August 15, 2025

Editor’s Note: Due to technical difficulties, we were unable to include our normal earnings updates in this week’s Cabot Cannabis Investor Update. What follows are earnings updates on all our companies that reported them. This alert will be added to the August 13 update on the Cabot Cannabis Investor website. We apologize for the delay.

Most of our cannabis companies reported earnings in the past week.

Here are some of the key sector insights, followed by company updates.

Key Sector Insights

* Rescheduling seems likely. “We are optimistic on the prospects for meaningful federal cannabis reform,” said Trulieve Cannabis (TCNFF) CEO Kim Rivers in the company’s August 7 earnings call.

* Cannabis price deflation continues to haunt the sector, though several companies managed to improve gross margins nevertheless through cost containment.

* Cannabis demand remains strong, and it is growing. Consumer preference for the cheapest products continues, probably a reflection of overall low consumer confidence.

* Hemp-derived THC drinks are hot. Companies continue to capitalize by rolling out offerings.

* European medical market growth will remain robust, but oversupply that leads to product price deflation remains a risk.

* Excessive debt claims a victim.

Portfolio Company Updates

AYR Wellness (AYRWF)

As expected, AYR Wellness is winding down. It is liquidating assets to satisfy debt holders, and thus no longer in our portfolio.

Cresco Labs (CRLBF)

Executive summary

Cresco Labs on August 7 posted weak second-quarter sales and cash flow. The good news is the company refinanced a large chunk of debt, and it exited the challenging California market.

The details

Cresco reported $163.6 million in sales, an 11.2% decline compared to the year before, and a 1.3% sequential decline. Cresco posted a loss of $14 million, or $0.02 per share. The company posted negative free cash flow of $3.8 million, and adjusted gross margin of 50.6%.

It closed the quarter with $147 million in cash against a large $619.9 million in debt. After the quarter closed, the company announced it had refinanced a $325 million senior secured term loan.

In a post-earnings media interview, CEO Charlie Bachtell estimated the cannabis sector has a massive $2 billion in debt coming due over the next 15 months. “To be out in front of that is huge. It is a weight off our shoulders. We can now do the things we need to do to be successful,” he said.

The company exited California during the quarter, and suffered from capacity shortfalls in Illinois and Pennsylvania. Bachtell predicted Cresco will see revenue from the Kentucky medical sales market next year, and that sales will ramp up more significantly in 2027. The company is currently building wholesale production capacity in the state. He said Cresco will open up a store in Ohio this year, and another in the first quarter.

Key investor takeaways: Cresco posted ho-hum results, but it still has potential. That’s because of exposure to Pennsylvania which may approve rec-use sales soon; Ohio, which is still ramping up rec-use sales after legalization a year ago; and the emerging medical market in Kentucky.

Cronos (CRON)

Executive summary

Cronos on August 7 reported robust 21% sales growth due in part to solid demand in the foreign markets it serves, like Israel. Its Peace Naturals is the country’s most popular brand. Losses widened, however, because of unfavorable foreign currency moves. The company’s massive cash position continues to make it one of the cheapest and safest cannabis plays.

The details

Cronos posted $33.5 million in second-quarter sales, up 21% from the year before. The gains came from higher cannabis flower sales in Israel and Germany, and higher cannabis extract sales in the Canadian market. Israeli sales grew a phenomenal 36%.

Sales also got a boost because the company recognized revenue from a newly-incorporated division called Cronos GrowCo. This added $2.2 million in revenue. Cronos GrowCo sales were not incorporated in results last year. Excluding the change, sales were still up a nice 13%. The company reported 43% gross margins, up sharply from 23% the year before.

Despite the strong sales, Cronos booked a loss of $38.5 million, up $29.7 million from the year before. The sharp increase was due to a mark-to-market and unrealized foreign exchange loss on U.S. dollar-denominated cash, because of Canadian dollar strength.

Cronos’ Spinach brand continues to be a standout performer in Canada where it is the second most popular brand with a 4.7% market share. Its Peace Naturals brand has 20% market share in Israel.

“With our flower capacity expansion, leadership in edibles, a strong position in Israel’s medical market with our Peace Naturals brand and a growing international footprint, we are well-positioned for accelerated growth in the second half of 2025,” predicted Chairman and CEO Mike Gorenstein.

Key investor takeaways: The company has $834 million in cash and minimal debt, against a market cap of $1 billion. This means you’re getting robust 13% earnings growth for just 0.76 times sales if you own the stock. That is well below the valuation investors pay for low-growth grocery store chains. A risk here is the big ramp in production planned by Cronos and others, which could suppress cannabis prices in Canada and Europe.

Curaleaf (CURLF)

Executive summary

Curaleaf on August 6 reported a sharp second-quarter sales decline. The good news is that international growth was strong, and the U.S. may be stabilizing as a turnaround progresses.

