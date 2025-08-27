Cabot Cannabis Investor Issue: August 27, 2025

Cannabis investors continue to await action by the Trump administration on rescheduling, the next potential major catalyst for the group.

In an August 11 news conference, President Donald Trump said that he’s still considering the change and he will have a decision within a few weeks.

I believe Trump will follow through on his promise to reschedule, but this is not a 100% certainty. The most likely outcome, in my view, is that the Department of Justice will cancel a planned rescheduling hearing and issue a final rule with a public comment period.

Not everyone is convinced. So, the potential development is not fully priced into cannabis stocks, despite the huge gains this month. That means there is room for upside in a positive scenario.

Investors are still “digesting” President Trump’s comments on rescheduling earlier this month, agrees Advanced Flower Capital (AFCG) CEO Daniel Neville. “I think it’s under active consideration. But there wasn’t much of a tipping in the hand in terms of which way this decision is going to fall,” said the CEO of the cannabis lender in his company’s August 14 earnings call. “So, I think a lot of folks are really in a holding pattern at this point to see what the result is.”

If Trump does green-light rescheduling, the spike in sector stocks will be significant and at least partially, if not fully, sellable. That’s because companies in the space still face significant challenges like ongoing federal prohibition and price deflation. And the next catalyst (Pennsylvania recreational-use legalization) may be weeks or months away.

Note that cannabis stocks typically take several days to fully price in good news. If you do plan to sell, consider doing so in phases over the first three or so days following the positive news. If you own for the long term, just continue holding since market timing can be challenging.

What to Do Now

Consider adding to cannabis names in our portfolio on significant weakness of 4% or more. Otherwise, consider holding ahead of a possible rally sparked by rescheduling. For diversified exposure, consider AdvisorShares Pure U.S. Cannabis (MSOS). Otherwise, consider any of our portfolio companies (see below).

Cannabis lenders in our Cannabis Plus Insider Portfolio continue to look attractive for their rich yields and capital appreciation potential in a rescheduling and banking reform scenario. They are: Advanced Flower Capital (AFCG), Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (REFI) and Chicago Atlantic BDC (LIEN). They pay yields in the 11% to 13% range.

Cannabis News from Around the World

Part of my core thesis for being bullish on cannabis stocks is that there continues to be tremendous cultural momentum toward cannabis reform around the world. I’m convinced institutional investors will not ignore cannabis stocks forever.

We see evidence of this powerful cultural momentum in the changes in laws to legalize cannabis, big tobacco investments in the space, robust cannabis sales growth in states that legalize, and increased cultural acceptance in the form of relaxed drug testing standards in sports leagues and the workplace. Polls also show a growing majority of people support legalization regardless of age and party affiliation.

These trends suggest cannabis stocks are a strong contrarian buy that will turn very profitable for patient investors with a medium-term horizon. The sector is so volatile, it is easy to get shaken out of names by heightened emotional reaction to drawdowns. So, it is important to catalogue evidence of this cultural momentum. That is the purpose of this section of Cabot Cannabis Investor.

National News

* In another sign that the Trump administration may act favorably on rescheduling, the Republican National Committee just got its first cannabis-friendly chairman. Florida Senator Joe Gruters took the helm in late August after getting endorsed by President Donald Trump in July.

Gruters might be the most pro-cannabis Republican lawmaker in Florida. He supported Amendment 3, the 2024 initiative to legalize recreational cannabis. He called it “a common-sense decision that prioritizes individual freedom, health, safety and economic growth.” Gruters backed legislation to protect the jobs of state employees who use cannabis. He introduced bills to allow medical cannabis patients to grow their own supply.

* Congressional staffers recently told a media outlet they think the administration will reschedule cannabis before the end of the year. They also think Congress will pass the SAFER Banking Act by the end of 2026. The comments from two Democrats and four Republicans were shared with the Marijuana Herald. Four of the sources work in the Senate, and one in the House of Representatives.

