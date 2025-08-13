August 13, 2025

Unlike Rodney Dangerfield, cannabis stocks continue to get some respect. They are up 66% since I last suggested them here on July 30, using the AdvisorShares Pure U.S. Cannabis (MSOS) as a guide. In the past month, the sector is up 72%.

The reason: We continue to get high-profile confirmations that the administration of President Donald Trump will reschedule cannabis. This really isn’t news. I’ve been saying this since Trump promised rescheduling in his election campaign a year ago. But mainstream media attention is drawing money into the sector.

The Wall Street Journal sparked the recent leg up with an article late last week confirming that Trump told donors at a dinner that he plans to act on rescheduling soon. That led to a question about rescheduling in an August 11 press conference in which Trump confirmed his administration would act on rescheduling in “the next few weeks.”

Rescheduling is a question of when, not if, agrees Curaleaf (CURLF) CEO Boris Jordan.

Why It Matters

* Rescheduling, or moving cannabis to Schedule III from Schedule I under the Controlled Substances Act, would help cannabis companies by boosting their cash flow. It would neutralize an IRS provision that bars them from deducting operating expenses (called 280E).

* Rescheduling would make it easier for cannabis advocates to get banking reform that would allow banks to serve cannabis companies. That would make financing easier and permit credit card use in cannabis stores, moving the sector away from its crime-magnet, cash-only status.

* Rescheduling would make the management of cannabis companies easier since right now, managers have to plan for contingencies. “We all have to develop multiple plans,” says Charlie Bachtell of Cresco Labs (CRLBF). “You spin a lot of plates. Rescheduling would allow us to focus on other things.”

As rescheduling surfaced in the mainstream press in the past week, influential Trump advisors were quick to endorse the change on social media. This matters because it hints at which way Trump will go on rescheduling. This is not entirely clear (details below).

“This is an 80-20 issue among all voters and a 70-30 issue for republican voters,” Trump advisor Alex Bruesewitz posted on X. “If President Trump does decide to move forward with this it will be well received. Also to be clear, rescheduling isn’t legalizing. Big difference and those suggesting otherwise are being dishonest…Schedule 3 still keeps it as a crime, but would allow for medical research. Most Veterans I know supports this as well.” Bruesewitz is CEO of XStrategies, which advises Trump.

“As long as federal prohibition lingers, cartels and traffickers rake in the cash while the U.S. forfeits billions in tax revenue and job creation,” wrote influential conservative Bruce LeVell on X. “Legalize it, regulate it, and we can starve the black market, create thousands of good-paying jobs and boost local economies.”

Other Catalysts on the Horizon

* Pennsylvania continues to flirt with recreational-use approval. The state needs the money that it is losing in tax revenue that Pennsylvanians pay when they buy cannabis in surrounding states that have legalized. The state has a billion-dollar medical market, and cannabis sales would grow 50%-70% if recreational use were approved, estimates Bachtell at Cresco Labs.

State Sen. Sharif Street (D), a legalization advocate, believes rescheduling would increase the odds of Pennsylvania approving rec-use by giving Republicans political cover to support the change. Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) backs rec-use legalization.

* Recreational-use sales will continue to grow in Ohio, which legalized a year ago.

* Kentucky will launch medical use sales this fall.

A Few Words of Caution

* Trump continues to hedge on rescheduling. He fully endorsed it on the campaign trail, but now he’s signaling less certainty about the change. He’s hinted he hasn’t made a final decision yet. In his August 11 press conference, he endorsed medical use (as he did on the campaign trail), but he was also negative on broader cannabis use, singling out concerns about youth access. “I’ve heard great things having to do with medical and bad things having to do with just about everything else,” he said.

This nuanced view does not obviate rescheduling. Rescheduling would promote medical research, which Trump seems to want. But it would not legalize cannabis or ease youth access. Ironically, studies show that legalization actually correlates to lower use by youth (see below).

* As a political tool, cannabis rescheduling would be better deployed closer to the midterm elections for greater impact. Trump and the Republicans need domestic policy victories to win over younger voters. Polling consistently shows that voters, younger voters and Democrats in particular, want cannabis reforms like these.

“This is a very popular subject, and they will use it when they feel it is good for them not for us,” says Jordan, at Curaleaf. “Hopefully those two things align and we get rescheduling this year. But we might not get it until next year.”

