

* The Turkish Parliament and Slovenia’s National Assembly recently voted to legalize medical cannabis. Turkey has a population of 85 million and Slovenia has a population of two million, so these will not be huge markets. But importantly, the decisions are part of a growing trend in Europe and elsewhere towards legalizing cannabis.

Medical News

* Cannabis can relieve migraine headache pain, according to a new study. The research found that people who took THC or a THC and CBD combo were more likely to report pain relief than people who received a placebo.

The study found that about 68% of subjects getting the cannabis therapy reported pain relief compared to 47% of people getting the placebo. The study was conducted by Nathaniel Schuster, a University of California San Diego (UCSD) neurologist and anesthesiology professor.

* Cannabis legalization in California may have helped reduce alcohol consumption, particularly among middle-aged adults, according to a recent study done by Kaiser Permanente and the University of California. The study was published in the journal Addiction. Alcohol companies have been citing cannabis legalization as one reason for the decline in alcohol sales growth.

* CBD may help reduce inflammation associated with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), according to a new study published in Frontiers in Immunology. The research was done by scientists from the Shanti Center for Medical Cannabis Research and the Clinical Research Institute at Rambam in Israel.

Main Portfolio Company News

Cresco (CRLBF)

Cresco Labs is joining the exodus out of the challenging California cannabis market, where the large number of retailers and competition from illicit suppliers make it hard to turn a profit.

Cresco says it is negotiating to sell its California cultivation, manufacturing, and distribution operations. It hopes to close a deal over the next several quarters. The company is holding on to its premium FloraCal cannabis brand.

The company thinks the move will help it strengthen its balance sheet and increase cash flow. “Capital is increasingly precious in this environment, and our focus is on deploying it where it earns the strongest return,” said CEO and co-founder Charlie Bachtell.

Cronos Group (CRON)

Cronos is using its financial strength to become a cannabis sector bank. Cronos in mid-July agreed to lend the cannabis retailer High Tide (HITI) $30 million. High Tide will use the money to fund acquisitions and support organic growth in Canada and abroad. The five-year loan pays interest of 4%, but the sweetener is that the loan agreement offers Cronos warrants which give it an option to own 3.8 million shares at an exercise price of $3.91.

Cronos has $837 million in cash and virtually no debt, against a market cap of $771 million. That means it trades for a negative enterprise value of $64 million. In other words, if you buy the stock, you get the business for free plus $64 million in cash, and it does have a viable cannabis business (see below).

Tilray Brands (TLRY)

Tilray Brands on July 28 reported its 2025 fiscal year sales for the trailing 12 months ending May 31 grew 4%, to $821.3 million. That wasn’t terrible, but it missed guidance of $850 million, primarily due to weak beverage sales growth and delays in securing permits to export cannabis from Portugal, which hurt expected cannabis sales. For the fiscal year, the company posted a huge loss of $2.1 billion or $2.46 per share, compared to a loss of $0.33 per share in the prior year.

For its fourth quarter ending May 31, Tilray posted sales of $224.5 million, down from $229.9 million in the prior year. After the exclusion of large, one-off accounting adjustments, fourth-quarter net income was $0.02 per share compared to $0.04 in the prior-year quarter.

Although international cannabis sales grew 71% to $22.4 million in the company’s fourth quarter, cannabis sales overall fell to $67.8 million compared to $71.9 million in the prior-year quarter. For the full fiscal year, cannabis sales were $249 million, down from $272.8 million in the prior fiscal year. The declines were caused by the cannabis export permit delays, and because the company cut less profitable product offerings in Canada, like vapes.

The company still retained the number one slot in Canada by revenue. Tilray has a 9.3% market share in Canada, at $186 million. It holds the number one position in several product categories, including THC beverages, chocolate edibles, oils, and capsules. Tilray says the Canadian cannabis market is stabilizing, which suggests more rational pricing behavior ahead, though it did report ongoing price compression in some categories, like vapes.

Looking ahead, the company says continued strength in international sales, particularly in Europe, should help offset weakness in the beverage division as consumers continue to turn away from beer and alcohol. European cannabis revenue grew 112% in the second quarter.

The company is expanding cannabis cultivation in Cananda to support what it thinks will be growing demand in the Canadian and international markets, though it does not intend to become a third-party supplier. Tilray also grows and distributes cannabis in Germany through its Aphria RX division. The company expects significant growth in international markets, particularly in Germany, Poland, the U.K., the Czech Republic, Turkey, Italy, and Australia.

Tilray says it reduced debt by $100 million in the trailing twelve months. It says it has $256 million in cash against $584 million in total liabilities, including lease commitments. The company reports a modest net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 0.3. That gives it a reasonably strong balance sheet, which could support acquisitions as a way to enter the U.S. market in a rescheduling scenario, it says.

In a July 29 note, Jefferies analyst Kaumil Gajrawala put a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF)

Trulieve Cannabis is moving more aggressively into hemp-derived drinks. The company recently launched a premium THC-infused energy drink called Upward. It is also expanding the distribution of its Onward hemp-derived beverage.