“Rescheduling is now being talked about among lawmakers and their staff as if it’s a sure thing,” said one Senate staffer. “I believe it’s a safe bet.” They also expect the passage of a bill allowing veterans access to medical cannabis.

Rescheduling will save cannabis companies millions in tax revenue by obviating an IRS rule barring the deduction of operating expenses against revenue from Schedule I substances. Rescheduling would do this by moving cannabis to Schedule III under the Controlled Substances Act.

SAFER banking would make it easier for banks to serve cannabis companies. That would allow them to use credit cards for sales, making them less of a crime magnet by eliminating their cash-only status.

* It’s game over for Democrats at the ballot box if President Donald Trump reschedules cannabis, says former Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, a Republican who has long supported cannabis legalization.

“Rescheduling is the government saying, ‘Okay, maybe this isn’t the same as crack cocaine and maybe doctors should be allowed to prescribe it without acting like they’re handing out plutonium,’” Gaetz recently said on his One America News show. “And here’s the kicker. We already have half the country allowed to use cannabis under the color of state law.”

“If President Trump does this, the game is over for Democrats at the ballot box. We could be the party that allows people to safely use marijuana without pretending it’s for your glaucoma-ridden cat,” he said. “It’s populism meets practicality.”

Gaetz said rescheduling also has a law-and-order angle that doesn’t get enough attention. “You clear the nonsense marijuana charges out of the system and you free up the courts, the police and prisons to deal with actual criminals.”

* Americans continue to cut down on their drinking, citing health risks. The trend leaves room for the popularity of recreational-use cannabis to continue to grow. A recent Gallup poll found that 53% of adults say moderate drinking is unhealthy. That’s a record high, up from 28% in 2015. The trend is more prominent among young adults. The poll found that 54% of adults say they drink alcohol, the lowest amount in the past three decades. The poll also found that people who drink now consume less.

State News

* A federal judge recently shot down restrictions in Florida on referenda imposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R). A new law backed by DeSantis put restrictions on signature gathering by blocking non-residents and non-citizens from collecting signatures for ballot measures.

U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida Judge Mark Walker ruled that the law forces plaintiffs to “choose between curtailing their First Amendment rights” and risking the “invalidation of verified petitions, crippling civil penalties, and further enforcement actions.” He said the law was an unacceptably “severe burden on political expression” and an “unconstitutional restriction” on free speech.

While the law did not mention cannabis, it might have hurt efforts by Smart & Safe Florida to get recreational-use legalization back on the ballot via referendum next year.

A similar referendum failed by a narrow margin last year. Approval would benefit Trulieve (TCNNF) the most since it is the biggest operator there and the company with the highest percentage of stores in the state. Trulieve provides substantially all Smart & Safe Florida funding.

* The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) recently published proposed rules governing a broad expansion of the state’s medical cannabis program. The changes would allow the DPS to grant twelve new licenses for medical cannabis sales. Currently, there are only three. The changes also expand the state’s list of qualifying conditions to include chronic pain, traumatic brain injury, several inflammatory diseases, and end-of-life palliative care. Following a comment period, the rules should be finalized by October 1. State lawmakers, meanwhile, continue to battle over whether hemp-derived THC products should be legal.

* Cannabis lounges continue to make headway across the country. Massachusetts regulators recently released proposed rules for cannabis consumption lounges. The proposed business category is now in a public comment period. There are three proposed types of permits: Supplemental for cannabis businesses, like stores; hospitality for non-cannabis businesses; and event organizer. Local governments would have to opt in to allow them. Massachusetts would follow states like Nevada and New Jersey, which already allow cannabis lounges.

* Indiana’s Republican Gov. Mike Braun recently said cannabis rescheduling at the federal level could add “a little bit of fire” to legalization efforts in his state. Braun supports medical cannabis legalization. Overall, Republican opposition to legalization in the state remains firm, even though a poll has found that 87% of state residents support legalization.

* Two proposed voter initiatives in Massachusetts would end recreational-use sales. They would not make possession illegal. It’s not clear if the initiatives will make it to the ballot. They are both called “An Act to Restore a Sensible Marijuana Policy.” The initiatives would likely fail given that a 2024 poll found that only 22% of people in the state think it was a mistake to legalize recreational-use sales. Medical cannabis would be untouched by the initiatives.