What to Do Now

Cannabis companies have over $2 billion in debt maturing in the next fifteen months. It will need to be refinanced. That’s a lot of debt to turn over in a market where money is expensive and lending capacity is relatively scarce. Therefore, it pays to go with companies that are most successful at managing their financial strength. From our portfolio, I’ll single out Cronos (CRON), Cresco Labs (CRLBF), Green Thumb (GTBIF), and Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF). For diversified exposure, consider AdvisorShares Pure U.S. Cannabis (MSOS). For leveraged exposure, consider AdvisorShares MSOS 2X Daily (MSOX). That’s a volatile one.

Here is our full plant-touching portfolio: Ayr Wellness (AYRWF), which I would not add here due to financial strength issues, Cresco Labs (CRLBF), Curaleaf (CURLF), Cronos (CRON), AdvisorShares Pure U.S. Cannabis (MSOS), AdvisorShares MSOS 2X Daily (MSOX), ETFMG Alternative Harvest (MJ), Green Thumb (GTBIF), Organigram (OGI), Tilray Brands (TLRY), Trulieve (TCNNF) and Verano (VRNOF). For simplicity, consider getting exposure via MSOS or the leveraged version, MSOX.

Cannabis lenders in our Cannabis Plus Insider Portfolio continue to look attractive for their rich yields and capital appreciation potential in a rescheduling and banking reform scenario. They are: Advanced Flower Capital (AFCG), Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (REFI) and Chicago Atlantic BDC (LIEN). They pay yields in the 13% range. They will catch a bid in a rescheduling scenario, but they will not move up nearly as much as the plant-touching names.

Cannabis News from Around the World

Part of my core thesis for being bullish on cannabis stocks is that there continues to be tremendous cultural momentum toward cannabis reform around the world. I’m convinced institutional investors will not ignore cannabis stocks forever.

We see evidence of this powerful cultural momentum in the changes in laws to legalize cannabis, big tobacco investments in the space, robust cannabis sales growth in states that legalize, and increased cultural acceptance in the form of relaxed drug testing standards in sports leagues and the workplace. Polls also show a growing majority of people support legalization regardless of age and party affiliation.

These trends suggest cannabis stocks are a strong contrarian buy that will turn very profitable for patient investors with a medium-term horizon. The sector is so volatile, it is easy to get shaken out of names by heightened emotional reaction to drawdowns. So, it is important to catalogue evidence of this cultural momentum. That is the purpose of this section of Cabot Cannabis Investor.

National News

* Legalized cannabis sales will grow to $91.1 billion by 2033 from $36.94 billion in 2024, according to a new report from Research and Markets. It says the roughly 10% annual sales growth will be driven by more legalization, greater consumer acceptance, product innovation, and a shift by consumers away from illicit markets. The report cites Gallup data which show that over half of American adults have used cannabis. This demonstrates a broadening acceptance of cannabis that is driving sales growth and encouraging lawmakers to legalize.

* Studies continue to show that cannabis use among youth declines as legalization increases. The results contradict claims by prohibitionists that legalization increases cannabis use among youth.

Past-year use among people 12-20 years old fell to a four-year low of 16.7% in 2024, down from 17.9% in 2021, even as lots of states approved recreational-use sales during that time.

Broadening out the age group, the data show that past-year use by people 18-25 years old also hit a four-year low last year, at 10%.

During the same time (2021 to 2024), ten states legalized recreational-use cannabis. They were Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island and Virginia. If legalization increased youth use, you would expect to see it go up after this onslaught of states legalizing rec-use. The opposite happened.

Researchers note the same trend exists over a much longer timespan. The percentage of 12- to 17-year-olds who had tried cannabis at least once was 18% lower in 2023 compared to 2014, when legal recreational cannabis first launched in the U.S.

These numbers are from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. The data come from the agency’s National Survey on Drug Use and Health, which it has conducted annually since 1971.

A recent secret shopper study in New York suggests one reason why youth cannabis use falls as legal rec-use sales increase. The study found that state-licensed stores were much more likely to check the age of buyers. All of the legal stores did age checks at the door, whereas only 10% of illicit stores did so. Licensed stores also avoid cartoon-themed signage and products that appeal to youth.

* Hemp-derived THC drinks and gummies recently caught a reprieve in Washington, D.C. An amendment to the fiscal 2026 Senate Agricultural Appropriations Bill by Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul (R) nukes language that would have closed the Farm Bill loophole legalizing the popular THC products. But the wheel’s still in spin. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R) promised to continue his quest to close the loophole, and a House version of the bill still contains language closing the loophole.