The details

Curaleaf reported second-quarter sales of $315 million. That was 8% lower than the year before, but at least it was a 1.5% sequential increase. The company posted adjusted gross margin of 49%, a slight increase compared to the year before. The company reported a net loss of $50.6 million or $0.07 per share.

Curaleaf ended the quarter with $102 million in cash against $561.0 million in debt. That’s a big debt load, but Chairman and CEO Boris Jordan in a post-earnings media interview predicted Curaleaf will easily refinance its debt by the end of the year.

While second-quarter results were negative, the good news is that its international business is strong and the U.S. business may stabilize during the rest of the year, thanks to a turnaround.

On the international front, sales grew 62% to $41 million. Curaleaf has a strong presence in Europe’s medical cannabis market, which Jordan predicts could be bigger than the entire U.S. cannabis market in three to five years.

He thinks investors vastly underestimate the value of his company’s European business. He says the company may fix that by spinning out the European business. “The value of our Europe business is worth more than our market capitalization,” says Jordan.

One risk to Curaleaf’s European business is that suppliers from Canada, Thailand and Africa might overproduce and drive down cannabis prices. “They might tank their own market. It might be a race to the bottom,” says Jordan.

Elsewhere abroad, Curaleaf announced that it won a license to sell medical cannabis in Turkey, which has a population of 87 million. Curaleaf expects to launch sales next year.

On the domestic front, Jordan predicted modest growth in the U.S. during the second half. Jordan expanded his role as chairman last year by becoming CEO to help with a U.S. turnaround.

“We were screwing things up, and that is why I stepped into the business,” he said. “I want to be the best operator. We are far from there, but we are on the way. We will be best operator in sector before I step away as CEO.”

Key investor takeaways: The company recently hired four top managers with consumer products and brand development experience at Albertsons (ACI), Whole Foods, Pepsi (PEP), and McKinsey, a consulting company. This could make the turnaround work. Meanwhile, exposure to Europe is bullish.

And after the quarter closed, Curaleaf opened its 67th store in Florida, taking its store count to 154. The heavy presence in the state makes owning Curaleaf shares a bet that Floridians will approve rec-use sales in a referendum if it gets on the ballot next year. That’s likely to happen. Last year, the vote came in just short of the necessary 60% approval.

Green Thumb (GTBIF)

Executive summary

Probably the best and most conservative operator in the business, Green Thumb on August 7 posted a profitable second quarter, and healthy sales and cash flow growth. The company continued to aggressively buy back stock. Green Thumb gained market share based on brand strength, and it continued to ramp up sales of popular hemp-derived THC drinks.

The details

Green Thumb reported healthy sales growth of 4.7% for the second quarter, netting $293.3 million in revenue. The blue-chip cannabis company reported $0.05 in net income excluding a one-off loss of $11.7 million related to an asset sale.

Green Thumb posted $56 million in operating cash flow. It finished the quarter with $177 million in cash against $250 million in debt.

The company bought back 5.6 million shares during the quarter for $24 million. “While our stock price continues to serve as a barometer for federal action, we believe Green Thumb has created value not currently reflected by the market due to several factors, including structural issues in the industry,” said Green Thumb founder and CEO Ben Kovler.

The company says it posted strong market share gains in Illinois, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Florida thanks in part to strong brands like Rythm, Dogwalkers, and incredibles. It’s preparing to launch in Minnesota, which recently approved recreational use sales.

Not all quarterly metrics were bullish.

* Comparable store sales (at stores open at least 12 months) decreased 4.1%. The decline was offset by packaged goods sales growth of 8.4%.

* Gross margin slipped to 49.9% from 53.7% of revenue due to ongoing cannabis deflation.

The company anticipates Q3 2025 sequential revenue to be flat to down low single digits.

THC Drinks

The company launched Rythm THC beverages during the quarter in Illinois and New Jersey. It also invested in a THC drink company called Agrify. GTI will help sell its Señorita THC Margaritas brand, and it has licensed Rythm beverages to Agrify for distribution. “We strongly believe in the future of THC drinks, especially as alcohol consumption continues to decline,” said Kovler.

Key investor takeaways: Green Thumb remains the blue-chip cannabis company to own above all others. It continues to post decent sales growth and maintain a strong balance sheet. It’s the rare cannabis company with the financial strength to buy back stock. Kudos to management, but boo because they plan to discontinue earnings calls.

Organigram (OGI)

Executive summary

Organigram on August 13 posted 73% second-quarter sales growth. That seems great, but don’t be fooled. It was largely due to an acquisition, as opposed to more desirable organic growth. However, post-acquisition sales did grow a robust 7.9% sequentially. The company is making a big bet on the U.S. hemp-derived THC drink market, which could be risky.