* Connecticut recently reported $24.3 million in cannabis sales for July, up slightly from $23.8 million in June. That brought sales for the year to $161 million. But price deflation continues. The average price dropped to $8.89 per gram in July, down more than 25% from July 2024. That was the lowest price since legal sales began in January 2023.

* Arizona cannabis sales in the second quarter posted their largest year-over-year decrease since voters approved recreational cannabis use in 2020. Sales fell 13.7% to $298 million.

International News

* Google Ads is launching a pilot program in Canada, allowing cannabis-related products and services on its advertising platform. Participation will be restricted to federally licensed cannabis producers in Canada. The program will allow their ads to appear in search results. Google Ads says users will have the option to opt out of ads they do not want to see.

* The European Union may encourage the production of hemp-derived THC by recognizing hemp flower as an agricultural crop. This would be a mixed blessing for cannabis companies. On the one hand, it would be a plus since it would push forward cultural acceptance of THC. On the downside, hemp would compete with cannabis production by our portfolio companies supplying the European market. A proposed regulatory change being considered by the European Commission (EC) would recognize the entire hemp plant, including flowers, as an agricultural product, not just the seeds and stems. THC limits would rise to 0.5%.

Medical News

* Cannabis use reduces post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms among military veterans, according to a study recently published in the journal Psychiatry Research. The results were based on survey responses from 74 recently discharged veterans with PTSD symptoms. The study, funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, suggested health insurance companies and other healthcare payors should cover cannabis.

* Early research demonstrates that cannabidiol may reduce blood pressure. Chronic administration reduced systolic blood pressure by seven points and diastolic blood pressure by 4.5 points. These are the upper and lower numbers measuring blood pressure when the heart contracts and when it is filling up with blood. Short-term dosing reduced systolic blood pressure, but not diastolic blood pressure. That’s according to a literature review of studies on the topic, published recently in Revista Brasileira de Farmacognosia. Elevated blood pressure is one of the causes of cardiovascular diseases, which are the leading cause of death globally. Cannabidiol is a non-intoxicating compound in cannabis.

* A recent meta-analysis of research concluded that cannabis can treat migraine headaches. It was published in the Brazilian Journal of Biological Sciences.

* Medical cannabis is most commonly used to treat anxiety (65.9%), depression (48%), and chronic pain (37%), according to a recent study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine. A key insight from the study for investors is that, despite the surge in the popularity of hemp-derived THC drinks, smoking was the most common delivery mechanism used by 74% of medical cannabis patients.

* Cannabis treats pain because of specific combinations of chemical compounds beyond the usual suspects THC and CBD, according to a new study. While the cannabinoids THC and CBD seem to have limited value in pain management, other compounds like alpha-Bisabolol and eucalyptol are the “key predictors of treatment response,” says the study.

“These results highlight the importance of considering the full range of cannabis compounds when developing more precise and effective cannabis-based therapies for pain management,” says the study, published in the journal Communications Medicine.

The research seems to rule out the placebo effect. “We found that patients’ pain improvement could be predicted from the chemical content of their cannabis, even though patients didn’t know what chemicals they were receiving,” says the study. “This suggests that cannabis provides real pain relief beyond just patient expectations.”

“The complex relationship we observed between cannabis composition and pain relief helps explain why previous studies focusing on individual compounds have often shown mixed results,” the study says.

Researchers looked at 329 medical marijuana patients and analyzed the chemical makeup of the products they used. The study was conducted in Israel. More of these kinds of studies could be carried out in the U.S. if the federal government moves cannabis to Schedule III from Schedule I, a change the Trump administration is considering.