The company sells the drinks online and at stores in Florida and Illinois. “We are thrilled by the overwhelmingly positive customer response to Onward and are excited to announce expanded distribution of Onward in Florida and Illinois,” said CEO Kim Rivers.

The drinks are available at ABC Fine Wine & Spirits and Total Wine & More stores in Florida and Romano Beverage in Illinois. Anheuser-Busch (BUD) is a distributor in Northern Florida. The new Upward drinks are available with five- and ten-milligram doses.

Verano Holdings (VRNO)

Verano recently appointed James Leventis as the company’s chief strategy and compliance officer. Leventis has been with the company since 2019. An attorney, Leventis has been a cannabis lobbyist at the United States Cannabis Roundtable and the American Trade Association of Cannabis and Hemp.

Sector Performance

Our plant-touching Cabot Cannabis Investor portfolio is up 29.2% since June 25. It is still down for the year. But it is performing better than the sector. Year to date, our plant-touching portfolio is down 22.6% compared to a 26.8% decline for the sector, as represented by the Roundhill Cannabis (WEED) exchange-traded fund.

Our plant-touching portfolio is leveraged because of the large position in AdvisorShares MSOS 2X Daily (MSOX). It is a top-five position. The leverage hurts us when the sector is weak. Likewise, it helps capture more upside as we see progress on rescheduling cannabis, and progress towards approval of recreational use in more large states like Pennsylvania.

Our Cabot Cannabis Plus Insider Portfolio invests in cannabis-related names that do not touch the plant, where insiders are buying. The stocks are up 23% on average, since they were introduced.

The portfolio is positioned to outperform because investments in AFC Gamma (AFCG), Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (REFI) and Chicago Atlantic BDC (LIEN) pay yields in the 13% range. We will also see capital appreciation in these names if sector catalysts hit.

Portfolio

Stock Shares Current Value Portfolio Weighting 7/30/25 Ayr Wellness (AYRWF) 1,692 $338 0.60% $0.20 Cresco Labs (CRLBF) 9,180 $5,829 10.20% $0.64 Curaleaf (CURLF) 5,698 $8,034 14.10% $1.41 Cronos (CRON) 1,683 $3,391 6.00% $2.02 AdvisorShares Plus US Cannabis (MSOS) 1,058 $3,185 5.60% $3.01 AdvisorShares MSOS 2X Daily (MSOX) 304 $1,205 2.10% $3.97 ETFMG Alternative Harvest (MJ) 125 $2,653 4.70% $21.22 Green Thumb Ind. (GTBIF) 3,355 $20,667 36.30% $6.16 Organigram (OGI) 4,834 $6,816 12.00% $1.41 Tilray Brands (TLRY) 2,071 $1,251 2.20% $0.60 Trulieve (TCNNF) 695 $3,335 5.90% $4.80 Verano (VRNOF) 351 $218 0.40% $0.62 Cash $0 0.00% Total $56,921

Canna Plus Insider Portfolio

Company Ticker Date Added Price Bought 7.30.25 Price Total Return* Current Yield Current Status Chicago Atlantic Real Estate REFI 3.29.23 $9.75 $13.47 38.15% 13.96% Buy AFC Gamma AFCG 7.26.23 $7.20 $4.54 -36.94% 13.22% Buy Sunrise Realty Trust SUNS 7.9.24 $8.31 $10.31 24.07% 12% Hold Chicago Atlantic BDC LIEN 2.26.25 $11.99 $10.20 -14.93% 13% Buy Cerevel Therapeutics CERE 8.9.23 $21.91 $45.00 105.39% 0% Bought out Average: 23%

Company Profiles

Ayr Wellness (AYRWF) This is a vertically integrated multistate operator based in Miami. It has over 90 dispensaries. It operates in Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Nevada, Ohio, and Connecticut. Ayr has 18 grow and production sites, around a dozen national brands, and a proprietary library of over 160 cannabis strains. Like many names in our portfolio, Ayr is strategically positioned in states that look poised to approve recreational-use sales. It has over 60 stores in Florida, for example.

Ayr has built out its brand development strength with the appointment of David Goubert as president and CEO. Goubert previously served as president and chief customer officer at Neiman Marcus Group, and he was at LVMH for 20 years before that.

Ayr is negotiating with lenders ahead of a likely bankruptcy. HOLD

Cresco Labs (CRLBF) Chicago-based Cresco has the #1 market share position in Illinois, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts. The company has the top-selling branded portfolio of cannabis products in the industry. It has the top of branded flower and branded concentrates, and the third best portfolio of branded vapes.

Cresco offers exposure to many attractive U.S. markets with an emphasis on Illinois. It is also in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York, Massachusetts, Michigan, Florida, Missouri, and Maryland. Most of those are states that recently expanded into recreational use sales, or are expected to over the next two years.

The company is founder-run, which can be a plus in investing. BUY

Cronos Group (CRON) Cronos is mainly a foreign operator with exposure to Canada, Germany, Australia and Israel.