The details

Organigram second-quarter revenue grew 73% to $110.2 million largely due to the acquisitions of the Canadian cannabis company Motif, and another business called Collective Project which offers hemp-derived THC drinks in the U.S.

Adjusted gross margin came in at a relatively low 34% of revenue, down from 36% the year before. The company reported a loss of $6.3 million or $0.01 per share. Organigram ended the quarter with $85.9 million in cash. It has no debt, a welcome rarity in an overleveraged sector.

Organigram continues to be a market leader in Canada. It has the number one market share in vapes, pre-rolls, milled flower, and concentrates, and the third largest share in edibles and dried flower. Its Collective Project hemp drinks were available in 25 states in the U.S.

Key investor takeaways: Besides Canada, Organigram has exposure to European growth because of a supply agreement with Sanity Group in Germany. This is a positive. In the U.S., hemp drinks are popular, but many lawmakers in Washington, D.C. want to close a Farm Bill loophole that makes them legal across the country. A big positive for investors is that Organigram is debt free. It’s not struggling with the big debt refi issue looming over many companies in the next 15 months.

Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF)

Executive summary

Trulieve posted flat sales on August 6. But several company trends were quite bullish. Trulieve continued to generate sector-leading profit margins, gain market share, expand sales of popular hemp-derived THC drinks, and generate significant cash which it is using to pay down debt. The company also offered bullish commentary on federal and state reform efforts that would benefit the industry.

The details

Trulieve reported second-quarter revenue of $302 million, flat compared to the year before. The company reported a net loss of $14 million or $0.04 cents a share adjusted for non-recurring charges like one-off asset impairments. That beat estimates by $0.01.

Gross margin was 61% up slightly from 60% the year before. That’s among the best in the business.

The company generated operating cash flow of $86 million and free cash flow of $75 million. Trulieve ended the quarter with $401 million in cash against $478 million in debt. The company said it will continue to use cash to pay down debt.

The company’s quarter confirmed the strong demand growth for cannabis. Retail traffic and units sold increased by 8% and 9% year-over-year. That demand growth was offset by cannabis price deflation and loyalty point redemption. Trulieve said consumers continue to favor low-price products. The company gained market share in Arizona and Florida. Trulieve’s Modern Flower and Roll One brands accounted for 50% of branded product sales.

Trulieve continues to focus on rolling out its hemp-derived THC drinks called Onward and Upward. Sales increased 300%, off small base.

The company expects third quarter revenue to by mid-single digits sequentially, due to seasonality. It plans to open a Trulieve-branded store in Ohio, remodel another eighteen stores, and expand wholesale distribution in Maryland and Pennsylvania. It has also applied to operate a medical cannabis store in Texas. But mainly, Trulieve continues to be the premier play on Florida rec-use approval in 2026.

Cannabis Reform Outlook

CEO Kim Rivers is bullish on federal and state reform efforts.

* She said she’s optimistic the Trump administration will reschedule cannabis, or move it to Schedule III from Schedule I under the Controlled Substances Act. This change would boost cannabis company cash flow dramatically by allowing companies to deduct more expenses.

“The drumbeat for change is growing louder as Americans of all ages and political parties overwhelmingly support reform,” she said in the earnings call. “The vast majority of voters support medical cannabis and recognize the inconsistency in keeping cannabis as a Schedule I drug alongside heroin and synthetic fentanyl.”

* Rivers predicted rec-use will be approved in Pennsylvania in the near future.

Key investor takeaways: Trulieve continues to heavily fund efforts to get rec-use approval back on the ballot in Florida in 2026. Trulieve would be the biggest beneficiary since it has the largest and most concentrated exposure to the state. The company recently had 231 stores, 162 of them in Florida. Trulieve remains the best play on Florida rec-use approval. Meanwhile, it is generating cash flow, which it is wisely using to pay down debt.

Tilray (TLRY)

No recent earnings news from Tilray, but it announced on August 13 that it is getting into the Italian medical cannabis market. Its subsidiary FL Group inked a partnership with a pharmaceutical company called Molteni to distribute medical cannabis. The company also recently announced it is considering a reverse stock split to maintain its Nasdaq listing.

Verano (VRNOF)

Executive summary

Verano August 7 posted second-quarter sales of $202 million, a 9% decline from the same quarter the year before.

The details

The decline was caused in part by cannabis price weakness and increased competition. Gross profit of $113 million came in at 56% of revenue, up from 51% the year before. Operating cash flow was $11 million. The company closed the quarter with $69 million in cash against $403 million in debt.

Key investor takeaways: CEO George Archos predicted second half 2025 strength linked to improved cultivation yields, new store openings and new products. Verano finished the quarter with 157 stores. About half of them are in Florida. This is one of the key reasons to hold Verano. The store mix makes Verano a bet that Florida voters will approve recreational use via referendum in 2026.