* The cannabis component CBD may help treat alcohol use disorder by reducing withdrawal symptoms and risk of relapse, says a federally funded study published in the journal Nature. The study “demonstrates that chronic administration of cannabidiol (CBD) attenuates both behavioral and neurobiological manifestations of alcohol dependence in rodent models,” wrote the researchers. “Specifically, CBD reduced alcohol intake and withdrawal symptoms, lowered relapse-like behaviors, normalized neuronal excitability in the basolateral amygdala (BLA), and prevented alcohol-induced neurodegeneration in striatal regions associated with reward and habit formation.” The study was funded in part by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse.

* A new meta-analysis of research concludes that cannabis may be an effective treatment for female orgasmic disorder (FOD). Cannabis “appears to be a promising treatment option for FOD difficulty, with the majority of studies reviewed reporting improvements in orgasm function and satisfaction among women who use cannabis,” says the study.

There are no formal treatments for FOD, which affects about 41% of women worldwide, the study says. It suggests FOD should be considered a qualifying condition for medical cannabis.

The research incorporated the results of one randomized controlled trial and fifteen observational studies involving 8,849 women. The study was done by the Female Orgasm Research Institute and the Association of Cannabinoid Specialists. It was published in the journal Sexual Medicine on Tuesday.

Main Portfolio Company News

Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF)

Trulieve is opening a new cannabis store in Cincinnati, Ohio, a market that is still in growth mode because it only legalized recreational use a year ago. Harvest Grows will operate the store under the Trulieve brand through a licensing agreement.

Cannabis Plus Insider Portfolio News

Advanced Flower Capital (AFCG)

Typically, in insider analysis, it pays to go with insiders who are challenging a big market move by buying a selloff. That’s because insiders always know more about their companies than investors. Their purchases suggest the selloff is exaggerated and buyable.

A good example right now is the cannabis sector lender Advanced Flower Capital.

An AFC director, and its president and chief investment officer in the past few days stepped up to buy a sizeable $1.6 million worth of stock in the $4.04 to $4.17 range. They’re challenging the market by purchasing a drop in the stock following several weak earnings reports.

They’re telling us that AFCG stock looks too cheap. Their message is confirmed by the numbers. AFCG trades at almost half its reported book value per share of $8.18.

The cannabis lender on August 14 reported a second-quarter loss of $13.2 million or $0.60 per share. Results were weighed down by several dud loans.

What could go right?

* AFC has had to write off several bad loans and increase reserves against losses to $44 million, according to accounting rules. But it continues to try to work out the loans and recover funds by selling collateral. Progress would boost reported results.

*Rescheduling cannabis could help bail out some of AFC’s dud loans. That’s because it would increase cannabis company cash flow by obviating an IRS rule that prohibits the deduction of operating expenses against the sale of Schedule I substances. Rescheduling would do this by moving cannabis to Schedule III under the Controlled Substances Act.

“We believe rescheduling cannabis would increase the supply of capital for cannabis companies and lead to potentially better recoveries for our troubled loans,” said Neville during the company’s mid-August earnings call.

* AFC recently got a vote of confidence from a major bank. In the second quarter, the bank expanded AFC’s senior secured revolving credit facility to $50 million from $30 million. AFC doesn’t name the bank, but it says the bank has over $75 billion of assets.

* AFC wants to expand beyond real estate-backed lending. Currently, AFC is restricted to real estate lending as a real estate investment trust (REIT). Advanced Flower says it plans to ditch its REIT status and convert to a business development company (BDC) if shareholders go along with the change.

Converting to a BDC will allow Advanced Flower to offer loans to cannabis companies without real estate, or about two-thirds of cannabis companies, it says.

“Given the capital-intensive nature of the cannabis industry, combined with the high cost of capital, many operators do not own real estate, which significantly limits the universe of cannabis operators AFC can lend to as a mortgage REIT,” said Neville. “Converting to a BDC would significantly expand our investable universe, allowing us to lend to ancillary cannabis businesses with high growth potential, as well as non-real estate covered, vertically integrated operators,” he said.

* You get paid nicely to wait for positive developments. AFC offers an attractive quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share. That works out to a 13.3% yield on a name that also offers the potential for capital appreciation – if the insider buying on weakness is any guide. I think it will be.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (REFI)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance on August 7 reported second-quarter earnings per share of $0.41, down from $0.46 the year before. Revenue came in at $14.42 million, up 10.6%.