Cronos has respectable brand strength in Canada. It sells gummies, infused pre-rolls and vapes under the Spinach, Blue-Raspberry Watermelon and Tropical Diesel brands. Spinach products command 15.3% market share in the Canadian edibles category, and 19.8% share in gummies, according to Hifyre.

In Israel, Cronos sells dried flower, pre-rolls and cannabis oils in the medical market. Cronos sells its Peace Naturals brand in Germany, where the cannabis market should grow dramatically over the next several years because of liberalization of restrictions on sales. Cronos has a 10% stake in Cronos Australia, a publicly traded company.

Cronos has $838 million in cash, or about $2.17 per share, against minimal debt. The strong cash position makes Cronos one of the safer cannabis names. Some of that cash could be deployed in acquisitions, possibly to expand in the U.S. adult-use market. BUY

Curaleaf (CURLF) Curaleaf operates over 150 dispensaries and several grow sites in the U.S. and it sells into several cannabis markets in Europe including Germany and the UK. It has one of the strongest brand portfolios in the U.S. Curaleaf is positioned to benefit from the opening up of recreational-use sales in New York, Ohio, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Curaleaf should also benefit from progress on liberalization of cannabis laws in Europe. The company is founder-run, which can be a plus in investing. BUY

AdvisorShares Pure U.S. Cannabis ETF (MSOS) This exchange-traded fund (ETF) has large exposure to most of our portfolio names, so it may seem redundant. However, I want to put it on your radar as a liquid trading vehicle for getting in and out of the group without having to make a lot of individual stock sales, and as a way to get exposure to many of our names with one purchase. It also gives us diversification beyond our names. BUY

AdvisorShares MSOS 2x Daily ETF (MSOX) This is the leveraged version of the ETF MSOS. It theoretically goes up (and down) by twice as much as MSOS, though the relationship does not always hold. Note that leveraged ETFs suffer from some persistent valuation decay because of the cost of the leverage. BUY

ETFMG Alternative Harvest (MJ) This ETF has foreign exposure, which means it could benefit more than other marijuana exchange-traded funds if we see progress on legalization in Europe. BUY

Green Thumb (GTBIF) Chicago-based Green Thumb is our portfolio’s largest position. It is conservatively managed, which makes it one of the safer stocks in the sector. Green Thumb has been the most profitable multistate operator of all the big ones – a sign of good management.

Green Thumb branded cannabis products include &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM. The company operates a national retail cannabis stores called RISE. Green Thumb has over 90 dispensaries across fourteen states. Green Thumb continued to strategically position itself in markets that look poised to expand to recreational uses sales, like Florida and Pennsylvania.

Founder Ben Kovler is chairman and CEO. Research shows that founder-run companies often outperform. Kovler has a large stake in the business. BUY

Organigram (OGI) Organigram is a large Canadian cannabis company. It also sells high-margin flower in Israel, Australia and Germany. Germany should see robust growth over the next few years as it loosens rules on medical cannabis use. The CEO has alluded to “creative ways” to get into the U.S. cannabis market, but does not offer details. British American Tobacco (BTI) is a big investor in Organigram, an endorsement of sorts. The two companies collaborate to develop cannabis products. BUY

Tilray Brands (TLRY) Tilray is a cannabis and consumer packaged goods company with one of the biggest global footprints in the industry. CEO Irwin Simon founded The Hain Celestial Group, a natural food company, which is in the business of brand development. This is a key factor for cannabis companies, too.

Tilray is a big recreational and medicinal cannabis supplier in Canada. It also offers medical cannabis in 20 countries on five continents through its subsidiaries and agreements with pharma distributors. It has operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia and Latin America. It sells craft beer and CBD products in the United States.

Tilray seems like a good play on expected legalization of recreational use in Europe over the next few years, because it has been making significant investments there. It has a medicinal marijuana distribution network in Germany. It has production facilities in Portugal and Germany, the largest medical cannabis market in Europe. Tilray has a craft alcohol business called SW Brewing in the United States. BUY

Trulieve (TCNNF) Trulieve has long been the biggest medicinal marijuana vendor in Florida, where it has a large market share. It has over 190 dispensaries, and two thirds are in Florida. Cannabis activists are trying to get recreational use on the Florida ballot again in November 2026. A win would be huge for Trulieve. Approval could make Florida the largest legal U.S. cannabis market with 22 million residents and 138 million tourists a year.

Meanwhile, Trulieve has been expanding across the country. It is diversifying its presence into Pennsylvania, Maryland, Georgia, Ohio and Massachusetts, among other states. BUY

Verano (VRNOF) Chicago-based Verano has around 140 dispensaries and 14 production facilities in 13 states. The company has a big presence in New Jersey, Illinois, Florida and Connecticut, and states that may soon legalize recreational like Florida and Pennsylvania.

The company’s portfolio of brands includes Encore, Avexia, MÜV and its signature Verano line of product. It operates dispensary concepts called Zen Leaf and MÜV. Verano is founder-run, which can be a plus in investing. BUY

The next Cabot Cannabis Investor Issue will be published on August 27, 2025.