Legal hemp-derived THC drinks and gummies are a mixed blessing for our cannabis investments. On the one hand, some of our companies, like Trulieve (TCNFF), sell the drinks. And hemp-derived drinks expand general interest in cannabis among people who are reluctant to go into dispensaries or smoke cannabis. On the other hand, hemp-derived drinks displace sales of other cannabis products by our cannabis companies.

State News

* Cannabis reform advocates in Florida have collected 75% of the signatures they need to put recreational-use legalization back on the ballot in 2026. A similar referendum failed by just a few percentage points in 2024. The signatures are being collected by Smart & Safe Florida, which is largely backed by funding from Trulieve (TCNFF), the biggest cannabis company in Florida, where medical use is legal. The referendum needs to get 60% of the vote to pass. Polls are all over the map on the issue. A recent poll released in February found that 67% of Florida voters back legalization, including 82% of Democrats, and 55% of Republicans. Other polls have found that fewer than 60% of voters support the change. Florida would be one of the biggest states for cannabis sales if rec-use gets approved.

* Kentucky will launch medical cannabis sales this fall, says Gov. Andy Beshear (D). Medical cannabis was legalized at the start of the year, and 16,000 people have physicians’ recommendations to use medical cannabis. The developments in Kentucky are part of a growing trend of increased acceptance of legal cannabis use in the South, which has been a holdout.

* Cannabis sales in Montana hit $29.4 million in July, the second-highest month ever. Sales were $29.7 million in August 2024. Residents have spent $1.1 billion on legal cannabis since sales began on January 1, 2022. Robust sales in the state confirm the trend of increased acceptance of cannabis in the heartland.

* Oklahomans for Responsible Cannabis Action (ORCA) has started collecting signatures to support a 2026 ballot initiative to legalize recreational-use cannabis. Two years ago, voters rejected the proposed change. The signature drive is part of a trend of increased acceptance of cannabis use in the heartland.

* Consumers in Delaware purchased nearly $1 million worth of cannabis during the first weekend of legalized recreational-use sales. “Delaware’s first weekend of adult-use cannabis sales has shown that our state is ready and eager for a well-regulated, responsible market,” said Gov. Matt Meyer (D).

* In a twist that would be a negative for our cannabis companies, thirteen cities in Minnesota are considering municipal cannabis stores. This would be a first. There are currently no government-run cannabis stores in the country. Municipalities want to run cannabis stores to generate revenue.

Medical News

* Counties with licensed cannabis stores have 30% fewer opioid-related deaths. That’s the conclusion of a recent study by Harvard University economics student Julien Berman. Berman thinks it’s because opioid users seeking pain relief can more readily use cannabis, and because fewer people start using opioids when cannabis is more readily available. The study compared the number of cannabis stores to opioid overdose trends over ten years.

“Making cannabis more available and reducing its cost could induce people to shift from opioids, which are super dangerous, to marijuana, a significantly safer alternative,” Berman said. “The fact that the drop in deaths shows up right after the first dispensary opens, and not before, strongly suggests that opioid users do shift to marijuana, at least enough to stop overdosing,” he says. Berman published the results in the Washington Post.

* Cannabis is not a “gateway drug” to more powerful substances, according to a new study from Japan. The study concluded that cannabis use typically starts after alcohol and tobacco use, but that users rarely go on to use other substances. “These findings challenge the gateway hypothesis in the Japanese context,” said the study. “Strong causal evidence for progression to other substances is limited.” The study was published in the journal Neuropsychopharmacology Reports.

* More Americans prefer to use cannabis on a near-daily basis than alcohol, according to a recent study. The study also concluded that per capita cannabis use hit a low in 1992 and has increased by 15 times since. The study by Carnegie Mellon University professor Jonathan Caulkins was published in the journal Society for the Study of Addiction. Daily use is probably a bad idea. But the data confirm the trend of consumers increasingly favoring cannabis over alcohol.

* States that have legalized medical cannabis see a 27% reduction in urgent care visits and a 33% decrease in emergency department visits by chronic pain patients. “Medical cannabis may offer a meaningful complement to existing pain management strategies by not only alleviating symptoms but also reducing the burden on acute-care systems,” concluded the study, which looked at trends in 36 states. The study was published in the journal Pharmacy.

* A recent study found that cannabis reduces Tourette syndrome symptoms in adolescents. Participants saw a 55% reduction in symptoms. Results need to be verified by larger studies. The study was published by Cambridge University Press.