The revenue increase came about because REFI got hit with nonrecurring prepayments and related fees of $1.5 million for the second quarter. After the quarter closed, the company got another $56.8 million in prepayments.

Prepayments are good and bad in lending. On the plus side, they confirm the quality of credit analysis, and they free up capital for new loans. On the other hand, when new loan opportunities are scarce, prepayments can hurt performance. But that is not the case here. The company says it has enough deals near closing to offset the prepayments. It deployed $16.5 million into new loans in the second quarter.

Chicago Atlantic increased reserves for bad debt slightly to $4.4 million compared with $3.3 million as of March 31. Reserves account for 1.1% of outstanding loans. That is up from 0.8% as of March 31, but still comfortably low.

Chicago Atlantic said its pipeline of potential business increased sharply to $650 million from $462 million the quarter before. The company extended its credit facility to June 30, 2028, from June 30, 2026.

As of the end of the second quarter, the company had $421.9 million in loans outstanding to thirty companies. The weighted average yield to maturity was 16.8% compared with 16.9% for the first quarter.

The company reports book value per share of $14.71, which is close to the stock price. It declared a dividend of $0.47 per share, which works out to a yield of 13.2%.

Chicago Atlantic BDC (LIEN)

Chicago Atlantic BDC on August 14 reported second-quarter earnings per share of $0.34 on revenue of $13 million.

During the quarter, the company got hit with $22.3 million in prepayments. But like its sister company, Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (REFI), Chicago Atlantic BDC has sufficient opportunities to redeploy the capital. (Both companies have the same management.)

Chicago Atlantic BDC funded nine portfolio companies with $39.1 million in capital in the quarter. After the quarter closed, it put out another $17.2 million in loans to five borrowers.

The business development company reported a loan portfolio of $307.5 million to thirty-one companies. Chicago Atlantic BDC says it has a net asset value per share of $13.23 compared to a stock price of around $11. This suggests a value opportunity at current levels.

The company declared a dividend of $0.34 per share for a 12.4% yield.

This is a sister company to the real estate investment trust (REIT) and CCI portfolio company Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance. Chicago Atlantic BDC is essentially the BDC version of the REIT. The BDC status gives it the opportunity to invest beyond real estate, the restricted universe of REITs.

Note that Chicago Atlantic BDC has adopted a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP), that means your dividends will be automatically reinvested unless you tell your broker you want to receive cash instead.

Sunrise Realty Trust (SUNS)

Sunrise Realty Trust does not invest in the cannabis sector. But it was spun out from our Cannabis Plus Insider Portfolio company Advanced Flower Capital (AFCG). Since spinouts are normally undervalued when they come out of their parent companies, I’ve kept Sunrise Reality Trust in our portfolio.

The company on August 7 reported second-quarter net income of $3.4 million or $0.25 per share. During the quarter, it got an additional $90 million in commitments from City National Bank of Florida and EverBank, bringing its senior secured credit facility to $140 million, with the potential to expand to $200 million. This is a vote of confidence in the company.

Sunrise Realty Trust focuses on transitional real estate projects. This means it invests in properties undergoing significant changes in land use, such as a shift from agricultural land to buildings, or a conversion of a commercial building into residential units. These projects can produce stronger risk-adjusted returns by unlocking hidden value in assets. Sunrise Realty Trust also says there is less competition in this space.

The company says its active pipeline has grown significantly. It says it has five signed nonbinding term sheets for about $275 million in loans. As of the end of the quarter, it had thirteen loans outstanding worth $251 million.

The company pays a dividend of $0.30 per share, which works out to a 10.6% yield.

The executive chair just put another $329,000 into the stock at $10.80 to $11 a share, a bullish signal.

Sector Performance

Our plant-touching Cabot Cannabis Investor portfolio is up 31.3% this year. It is performing better than the sector, using the exchange-traded fund Amplify Alternative Harvest (MJ) as a comparison. That ETF is up 29.9% this year.

Our Cabot Cannabis Plus Insider Portfolio invests in cannabis-related names that do not touch the plant, where insiders are buying. The stocks are up 27%, on average, since they were introduced.

The portfolio is positioned to outperform because investments in AFC Gamma (AFCG), Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (REFI) and Chicago Atlantic BDC (LIEN) pay yields in the 11% to 13% range. We will also see capital appreciation in these names if sector catalysts hit.

Portfolio

Stock Shares Current Value Portfolio Weighting 8/26/25 Cresco Labs (CRLBF) 9,180 $12,760 13.20% $1.39 Curaleaf (CURLF) 5,698 $18,006 18.60% $3.16 Cronos (CRON) 1,683 $4,292 4.40% $2.55 AdvisorShares Plus US Cannabis (MSOS) 1,058 $5,819 6.00% $5.50 AdvisorShares MSOS 2X Daily (MSOX) 304 $3,390 3.50% $11.15 ETFMG Alternative Harvest (MJ) 125 $4,638 4.80% $37.10 Green Thumb Ind. (GTBIF) 3,355 $29,927 31.00% $8.92 Organigram (OGI) 4,834 $7,976 8.30% $1.65 Tilray Brands (TLRY) 2,071 $3,003 3.10% $1.45 Trulieve (TCNNF) 695 $6,183 6.40% $8.90 Verano (VRNOF) 351 $597 0.60% $1.70 Cash $51 0.10% Total $96,639

Canna Plus Insider Portfolio

Company Ticker Date Added Price Bought 8.26.25 Price Total Return* Current Yield Current Status Chicago Atlantic Real Estate REFI 3.29.23 $9.75 $14.28 46.46% 13.20% Buy AFC Gamma AFCG 7.26.23 $7.20 $4.23 -41.25% 12.80% Buy Sunrise Realty Trust SUNS 7.9.24 $8.31 $10.94 31.65% 10.90% Hold Chicago Atlantic BDC LIEN 2.26.25 $11.60 $11.00 -5.17% 12.30% Buy Cerevel Therapeutics CERE 8.9.23 $21.91 $45.00 105.39% 0% Bought out Average: 27%

Company Profiles

Cresco Labs (CRLBF) Chicago-based Cresco has the #1 market share position in Illinois, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts. The company has the top-selling branded portfolio of cannabis products in the industry. It has the top of branded flower and branded concentrates, and the third best portfolio of branded vapes.

Cresco offers exposure to many attractive U.S. markets with an emphasis on Illinois. It is also in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York, Massachusetts, Michigan, Florida, Missouri, and Maryland. Most of those are states that recently expanded into recreational use sales, or are expected to over the next two years.

The company is founder-run, which can be a plus in investing. BUY

Cronos Group (CRON) Cronos is mainly a foreign operator with exposure to Canada, Germany, Australia and Israel.

Cronos has respectable brand strength in Canada. It sells gummies, infused pre-rolls and vapes under the Spinach, Blue-Raspberry Watermelon and Tropical Diesel brands. Spinach products command 15.3% market share in the Canadian edibles category, and 19.8% share in gummies, according to Hifyre.

In Israel, Cronos sells dried flower, pre-rolls and cannabis oils in the medical market. Cronos sells its Peace Naturals brand in Germany, where the cannabis market should grow dramatically over the next several years because of liberalization of restrictions on sales. Cronos has a 10% stake in Cronos Australia, a publicly traded company.

Cronos has $838 million in cash, or about $2.17 per share, against minimal debt. The strong cash position makes Cronos one of the safer cannabis names. Some of that cash could be deployed in acquisitions, possibly to expand in the U.S. adult-use market. BUY

Curaleaf (CURLF) Curaleaf operates over 150 dispensaries and several grow sites in the U.S. and it sells into several cannabis markets in Europe including Germany and the UK. It has one of the strongest brand portfolios in the U.S. Curaleaf is positioned to benefit from the opening up of recreational-use sales in New York, Ohio, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Curaleaf should also benefit from progress on liberalization of cannabis laws in Europe. The company is founder-run, which can be a plus in investing. BUY

AdvisorShares Pure U.S. Cannabis ETF (MSOS) This exchange-traded fund (ETF) has large exposure to most of our portfolio names, so it may seem redundant. However, I want to put it on your radar as a liquid trading vehicle for getting in and out of the group without having to make a lot of individual stock sales, and as way to get exposure to many of our names with one purchase. It also gives us diversification beyond our names. BUY

AdvisorShares MSOS 2x Daily ETF (MSOX) This is the leveraged version of the ETF MSOS. It theoretically goes up (and down) by twice as much as MSOS, though the relationship does not always hold. Note that leveraged ETFs suffer from some persistent valuation decay because of the cost of the leverage. BUY

ETFMG Alternative Harvest (MJ) This ETF has foreign exposure, which means it could benefit more than other marijuana exchange traded funds if we see progress on legalization in Europe. BUY

Green Thumb (GTBIF) Chicago-based Green Thumb is our portfolio’s largest position. It is conservatively managed, which makes it one of the safer stocks in the sector. Green Thumb has been the most profitable multistate operator of all the big ones – a sign of good management.

Green Thumb branded cannabis products include &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM. The company operates a national chain of retail cannabis stores called RISE. Green Thumb has over 90 dispensaries across fourteen states. Green Thumb continued to strategically position itself in markets that look poised to expand to recreational-use sales, like Florida and Pennsylvania.

Founder Ben Kovler is chairman and CEO. Research shows that founder-run companies often outperform. Kovler has a large stake in the business. BUY

Organigram (OGI) Organigram is a large Canadian cannabis company. It also sells high-margin flower in Israel, Australia and Germany. Germany should see robust growth over the next few years as it loosens rules on medical cannabis use. The CEO has alluded to “creative ways” to get into the U.S. cannabis market, but does not offer details. British American Tobacco (BTI) is a big investor in Organigram, an endorsement of sorts. The two companies collaborate to develop cannabis products. BUY

Tilray Brands (TLRY) Tilray is a cannabis and consumer packaged goods company with one of the biggest global footprints in the industry. CEO Irwin Simon founded The Hain Celestial Group, a natural food company, which is in the business of brand development. This is a key factor for cannabis companies, too.

Tilray is a big recreational and medicinal cannabis supplier in Canada. It also offers medical cannabis in 20 countries on five continents through its subsidiaries and agreements with pharma distributors. It has operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia and Latin America. It sells craft beer and CBD products in the United States.

Tilray seems like a good play on expected legalization of recreational use in Europe over the next few years, because it has been making significant investments there. It has a medicinal marijuana distribution network in Germany. It has production facilities in Portugal and Germany, the largest medical cannabis market in Europe. Tilray has a craft alcohol business called SW Brewing in the United States. BUY

Trulieve (TCNNF) Trulieve has long been the biggest medicinal marijuana vendor in Florida, where it has a large market share. It has over 190 dispensaries, and two thirds are in Florida. Cannabis activists are trying to get recreational use on the Florida ballot again in November 2026. A win would be huge for Trulieve. Approval could make Florida the largest legal U.S. cannabis market with 22 million residents and 138 million tourists a year.

Meanwhile, Trulieve has been expanding across the country. It is diversifying its presence into Pennsylvania, Maryland, Georgia, Ohio and Massachusetts, among other states. BUY

Verano (VRNOF) Chicago-based Verano has around 140 dispensaries and 14 production facilities in 13 states. The company has a big presence in New Jersey, Illinois, Florida and Connecticut, and states that may soon legalize recreational like Florida and Pennsylvania.

The company’s portfolio of brands includes Encore, Avexia, MÜV and its signature Verano line of product. It operates dispensary concepts called Zen Leaf and MÜV. Verano is founder-run, which can be a plus in investing. BUY

The next Cabot Cannabis Investor Issue will be published on September 24, 2025.

